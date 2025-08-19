iiNet data breach: over 280,000 customers’ data exposed

The iiNet data breach has exposed over 280,000 customers. Fortunately, it was their order management system and did not have financial details.

The breach was likely via an employee’s account credentials, showing yet again how easy it is to obtain these by coercion or deception.

Data extracted included

280,000 active iiNet email addresses

20,000 active iiNet landline phone numbers

Unspecified number of ‘inactive email addresses and numbers’

Around 10,000 iiNet usernames, street addresses and phone numbers

Around 1,700 modem set-up passwords (Admin passwords)

TPG will contact any impacted customers to ‘advise of any actions they should take and offer our assistance’. Non-impacted iiNet customers will also be contacted.

What to do about the iiNet data breach

Regardless of whether you are impacted or not, you need to immediately change the Admin Login password for the iiNet-supplied modem/router.

How do I reset my iiNet password?

There is a password reset support page that walks you through how to create a new password for your iiNet account.

If this does not work, call the support number and ask for the Admin Login and Password.

Hopefully, this will be on the manufacturer’s label on the device and care – it is not the SSID and password you use for Wi-Fi.

As a last resort (and only as such), you can reset the router (there should be a reset pin hole), which will revert the router to the Admin password and reset the Wi-Fi SSID to what is on the label. Only do this if you are tech savvy.

Do not answer any iiNet or TPG emails or click on any links – they will be a scam for sure.

How can I contact iiNet for support?

A dedicated hotline. Call: 1300 861 036

Hours: Monday-Friday 8.30 am-8.00 pm and Saturday-Sunday 9.00 am-5.00 pm AEST

Instead, use the iiNet website

Or use this opportunity to get a better router and an app that allows you to do this with ease. Or consider changing to another provider. Read:

Got a Wi-Fi problem but not much cash to fix it?

NBN switching – tired of Telstra, Optus and Vodafone?

Seamless whole-of-home Wi-Fi is easy with Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 (2025 update network guide)

Crappy NBN Modem – here are a few better ones (2025 update network guide)

iiNet data breach, iiNet data breach, iiNet data breach, iiNet data breach