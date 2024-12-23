2025 LG QNED evo TVs: True Wireless, AI-Powered Experience

LG Electronics has introduced its 2025 QNED evo TV lineup. These TVs feature groundbreaking true wireless 4K technology and AI-powered upgrades.

The highlight is the QNED9M model. It includes the Zero Connect Box for transmitting 4K resolution at 144Hz without delays or quality loss. This eliminates traditional wired limitations.

The lineup also debuts LG’s Dynamic QNED Colour Solution. It replaces quantum dots with a new wide colour gamut technology. The result? Pure, vivid colours and realistic images. The TVs are certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3 standards.

AI capabilities make the 2025 QNED evo series smarter. LG’s α8 AI Processor improves picture and sound quality by nearly 70%. It enhances HDR effects and virtual sound to deliver an immersive experience.

The new AI Magic Remote simplifies navigation. It offers content recommendations and personalisation. A new AI button enables keyword searches or personalised suggestions using large language models.

The lineup includes sizes from 40 to 100 inches, catering to demand for premium, ultra-large screens. The addition of a 100-inch option reinforces LG’s commitment to super-sized viewing.

With AI innovations, wireless freedom, and enhanced picture quality, LG 2025 QNED evo TVs redefine home entertainment. Experience the future of television today.

For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au