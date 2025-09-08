ACMA to free up more 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi

The ACMA has decided to extend the 6 GHz band (5925-6425 RLAN, Wi-Fi) to 6585 MHz. This will allow 2 x 320 MHz, 4 x 160 MHz or various other combinations of 40, 80, 160 and/or 320 MHz Wi-Fi channels for in-home use.

Wi-Fi router manufacturers were substantially behind the push and were hoping that the ACMA would open the whole band (as in the USA) from 6425–7125 MHz. The ACMA may one day free up band 6586 to 7125 once spectrum harmonisation is achieved by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Don’t hold your breath!

The extra bandwidth will be great for AR/VR apps and faster NBN speeds, and help in congested Wi-Fi areas to avoid using overcrowded bands.

It could come by November 2025, but it will require Wi-Fi 7 router firmware updates to access it. We understand that although Wi-Fi 6E could access the extra bandwidth, none of the other Wi-Fi 7 ‘go fast’ smarts like MLO or 4K QAM means these would gain nothing.

No increase in 6 GHz band Wi-Fi signal strength

There has been no consideration of raising the Rx/Tx signal strengths. Currently, Low Power Indoor (LPI) 6GHz has a maximum of 24 dBm (250mW), and outdoors is 14 dBm (25mW), giving a maximum range of about 6-8 meters. External or additional antennas are not permitted. The 5GHz band is 200mW but has a longer transmit distance (10-15m).

The USA has 36 dBM (4 watts) indoors and 18 dBm outdoor. But they use an Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) system to avoid conflicts with other uses, by automatically allocating a band and power level. That has not been implemented in Australia.

As far as we can ascertain, few routers sold here are upgradeable to AFC anyway. The TP-Link Deco BE65 and BE85 tri-band can support it if or when it is introduced. New tri-band Wi-Fi routers should support it, as in the USA, it is now mandatory if you want to use the 6 GHz band.

CyberShack’s view: More 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi is welcome

At least now a BE22000 speed router (in the USA) won’t be BE15000 here. The extra bandwidth allows suitable routers to make better use of the bandwidth and finally get MLO working as it should.

If you have bought a reputable brand tri-band 2.4, 5 and 6Ghz router this year, you should get a firmware update to use the extra bandwidth.

Read: Free NBN Speed upgrade: Modem mayhem is just a scare tactic to sell more