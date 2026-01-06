2026 LG xboom speakers feature AI DJs

LG is introducing four new xboom wireless speakers this year, combining portability and powerful sound so you can bring the party with you wherever you go.

The company is touting a new AI tool it calls FYI.RaiDiO which is made up of 10 AI personas and DJs that enable real time playlist curation. LG says you can engage these AI models with two-way conversational interactions to access location-aware personalisation that tailors your music to different contexts and moods.

LG says the speakers also leverage AI to automatically optimise EQ settings and synchronise the bar light to move in time with the music, adding a light show to your party.

Space Calibration Pro available on the two larger models analyses your listening environment and adjusts settings to deliver a consistent response no matter where you’re listening.

The four new models on offer are designed for different situations from large party speakers to small and portable options.

xboom Stage 501

The xboom Stage 501 is your perfect karaoke companion thanks to AI Karaoke Master.

LG says this feature removes or adjusts vocals from “virtually any song” in a variety of modes, allowing users to sing solo, duet with the artist, or simply reduce vocal volume to sing along with

In terms of hardware, the speaker offers up to 25 hours of playback with a swappable battery. Using a five-sided chassis design it can be placed vertically, horizontally, or even mounted on a

tripod.

xboom Blast

If you’re looking for an adventure speaker, the xboom Blast is an excellent option.

With rugged edge bumpers and improved durability, this speaker is ready for the outdoors while providing powerful sound from its three passive bass radiators.

The xboom Blast has the longest battery life of the range with up to 35 hours of playback.

xboom Mini

The xboom Mini is great for impromptu listening sessions around the house and on the go.

Its compact size, cube shape and convenient Magic Strap mean its easy to place wherever you want to listen. It also features IP67 water and dust resistance so you don’t have to worry about it.

Coming with up to 10 hours of playback time, the xboom Mini is a flexible speaker for daily life.

xboom Rock

Like the Blast model, the xboom Rock is designed for adventures with a combination of durability and portability.

As it’s tested to military standards you can be sure the xboom Rock is ready for your outdoor adventures.

With up to 10 hours of playback and the durable exterior, the xboom Rock is an excellent addition to your outdoor kit.

Overall, the 2026 LG xboom speakers range shows how AI is moving beyond smart features and into real-world fun.

Whether it’s karaoke nights, outdoor adventures or everyday listening, there’s an xboom speaker designed to match how and where you listen.

For more updates on LG announcements, visit LG Newsroom.