Black Friday Motorola Deals: Unveiling the Best Offers

There are many traditions we have inherited from the US, some we like and some we don’t. However, I would wager that the Black Friday Sales Event is not one Australian consumers would be against. Its basically a sale, but only one month from Christmas! The sales event has grown over the last 5 years and is now popular with consumers, so it’s a must ‘be part of it’ for retailers. The benefits are many, first, you save money shopping for Christmas. Second, the discount encourages you to get your shopping done earlier. Finally, most areas of retail are providing price discounts so you can basically shop for the things you want or want to gift, but save money when buying.

Black Friday Motorola Deals are across its most popular devices, perfect for bargain hunters. From today until November 29, 2023, enjoy up to 50% OFF* on a range of devices available at select retailers.

From a stylish budget device with premium features to the latest flip phone, Motorola ensures there’s a smartphone to suit all needs and budgets. A variety of gorgeous colorways, including the 2023 Pantone Color of the Year, Viva Magenta, are on offer for consumers to choose from.

Discover the finest in smartphone innovation with these exceptional Black Friday Motorola Deals:

motorola Razr 40 Ultra | Savings: 20% OFF | Sale Date: 14 -28 Nov

Featuring the largest external display among all Razr phones, the new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra reimagines nostalgia with a modern, flexible design. When closed, it folds neatly in half, presenting a seamless, ultra-sleek look. Opening it reveals a smooth, full-sized pOLED display. Built with content creators in mind, it boasts a powerful 12MP main camera and a convenient 32MP selfie camera. Available in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and the Pantone Color of the Year, Viva Magenta, where $20 from each Viva Magenta unit sold goes to Breast Cancer Network Australia^.

motorola razr 40 | Savings: 20% OFF | Sale Date: 14 -28 Nov

Offering an affordable yet premium experience, the Motorola Razr 40 encompasses high-end smartphone features at a more accessible price point. Its distinctive style combines Gorilla Glass with premium vegan leather. With a 64MP main camera and OIS, it ensures clear photos in any light. Available in Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac.

moto g53 5G | Savings: 25% OFF | Sale Date: 2 -29 Nov

Combining beautiful design and leading smartphone technology, the Moto G53 5G features a 50MP camera system along with a dedicated Macro Vision camera for capturing brilliant details day or night. Awarded the Best Value Phone at the 2023 WhistleOut Awards and available in Ink Blue.

moto g14 | Savings: 15% OFF | Sale Date: 16 -29 Nov

Bringing premium features like a sharp 6.5″ Full HD+ display and Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers, the Moto G14 heightens the entertainment experience. Its advanced 50MP camera system ensures stunning shots in any lighting. Available in Steel Gray and a special edition Pale Lilac in vegan leather.

motorola edge 40 | Savings: 30% OFF | Sale Date: 20 -27 Nov

Blending elegance with performance, the Motorola Edge 40 offers a stylish design with powerful specifications. With its slim 7.58mm build, borderless curved glass display, and sandblasted aluminum frame, it stands out. Featuring 68W TurboPowerTM charging and a long-lasting 4400mAh battery, it keeps up with busy routines. Available in Viva Magenta and Eclipse Black, with a $20 donation to Breast Cancer Network Australia^ for each Viva Magenta unit sold.

motorola edge 30 fusion | Savings: 50% OFF | Sale Date: 20 -27 Nov

For a premium smartphone experience, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion balances design and performance. Its curved endless edge design, smooth contours, and matte glass provide a premium tactile experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform, it delivers faster speeds, enhanced gaming, and improved image processing. Available in Viva Magenta, Cosmic Grey, and Solar Gold.

We got tons of reviews on motorola phones here.