Trend Micro Security Suite Pro Plus – perfect for Windows, Android, Mac and iOS (review)

Trend Micro Security Suite Pro Plus is its second-highest offering, covering more than you need in a comprehensive security suite.

Now, before you ask about ‘more than you need’, many readers already have third-party VPNs, Password managers, Ad blockers, email spam filters, and don’t need parental controls. Trend Micro’s solution is to offer the entry-level Maximum Security (AV, Malware and AI defence), and that may be all you need.

And the good news is that you can buy this version from a retailer like Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, or Officeworks, where you download the software and enter the activation code. Or you can buy from Trend Micro online, where you must set up automatic renewal. Me, I like to shop around for the best price and prefer to enter an activation key over automatic renewal.

Why Trend Micro?

Over the years, I have used Norton, McAfee, AVG, Avast, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, Bit Defender and many more. I really loved Kaspersky, but its deep Russian links meant that I looked elsewhere. And the industry contracted when Gen Digital bought Norton, Avast, AVG, Avira, CCleaner and LifeLock.

Trend Micro, established in 1988, is a publicly listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Its founders are still with the company. It is laser-focused on Trend Micro, where many competitors are multi-faceted. It protects AWS, Microsoft, and Google with AI-based Trend Vision One detection. Every Trend Micro install contributes to up-to-the-minute threat detection and elimination. In 2024, it identified 73% of all new attacks before the competitors.

It has acquired companies that provide anti-spam, phishing blocking, Mail Abuse, data loss prevention, ID-based encrypted email, firewalls and much more. All these are integrated into the product.

Bottom line: Charlie Brown and I have been using Trend Micro for the past few years, and the best recommendation is that we are not tempted to look elsewhere.

Why pay for device security?

The simple fact is that most free AV/malware programs are just data miners. Many are low-level spyware, and an awful lot come from mainland China (with their roots cleverly obfuscated).

Last year, we wrote Is Windows Security good enough to foil the bad guys? (safety) And the best answer is that if you can’t afford a paid AV, then, in conjunction with the Microsoft Edge browser, it does a reasonable job of identifying malware. It won’t foil the really bad guys.

How much does paid AV cost?

First, remember that there are all sorts of online and retail offers, so the price I use today (30/9/25) may be entirely different tomorrow. I tend to look for retail sales like Black Friday and buy as well as I can, and at least enough to last 2-5 years (codes don’t expire as long as the product is available).

And remember, the more you pay, the more features you get that you may not need. Figures are price/price per client and current discount

Maximum security 1/1 1/2 25/1 25/2 $69.95/69.95 $49 $139.90/$69.95 $98 $299.95/$12

$599.90/$24

Maximum Security Plus 2/1 2/2 4/1 4/2 $99.95/$50 $79 $199.90/$99.95 $156 $129.95/$32.50 $99 $259.90/$64.98 $198 Security Suite Pro AI 3/1 6/1 3/2 6/2 $149.95/$50 $99.95 $199.95/$33.330 $169.95 $299.90/$100 $199.90 $399.90/$66.65 $339.90 Security Suite Pro Plus AI 3/1 6/1 3/2 6/2 $169.95/$56.65 $119 $219.95/$36.67 $179.95 $339.90/$113 $238 $439.90/$73.32 $359.9 Security Suite Ultimate 5/1 10/1 5/2 10/2 $249.95/$50 $199.95 $399.95/$39/95 $299.95 $499.90/$100 $399.90 $799.90/$80 $599.90

These all run on Windows, Android, macOS, iOS and Chromebook. But the best value (discounted) is the multiple clients for two years. And note that different operating systems may have different features. We tested on Windows 11 Home.

Australian Review: Trend Micro Security Suite Pro Plus

No matter what version or where you buy, you need a Trend Micro Account. This is important as AV software needs extensive permissions to protect the underlying operating system.

Here you see what is included and the downloads page.

But remember that what you buy is linked to that email login in and if you have had different versions of Trend Micro before, it will assume you want to make changes to that setup. As a tester, I have had to use several email addresses to partition purchased products from review products. It is not an issue for most, but if you have used Trend Micro before, check the login you want to associate this with.

Let’s work through the Trend Micro Security Suite Pro Plus

Scan – This is typical anti-virus, malware detection

It is an essential and quick scan to cover critical files and ignore unchanged files. You can change protection settings, but defaults are fine. It also has scheduled and full scan options.

But the key here is real-time scanning of all files, emails, and data streams going to the device. It stops things from getting into the system and increasingly uses its AI cloud to detect suspicious behaviour.

PC Health Checkup

It is like a visit to your doctor who checks you out and recommends new therapies. It can close security loopholes.

Device

More about settings like web filtering and mute mode (stop non-critical notifications).

Privacy

Here, you control the privacy scanner, which works with the browser to help you not share too much on social media. It also has Social Networking protection.

PayGuard opens a secure browser window for online banking that cannot be seen by cybercriminals.

Data Theft prevention can stop the exfiltration of credit card numbers, phone numbers and more personally sensitive information.

Data

AI app protection safeguards AI activity from malicious malware.

Folder Shield backs up critical folders to the cloud that could be lost to ransomware. It also stops suspected ransomware, but it can’t stop the user from making a mistake.

Secure Erase allows you to permanently erase files so no one can recover them.

Family

It is all about parental controls like blocking websites, inappropriate images, setting access times and much more.

ScamCheck for Android and iOS

It provides real-time AI protection against scams in mobile devices. It analyses emails, websites and apps.

VPN

This is one feature that many already have in a third-party product like Private Internet Access. Read Do you need a VPN? (Virtual Private Network guide).

Trend Micro’s servers are located in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Switzerland, Taiwan and the Netherlands.

They feature

Unlimited bandwidth

Automatic Web Threat Prevention

Public Wi-Fi protection

Theoretically, access to geo-blocked sites (some sites can detect VPNs)

Now works with Torrent downloads, but the AV/Malware detection may prevent some downloads.

Runs on any device the package is installed on.

Cons

It knows a lot about you anyway, despite a no-logs policy

No kill switch

Not for China, Russia, North Korea or other firewalled countries

Using the VPN

(OpenVPN) increased ping from 8 to 11ms (good) and reduced speed from 534.48 to 385.64 Mbps (acceptable).

WireGuard option ping 11ms and speed from 534.85 to 463.31 (good)

(L) No VPN (R) OpenVPN

If you use a VPN, there are better standalone options with more features, but if you just use a VPN for protection, this is pretty good.

Overheads

All up, it uses about 200MB of RAM and very little CPU power. When scanning, this adds about 40MB of RAM and 15% CPU. It has reasonably low overheads.

CyberShack’s view: Trend Micro Security Suite Pro Plus is the latest iteration of a very effective product

As a rule, we do not review apps because we would be inundated, and frankly, it is tedious. We made the exception for Trend Micro Security because Charlie Brown and I both use it, and readers need to have confidence in what they are buying in such an overcrowded market.

We like Trend Micro because

You can buy the basic AV/Malware if that is all you need.

You can buy bundles that add more features or use separate third-party apps like VPN and password managers

It’s available retail and online and has occasional promotional pricing. For example, it has the Security Suite Pro Plus 3 users for 1 year at Harvey Norman for $119.

Its use of AI detection gives superior results to signature blocking

It provides relevant local consumer advice and support

Trend Micro Security Suite Pro Plus Rating

We won’t rate it as we have so few benchmarks. It gets a 10/10 from Charlie and me.

Privacy

We have read the terms, and they are benign. You may want to visit the Data Collection Notice to see what it collects.

Disclosure: Charlie Brown’s CBN Media produced these videos on a commercial basis. CybersShack.com.au is a separate entity, and this review is not paid for.