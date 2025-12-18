Aiper Christmas Offers 2025: Big Deals to Upgrade Summer Pools

Aiper Christmas offers 2025 are here, delivering big summer savings. The sale runs from 16 to 31 December, giving Australians time to secure popular cordless robotic pool cleaners for less. It’s a smart option for outdoor upgrades, last-minute gifts, or anyone hosting over the holidays.

The top pick is the Scuba X1 Pro Max. It offers comprehensive cleaning across pool floors, walls, waterlines, platforms, and surfaces. It features strong suction power of 32,000 LPH and uses OmniSense+ 2.0 scanning to navigate each pool. With FlexiPath 2.0 technology and 40 sensors, it adapts to different layouts and delivers clear results. The Scuba X1 Pro Max supports pools up to 300 sqm and includes eight cleaning modes. It is now available for $2,699.99, discounted from $3,499.99.

The Scuba X1 is another standout. This model suits pools up to 200 sqm and offers 4+1 cleaning modes. With dual jets and Waveline 2.0 technology, it delivers reliable waterline and floor cleaning. It removes dust, sand, and pebbles with ease, outperforming many single-jet competitors. It also connects to the Aiper app for remote control. The Scuba X1 is now priced at $1,499.99, down from $1,999.99.

For a flexible upgrade, the Scuba S1 Pro is ideal. It offers all-in-one pool cleaning across floors, walls, and waterlines. This model is built for maximum efficiency and reduces the need for manual upkeep. The Scuba S1 Pro is now $1,299.99, reduced from $1,799.99.

Aiper Scuba S1 Pro – a pool robot with a 3um ultra fine algae/silt filter (pool cleaning review)

With Aiper Christmas offers 2025 now live, it’s the final chance this year to save on an Aiper robotic cleaner. The deals make summer pool care easier and faster, leaving more time for swimming, family catch-ups, and warm evenings by the water.