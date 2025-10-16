World War Privacy Part 2: Staying off the radar in a digital world (guide)

World War Privacy Part 2 debunks the notion that we have a right to exist freely on the internet, that we can choose what type of information we are exposed to, and, more importantly, that unwanted information should not interrupt us.

The internet is digital. It has enabled us to download (view websites, read ebooks, and stream audio/video) and upload (relevant to WFH and cloud users). But there is no control over what is in those streams. You could download malware injected into a video, which uploads (exfiltrates) your personal data and takes control of your device for further nefarious use. Cybercriminals can and do upload your data.

Because everything is digital and largely unencrypted, any tech-savvy person can intercept that data stream and read emails, see what you are looking at and build your profile. In this case, tech-savvy means Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and cybercriminals.

Rule #1: Use paid anti-virus/malware regardless of the operating system

While we recommend Trend Micro (because we use it and can answer questions about it), Norton (Avast, AVG, Avira), McAfee, Malwarebytes, Bitdefender and more are all pretty good.

Windows users have Windows Defender, and while it has limitations, it is not too bad. Read Is Windows Security good enough to foil the bad guys? Don’t believe Apple when it says Macs and iPhones don’t get viruses – they do, and it’s often disastrous. Read We all agree that Macs don’t get malware, right? and Norton gives further details.

It may also help in the next rule, as some have VPN bundles.

Rule #2: Use a paid VPN (Virtual Private Network)

It may shock you, but everything you search for, everything you look at and every document you receive or send is likely in plain text. A VPN encrypts that data stream so only you know what is in it. Read: Do you need a VPN? (Virtual Private Network guide).

DO NOT use a free VPN, as they are mainly data harvesters for the CCP.

Rule #3: Start looking for anonymity, not privacy, as that boat long sailed

Privacy is about people knowing who you are but not knowing what you are doing.

Anonymity is about people knowing what you are doing but not knowing who you are.

Anonymity is easier. It starts with the process of setting up multiple aliases for different purposes when you access the web. You will already have an old email address you use for everything. The easiest way is to set up free Gmail addresses for:

Important accounts like the bank, Wean these off your old address, especially BigPond users. This should be the least used email and only receives emails from its curated contact list.

Friends and family (ditto).

Loyalty programs, audio/video/streaming (e.g. Netflix and Spotify), club subscriptions, etc. (ditto)

And I use a ‘junk’ address for everything else.

Rule #4: Use those new contact lists to help protect you.

Now you have four Gmail (or Outlook or iCloud Mail) accounts and contact lists; you can start to restrict communications. Importantly, you can stop apps from hoovering up all your contacts. For example, there is a significant chance that your contacts have been hoovered up by Meta and any online company (Temu, Shein, etc.), and are used for marketing purposes. They can hoover all they like from a junk contacts list.

It is really easy to curate, requiring a basic understanding of Excel. Open your primary email > Contacts and look for export to CSV (spreadsheet). Once exported, it contains all your existing contacts. You can’t stuff this up because you are working on a spreadsheet copy.

Split the contacts up (cut and paste) into separate contact spreadsheets. Then open each email address and import the relevant contacts spreadsheet. From there, Google will update only the relevant contacts folder.

Rule #5: If you must use social media, don’t overshare

Some years ago, my ‘freewheeling’ son became a Dad, and as Millennials do, he announced to social media. Within minutes, his feeds went from alcohol, coffee, good times and travel to nappies, baby products, change of lifestyle advice and how to secure your baby’s future. But worst is that his dark web profile has the child’s name, age, location, and more as proud parents chronicle their son’s growth.

Some friends chronicle their cruises (semi-retired) and wonder why their home has been broken into multiple times. They issued an open invitation to break in.

An engineer mate looked at a boat (never intending to buy), and now his feed is all about boats, and YouTube serves up a flotilla of boats. It is as if there is nothing else I the world.

Remember, the privacy boat has left, but you can create different personalities/accounts using those other email addresses, so you can become more anonymous to the rest of the world.

The key issue here is oversharing on social networks: Never, ever post

Birthdays or DOB

Home address and phone number

Real email address

Children’s pets, and relatives’ names or photos

Your holiday movements or travel plans

Photos that may show portions of official documents

Photos that may show expensive assets in the home

Your regular outings to the gym, etc.

Where you work, what you do

Financial details

Beware of prize draws in return for sign-ups.

Rule #6: Hobble your smartphone

Smartphones are the spy in your pocket. You can set up separate profiles to limit exposure.

Records everything you say at any time (always listening for the voice assistant watchword ).

Records your location.

Records other devices around you (Bluetooth devices, Wi-Fi Access points).

Records your habits and health data (steps, screen time, exposure to diseases, connected devices data)

Records all your network locations.

Records all your pictures and videos (time and location metadata).

Access to most accounts, including social media, messaging, and financial accounts.

Log in via facial or biometric ID

Apps also record your every movement.

Credit and loyalty cards: These use a self-powered RFID chip, and stores can log all of these as you walk through the front door. Buy an RFID blocking wallet.

Bluetooth: Enable Aeroplane mode.

NFC: Turn it off unless you’re using a pay program.

Wi-Fi: Tracks your phone. Use aeroplane mode.

Public Wi-Fi: You must use a VPN – no excuse.

Apple and Samsung devices track you anyway

With the advent of Bluetooth BLE and new ‘Find My’ networks for Apple Air Tags and Samsung Tags, use peer-to-peer short-range Bluetooth communication to broadcast their status through nearby online devices. Apple and Samsung have been accused of using the Tag system to covertly collect locations, analytics, advertising, or evidence/intelligence gathering.

Turn off all Find My options and anything you don’t need.

Rule #7: Secure your home network

Your ‘crappy’ NBN router can and does track you, and many ISPs sell your data.

If an ISP has remote access to a router, it can access every web address visited. It’s yet another reason to buy the right router and control it via the app. Regularly change admin passwords.

Rule #8: Your PC/Mac can track you

AMD, Intel and Apple silicon have tracking devices built in. But Windows and macOS have a number of operating system defaults that track you, too.

To tighten macOS security, enable FileVault for disk encryption, configure Firewall in System Settings to block unauthorised incoming connections, and set Privacy & Security settings to allow apps only from the App Store and identified developers. Additionally, keep your macOS and all applications up to date, use strong passwords or passkeys, and enable automatic logout after inactivity.

To tighten Windows 11 security, enable all security features, such as Windows Security’s antivirus and firewall (or use a paid AV product), and use strong sign-in methods like Windows Hello. You should also keep your system updated, limit user privileges by using a standard account, and review privacy settings to minimise data collection.

A free program, O&O Shutup, can hobble Windows nicely, and if you make a mistake like denying camera access, you can easily turn that back on.

In addition, browsers and operating systems can track you, too. Read Five free Windows programs that will save your bacon and will remove cookies and much more.

Cloud is not safe

While most clouds advertise encryption at rest, there are administrative keys to enable indexing, recovery and analytics. Most are safe, but none are bulletproof. Save locally on a hard disk.

Browsers are not safe

Edge, Chrome, Safari, Opera, Firefox, etc., all have the weakest security defaults. We will be looking at these in future World War Privacy guides to show how you can stop the software rort!

