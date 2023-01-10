Arlo Aussie Secure subscription plans cut – more value

From 3 February, Arlo Aussie Secure Subscription plans will offer better value with deep discounts offered for annual payment.

“In response to the huge Australian cost of living increases, Arlo has cut the cost of its Arlo Aussie Secure subscription plans without compromising the quality and service of our products. We are committed to providing security with value. Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director APAC at Arlo

Arlo Secure plans offer users unlimited video cloud storage for 30 days. It provides additional protection against the theft of locally stored videos on camera devices. The plans also bolster the user experience of Arlo devices with add-on features such as interactive alerts and access to the Priority Support Team.

The Arlo Secure Plus Unlimited Cameras plan builds on the Arlo Secure features. These include 4K video cloud storage for compatible 4K recording devices, such as the leading Arlo Ultra 2 Security Camera and more.

Arlo Aussie Secure subscription Plans (valid from 3 February)

