Ecovacs Winbot W2 PRO OMNI robot window cleaner – first look (cleaning)

The Ecovacs Winbot W2 PRO OMNI takes robot window cleaning to a whole new level. It has longer runtime, WIN-SLAM 4.0 smart navigation, more cleaning modes, better edge cleaning, and 2 x 3 nozzle atomised sprays for cleaner windows.

CyberShack loves anything that gives us more time to write more reviews. For example, Ecovacs Gen 5 robot vacuum/mops really can do one-pass, whole-of-home cleaning while we type up a 4000-word deep-dive review. It is not that we are lazy and don’t want to prep the home. We expect a robot to be smart enough to avoid cables, shoelaces, pet poo and junior’s toys.

So, the promise of a better window cleaner is welcome. But frankly, I have learned from previous reviews that these commit me to more time as I supervise, clean edges and frames, and move them from one glass pane to the next.

Well, no matter how great the Ecovacs Winbot W2 PRO OMNI is at cleaning, I doubt it has worked out how to move itself from window to window yet – you will have to wait for the review.

What is a first look?

Pre-Xmas CyberShack gets inundated with requests to do reviews in time for the Black Friday and pre-Christmas sales. Our deep-dive review queue is about ten weeks at present, so we wanted to get the salient facts to you first.

Australian First Look: Ecovacs Winbot W2 PRO OMNI robot window cleaner

Website Website

Product Page

Manual Price $999 From Ecovacs Online, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Good Guys, eBay Ecovacs store

Avoid online and international stores as they don’t have an AU warranty. Colours Black Warranty 2-year ACL Made in China Company Ecovacs Robotics is a Chinese technology company best known for leading the development of in-home robotic appliances. Founded in 1998 by Qian Dongqi, Ecovacs has a commanding lead in the Chinese market and is #1 in Australia. About CyberShack cleaning news and reviews

CyberShack Ecovacs news and reviews

Let’s categorise it (compared to other window-cleaning robots)

It has an OMNI station connected to the robot via a power/safety cable. You are not tethered to a power point (most use a DC power and separate safety cable).

OMNI station has a 110-minute battery capacity (or use it plugged in) or about 55m2 coverage

The Omni is also a carry case with a six-function control panel, self-winding cable management, and rechargeable batteries.

WIN-SLAM 4.0 adds intelligence to the navigation system (most are dumb and use a pre-determined cleaning path).

Seven cleaning modes: Heavy-Duty, Zone, Thorough, Fast, Deep, Spot, and Edge. We ran a quick test on Deep mode, which gave a great result on our seaside salt-encrusted windows.

2 x 3 atomiser nozzles do a better job than one or two. Spray is less prone to being blown away in moderate wind conditions

New 12-stage ‘death-dive’ protection system

Better edge detection for frameless glass (pool safety fences)

65% better edge cleaning (compared to the Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro – clever little robot window cleaner)

Variable torque, self-cleaning, caterpillar tracks for better steady movement.

Works on inside and outside glass, shower screens, and any non-porous surface



Ecovacs Home App

OMNI size: 312 x 215 x 327mm

W2 size: 271 x 271 x 77mm

CyberShack’s view: Ecovacs Winbot W2 PRO OMNI robot window cleaner is the best yet

This is quite a leap over the Winbot W1 and improves its speed, cleaning efficiency and convenience.

Our brief test shows it does a better job, but as with all robot window cleaners, you must supervise and move the robot to the next glass pane. The OMNI station’s convenience makes the task much easier.

Our advice is that this is the best you can get. It will save you enormous effort over a squeegee and cloth. As long as you know, it won’t save you much time, we have done our job.

Full ratings will come with the review in December (we need four whole weeks at four homes to properly review these).

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au