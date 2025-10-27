World War Privacy Part 4: Lockdown your Apple

World War Privacy Part 4 is the first of a series of short practical guides to locking down Apple iPhone, iPad and Mac. Here, we first look at how to protect user accounts.

CyberShack guest writer Anthony Caruana is an Apple expert. Read Apple users – we have news for you. There is no one better to look at Apple iOS, macOS and Safari. More to come.

Now Apple would have you believe that its products don’t need external protection and have fewer viruses and malware than the other mobs. But the real answer is that there is more than one way to skin and core an Apple.

Apple users have, for many years, operated under the assumption that using a Mac, iPhone or iPad made you less of a target to cybercriminals. Or that they are more secure because of the technical underpinnings of Apple’s software. But cybercriminals no longer hack computers. They hack people. That means taking steps to protect your user accounts.

In World War Privacy Part 4, Anthony Carauna covers

Hide my email – a nice trick to generate a random email address to use for an online transaction.

More on Passwords and saving them in an encrypted Apple vault.

What are Apple Passkeys, and how you can, and should, use them.

Apple Multi-factor Authentication.

World War Privacy Part 4, World War Privacy Part 4, World War Privacy Part 4