Anker Opens First Australian Store at Chadstone

Anker has officially opened its first Australian store at Chadstone – The Fashion Capital in Melbourne. The new Anker Chadstone store opened on April 9, 2025, marking a major milestone for the brand in Australia.

For the first time, Aussies can experience the full range of Anker’s tech brands under one roof. That includes Anker, eufy, Soundcore, Nebula and Anker SOLIX. The store offers hands-on displays and a premium, welcoming feel.

Anker has grown steadily in Australia, with eufy already popular for its home security and smart appliances. Now, the Anker Chadstone store gives locals a chance to try its latest innovations, including smart locks, earbuds, projectors and solar power products.

Among the new tech on show is the eufy S3 Max Video Smart Lock. This smart security device launches mid-May. Also launching soon is Soundcore’s AeroClips, available from April 15.

A special training area at the back of the store offers regular sessions. These are designed to help customers get the most from their new tech. The goal is to make smart living simple and accessible.

The store also features a wide range of eufy products—robot vacuums, security cameras, baby monitors and more. Shoppers can look forward to new additions soon, including eufy’s Robotic Lawn Mower and Smart Lights.

Anker marked the launch with an official ribbon-cutting, attended by executives, media and partners. Joey Yan, Managing Director ANZ, said Chadstone was the perfect location to showcase the brand’s premium yet accessible range.

You’ll find the store on the Lower Ground Level, between David Jones and Myer (Store B120). It’s open now and ready to welcome tech lovers across Melbourne.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au