Move 2 is a Portable Speaker with Enhanced Audio

Sonos Move 2 Portable Speaker: Enhanced Audio, Versatility, and Durability

The Sonos Move 2 portable speaker introduces exciting new features and improvements to its predecessor, offering enhanced flexibility to elevate your audio experience.

Sonos has established itself as a leader in the home audio market. Renowned for its exceptional wireless speakers like Era 300, Arc, and Ray. Renowned for uncompromising audio quality.

The Move 2 retains all the beloved features of its original model while incorporating noteworthy enhancements that position it as one of today’s premier portable speakers.

The most significant upgrade lies in the newly designed audio architecture. With an additional second tweeter, this new model delivers higher-fidelity stereo sound.

Like other Sonos speakers, the Move 2 offers seamless wireless connections via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Additionally, the new USB-C line-in simplifies connections to various devices, including laptops and turntables when using the Sonos-line in adapter.

Enhanced efficiency and a substantial battery upgrade more than the playback time compared to the first generation. Providing up to 24 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. This extended battery life ensures you can enjoy your music even on lengthy getaways.

Additionally, intuitive touch controls make it easy to interact with the speaker directly. Alternatively, you can use voice control or the Sonos app for more advanced customization.

Furthermore, the Move 2 inherits the exceptional features of the original model. Versatility, portability, seamless integration into the full Sonos system, and superb audio quality.

The Move 2 is all about delivering powerful, portable full-range audio that immerses you in your music, regardless of your location.

Sonos’ Automatic Trueplay tuning continuously optimizes sound output for the listening environment. Ensuring the highest audio quality wherever you are.

With robust durability, the Move 2 is prepared for outdoor use, boasting an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as shock-absorbent materials to safeguard against accidental drops.

Featuring a replaceable battery, the Move 2 is designed with eco-friendliness in mind, with an extended lifespan and reduced environmental impact.

Furthermore, Its built-in handle makes it convenient to transport, and it comes with a wireless charger. For on-the-go charging, the Move 2 is compatible with any USB-PD power supply.

The Move 2 is an all-inclusive solution for easy-to-use portability or integration into your existing Sonos setup. This versatile device simplifies your ability to enjoy your favorite music wherever you desire, whether in the kitchen, by the pool, or during a picnic outing.

Read our more in-depth review of the Sonos Move 2.

