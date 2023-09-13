Apple iPhone 15 has USB-C charging, but it is very much same old, same old.

The Apple iPhone 15 has USB-C charging, as the European Union mandates if it wishes to sell phones there.

The iPhone 15 range includes (prices exclude a $29, 20W charger)

15, 6.1”, A16 SoC, X65 DSDS, 6GB/128/256/512GB $1499/1699/2049

15 Plus 6.7” 2796 x 1290, A16 SoC, X65 DSDS, 6GB/128/256/512GBN $1649/1849/2199

15 Pro 6.1” 2556 x 1179, A17 SoC, X70 DSDA, 8GB/128/256/512GB/1TB $1849/2049/2399/2749

15 Pro Max 6.7” 2796 x 1290, A17 SoC, X70 DSDA, 8GB/256/512GB/1TB $2199/2549/2899

Preorders have started, and delivery is expected by 22 September 2023.

Camera

The iPhone 15 Standard and Plus get a 48MP binned to 12MP primary wide sensor with 2X optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max get a 48MP binned to 12MP primary wide sensor with 2X optical zoom, a 12MP ultrawide and a 12MP telephoto sensor.

All support up to 4K@60fps and have a 12MP selfie camera.

Screen

All use an OLED screen with 1000 nits typical maximum brightness. Playing HDR content can reach 1600 nits in a 2% window, which is suitable for Dolby Vision/Atmos content.

USB-C

The Standard and Plus support USB-C 2.0 480Mbps. This supports OTG cut-and-paste to an external flash drive.

The Pro and Pro Max support USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps with video/audio/data and upstream charging. This requires an optional 10Gbps rated USB-C 5W cable. We are unsure if it supports mountable external SSDs.

While Apple would prefer you buy Apple accessories, the iPhone 15 uses standard USB-C PD charging capped at 20W, and you can use any PD or PPS charger.

While Apple touts 50% charge in 30 minutes, initial full charge tests show approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes. All have 15W MagSafe/Qi charging.

Wi-Fi 6E

All have Wi-Fi 6E AXE connectivity if you have a 6E router. Bluetooth 5.3 has the SBC and AAC codecs – no hi-res music for you.

DSDA or DSDS

The Pro and Pro Max use the Qualcomm X70 5G DSDA Modem, which supports Dual SIM (SIM and eSIM), both active. The Standard and Plus support DSDS – Dual Sim, only one active at a time. These also support VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling.

Water resistance

All are rated IP68 for up to 6m in fresh, still water for 30 minutes.

Security

All have Face ID login (no fingerprint).

CyberShack’s view – iPhone 15 – more evolution and no revolution

How long can Tim Cooke wring the last vestiges of life from the iPhone released in 2007? The iPhone 15 design harks back to the 2017 iPhone X; all that has happened is the processor, camera and iOS version upgrades. Where is the innovation, pizzazz, and sense of wonder when Steve Jobs famously turned the smartphone market upside down?

Meanwhile, prices creep up, and value goes down. In the Android world, the $1649 Samsung S23 Ultra (8/256) has better specs and camera than the Pro and Pro Max and the $999 Motorola ThinkPhone (8/256GB) is far better speced and value than the Standard and Plus. Let’s not forget Google’s excellent $899 Pixel 7 Pro – its camera scored better than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

But Apple lovers are not easily convinced to switch. Perhaps a read of Escape iPhone’s walled garden – Android 13 makes it easy (upgrade guide) might help. Going to the open Android ecosystem is now easier than ever.