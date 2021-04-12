CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep2 – JBL Reflect Mini NC

If you’re looking for that perfect pair of earbuds for listening while working out at the gym or on the street, JBL’s Reflect Mini NC earbuds are an excellent choice.

The JBL Reflect Mini NC earbuds are a wireless, waterproof, noise cancelling pair of earbuds designed with exercise in mind. IPX7 certification means the buds can withstand weather and sweat, and the ear fin design means they stay stable and secure during your workouts.

Noise cancelling allows you to focus on what you want to listen to, while blocking out annoying external sounds. However, JBL’s Smart Ambient technology lets you hear important sounds or conversations when you need it.

With 7-hour battery life while in use, and a further 14 hours’ worth of charge in the case, it’s easy to go for extended periods without worrying about whether you have enough battery.

