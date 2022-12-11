Akai brings Tizen-based TV to Australia (22S7TZN)

The new 2023 Akai 22S7TNS series will be powered by Samsung’s Tizen smart TV Operating System. What does that mean to you?

Tizen is Samsung’s smart TV OS and competes mainly with LG webOS22, Google TV, Hisense VIDAA, Roku, and some generic TV OS. It fundamentally defines two things:

First is the ease of use. Tizen is one of the largest-selling TVs, and Samsung has done an excellent job with it.

Second, whether your TV has access to a wider range of Streaming services. For example, if it has all Australian digital free-to-air channels, Australian sports channels like Kayo and Optus Sports, and a range of the more obscure channels like Brit Box, Binge etc. Its App store is here.

As added value, Akai TVs with Tizen get access to Samsung’s

Larger App store

Universal Guide

Bixby voice control

and its advert-supported TV Plus.

Why would Samsung let Akai use Tizen? It is all about market share and the user data TV viewing generates to help with recommendations and to focus advertisements on your interests.

Akai gets a recognised TV OS with more features, making its TVs more attractive to buyers.

What is Akai?

Akai is manufactured under licence to Tempo (Est 2000). It is an Australian, family-owned, global supplier of well-priced, quality consumer appliances for selected brand partners and retailers

It has branches in Australia, NZ, Germany, UK, and USA, and 200+ staff globally, including:

30 in-house engineers

Dedicated call centre

600 approved service agents within AUS/NZ

and a dedicated logistics network that operates around the clock to get products where they need to be

Tempo manages every aspect of the supply chain from concept to completion.

Tempo TV brands include Sharp, Bauhn, Philips, Linsar, Hitachi, Polaroid and DGTEC.

Akai (AU website) also makes a range of air conditioners, fridges and dishwashers.

Akai 22S7TNS series

We don’t have much detail yet, but they are coming in 4K HDR 50, 55, 65 and 75”, all with an industry-leading 3-year ACL warranty. These join the 2022 range of its LG webOS TVs to offer you a wider choice.

