Electrolux UltimateTaste Ovens: Steam Cooking for Perfect Results

Electrolux UltimateTaste ovens are designed to help home cooks achieve consistently delicious results. Whether you love baking, roasting, or need everyday convenience, the UltimateTaste range delivers innovation and ease.

Steam Cooking: The Secret to Better Baking and Roasting

Steam cooking has been a chef’s secret in professional kitchens for years, and Electrolux brings this game-changing technology to home ovens. With SteamBake and SteamRoast, you can enjoy better textures, richer flavors, and juicier meals with minimal effort.

SteamBake: Crisp Crusts, Fluffy Interiors

Want bakery-quality bread at home? SteamBake creates the perfect environment for baking, giving bread a golden crust and soft interior. It’s also ideal for roasting meats and vegetables, locking in moisture for healthier, tastier results. Simply add cold tap water to the steam well, select the SteamBake function, and let the oven do the rest.

SteamRoast: Crispy, Golden Perfection

For the ultimate Sunday roast or a lasagna that rivals Nonna’s, SteamRoast is the answer. Combining 25% steam with traditional heat, it ensures crispy exteriors and tender, flavorful interiors. A built-in steam generator with a 950ml water tank provides precise steam control, offering up to 45 minutes of steam per fill.

Reheat Leftovers Without Drying Them Out

Forget rubbery microwaved meals—SteamRoast gently reheats food at 130°C, keeping it moist and full of flavor. It’s a game-changer for reviving leftovers.

Never Overcook Again with the Electrolux Food Probe

For perfect roasts every time, the Electrolux Food Probe monitors the core temperature of your food. Once it reaches the set temperature, the oven stops automatically—no more guessing or overcooking.

Effortless Cleaning with Steam and Pyrolytic Technology

Cooking can get messy, but Electrolux makes cleaning easy with Steam Assisted Cleaning and Pyrolytic Cleaning. Pyrolytic Cleaning uses high heat to turn grease and grime into ash, so you can wipe it away—no scrubbing required.

Electrolux UltimateTaste ovens combine innovation, convenience, and smart technology to take your home cooking to the next level.

