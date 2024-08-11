OPPO Reno12 and Reno 12 Pro – almost identical twins (smartphone review)

The OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro are practically identical twins—they have the same screen, processor, battery, size, and weight. Both come with OPPO’s ColorOS 14.1, which has useful generative AI features.

The Pro version has an additional 50MP telephoto camera, 50MP selfie, 512GB, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and different colourways.

Reno is OPPO’s mid-range brand between its A-series and FindX-series. It offers OPPO’s renowned build quality, excellent camera prowess, and a decent 2+3+4 warranty/operating system upgrade/ security patch policy.

This is a combined review, and the Reno12 Pro differences are in brackets.

What is OPPO AI?

Frankly, it is pretty much like Samsung, Google, and Motorola AI. All leverage Google Gemini Nano on the device, access Google Gemini Cloud for heavier AI work and can access Gemini Advanced (at an extra cost). Most are working with Microsoft as well. OPPO has yet to announce policies regarding AI use, service levels, and costs, but the basic AI performed on the device will likely remain free.

The hardware needs an NPU (we can now measure that), at least 12GB of RAM (OPPO also has virtual RAM), and fast Wi-Fi or mobile connections. OPPO has deployed its own 7 billion parameter LLM to these devices.

 OPPO AI  includes:

AI Toolbox (powered by Google Gemini LLM – large language model)

  • AI Writer for AI-generated text
  • AI Recording summary supports multi-speaker recognition, automatically identifying and extracting key information
  • AI Summary of text content
  • AI Speak for translation.
  • Multi-modal (voice, text, image) is coming

Other AI

  • AI Clear Voice reduces background noise by up to 40dB, enhancing call clarity
  • AI LinkBoost optimises network use, reducing data lag by up to 25%
  • BeaconLink for one-to-one voice calls via Bluetooth in no-network environments.

Photography

OPPO expects to lead the field in AI photography despite Google’s Pixel claims.

  • AI Eraser 2.0 removes unwanted objects and quickly generates missing content.
  • AI Perfect Shot
  • AI Best Face – opens closed eyes, etc.
  • AI Clear face – filters
  • AI Studio – generative AI

Australian Review: OPPO Reno12 (CHP2625) and OPPO Reno12 Pro (CPH2629). Reno12 Pro differences are noted.

BrandOPPO
ModelOPPO RENO12 and OPPO Reno12 Pro
Model NumberCPH2625/CPH2629
RAM/Storage Base12/256 (12/512)
   Price base$799 ($999)
Warranty24 months
 TierMid-range (Same plus camera and storage)
WebsiteReno12 Product Page
Reno12 Pro Product Page
FromJB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online
Made inChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews
CyberShack smartphone news and reviews  
Test date1-30/7/2024
Ambient temp8-17°
ReleaseJuly 2024
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Reno is somewhat of a cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage, and camera sensors.

First Impression – Reno12 is another OPPO winner

I remarked that this is another cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage, and camera sensors, all in the same Reno case. In fact, Reno12 also has 12F 4G, 12F 5G, and a Chinese version. You will find variants of this branded as OnePlus.

It is all about filling niches in the global market. In the $700-799 slot, the Reno12 is the best there is.

In the $900-999 slot, the Reno12 Pro (12/512GB/microSD/dual SIM) has a strong competitor in the Motorola Edge 50 Pro (12/256GB/SIM and eSIM) but edges ahead with more storage.

You cannot go wrong with the Reno12 or Reno12 Pro, and the surprisingly good phone reception (for a MediaTek modem) is a welcome bonus.

Screen – Pass+

It is a bright, colour-accurate, daylight-readable AMOLED screen with 10-bit/1.07 billion colours.

Size6.7″
TypeAMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DSlightly curved edge centre O-hole
Resolution2412 x 1080
PPI394
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %93.2%
Colours bits10-bit/1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveFixed 60 or 120Hx and Adaptive 60/90/120Hz
Response 120Hz240Hz touch sample
Nits typical, testClaim 600 (640)
Nits max, testClaim Peak 1200 (1350)
ContrastInfinite
sRGBGentle: 100% sRGB/72% NTSC
DCI-P3Vivid: 100% DCI-P3/97% NTSC
Cinema: 100% DCI-P3/96% NTSC
Brilliant: 100% DCI-P3/107% NTSC
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)Approx 3
HDR LevelHDR10, HDR10+. HLG
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if known2160Hz – too high to be an issue.
Daylight readableYes – excellent
Always on DisplayYes, and adaptive sleep
Edge displayYes, and sidebar
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix is still SDR.
GamingIt has not been tested, but there are no dedicated game features.
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 7i (Gorilla Glass Victus 2)
CommentExcellent 10-bit screen, colour accurate and very bright.

Processor – Pass

I am warming to the MediaTek Dimensity series (kind of like the Intel and AMD debate), although this is more comparable to a Qualcomm SD6 series. Above it are the 8000 and 9000 series, which compete with SD 7 and 8.

It is a perfectly good SoC for daily use and energy efficiency. The NPU 655 adds basic on-device AI processing. But to put that in perspective, it has a 380 AI benchmark score versus the Samsung S24 Ultra’s 3213!

It is not a gamer’s device.

Brand, ModelSimilar to Exynos 2100 Benchmarks
nm4nm – TSMC N4P
Cores4 x 2.5GHz & 4 x 2.0GHz
ModemMediaTek
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		NPU 655
15.03 GFLOPS
15.98 GINOPS
AI Benchmark Score 380
AITuTu score 97473
Geekbench 6 Single-core1014 – high-performance mode; otherwise, 520
Geekbench 6 multi-core2931
LikeSimilar to Exynos 2100 Benchmarks
GPUMali-G615 MC2
GPU Test
Open CL2364
LikeLike Exynos 1280 – lower end
Vulcan2467
RAM, type12GB LPDDR4X 2133 (Test shows LPDDR5X)
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 3.1 (206GB free)
micro-SDUp to 2TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained1380
Jazz Disk 1372.65
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained492
Jazz Disk 796.27
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsYes, SD 3.0 81.5/34MBps
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps24/13MBps mountable
CommentIt is a competent SoC, but not for gamers.
OPPO has developed a Trinity Engine to improve fluency and stability, resulting in a smooth-running phone even after 48 months of use (background App management). It has a decent SOC, and we now have measured AI benchmarks.

Throttle test – Pass+

It works well under prolonged load with minimal throttling and keeps the CPU cool.

Max GIPS253563
Average GIPS238349
Minimum GIPS209950
% Throttle12%
CPU Temp50°
CommentGood thermal management

Comms – Pass

Wi-Fi 6 AX provides good full-duplex speeds. It is not as strong as some at 10m but still entirely usable. While USB-C 2.0 480Mbps is typical for the price bracket, some have USB-C 3.1 or 3.2 5 or 10Gbps transfer speeds.

The IR remote control may be interesting to some as it can learn from almost any IR remote.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6 AX, 2.4/5GHz, 2×2 MIMO
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-39/1201/1080
Test 5m-46/1201/1120
Test 10m-56/960/648
BT Type5.4
GPS single, dualBeidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS 2m accuracy
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480MBps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForChromecast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo
   GyroYes – combo
   e-CompassYes
   BarometerNo
   GravityYes
   PedometerYes
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorNo
   ProximityYes
   OtherIR remote control
CommentWhile it is not expected, phones with USB-C 3.1 or 3.2 Gen 1 or 2, 5/10Gbps, are available. USB-C 2.0 means external mountable storage is too slow for vloggers and videographers.

The images below show that the 10m tests were variable, while the 2 m and 5m were rock-solid.

4/5G – Pass+

The pleasant find here was that it has a very strong single-tower reception. Unusually for a MediaTek modem, it also picks up the second tower with strong pW strengths. This should be good for city, suburb, and regional city use, with reasonable tower coverage. It is not suitable for rural or remote use.

SIMDual sim or hybrid with micro-SD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/4166
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/2/3/5/7/8n12/20/26/28/38/40/41/77n78/66
CommentAll Australian sub-6Ghz and low bands
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms82.1/15.2/28ms
Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-76 to -105 25.1pW to 31.6fW
 Tower 2-80 to -109 10pW to 12.6fW
Tower 3N/A
Tower 4N/A
CommentWe were surprised that it reliably found two towers at usable strength. MediaTek modems usually only find one.
It is suitable for city, suburb, and regional city use, provided there is reasonable tower coverage. It is not suitable for rural or remote use.

Battery – Pass+

Two features – excellent 24+ hour typical use and 42 minutes charge from the 80W charger provided.

mAh5000mAh nominal/19.5Wh/3.9V
Using a 5-year minimum lifespan battery – excellent
Charger, type, supplied80W SUPERVOOC (5V/ 2A/10W or 5-11V/ 7.3A/ 80W over 2 x 40W channels.
The phone has a single battery, so it cannot use SUPERVOOC dual channel charge. Typically charges at 9V/3A/27W or occasionally at 11V/3A/33W.
 PD, QC levelSUPERVOOCT 2.0, SUPERVOOC, VOOC 3.0
PD2.0 (9V/1.5/13.5W)
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30minsN/A
   Charge 0-100%Claim 100% 46 minutes.
Test 42 minutes
   Charge 5V, 2A2 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane23 hours 17 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery16 hours 37 minutes
Accubattery: 17 hours 49 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery491.1 minutes (8.2 hours) 3043 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex716.9 (12 hours) 3386 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 21 minutes
Accubattery: 4 hours 57 minutes
mA Full load screen on1350-1450
   mA Watt idle Screen on150-200
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on adaptive
   Estimate typical useTypical users should get 24+ hours, and heavy users 5-8 hours.
CommentThe battery capacity retention rate is more than 80% after four years of use at a full charge-discharge once a day.

Sound Hardware – Pass

It has stereo speakers with decent volume and hands-free. BT headphones also get an aptX codec.

SpeakersStereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
TuningNo
AMPMediaTek
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX-HD, LDAC, and LHDC
MultipointShould support it
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQOreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max84 – loud
   Media (music)83.5
   Ring83.2
   Alarm81.8
   Notifications78.6
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDecent hands-free and has two mics for Clear Voice noise reduction.
   BT headphonesAll codecs available. Tested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.

Sound quality – Passable

It is almost impossible to get ‘listenable sound’, let alone good sound, from tiny micro speakers, so we do not expect it. Use BT headphones for music.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzSlow, long build from 65Hz
High Bass 100-200HzSlow build to 1kHz
Low Mid 200-400HzSlow build to 1kHz
Mid 400-1000HzSlow build to 1kHz
High Mid 1-2kHzFlattish to 5kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlattish to 5kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzSteep decline to 8kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat to 12 kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeMid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass makes this muddy, and missing all the important treble means there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music.
 SoundstageAs wide as the handset. It does not decode Dolby Atmos.
CommentIt’s good for voice but not for music. There is a significant bias towards the bottom speaker.

Build – Pass+

This has class-leading rigidity, thinner body and lower weight.

Size (H X W x D)161.4 x 74.1 x 7.6 mm
Weight grams177
Front glassGorilla Glass 7i Reno12
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Reno12 Pro
Rear materialPMMA
FrameAlloy
IP ratingIP65—This is purely splashproof—20 cm for 30 seconds of immersion. It is not warranted for water ingress.
Torture test:
100K volume presses
200K power button presses
20K USB-C tests
ColoursBlack Brown (Nebula Black)
Astro Silver (Nebula Silver)
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger80W charger
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentOPPO build quality and 80W charger inbox

OS – Pass+

OPPO has provided ColorOS 14.1 with its AI extensions and lifted operating system upgrades to three and four years of patches. Add a two-year warranty and a five-year battery, and this is a keeper.

Security patch date5/7/24
UIColorOS 14.1 with new AI features
OS upgrade policyThree
Security patch policyFour years quarterly from launch
BloatwareApp Market/ Bookings.com/ Games/ LinkedIn/ and OPPO alternative to Google Apps.
CommentNew AI features – See review
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOptical under glass
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro rear camera – Pass+

OPPO Reno12
OPPO Reno12 Pro

Before you get excited about the Sony LYTIA LYT600 sensor, remember it is just a new marketing name that will replace the IMX model numbers. It does not imbue it with special powers!

It takes class-leading day, office, and night light shots. It has a 10X Digital zoom. OIS/EIS video is good.

The Reno12 Pro loses the 2MP Macro (no loss!) and gains a 50MP, 2X Optical/20X Digital sensor, which is much more useful.

Apart from Zoom, the photos are identical – same app, same processing power, AI, etc.

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5
   SensorPossibly Sony Lytia LYT600
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV° (stated, actual)68.2 to 80.5°
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10X digital
Rear 2Ultrawide
   MP8MP
   SensorSony IMX355
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.14
  FOV (stated, actual)112
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Macro (Reno12 only)
   MP2MP
   SensorOmnivision OVO2B10
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)N/A
   StabilisationN/A
   ZoomN/A
Rear 4Telephoto (Reno 12 Pro only)
  MP50MP bins to 12.6MP
   SensorIMX766
   FocusAF
   f-stop2
   um1 bin to 2
  FOV (stated, actual)90
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom2X Optical 20X Hybrid Digital.
Special
   Video max4K@30 with OIS/EIS
   FlashDual LED
   Auto-HDRYes
Rear: Pro, Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Extra HD, Pano, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, Doc Scanner, and Google Lens
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night modeAI

OPPO Rear camera test shots (Reno12 Pro where noted)

OPPO Reno12
1X and this is a superb shot with excellent colour, details, HDR details and sharp focus.
OPPO Reno12
Ultrawide and is a superb shot with close colour matching to the primary sensor.
OPPO Reno12
2X Optical and a great shot.
OPPO Reno12
4X optical and a perfect shot with great detail in the foreground and background.
OPPO Reno12
10 (2X optical and 5X digital) with remarkable detail – look at the fine white strings and jetty colour.
OPPO Reno12
20X (2X Optical and 10X digital). There is a lot of noise and artifacts but remarkable clarity as you can still reads the boat number.
OPPO Reno12
Reno12 Pro lacks a macro sensor, but you can take close-ups.
OPPO Reno12
Ditto but not quite the crisp focus of the Reno12.
OPPO Reno12
Reno12 has a 2MP macro lense – good.
OPPO Reno12
Ditto.
OPPO Reno12
Excellent indoor shot with dark black dog ears and great details.
OPPO Reno12
Bokeh is perfect.
OPPO Reno12
<40 lumens and an excellent shot.
OPPO Reno12
Night mode brings out the depth.

OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro front camera.

Terrific selfies, great natural colour and able to do a small group selfie.

  MP32MP bins to 8MP (50MP bins to 12.6MP)
   SensorSony IMX709 (IMX989)
   FocusPDAF (same)
   f-stop2 (same)
   um.7 bins to 1.4 (.64 bins to 1.28)
  FOV (stated, actual)78.8 to 91.5 (79.5 to 92.3)
   StabilisationNo (same)
   FlashScreen fill (same)
   ZoomNo (same)
   Video max4K@30fps (same)
    FeaturesFront: Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Pano, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, etc.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Reno12 and OPPO Reno12 Pro are AI phones with a future

Whenever I speak to Samsung, Google, Motorola or OPPO, they talk about AI phones versus older ‘speeds and feeds’ measurements. They say it is not about specifications but what AI can do for you.

Well, it is about specifications because you need a lot of power and RAM. AI Gen 2, coming later in 2024 and 2025, will need at least 12GB of RAM, and some models will have separate 4GB+ AI RAM.

We saw AI Gen 1 last year, first with the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Ultra) and Google 8 (Pro). OPPO is bringing some of the Gen 1 AI to the Reno12/Pro and promises to democratise AI for everyone. However, as you can see with AI benchmarks, it’s barely 10% of the NPU power of the current class leader, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Would I buy them?

OPPO Reno12 and OPPO Reno12 Pro present compelling options in both price brackets. With better phone reception and some AI capabilities, they get our recommendation for features and value.

OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro

RatingsNew 2024 ratings – 70 is a pass
Features75/80
It has everything you need, including basic AI. It has a decent camera and great battery life.
Value80/75
It is good value, with a 10-bit OLED screen. However, the OPPO Reno12 Pro price bracket has strong competition.
Performance75/75
It meets or exceeds what is expected at this price.
Ease of Use80/80
Its 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security is quite good.
Design85/85
I like the curved screen edge and the hand feel.
Rating out of 1079/79
Final commentThis is the upgrade to the Reno11 with a faster processor, better phone reception, great battery life, and camera. This has some OPPO-influenced Google AI.

OPPO Reno 12 and OPO Reno 12 Pro

OPPO Reno12 $799 and OPPO Reno12 Pro $999
OPPO Reno 12 and OPO Reno 12 Pro
7.5

Features

 7.5/10

Value

 6.0/10

Performance

 7.5/10

Ease of use

 8.0/10

Design

 8.5/10

Pros

  • Good battery life and 80W fast charger inbox - most brands don’t include a charger
  • Terrific/large/ bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED screen
  • Excellent quality build and 2+3+4-year warranty with local support
  • Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night.
  • Phone signal strength is better than expected and good for city, suburb and regional city use.

Cons

  • IP65 is better than nothing, but it is just splashproof
  • no eSIM
  • SoC is not great for gamers.
  • USB-C 2.0 (but 3.1 not expected)
Previous Post
Next Post