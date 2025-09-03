Free NBN Speed upgrade: Modem mayhem is just a scare tactic to sell more

The free NBN Speed upgrade for FTTP and HFC customers will not break your existing modem. You just may not benefit from the extra speed (which is free anyway).

You see, NBN providers sold you a crappy modem/router (Read Faster NBN speeds are coming – can your router handle it?), and some of these, particularly those with Wi-Fi 5 AC and earlier, don’t have the 1000Mbps WAN interface; they max out at 100Mbps. All that means is you will continue to get speeds up to 100Mbps.

Most of these modems also lack the CPU ‘horsepower’ and RAM to utilise that extra speed, but you will still get enough to use at least 100Mbps. Power users will have long since upgraded to Wi-Fi 6 AX, 6E AXE, or 7 BE.

Many low-cost Wi-Fi 5 modem routers don’t have the CPU power for 500 Mbps/

So don’t panic and don’t fall for the modem BS that we have seen NBN resellers sprouting.

NBN resellers are still selling crap modem/routers!

These are designed to work with Ethernet (FTTP, HFC) or Phone lines (VDSL, FTTN, and FTTC). The latter are not getting the speed upgrade anyway.

Most have a 1 gigabit (1000 Mbps) WAN port (internet in), and the new ones are Wi-Fi 6 AX or some are Wi-Fi 7 (BE). To keep costs low, they are all 2.4 and 5 GHz ‘dual-band’ and frankly, very poor performers, particularly if you want to use mesh.

These also have a landline port if you need that. Some providers, like Telstra, use a proprietary landline port, which means you must use its modem if you are a Telstra customer.

You will get a circular 2D Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz band coverage of about 20/10 metres. Every time the signal passes through a wall (especially concrete or brick), cupboard, or window, you lose about half the signal strength. Or if you have the modem against an outer wall, you lose 50% of the coverage anyway.

While the image shows a 3D circle, most routers service a much narrower 2D horizontal slice.

FTTP and HFC users can do so much better than a crappy NBN provider modem.

The real issue is you don’t know what you are missing

Over the past few weeks, we have helped for free over 100 CyberShack newsletter readers to get better whole-of-home Wi-Fi. Read Seamless whole-of-home Wi-Fi is easy with Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 (2025 update network guide).

In essence, we help them determine priorities, such as where they need strong Wi-Fi, the best position for routers, and possible Good, Better, and Best cost options, among other things. The free and unbiased advice is only available in August/September for CyberShack newsletter readers (Subscribe here). We got swamped in August, but we also achieved 100% success because we don’t sell anything, don’t receive a commission, and don’t pass on leads.

Key Free NBN Speed upgrade messages for FTTP and HFC users

Your current modem/router will work with the speed upgrade. It may not take advantage of the extra speed, which you are not paying for anyway.

If your modem is Wi-Fi 5 AC or earlier, it likely won’t be protected from bot hacks, so it’s time to think about upgrading.

Consider whether you are happy with your current Wi-Fi. Does it work with external security cameras and video doorbells? Does Netflix buffer, and does it feel slow? If so, become a CyberShack reader and access our free advisory service.

Don’t be conned – there is no rush to do anything.

