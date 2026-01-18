TP-Link TL-SG105PP-M2 5-port 2.5Gbps switch for when you need PoE++ (review)

The TP-Link TL-SG105PP-M2 5-port 2.5Gbps PoE++ switch, and with the increasing number of 2.5Gbs PoE devices, you are going to need one eventually.

What is PoE and PoE+?

Simply put, an Ethernet CAT 6/7 cable can carry up to 57V DC up to 100m to PoE devices at up to:

350mA/15.4W (PoE or 802.3af)

600mA/30W (PoE+ or 802.3at)

1.4A/60/09W (PoE++ 803.3bt)

You can get extenders for up to 250m.

What are examples of common PoE devices?

Wi-Fi extenders and some Mesh (especially outdoors mesh)

4/5G Mobile routers

VoIP phones

NAS

Multi-touch displays

Security Cameras

Motion detectors

Spotlights

Video doorbell

Australian Review: TP-Link TL-SG105PP-M2 5-port 2.5Gbps PoE++ switch

Website AU Website

PoE unmanaged switch range

Product Page

RRP Aprox $65 – reemember its 2.5GB as well. Available with more and faster ports. TP-Link does not advertise RRP, so prices are estimates. Shop around, but buy an Australian certified product. Warranty 5-year ACL if purchased from authorised resellers. Made in China Company It is a top player in the Australian and the US home router/mesh market, with an estimated 65-70% market share. TP-Link Systems Inc. has its headquarters in the US and is a standalone entity in shareholdings. Operational aspects, such as workforce, critical research and development, production, marketing, customer service and support, are shared with the US and other regional countries for capacity planning and quality control.

First Impression: Black and business-like

Its Fanless – many PoE switches need fan cooling. It is 158 × 101 × 26 mm and can be mounted horizontally, vertically, or in a cupboard.

PoE Power budget: Pass

The TP-Link TL-SG105PP-M2 has up to 60W for each of the four POE++ ports, with a total of 123W shared across all ports.

This is more than enough for four security cameras or a mix of IP phones and access points.

PoE Auto Recovery: Pass

An important feature is the PoE Auto Recovery button, which, when pressed, automatically detects and reboots the PoE devices. PoE connections are usually reliable, and this makes it easier to troubleshoot.

2.5GB: Exceed

Each port is 2.5GBps and an intelligent (non-managed) 25Gbps backplane gives full-duplex Rx/Tx 2500Mbps. It also supports 100/1000Mbps devices.

Power: Pass – very low use

It uses a 53.5V/2.43A/130W DC supply. Power use depends on the PoE devices attached.

Tests: Pass+

We connected four 2.5 GB-capable devices using Cat6E cable. Port speeds matched the host devices’ full duplex statistics.

We used an Ethernet cable analyser that shows PoE volts/amps/watts. A PoE-capable VoIP handset and security camera both received the correct power. Unfortunately, we currently don’t have enough PoE devices to test all ports.

CyberShack’s view: TP-Link TL-SG105PP-M2 5-port 2.5Gbps POE++ switch – we needed one.

Yes, the device is outside the consumer field that we usually service. However, consumers may encounter PoE and need to know that there are excellent, cost-effective solutions, especially where you can get Ethernet cables but not 240V power points.

We won’t formally rate it as we have no benchmarks for this type of device. Suffice it to say that it is a 10/10 meeting or exceeding all performance claims.