Arlo Intelligence Powers 6 New Smart Home Security Cameras

Arlo has unveiled its latest range of smart home security cameras, all powered by Arlo Intelligence. The new lineup brings advanced AI features, better coverage, and easier control for homeowners.

The range includes updated Essential, Pro, and Ultra Series cameras, plus two new pan tilt models that deliver full 360-degree coverage. It’s a big step forward for smarter, safer homes.

With over five million subscribers worldwide, Arlo continues to lead in home security innovation. Its latest release builds on the success of Arlo Secure 6, offering users more control and awareness through AI-driven alerts.

Using Arlo Intelligence, Arlo Secure gives instant, personalised alerts about what’s happening around your home. It can recognise people, vehicles, and even detect fire or unusual sounds. Users can customise notifications, view animated previews, and act fast with one tap from their phone’s lock screen.

The new Arlo Essential Pan Tilt Cameras offer wide coverage and smart motion tracking. They feature 360° pan and 180° tilt, noise-cancelling two-way audio, dual-band Wi-Fi, and privacy controls. The outdoor model includes a spotlight for clear vision in low light and is built to withstand Australia’s weather.

For everyday protection, the Essential 2K (3rd Gen) offers affordability and clarity. The Pro 2K (6th Gen) adds HDR video and a wide field of view, while the Ultra 4K (3rd Gen) delivers premium image quality and strong weather resistance.

All models work seamlessly with the Arlo Secure app, giving users simple, powerful control over their home security.

The new Arlo cameras will be available from October 13 on Arlo.com and major retailers across Australia.

Smarter alerts. Wider coverage. More control. That’s Arlo Intelligence at work.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

