Anzac Day 2023, Tuesday, 25 April – Lest we forget

Anzac Day 2023, Tuesday, 25 April, is Australia and New Zealand’s National Day of Remembrance. It commemorates all ‘who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations’ and ‘the contribution and suffering of all those who have served’.

Its importance has expanded from remembering those who fought in the Gallipoli Campaign in 1915 to remembering all wars and campaigns. The day for those in the services usually starts with a ‘gunfire breakfast (coffee with rum) which occurs shortly after dawn ceremonies and recalls the last breakfast taken by many soldiers before facing battle. Later in the day, ex-servicepeople meet and join in marches through the major cities and smaller centres.

Anzac Day 2023, Tuesday, 25 April – how you can engage

It has seen a resurgence in recent years after COVID lockdowns, and here is how you can engage.

If you can’t get out to a service, download the Last Post, play it, and take a minute to remember. It is best to take your smartphone out to the front gate a 5.55 AM, light a candle (or flashlight on the phone) and play. Technically the Last Post should be played at 4.45 PM but let’s not forget.

Cybershack

Post Horizontal Banner