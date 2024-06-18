Optus Sport Announces Broadcast Partners for UEFA EURO 2024

Optus Sport has joined forces with leading Australian brands to bring live and exclusive coverage of UEFA EURO 2024. The tournament kicks off this Saturday with hosts Germany taking on Scotland at 5am (AEST).

Optus Sport customers can watch every match in full, enjoy mini-matches, or catch highlights. Hisense, Hungry Jack’s, TAB, and Ford will sponsor Optus Sport’s coverage. Starting June 15, subscribers will witness 24 teams competing for the Henri Delaunay Cup, with the final on July 15.

Howard Rees, Head of Optus Sport, expressed excitement about the partnerships. “We are thrilled to work with these amazing brands during the tournament,” he said. “We expect strong viewer numbers, similar to the UEFA EURO 2020 final, which remains the most watched match in Optus Sport history.”

Partnership with Hisense

Last month, Optus Sport launched its app on Hisense’s Mini-LED TVs, thanks to a partnership with VIDAA TV. This allows subscribers faster access to football content. Gideon Lui, Head of Marketing at Hisense ANZ, shared his enthusiasm.

As proud sponsors of UEFA EURO 2024, we are thrilled our customers will have the best viewing experience via Optus Sport.

Andrew McCallum, Marketing Director at Hungry Jack’s, expressed excitement about extending their partnership with Optus Sport. “Optus Sport brings the best of European football to Australian fans, offering a unique opportunity to be involved in a major sporting event.”

Luke Feddema, Head of Marketing at TAB, highlighted their ongoing relationship with Optus Sport. “We look forward to giving our customers a premium experience through our integration with Optus.”

Cameron McLeish, representing Ford Dealer Network, stated, “We are excited to partner with Optus Sport for UEFA EURO 2024, connecting with communities of supporters across Australia.”

Additionally, Optus Sport also announced a star-studded line-up of on-air talent, including Socceroos legends John Aloisi and Mark Schwarzer, and former England international Jay Bothroyd. They will join other notable figures for comprehensive tournament coverage.

Furthermore, Optus Sport will broadcast every match from UEFA EURO 2024™ and CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ live and exclusive. For more information, visit the Optus Sport website.