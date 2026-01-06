Roborock, one of the leading companies in home robotics, is announcing today a Roborock Real Madrid partnership, becoming the football club’s official global partner in the cleaning vacuum category.

The brands are theming the collaboration as “The Greatest Meeting The Greatest” and bringing a joint experience to CES 2026.

Roborock is the company that pioneered the use of Laser Distance Sensor technology in robot vacuum cleaners to help them navigate more accurately without bumping into obstacles. The company was named the number one best selling brand in the robotic vacuum cleaner category in 2024.

Upcoming developments from Roborock are focused on using AI technologies to reduce the need for human intervention during cleaning.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is one of the best known football clubs worldwide. With a rich history spanning 123 years, the club holds a massive number of achievements and was named the best club of the 20th century by football’s governing body FIFA.

Roborock will gain brand placement at Real Madrid’s Bernabéu Stadium, bringing smart cleaning solutions to a broad audience of football fans worldwide.

The brands are set to collaborate on fan experiences across the globe and work together with the Real Madrid Foundation to continue fostering communities in disadvantaged parts of the world.

For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.



