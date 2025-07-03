Prime Day Roborock Vacuum Sale: Save Up to 50% on Smart Cleaning

Every July Amazon holds a world wide sale event for their Prime Members offering discounts and other niceties if you purchase during the sale. Its called Prim Day, and it runs over a few days. Go figure. Regardless, if you are a Prime Member there are always lots of discounts from pretty modern products. As its July, Prime Day is here, and this year we notice one of the biggest Roborock vacuum sales we’ve seen all year. Whether you’re after sleek design, high suction or hands-free convenience, there’s a Roborock product to suit and now a deal with your name on it.

Leading the lineup is the Saros 10R, now $2,499 (down from $2,899). At just 7.98cm tall, it’s Roborock’s slimmest robot yet — but it’s still packed with power. Expect StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0, 20,000 Pa HyperForce suction and dual Solid State LiDAR for next-level 3D navigation.

The Saros 10 is also part of the deal, now $2,299 (was $2,999). It delivers powerful suction, smart navigation and a compact self-cleaning dock—all in a sleek flagship design.

If you’re after everyday value, the Q8 Max+ is now just $549 — a huge 45% saving. It offers DuoRoller Brushes, 5,500 Pa suction and Reactive Tech obstacle avoidance.

Go premium with the Qrevo Master, down from $2,699 to $1,499. You’ll get 10,000 Pa suction, built-in voice assistant, and FlexiArm Design™ for tight corners.

More hot Prime Day deals include:

Qrevo L (PE) : $899 (40% off)

: $899 (40% off) F25 Ace wet-dry vac: $549 (45% off)

wet-dry vac: $549 (45% off) Qrevo MaxV : $1,099 (50% off)

: $1,099 (50% off) Q7B: $299 (50% off)

This Roborock vacuum sale is exclusive to Prime Day and only while stocks last.



Prime Day runs from July 7 to 14.