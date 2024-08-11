OPPO Reno12 and Reno 12 Pro – almost identical twins (smartphone review)

The OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro are practically identical twins—they have the same screen, processor, battery, size, and weight. Both come with OPPO’s ColorOS 14.1, which has useful generative AI features.

The Pro version has an additional 50MP telephoto camera, 50MP selfie, 512GB, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and different colourways.

Reno is OPPO’s mid-range brand between its A-series and FindX-series. It offers OPPO’s renowned build quality, excellent camera prowess, and a decent 2+3+4 warranty/operating system upgrade/ security patch policy.

This is a combined review, and the Reno12 Pro differences are in brackets.

What is OPPO AI?

Frankly, it is pretty much like Samsung, Google, and Motorola AI. All leverage Google Gemini Nano on the device, access Google Gemini Cloud for heavier AI work and can access Gemini Advanced (at an extra cost). Most are working with Microsoft as well. OPPO has yet to announce policies regarding AI use, service levels, and costs, but the basic AI performed on the device will likely remain free.

The hardware needs an NPU (we can now measure that), at least 12GB of RAM (OPPO also has virtual RAM), and fast Wi-Fi or mobile connections. OPPO has deployed its own 7 billion parameter LLM to these devices.

OPPO AI includes:

AI Toolbox (powered by Google Gemini LLM – large language model)

AI Writer for AI-generated text

AI Recording summary supports multi-speaker recognition, automatically identifying and extracting key information

AI Summary of text content

AI Speak for translation.

Multi-modal (voice, text, image) is coming

Other AI

AI Clear Voice reduces background noise by up to 40dB, enhancing call clarity

AI LinkBoost optimises network use, reducing data lag by up to 25%

BeaconLink for one-to-one voice calls via Bluetooth in no-network environments.

Photography

OPPO expects to lead the field in AI photography despite Google’s Pixel claims.

AI Eraser 2.0 removes unwanted objects and quickly generates missing content.

AI Perfect Shot

AI Best Face – opens closed eyes, etc.

AI Clear face – filters

AI Studio – generative AI

Australian Review: OPPO Reno12 (CHP2625) and OPPO Reno12 Pro (CPH2629). Reno12 Pro differences are noted.

Brand OPPO Model OPPO RENO12 and OPPO Reno12 Pro Model Number CPH2625/CPH2629 RAM/Storage Base 12/256 (12/512) Price base $799 ($999) Warranty 24 months Tier Mid-range (Same plus camera and storage) Website Reno12 Product Page

Reno12 Pro Product Page From JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online Made in China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

CyberShack smartphone news and reviews Test date 1-30/7/2024 Ambient temp 8-17° Release July 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Reno is somewhat of a cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage, and camera sensors.

First Impression – Reno12 is another OPPO winner

I remarked that this is another cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage, and camera sensors, all in the same Reno case. In fact, Reno12 also has 12F 4G, 12F 5G, and a Chinese version. You will find variants of this branded as OnePlus.

It is all about filling niches in the global market. In the $700-799 slot, the Reno12 is the best there is.

In the $900-999 slot, the Reno12 Pro (12/512GB/microSD/dual SIM) has a strong competitor in the Motorola Edge 50 Pro (12/256GB/SIM and eSIM) but edges ahead with more storage.

You cannot go wrong with the Reno12 or Reno12 Pro, and the surprisingly good phone reception (for a MediaTek modem) is a welcome bonus.

Screen – Pass+

It is a bright, colour-accurate, daylight-readable AMOLED screen with 10-bit/1.07 billion colours.

Size 6.7″ Type AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Slightly curved edge centre O-hole Resolution 2412 x 1080 PPI 394 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 93.2% Colours bits 10-bit/1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Fixed 60 or 120Hx and Adaptive 60/90/120Hz Response 120Hz 240Hz touch sample Nits typical, test Claim 600 (640) Nits max, test Claim Peak 1200 (1350) Contrast Infinite sRGB Gentle: 100% sRGB/72% NTSC DCI-P3 Vivid: 100% DCI-P3/97% NTSC

Cinema: 100% DCI-P3/96% NTSC

Brilliant: 100% DCI-P3/107% NTSC Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) Approx 3 HDR Level HDR10, HDR10+. HLG SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known 2160Hz – too high to be an issue. Daylight readable Yes – excellent Always on Display Yes, and adaptive sleep Edge display Yes, and sidebar Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix is still SDR. Gaming It has not been tested, but there are no dedicated game features. Screen protection Gorilla Glass 7i (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) Comment Excellent 10-bit screen, colour accurate and very bright.

Processor – Pass

I am warming to the MediaTek Dimensity series (kind of like the Intel and AMD debate), although this is more comparable to a Qualcomm SD6 series. Above it are the 8000 and 9000 series, which compete with SD 7 and 8.

It is a perfectly good SoC for daily use and energy efficiency. The NPU 655 adds basic on-device AI processing. But to put that in perspective, it has a 380 AI benchmark score versus the Samsung S24 Ultra’s 3213!

It is not a gamer’s device.

Brand, Model Similar to Exynos 2100 Benchmarks nm 4nm – TSMC N4P Cores 4 x 2.5GHz & 4 x 2.0GHz Modem MediaTek AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion NPU 655

15.03 GFLOPS

15.98 GINOPS

AI Benchmark Score 380

AITuTu score 97473 Geekbench 6 Single-core 1014 – high-performance mode; otherwise, 520 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2931 Like Similar to Exynos 2100 Benchmarks GPU Mali-G615 MC2 GPU Test Open CL 2364 Like Like Exynos 1280 – lower end Vulcan 2467 RAM, type 12GB LPDDR4X 2133 (Test shows LPDDR5X) Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 3.1 (206GB free) micro-SD Up to 2TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 1380

Jazz Disk 1372.65 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 492

Jazz Disk 796.27 CPDT microSD read, write MBps Yes, SD 3.0 81.5/34MBps CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 24/13MBps mountable Comment It is a competent SoC, but not for gamers.

OPPO has developed a Trinity Engine to improve fluency and stability, resulting in a smooth-running phone even after 48 months of use (background App management). It has a decent SOC, and we now have measured AI benchmarks.

Throttle test – Pass+

It works well under prolonged load with minimal throttling and keeps the CPU cool.

Max GIPS 253563 Average GIPS 238349 Minimum GIPS 209950 % Throttle 12% CPU Temp 50° Comment Good thermal management

Comms – Pass

Wi-Fi 6 AX provides good full-duplex speeds. It is not as strong as some at 10m but still entirely usable. While USB-C 2.0 480Mbps is typical for the price bracket, some have USB-C 3.1 or 3.2 5 or 10Gbps transfer speeds.

The IR remote control may be interesting to some as it can learn from almost any IR remote.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 AX, 2.4/5GHz, 2×2 MIMO Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -39/1201/1080 Test 5m -46/1201/1120 Test 10m -56/960/648 BT Type 5.4 GPS single, dual Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS 2m accuracy USB type USB-C 2.0 480MBps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo Gyro Yes – combo e-Compass Yes Barometer No Gravity Yes Pedometer Yes Ambient light Yes Hall sensor No Proximity Yes Other IR remote control Comment While it is not expected, phones with USB-C 3.1 or 3.2 Gen 1 or 2, 5/10Gbps, are available. USB-C 2.0 means external mountable storage is too slow for vloggers and videographers.

The images below show that the 10m tests were variable, while the 2 m and 5m were rock-solid.

4/5G – Pass+

The pleasant find here was that it has a very strong single-tower reception. Unusually for a MediaTek modem, it also picks up the second tower with strong pW strengths. This should be good for city, suburb, and regional city use, with reasonable tower coverage. It is not suitable for rural or remote use.

SIM Dual sim or hybrid with micro-SD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/4166 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/2/3/5/7/8n12/20/26/28/38/40/41/77n78/66 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low bands mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 82.1/15.2/28ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -76 to -105 25.1pW to 31.6fW Tower 2 -80 to -109 10pW to 12.6fW Tower 3 N/A Tower 4 N/A Comment We were surprised that it reliably found two towers at usable strength. MediaTek modems usually only find one.

It is suitable for city, suburb, and regional city use, provided there is reasonable tower coverage. It is not suitable for rural or remote use.

Battery – Pass+

Two features – excellent 24+ hour typical use and 42 minutes charge from the 80W charger provided.

mAh 5000mAh nominal/19.5Wh/3.9V

Using a 5-year minimum lifespan battery – excellent Charger, type, supplied 80W SUPERVOOC (5V/ 2A/10W or 5-11V/ 7.3A/ 80W over 2 x 40W channels.

The phone has a single battery, so it cannot use SUPERVOOC dual channel charge. Typically charges at 9V/3A/27W or occasionally at 11V/3A/33W. PD, QC level SUPERVOOCT 2.0, SUPERVOOC, VOOC 3.0

PD2.0 (9V/1.5/13.5W) Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins N/A Charge 0-100% Claim 100% 46 minutes.

Test 42 minutes Charge 5V, 2A 2 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 23 hours 17 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 16 hours 37 minutes

Accubattery: 17 hours 49 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery 491.1 minutes (8.2 hours) 3043 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 716.9 (12 hours) 3386 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 21 minutes

Accubattery: 4 hours 57 minutes mA Full load screen on 1350-1450 mA Watt idle Screen on 150-200 Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on adaptive Estimate typical use Typical users should get 24+ hours, and heavy users 5-8 hours. Comment The battery capacity retention rate is more than 80% after four years of use at a full charge-discharge once a day.

Sound Hardware – Pass

It has stereo speakers with decent volume and hands-free. BT headphones also get an aptX codec.

Speakers Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning No AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX-HD, LDAC, and LHDC Multipoint Should support it Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Oreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 84 – loud Media (music) 83.5 Ring 83.2 Alarm 81.8 Notifications 78.6 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent hands-free and has two mics for Clear Voice noise reduction. BT headphones All codecs available. Tested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.

Sound quality – Passable

It is almost impossible to get ‘listenable sound’, let alone good sound, from tiny micro speakers, so we do not expect it. Use BT headphones for music.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Slow, long build from 65Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Slow build to 1kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slow build to 1kHz Mid 400-1000Hz Slow build to 1kHz High Mid 1-2kHz Flattish to 5kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flattish to 5kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Steep decline to 8kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flat to 12 kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type Mid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass makes this muddy, and missing all the important treble means there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music. Soundstage As wide as the handset. It does not decode Dolby Atmos. Comment It’s good for voice but not for music. There is a significant bias towards the bottom speaker.

Build – Pass+

This has class-leading rigidity, thinner body and lower weight.

Size (H X W x D) 161.4 x 74.1 x 7.6 mm Weight grams 177 Front glass Gorilla Glass 7i Reno12

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Reno12 Pro Rear material PMMA Frame Alloy IP rating IP65—This is purely splashproof—20 cm for 30 seconds of immersion. It is not warranted for water ingress.

Torture test:

100K volume presses

200K power button presses

20K USB-C tests Colours Black Brown (Nebula Black)

Astro Silver (Nebula Silver) Pen, Stylus support No

In the box Charger 80W charger USB cable USB-A to USB-C 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover No Comment OPPO build quality and 80W charger inbox

OS – Pass+

OPPO has provided ColorOS 14.1 with its AI extensions and lifted operating system upgrades to three and four years of patches. Add a two-year warranty and a five-year battery, and this is a keeper.

Security patch date 5/7/24 UI ColorOS 14.1 with new AI features OS upgrade policy Three Security patch policy Four years quarterly from launch Bloatware App Market/ Bookings.com/ Games/ LinkedIn/ and OPPO alternative to Google Apps. Comment New AI features – See review Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro rear camera – Pass+

OPPO Reno12 OPPO Reno12 Pro

Before you get excited about the Sony LYTIA LYT600 sensor, remember it is just a new marketing name that will replace the IMX model numbers. It does not imbue it with special powers!

It takes class-leading day, office, and night light shots. It has a 10X Digital zoom. OIS/EIS video is good.

The Reno12 Pro loses the 2MP Macro (no loss!) and gains a 50MP, 2X Optical/20X Digital sensor, which is much more useful.

Apart from Zoom, the photos are identical – same app, same processing power, AI, etc.

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Possibly Sony Lytia LYT600 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV° (stated, actual) 68.2 to 80.5° Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10X digital Rear 2 Ultrawide MP 8MP Sensor Sony IMX355 Focus FF f-stop 2.2 um 1.14 FOV (stated, actual) 112 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Macro (Reno12 only) MP 2MP Sensor Omnivision OVO2B10 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) N/A Stabilisation N/A Zoom N/A Rear 4 Telephoto (Reno 12 Pro only) MP 50MP bins to 12.6MP Sensor IMX766 Focus AF f-stop 2 um 1 bin to 2 FOV (stated, actual) 90 Stabilisation No Zoom 2X Optical 20X Hybrid Digital. Special Video max 4K@30 with OIS/EIS Flash Dual LED Auto-HDR Yes Rear: Pro, Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Extra HD, Pano, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, Doc Scanner, and Google Lens QR code reader Google Lens Night mode AI

OPPO Rear camera test shots (Reno12 Pro where noted)

1X and this is a superb shot with excellent colour, details, HDR details and sharp focus.

Ultrawide and is a superb shot with close colour matching to the primary sensor.

2X Optical and a great shot.

4X optical and a perfect shot with great detail in the foreground and background.

10 (2X optical and 5X digital) with remarkable detail – look at the fine white strings and jetty colour.

20X (2X Optical and 10X digital). There is a lot of noise and artifacts but remarkable clarity as you can still reads the boat number.

Reno12 Pro lacks a macro sensor, but you can take close-ups. Ditto but not quite the crisp focus of the Reno12.

Reno12 has a 2MP macro lense – good. Ditto.

Excellent indoor shot with dark black dog ears and great details. Bokeh is perfect.

<40 lumens and an excellent shot.

Night mode brings out the depth.

OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro front camera.

Terrific selfies, great natural colour and able to do a small group selfie.

MP 32MP bins to 8MP (50MP bins to 12.6MP) Sensor Sony IMX709 (IMX989) Focus PDAF (same) f-stop 2 (same) um .7 bins to 1.4 (.64 bins to 1.28) FOV (stated, actual) 78.8 to 91.5 (79.5 to 92.3) Stabilisation No (same) Flash Screen fill (same) Zoom No (same) Video max 4K@30fps (same) Features Front: Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Pano, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, etc.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Reno12 and OPPO Reno12 Pro are AI phones with a future

Whenever I speak to Samsung, Google, Motorola or OPPO, they talk about AI phones versus older ‘speeds and feeds’ measurements. They say it is not about specifications but what AI can do for you.

Well, it is about specifications because you need a lot of power and RAM. AI Gen 2, coming later in 2024 and 2025, will need at least 12GB of RAM, and some models will have separate 4GB+ AI RAM.

We saw AI Gen 1 last year, first with the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Ultra) and Google 8 (Pro). OPPO is bringing some of the Gen 1 AI to the Reno12/Pro and promises to democratise AI for everyone. However, as you can see with AI benchmarks, it’s barely 10% of the NPU power of the current class leader, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Would I buy them?

OPPO Reno12 and OPPO Reno12 Pro present compelling options in both price brackets. With better phone reception and some AI capabilities, they get our recommendation for features and value.

OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro

Ratings New 2024 ratings – 70 is a pass Features 75/80 It has everything you need, including basic AI. It has a decent camera and great battery life. Value 80/75 It is good value, with a 10-bit OLED screen. However, the OPPO Reno12 Pro price bracket has strong competition. Performance 75/75 It meets or exceeds what is expected at this price. Ease of Use 80/80 Its 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security is quite good. Design 85/85 I like the curved screen edge and the hand feel. Rating out of 10 79/79 Final comment This is the upgrade to the Reno11 with a faster processor, better phone reception, great battery life, and camera. This has some OPPO-influenced Google AI.

Pros Good battery life and 80W fast charger inbox - most brands don’t include a charger

Terrific/large/ bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED screen

Excellent quality build and 2+3+4-year warranty with local support

Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night.

Phone signal strength is better than expected and good for city, suburb and regional city use. Cons IP65 is better than nothing, but it is just splashproof

no eSIM

SoC is not great for gamers.

USB-C 2.0 (but 3.1 not expected)