Hisense M2 Pro Brings Cinema-Grade Laser Projection Anywhere

Hisense has lopped a new contender in the eternal question of ‘TV or Projector’ when deciding how you achieve your big screen experience. This time its the Hisense M2 Pro Laser Mini Projector and its now available in Australia for $2,499. Its never an easy one to answer for customers, especially now. TVs are larger than ever and the cost to obtain a large format screen has never been lower. So why would you bother with a projector like the M2 Pro? Its all in the location you want to see that very large image.

Projectors, especially this one, bring big-screen entertainment to any room or outdoor space. With a projection range from 65 to 200 inches, it delivers cinema-grade visuals in a portable design. So you can watch movies outside, or project to a wall in your wall just for one night (before putting it away the next day). Not everyone wants to see a giant black screen in their living room, so a projector is far less imposing.

Powered by Pure Triple Colour Laser technology, the M2 Pro creates bright, vivid, and lifelike colours. Its advanced DLP system uses over 2 million micro mirrors to display ultra-sharp 4K images.

Hisense adds AI smarts too. The projector includes an AI 4K Clarity system with AI Upscaling, Noise Reduction, and HDR enhancement. This ensures clear, detailed images in any setting.

Setup is simple. With auto focus and auto keystone correction, your image stays sharp and perfectly aligned—no manual tweaking needed. The projector even adjusts to wall colour, so you don’t need a white screen to get great results. We have watched this set up process in action and it is as easy as Hisense claim. Watching the projector set itself up is like watching some one changing a tyre, but the car is doing all the work itself. At first you dont believe what is happening, it must be an Ai trick, but its not and it means the picture you see on the wall is the best available from the technology.

It runs on the VIDAA Smart OS, with easy access to Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. Use the voice remote to control everything hands-free.

Dolby Vision, HDR support, and AI Dynamic Contrast enhance every frame. Built-in Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X give you immersive sound without extra speakers.

Chris Kotis from Hisense says the M2 Pro shows their commitment to laser tech leadership. It joins the brand’s C2 Family of mini projectors, expanding options for Australians wanting top-tier entertainment at home or on the go.

The Hisense M2 Pro Laser Mini Projector is more than a projector. It’s a complete home cinema you can take anywhere. Now available online and at select retailers across Australia.

