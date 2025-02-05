Zenbook A14 & ROG STRIX SCAR 18 – Power Meets Portability

Looking for a lightweight laptop that doesn’t compromise on performance? Or a high-end gaming machine built for next-level visuals and speed? The Zenbook A14 and ROG STRIX SCAR 18 are here to redefine portability and power.

The Zenbook A14 is a game-changer for those who need power on the go. Weighing just 899g, its Ceraluminum construction makes it both lightweight and durable.

This 14-inch ultraportable laptop features a full suite of I/O ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack—giving you all the connectivity you need.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, it delivers multi-day battery life from its 70Wh battery, ensuring top-tier efficiency. The ceramic-coated chassis resists wear and fingerprints, while the Hexagon NPU provides up to 45 TOPS of AI power, making this a stylish yet intelligent machine.

ROG STRIX SCAR 18 – The Ultimate Gaming Laptop

For serious gamers, the ROG STRIX SCAR 18 delivers an unbeatable experience. Its 18-inch ROG Nebula HDR display boasts Mini-LED technology, 2.5K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage—ensuring stunning visuals with ultra-smooth gameplay.

Designed for peak performance, it features a Tri-Fan cooling system and a custom vapor chamber to keep temperatures in check.

Gamers and DIY enthusiasts will love the tool-less upgrade access, and the full-surround RGB lighting adds a bold aesthetic touch.

Whether you’re after a sleek, ultralight laptop for work or a high-performance gaming machine, the Zenbook A14 and ROG STRIX SCAR 18 deliver the best in innovation and design. Experience next-level computing with cutting-edge features tailored for productivity and play.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au