Tapo H110 IR and IoT hub and sensors keep you safe (review)

The Tapo H110 IR and IoT hub joins its Tapo IoT devices together in one app. It also gives you access to them via voice commands from Google, Alexa and Siri and can join the Matter* ecosystem.

Over the years, I have had dozens of sensors like motion detectors, thermometer/humidity/, motion, door open, water detection, noise dB, and more. Still, they were all proprietary to their own brand of hub – no interoperability. Frankly, they were a pain with multiple apps and little integrated smart control!

* Matter is work in progress, and while I love the idea of interoperability and brand agnostics its not there yet. My alternative to Matter is to use Google Home-compatible products, and so far, Tapo has the best, most cost-efficient and reliable range.

Tapo took on this problem and designed a range of smart home automation devices, including:

Tapo H110 Smart IR & IoT Hub (this review)

Mini Wi-Fi plugs with energy monitoring

Smart Wi-Fi power boards (3 outlet smart switchable 240V)

Temperature and Humidity

Water leak

Contact sensor (door or window open/closed)

Motion detector

Remote Dimmer

Smart Buttons

Smart Lights

Smart cameras

Smart doorbells

Smart locks

Smart devices like robovacs

What is the Tapo H110 Smart IR & IoT Hub?

It is a small circular 79 × 79 × 32 mm hub that connects to your home Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz network. It uses 922Mhz ‘low-Fi’ to connect with low-power IoT devices, such as data loggers and sensor networks.

Its main advantage is that it can transmit up to 500 metres. It is perfect for IoT but lacks Wi-Fi’s bandwidth for security cameras. When connected to a home router via Wi-Fi, it ties the networks together.

It’s USB-C powered, requiring 5V/2A/10W, which means most routers with a USB-A 3.0 port can power it.

This also has an IR Blaster that can support 18 device types and over 8,000 brands. Things like TVs, AC, Foxtel, Fetch, Blu-ray players, etc. Cost $49.

The Tapo app adds considerable value through:

GPS to detect your proximity and control appliances to ensure a comfortable home as soon as you arrive.

Works seamlessly with Tapo smart devices, such as sensors and cameras.

Offline Control – Even if Wi-Fi is off, the IoT network is fine.

Schedule

Send push notifications

Enables voice control

Enables remote accesss

What is this all used for?

All these scenarios below are with a Tapo IoT sensor and the H110 hub. Prices are approximate retail.

I wanted to know if my garage roller door (ground level) was open or closed because my garage opener fob is a little too sensitive in my pocket.

The solution was the $29 Tapo smart Contact Sensor Tapo T110, which instantly tells me via push notification or the app if the door is open. But because Tapo supports Google Home, I moved the device name to the Garage (Room), and now Google can tell me if it’s open or closed.

We have a south balcony, which is the ‘back door’ to our home. We wanted to know if anyone entered that area.

The solution was the $34 Tapo Smart Motion Sensor T100. It’s scheduled to operate at night and send push notifications, and turn on a light so a camera can get a detailed picture of the interlopers. We might put one in a long, dark hall to turn on/off the lights when we enter/exit.

We are getting tired of Google’s highly inaccurate temperature measurement. The solution was the $59 Tapo Smart Temperature & Humidity Monitor Tapo T315, which uses a 2.7” E-ink display. It also logs data for up to two years. We can now turn on the AC when it reaches a preset temperature. It has helped us to monitor the best, most economical AC fan/temperature settings and turn on the AC remotely. I may get more of these to monitor the main and drink fridges.

L-R: Door, Motion and Temperature sensors.

Although not specifically 922MHz devices, the app can also control:

The $69 Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip P300 with 2 x USB-A and 1 X USB-C: This has three remotely switchable outlets and can control things like Christmas tree lights, the kettle/jug, or any device that works when the power is switched on. This can also be voice-controlled.

We are also using the $19 Tapo mini Smart Wi-Fi Plugs, Energy Monitoring P110M to enable off-peak power bank charging (scheduled), pool robot charging, to control a pool filter (it’s not IP rated, but we protect it from the elements), and monitor energy use.

We have now replaced Philips Hue with Tapo bulbs and Light strips that give us a) a far more economical hardware capital price, b) get rid of the Hue Bridge, and c) get rid of the bulky external transformers.

We have also integrated (reviews)

Where do you get it?

The best places are

Avoid marketplaces and non-approved resellers.

CyberShack’s view: Tapo enabled me to create an integrated smart home. The Tapo H110 IR and IoT hub and sensors complete the dream.

First, let me reassure you that no money changed hands – this is not paid editorial. I have been reviewing TP-Link/Tapo for nearly a decade, and over time started to realise that if you want a smart home, you need to stick with one brand and app that links to Google et. al. (voice control).

It was only as I sat down to write up the Tapo H110 IR and IoT hub and sensors review that I fully realised that Tapo and TP-Link had convincingly won in this race.

Then I realised that the TP-Link Deco router I use has a separate IoT band that securely keeps these off the main bands, and it’s all making sense.

Readers: If any other brand has such a wide integrated selection, please let me know.

Tapo H110 IR and IoT hub and sensors rating

We won’t formally rate these because they are all part of the TP-Link IoT ecosystem.