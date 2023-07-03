Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W 4-port GAN wall charger – one size fits all (review)

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W 4-port GAN wall charger can charge a 100W laptop or intelligently share 108W between two USB-C and 2 USB-A ports.

It is all about GaN – gallium nitride, which is 1000 times more efficient than silicon in conducting electrons. That means smaller chargers with higher outputs, less energy waste, better thermal control and faster charging than traditional transformers.

It is about PD – intelligent charging. When a device is plugged into a PD charger, it sends a signal to the charger indicating its power requirements. The charger then adjusts its power output to match the device’s requirements, delivering power more efficiently than a standard charger – foolproof.

And it is about Belkin. You can be assured that it has RCM C-tick certification for Australia and the highest levels of safety built-in.

Australian Review: Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W 4-port GAN wall charger

Website Wall Chargers and product page Price $129.95 From Belkin online, Harvey Norman, Domaye, JB Hi-Fi, Myer, Officeworks Made in Vietnam Warranty 2-year ACL repair or replace Belkin started in the early 1980s in California, USA and was a pioneer in producing high-quality, US-made cables and accessories. In 2018 Taiwan-based mega-electronics maker Foxconn purchased the company. Its Brands include Belkin, WeMo, Linksys and Phyn. It is famous for its US$25000 connected equipment warranty if connection to its devices cause failure (electrical derangement). More CyberShack Belkin news and reviews

First impression – Pass+

It is a desktop charger 98.5 x 80 x 31.5mm (about cigarette packet size) with a 2m detachable 2-pin mains cable. It is a good design, as its 332g is just too heavy for a wall-plug style. I like it as it allows far more flexibility in placement on a desk than tucked away at a hard-to-reach power point.

Ports – Pass+

It is all about convenience – one charger for four devices. It does not matter what you plug in; it supports up to PD 3.0 up to 20V/4.8A/96W, USB-C up to 5V/3A/15W, and standard USB-A up to 5V/2.4A/12W (shared over two ports).

Case USB-C 1 USB-C 2 USB-A 1 USB-A 2 Total W 1 96W 96W 2 65W 30W 95W 3 96W 12W 108W 4 96W 12W shared 108W 5 65W 30W 12W 107W 6 65W 30W 12W shared 107W

Tests – Pass+

Using an inline Plugable VA meter, we were able to test a variety of devices.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2020 – 96W – Pass

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 – 65W – Pass

Microsoft Surface Go 3 – 35W – Pass

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – 25W – Pass

USB-C downstream power – 5V/3A/15W – Pass

USB-A (not PD) – a variety of devices charged from 3.75W to 10W – Pass

We tested with a variety of devices in all four ports and were able to get over 100W combined charging. All ports were rock solid. Perfect for charging power banks.

Caveats

To achieve

100W charging, you must use 5A-rated cables (20V/5A/100W).

3A cables will only charge at a maximum of 60W.

1 or 2A cables (as most cheap USB-C cables are) reduce to 5W or 10W by cutting the voltage to 5V.

The device detects that so as not to overstress or overheat the cable.

Belkin has 100W 2m BoostCharge cables in Black or white for $29.95. These are USB-IF certified and support 100W and 480Mbps USB 2.0 data transfer rates. They are double braided wrapped, and tested to over 30,000 bends.

You can use Thunderbolt 3 or 4 cables supporting 100W if you need faster data transfer rates.

To give you an idea of charge speeds, a MacBook Pro can charge from 0-50% in 39 minutes.

CyberShack’s view – Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W 4-port GAN wall charger is perfect

One charger for every USB-A and USB-C device – nirvana. The convenience of a desktop charger and cable far outweighs a wall charger. Belkin is q quality company.

Rating – 94/100

Features: 95 – desktop convenience and four ports sharing up to 108W

Value: 90 – A tad expensive, but Belkin quality demands that.

Performance – 100 – meets or exceeds all tests for 100W

Ease of Use: 95 – plug the cable into a wall and place the charger up to 2M away

Design: 90 – elegant, white and simple with eco-friendly packaging

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W 4-port GAN wall charger $129.95 9.4 Features 9.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 10.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.5/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Desktop 4 ports

108W is perfect for replacing multiple chargers

Belkin quality and reliability Cons Should have at least one 5A cable in the box

