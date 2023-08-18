Securing Your Smart Home Devices: Tips to Stay Safe and Smart

Smart living has transformed our daily routines with a multitude of connected devices throughout our homes. Embracing this convenience, we must remain vigilant about securing your smart home devices from potential risks.

Believe it or not, even something as simple as a connected light bulb could be vulnerable to hackers if not properly secured.

Many of these devices come with default passwords, which can be exploited by attackers.

Some might even have hidden backdoors in their firmware – allowing unauthorized access to your other devices like computers, smartphones, and more.

Adding authentication methods to your home network like two-factor authentication or passkey access is a very strong way to bulk up your security where possible.

Unknown or untrusted smart devices like those from irreputable brands can be major security risks due to their lack of proper security. So only connect devices you can trust fully.

Placing smart devices on their own VLAN can increase security and help you manage access on a case-by-case basis. It also allows cross-network access only to those devices that really need it.

When left unprotected, these devices become risks for physical attacks on your home by burglars, gateways for data theft, and even become remotely controlled devices working as part of a botnet.

Thankfully, there are steps you can take to enhance your security.

The easiest one is to ensure your home network has a strong and personalized password which can deter potential intruders.

Keeping your smart devices up-to-date with the latest firmware is also essential. Updates often include important security fixes.

Remember, your online safety is crucial, so take the necessary steps protecting yourself and securing your smart home devices.

