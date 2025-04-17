Arlo Easter Deals: 20% Off Security Cameras + Free Trial

Easter is the perfect time to relax with family and friends. But while you’re enjoying the long weekend, who’s keeping an eye on your home? Arlo has the answer — and a great offer too. From 14 to 27 April, the Arlo Easter deals gives Aussies 20% off selected Arlo security cameras. It’s the ideal time to upgrade your home security with smart, easy-to-use tech.

Each camera also includes a free 30-day Arlo Secure Plus trial. This plan adds powerful features like Advanced AI Detection and cloud recordings. You’ll get instant alerts when something happens — whether it’s a person, vehicle, package, or even an animal.

That’s right. Arlo’s Secure Plus plan includes Animal Detection. Using smart technology, your camera can tell when a motion is caused by a furry friend, not a car or shadow. You’ll get notified the moment an animal hops into view — so even the Easter Bunny won’t go unnoticed.

The Arlo Easter deals gives you more than just savings. It gives you peace of mind. Arlo cameras are simple to set up, wire-free, and connect easily to your Wi-Fi. They’re perfect for families who want smart protection without the fuss.

With real-time alerts, cloud backups, and smart detection features, you’ll always know what’s happening at home — even when you’re away. So whether you’re hiding eggs in the garden or heading away for the weekend, Arlo helps you stay in control.

Don’t wait — this limited-time deal ends 27 April. Visit arlo.com/en-au to shop the full range and grab your Easter discount.

Keep your home safe — and your eggs even safer — with Arlo this Easter.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au