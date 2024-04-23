Samsung Music Frame – 2.0 speaker HW-LS60D-XY (AV, first look)

The $749 Samsung Music Frame is a BT, Wi-Fi, Optical In, Dolby Atmos decode, 6-speaker, 2.0 channel, well, picture frame. You will likely need a pair of these!

It plays in the same space as other Wi-Fi stereo speakers, such as JBL Authentics 300, Sonos ERA 100, Sonos Five, Ikea Symfonish Bookshelf, and Bose 500.

2.0 channel with six speakers.

This means three speakers per channel. Looking at the frequency graph, it would appear that the woofer (not sub) is from 50-200Hz, the midrange is from 200Hz to 10kHz, and the tweeter is from 10-20kHz.

It is 143mm thick with the stand (about 50mm without), allowing for at least 40mm diaphragm speakers.

How does the Samsung Music Frame sound?

We only had a brief time with this speaker, but we could measure its sound signature and maximum volume at 85dB – loud but with obvious distortion and clipping. Back off to about 70dB, and it becomes quite well-behaved.

Look at the Gold line for the speaker’s native frequency response.

It has no low-bass (not expected), and mid-bass starts at 50Hz, builds to 85Hz, and is flat through high-bass. The bass is quite satisfying, giving clear thumps instead of muddy whumps.

It is flat to 2kHz low-mid-mid (good) but starts to lose control with some evident clipping from 2-5kHz. It’s not bad, but I felt the vocals suffered a little, and the sound character was not as well defined.

From 5kHz, it slowly descends to 7kHz to avoid harshness. It then builds to 10kHz and descends fairly choppily to 20kHz. The high treble helps add a sense of direction and ‘air’— it was a little lacking.

This is technically warm and sweet (bass/mid boosted, treble recessed)—best for easy-listening music and movies. It is not for concert hall music or heavy rock.

It has Adaptive (as tested), Music and Standard modes.

Left/Right separation was adequate, but the sound stage was barely wider than the frame.

Dolby Atmos (DA)

To be clear, this is not a Dolbly Atmos speaker. It can decode 5.1.2 DA metadata and downmix to the speaker’s 2.0 stereo left/right channels.

It widened the sound stage a little but added no faux 3D height or surround. The choppy 2-5kHz also behaves better.

Q-Symphony (not tested)

Samsung states that it can combine with its Q-Symphony-compatible TVs for a front 2.0 experience. However, they are not for use as rear speakers.

BT 5.2/Chromecast/Airplay 2

It has NFC Tap sound and can support Chromecast audio and AirPlay 2.

Active Voice amplifier and SpaceFit

Not tested, but one helps cancel sound, and the other tries to map the room and change audio behaviour.

Voice

Alexa is built-in – Bixby is not. Google Home speaker can also control it. Uses the SmartThings app for setup.

Size

353.0 x 364.8 x 143.4 (with stand) mm x 4.6kg. The front panel can be removed and fits standard 8 x 10” photos. You can also obtain full-sized art panels (at extra cost) that don’t impede audio transparency.

Power (not tested)

Samsung advises that it uses 18W at full volume.

Accessories

None. It can be wall-mounted (wire hangs down). There is no kit required – it’s just a screw hole.

Wires are ugly!!!

Missing

HDMI (it is not meant to be a TV speaker)

Remote (must use the SmartThings app and any privacy implications that has)

USB playback (there is a USB SmartThings Dongle)

Audio-in

CyberShack’s view – The Samsung Music Frame is a great idea for art-inspired speakers.

BUT, and there is always one; pretty well, any of the speakers mentioned earlier have better sound because they use more traditional speaker construction.

By far, the best (comparable) is the Sonos Era 100 – the versatile speaker – a 2.1 (3-channel) Dolby Atmos decoding with remarkable bass for this size speaker. These are $399 each, and a pair of them gives superb music or can be used as rear speakers for a Sonos soundbar.

The Sonos Era 300 is a 5.1 Dolbly Atmos speaker at $749. One of these would do the job of two Samsung Music Frames, and they have genuine 3D height and some surround. Add these to a Sonos Arc, and you have one of the best genuine Dolby Atmos experiences. Read Sonos Era 300 as rears to the Sonos Arc – superb Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 sound.

The $599.95 JBL Authentics 300 – classic retro elegance, gutsy sound is a 2.0 speaker. All content, including Dolbly Atmos, is downmixed to that. However, if you want a 3.1 DA decode speaker, the $999.95 Authentics 500 is superb. The 300 has one of the best native frequency response signatures ever.

BUT, and here is the rationale for the Samsung Frame (website) – it is more of a piece of static artwork and, as such, commands that space. Hang a pair alongside the edge-lit Samsung Frame TV.

Our take is an acceptable sound that is almost unique as a wall-mountable piece of art.