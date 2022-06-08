Arlo EOFY sale – save 20% from 16-30 June.
The Arlo EOFY sale (end-of-financial-year) sees up to 20% off its security devices.
Available between 16-30 June 2022, head to Arlo (Online) or participating Arlo resellers, including JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. Note the discount prices do not appear on the website until 16 June.
The Arlo EOFY sale is a limited-time offer that sees prices drop across most of its range, with the 4K Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Wireless Security Camera down from $449.00 to $359.20, saving $89.80.
Wider savings on the range also include:
- Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera: $159.00, now $127.20
- Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Wireless Security Camera: $449.00, now $359.20
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Wireless Security Camera: $369.00, now $259.20
- Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera: $399.00, now $319.20
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera: $199.00, now $159.20
- Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell: $329.00, now $239.20
There is also a range of bundles with between 10-15% off and free Australian delivery on orders over $100
