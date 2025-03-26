Arlo Expands Partnership with Samsung SmartThings

Arlo has announced an expanded partnership with Samsung SmartThings, delivering new features for a smarter and safer home. The collaboration brings key capabilities from Arlo Secure 5 into the SmartThings platform, offering users greater convenience and control over their home security.

Set to launch this spring, the update will introduce several powerful features. SmartThings users will gain access to two-way audio with Arlo cameras and doorbells, making it easier to communicate with visitors. Event snapshots will provide visual previews of detected activity, improving real-time visibility.

Additionally, Arlo’s advanced AI-powered object detection will enhance security alerts by recognising people, vehicles, and packages.

According to Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies, the expanded partnership aims to enhance the smart home experience. “We are excited to bring the power of Arlo Intelligence to SmartThings users. This upgrade will deliver smarter, more responsive security features.”

Mark Benson, Head of SmartThings US, echoed the sentiment. “By expanding our partnership with Arlo, we’re offering more intelligent and seamless security capabilities. This ensures SmartThings users feel more connected and confident in their smart home.”

These new features are part of Arlo Secure 5, the brand’s latest security platform powered by advanced AI recognition. With smarter alerts and greater automation, SmartThings users can make faster, more informed security decisions.

The partnership strengthens both platforms, making it easier for homeowners to monitor and protect their property with reliable, AI-enhanced technology.

More Arlo reads here.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au