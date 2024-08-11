OPPO Reno12 and Reno 12 Pro – almost identical twins (smartphone review)
The OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro are practically identical twins—they have the same screen, processor, battery, size, and weight. Both come with OPPO’s ColorOS 14.1, which has useful generative AI features.
The Pro version has an additional 50MP telephoto camera, 50MP selfie, 512GB, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and different colourways.
Reno is OPPO’s mid-range brand between its A-series and FindX-series. It offers OPPO’s renowned build quality, excellent camera prowess, and a decent 2+3+4 warranty/operating system upgrade/ security patch policy.
This is a combined review, and the Reno12 Pro differences are in brackets.
What is OPPO AI?
Frankly, it is pretty much like Samsung, Google, and Motorola AI. All leverage Google Gemini Nano on the device, access Google Gemini Cloud for heavier AI work and can access Gemini Advanced (at an extra cost). Most are working with Microsoft as well. OPPO has yet to announce policies regarding AI use, service levels, and costs, but the basic AI performed on the device will likely remain free.
The hardware needs an NPU (we can now measure that), at least 12GB of RAM (OPPO also has virtual RAM), and fast Wi-Fi or mobile connections. OPPO has deployed its own 7 billion parameter LLM to these devices.
OPPO AI includes:
AI Toolbox (powered by Google Gemini LLM – large language model)
- AI Writer for AI-generated text
- AI Recording summary supports multi-speaker recognition, automatically identifying and extracting key information
- AI Summary of text content
- AI Speak for translation.
- Multi-modal (voice, text, image) is coming
Other AI
- AI Clear Voice reduces background noise by up to 40dB, enhancing call clarity
- AI LinkBoost optimises network use, reducing data lag by up to 25%
- BeaconLink for one-to-one voice calls via Bluetooth in no-network environments.
Photography
OPPO expects to lead the field in AI photography despite Google’s Pixel claims.
- AI Eraser 2.0 removes unwanted objects and quickly generates missing content.
- AI Perfect Shot
- AI Best Face – opens closed eyes, etc.
- AI Clear face – filters
- AI Studio – generative AI
Australian Review: OPPO Reno12 (CHP2625) and OPPO Reno12 Pro (CPH2629). Reno12 Pro differences are noted.
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|OPPO RENO12 and OPPO Reno12 Pro
|Model Number
|CPH2625/CPH2629
|RAM/Storage Base
|12/256 (12/512)
|Price base
|$799 ($999)
|Warranty
|24 months
|Tier
|Mid-range (Same plus camera and storage)
|Website
|Reno12 Product Page
Reno12 Pro Product Page
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online
|Made in
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service.
|More
|CyberShack OPPO news and reviews
CyberShack smartphone news and reviews
|Test date
|1-30/7/2024
|Ambient temp
|8-17°
|Release
|July 2024
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Reno is somewhat of a cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage, and camera sensors.
First Impression – Reno12 is another OPPO winner
I remarked that this is another cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage, and camera sensors, all in the same Reno case. In fact, Reno12 also has 12F 4G, 12F 5G, and a Chinese version. You will find variants of this branded as OnePlus.
It is all about filling niches in the global market. In the $700-799 slot, the Reno12 is the best there is.
In the $900-999 slot, the Reno12 Pro (12/512GB/microSD/dual SIM) has a strong competitor in the Motorola Edge 50 Pro (12/256GB/SIM and eSIM) but edges ahead with more storage.
You cannot go wrong with the Reno12 or Reno12 Pro, and the surprisingly good phone reception (for a MediaTek modem) is a welcome bonus.
Screen – Pass+
It is a bright, colour-accurate, daylight-readable AMOLED screen with 10-bit/1.07 billion colours.
|Size
|6.7″
|Type
|AMOLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Slightly curved edge centre O-hole
|Resolution
|2412 x 1080
|PPI
|394
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|93.2%
|Colours bits
|10-bit/1.07 billion colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Fixed 60 or 120Hx and Adaptive 60/90/120Hz
|Response 120Hz
|240Hz touch sample
|Nits typical, test
|Claim 600 (640)
|Nits max, test
|Claim Peak 1200 (1350)
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|Gentle: 100% sRGB/72% NTSC
|DCI-P3
|Vivid: 100% DCI-P3/97% NTSC
Cinema: 100% DCI-P3/96% NTSC
Brilliant: 100% DCI-P3/107% NTSC
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|Approx 3
|HDR Level
|HDR10, HDR10+. HLG
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|2160Hz – too high to be an issue.
|Daylight readable
|Yes – excellent
|Always on Display
|Yes, and adaptive sleep
|Edge display
|Yes, and sidebar
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix is still SDR.
|Gaming
|It has not been tested, but there are no dedicated game features.
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 7i (Gorilla Glass Victus 2)
|Comment
|Excellent 10-bit screen, colour accurate and very bright.
Processor – Pass
I am warming to the MediaTek Dimensity series (kind of like the Intel and AMD debate), although this is more comparable to a Qualcomm SD6 series. Above it are the 8000 and 9000 series, which compete with SD 7 and 8.
It is a perfectly good SoC for daily use and energy efficiency. The NPU 655 adds basic on-device AI processing. But to put that in perspective, it has a 380 AI benchmark score versus the Samsung S24 Ultra’s 3213!
It is not a gamer’s device.
|Brand, Model
|Similar to Exynos 2100 Benchmarks
|nm
|4nm – TSMC N4P
|Cores
|4 x 2.5GHz & 4 x 2.0GHz
|Modem
|MediaTek
|AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion
|NPU 655
15.03 GFLOPS
15.98 GINOPS
AI Benchmark Score 380
AITuTu score 97473
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|1014 – high-performance mode; otherwise, 520
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|2931
|Like
|Similar to Exynos 2100 Benchmarks
|GPU
|Mali-G615 MC2
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|2364
|Like
|Like Exynos 1280 – lower end
|Vulcan
|2467
|RAM, type
|12GB LPDDR4X 2133 (Test shows LPDDR5X)
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 3.1 (206GB free)
|micro-SD
|Up to 2TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained
|1380
Jazz Disk 1372.65
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained
|492
Jazz Disk 796.27
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|Yes, SD 3.0 81.5/34MBps
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|24/13MBps mountable
|Comment
|It is a competent SoC, but not for gamers.
OPPO has developed a Trinity Engine to improve fluency and stability, resulting in a smooth-running phone even after 48 months of use (background App management). It has a decent SOC, and we now have measured AI benchmarks.
Throttle test – Pass+
It works well under prolonged load with minimal throttling and keeps the CPU cool.
|Max GIPS
|253563
|Average GIPS
|238349
|Minimum GIPS
|209950
|% Throttle
|12%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Good thermal management
Comms – Pass
Wi-Fi 6 AX provides good full-duplex speeds. It is not as strong as some at 10m but still entirely usable. While USB-C 2.0 480Mbps is typical for the price bracket, some have USB-C 3.1 or 3.2 5 or 10Gbps transfer speeds.
The IR remote control may be interesting to some as it can learn from almost any IR remote.
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 6 AX, 2.4/5GHz, 2×2 MIMO
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-39/1201/1080
|Test 5m
|-46/1201/1120
|Test 10m
|-56/960/648
|BT Type
|5.4
|GPS single, dual
|Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS 2m accuracy
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480MBps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Chromecast
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes – combo
|Gyro
|Yes – combo
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|No
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Yes
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|IR remote control
|Comment
|While it is not expected, phones with USB-C 3.1 or 3.2 Gen 1 or 2, 5/10Gbps, are available. USB-C 2.0 means external mountable storage is too slow for vloggers and videographers.
The images below show that the 10m tests were variable, while the 2 m and 5m were rock-solid.
4/5G – Pass+
The pleasant find here was that it has a very strong single-tower reception. Unusually for a MediaTek modem, it also picks up the second tower with strong pW strengths. This should be good for city, suburb, and regional city use, with reasonable tower coverage. It is not suitable for rural or remote use.
|SIM
|Dual sim or hybrid with micro-SD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/4166
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/2/3/5/7/8n12/20/26/28/38/40/41/77n78/66
|Comment
|All Australian sub-6Ghz and low bands
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|82.1/15.2/28ms
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-76 to -105 25.1pW to 31.6fW
|Tower 2
|-80 to -109 10pW to 12.6fW
|Tower 3
|N/A
|Tower 4
|N/A
|Comment
|We were surprised that it reliably found two towers at usable strength. MediaTek modems usually only find one.
It is suitable for city, suburb, and regional city use, provided there is reasonable tower coverage. It is not suitable for rural or remote use.
Battery – Pass+
Two features – excellent 24+ hour typical use and 42 minutes charge from the 80W charger provided.
|mAh
|5000mAh nominal/19.5Wh/3.9V
Using a 5-year minimum lifespan battery – excellent
|Charger, type, supplied
|80W SUPERVOOC (5V/ 2A/10W or 5-11V/ 7.3A/ 80W over 2 x 40W channels.
The phone has a single battery, so it cannot use SUPERVOOC dual channel charge. Typically charges at 9V/3A/27W or occasionally at 11V/3A/33W.
|PD, QC level
|SUPERVOOCT 2.0, SUPERVOOC, VOOC 3.0
PD2.0 (9V/1.5/13.5W)
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|N/A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|N/A
|Charge 0-100%
|Claim 100% 46 minutes.
Test 42 minutes
|Charge 5V, 2A
|2 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|23 hours 17 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|16 hours 37 minutes
Accubattery: 17 hours 49 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|491.1 minutes (8.2 hours) 3043 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|716.9 (12 hours) 3386 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours 21 minutes
Accubattery: 4 hours 57 minutes
|mA Full load screen on
|1350-1450
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|150-200
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Tested on adaptive
|Estimate typical use
|Typical users should get 24+ hours, and heavy users 5-8 hours.
|Comment
|The battery capacity retention rate is more than 80% after four years of use at a full charge-discharge once a day.
Sound Hardware – Pass
It has stereo speakers with decent volume and hands-free. BT headphones also get an aptX codec.
|Speakers
|Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|MediaTek
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|No
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX-HD, LDAC, and LHDC
|Multipoint
|Should support it
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Oreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music
|Mics
|2 with some noise-cancellation
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|84 – loud
|Media (music)
|83.5
|Ring
|83.2
|Alarm
|81.8
|Notifications
|78.6
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Decent hands-free and has two mics for Clear Voice noise reduction.
|BT headphones
|All codecs available. Tested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.
Sound quality – Passable
It is almost impossible to get ‘listenable sound’, let alone good sound, from tiny micro speakers, so we do not expect it. Use BT headphones for music.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Slow, long build from 65Hz
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|High Mid 1-2kHz
|Flattish to 5kHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flattish to 5kHz
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Steep decline to 8kHz
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Flat to 12 kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Steep decline to 20kHz
|Sound Signature type
|Mid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass makes this muddy, and missing all the important treble means there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music.
|Soundstage
|As wide as the handset. It does not decode Dolby Atmos.
|Comment
|It’s good for voice but not for music. There is a significant bias towards the bottom speaker.
Build – Pass+
This has class-leading rigidity, thinner body and lower weight.
|Size (H X W x D)
|161.4 x 74.1 x 7.6 mm
|Weight grams
|177
|Front glass
|Gorilla Glass 7i Reno12
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Reno12 Pro
|Rear material
|PMMA
|Frame
|Alloy
|IP rating
|IP65—This is purely splashproof—20 cm for 30 seconds of immersion. It is not warranted for water ingress.
Torture test:
100K volume presses
200K power button presses
20K USB-C tests
|Colours
|Black Brown (Nebula Black)
Astro Silver (Nebula Silver)
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|80W charger
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C 3W cable
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|No
|Comment
|OPPO build quality and 80W charger inbox
OS – Pass+
OPPO has provided ColorOS 14.1 with its AI extensions and lifted operating system upgrades to three and four years of patches. Add a two-year warranty and a five-year battery, and this is a keeper.
|Security patch date
|5/7/24
|UI
|ColorOS 14.1 with new AI features
|OS upgrade policy
|Three
|Security patch policy
|Four years quarterly from launch
|Bloatware
|App Market/ Bookings.com/ Games/ LinkedIn/ and OPPO alternative to Google Apps.
|Comment
|New AI features – See review
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Optical under glass
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro rear camera – Pass+
Before you get excited about the Sony LYTIA LYT600 sensor, remember it is just a new marketing name that will replace the IMX model numbers. It does not imbue it with special powers!
It takes class-leading day, office, and night light shots. It has a 10X Digital zoom. OIS/EIS video is good.
The Reno12 Pro loses the 2MP Macro (no loss!) and gains a 50MP, 2X Optical/20X Digital sensor, which is much more useful.
Apart from Zoom, the photos are identical – same app, same processing power, AI, etc.
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5
|Sensor
|Possibly Sony Lytia LYT600
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.8 bins to 1.6
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|68.2 to 80.5°
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|10X digital
|Rear 2
|Ultrawide
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX355
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.14
|FOV (stated, actual)
|112
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Macro (Reno12 only)
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OVO2B10
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|N/A
|Stabilisation
|N/A
|Zoom
|N/A
|Rear 4
|Telephoto (Reno 12 Pro only)
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.6MP
|Sensor
|IMX766
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|2
|um
|1 bin to 2
|FOV (stated, actual)
|90
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|2X Optical 20X Hybrid Digital.
|Special
|Video max
|4K@30 with OIS/EIS
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Rear: Pro, Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Extra HD, Pano, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, Doc Scanner, and Google Lens
|QR code reader
|Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
OPPO Rear camera test shots (Reno12 Pro where noted)
OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro front camera.
Terrific selfies, great natural colour and able to do a small group selfie.
|MP
|32MP bins to 8MP (50MP bins to 12.6MP)
|Sensor
|Sony IMX709 (IMX989)
|Focus
|PDAF (same)
|f-stop
|2 (same)
|um
|.7 bins to 1.4 (.64 bins to 1.28)
|FOV (stated, actual)
|78.8 to 91.5 (79.5 to 92.3)
|Stabilisation
|No (same)
|Flash
|Screen fill (same)
|Zoom
|No (same)
|Video max
|4K@30fps (same)
|Features
|Front: Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Pano, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, etc.
CyberShack’s view – OPPO Reno12 and OPPO Reno12 Pro are AI phones with a future
Whenever I speak to Samsung, Google, Motorola or OPPO, they talk about AI phones versus older ‘speeds and feeds’ measurements. They say it is not about specifications but what AI can do for you.
Well, it is about specifications because you need a lot of power and RAM. AI Gen 2, coming later in 2024 and 2025, will need at least 12GB of RAM, and some models will have separate 4GB+ AI RAM.
We saw AI Gen 1 last year, first with the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Ultra) and Google 8 (Pro). OPPO is bringing some of the Gen 1 AI to the Reno12/Pro and promises to democratise AI for everyone. However, as you can see with AI benchmarks, it’s barely 10% of the NPU power of the current class leader, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Would I buy them?
OPPO Reno12 and OPPO Reno12 Pro present compelling options in both price brackets. With better phone reception and some AI capabilities, they get our recommendation for features and value.
OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro
|Ratings
|New 2024 ratings – 70 is a pass
|Features
|75/80
|It has everything you need, including basic AI. It has a decent camera and great battery life.
|Value
|80/75
|It is good value, with a 10-bit OLED screen. However, the OPPO Reno12 Pro price bracket has strong competition.
|Performance
|75/75
|It meets or exceeds what is expected at this price.
|Ease of Use
|80/80
|Its 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security is quite good.
|Design
|85/85
|I like the curved screen edge and the hand feel.
|Rating out of 10
|79/79
|Final comment
|This is the upgrade to the Reno11 with a faster processor, better phone reception, great battery life, and camera. This has some OPPO-influenced Google AI.
OPPO Reno 12 and OPO Reno 12 ProOPPO Reno12 $799 and OPPO Reno12 Pro $999
Pros
- Good battery life and 80W fast charger inbox - most brands don’t include a charger
- Terrific/large/ bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED screen
- Excellent quality build and 2+3+4-year warranty with local support
- Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night.
- Phone signal strength is better than expected and good for city, suburb and regional city use.
Cons
- IP65 is better than nothing, but it is just splashproof
- no eSIM
- SoC is not great for gamers.
- USB-C 2.0 (but 3.1 not expected)