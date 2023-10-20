moto g54 5G: Affordable 5G Powerhouse with Premium Features

Affordable smartphones packed with essential features play a pivotal role in the smartphone market. Motorola has recently introduced its latest offering to retail stores and soon, selected carriers. This release offers Australians a 5G smartphone priced under $300, featuring a water-resistant finish, a choice of two colours, and three-year security patch support. This time its the moto g54 5G.

Its 6.5” Full HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate deliver exceptional gaming and video call experiences. The phone’s smooth refresh rate adapts automatically based on content.

Audio has been boosted with Dolby Atmos®, Spatial Sound by Motorola, and stereo speakers. The smart power amplifier ensures clear sound at all volumes.

Promising stunning photos with a 50MP camera, OIS, Quad Pixel technology for low-light sensitivity, and a dedicated Macro Vision camera that enables users to get remarkably close to a subject. The 16MP front camera features Face Retouch so your start of the day selfies should be helped along.

g54 ‘5G’ and Powerful Processor

Motorola g54 5G includes 5G speed powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020’s octa-core processor, coupled with a robust 5000mAh battery. Moto has been pushing hard to include fast charging on lower and lower priced handsets, and this model includes it to.

The moto g54 5G boasts a premium design with a sleek aluminum camera housing and a matte finish. The special edition Indigo Blue offers a water-repellent vegan leather finish.

Bundled with the Android 13 OS is Motos My UX software, letting you personalize your experience with intuitive gestures and customization options. From colors and fonts to wallpapers and widget layouts, make your device truly yours.

The moto g54 5G will receive one major Android OS upgrade and 3 years of bi-monthly security updates.

The moto g54 5G is available in Midnight Blue and special edition Indigo Blue in vegan leather for $299. It’s available at various retailers and soon from Optus.

