Eufy Smart Display E10 (T87A0CW1) adds the missing security camera link (review)

The eufy Smart Display E10 add the visual element to monitoring your eufy camera system. It makes it so easy to see in real time what your cameras see.

Note: This review is for owners of eufy security cameras, Homebase systems and the new S4 NVR systems. A compatibility list is here.

I first saw the eufy Smart Display E10 in mid-2025, and I instantly knew I needed one. Sure, you can see cameras in the smartphone app or ask your voice assistant to display them on a TV, but you really need something that is more accessible and even more portable.

Australian review: Eufy Smart Display E10 (T87A0CW1) As at 22/01/26

Note: The review unit is model T87A0, and it is different (in looks anyway) to the images in the manual. This model does not have evident cutouts at the top of the screen for sensors and mics, and the bezel appears thinner.

eufy is an Anker Innovations brand. Directed Electronics Australia and New Zealand exclusively distribute it. Anker is a Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands.

First Impression – an 8” tablet and dock

It’s a pretty standard mini-tablet with a charge dock. It can also be wall-mounted and has a desktop kickstand. Rememberthat this is a display device and it’s far more convenient than a smartphone app.

Let’s imagine you have covered your home with a mix of eufy cameras, doorbells and locks (as I have installed over the years).

Some are Wi-Fi, some connect to the HomeBase 3, and the new S4 Max connects to the NVR (Network Video Recorder). Yes, you can see all these in the eufy security app, but a bigger screen is better.

This relatively inexpensive 8” screen and dock connects wirelessly to the 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi (so it is easy to move) and brings together your eufy video security products.

Feature overview

The important thing is what it does with these video sources:

Straightforward setup. You will already have the eufy security app, and a Wizard sets up Wi-Fi (5GHz recommended). The unit recognises all compatible products in the app.

You will already have the eufy security app, and a Wizard sets up Wi-Fi (5GHz recommended). The unit recognises all compatible products in the app. Select up to four live feed devices on the same screen , while maintaining full control and near-instant access to other devices

, while maintaining full control and near-instant access to other devices Hands-free door alerts : When someone rings the doorbell, unlocks the door, or is detected by the camera, the display automatically lights up with a live feed and a voice alert.

: When someone rings the doorbell, unlocks the door, or is detected by the camera, the display automatically lights up with a live feed and a voice alert. Enable cross-camera tracking (requires HomeBase S380) to follow a person.

(requires HomeBase S380) to follow a person. Instant Playback ofevents. It automatically downloads a copy to local storage (microSD to 512GB) for instant playback.

ofevents. It automatically downloads a copy to local storage (microSD to 512GB) for instant playback. Smart Daily Reports with Key Security Events : Using advanced facial and package recognition (requires HomeBase S380), the display intelligently compiles daily summaries, including stats and video recordings for quick insights. Announces known people by name.

: Using advanced facial and package recognition (requires HomeBase S380), the display intelligently compiles daily summaries, including stats and video recordings for quick insights. Announces known people by name. Monitor Everything, Anytime, Anywhere : The 8” touchscreen and companion dock are simple enough for kids and seniors for flexible monitoring wherever you need it. It can double as a baby monitor.

: The 8” touchscreen and companion dock are simple enough for kids and seniors for flexible monitoring wherever you need it. It can double as a baby monitor. Alarms, one-click arm and disarm

one-click arm and disarm No Ads, No Monthly Fee, No cloud – perfectly private

Base Specs

8” 1200 x 800, 8-bit/16.7m colours, 250 nit IPS touch screen. It’s a little reflective and can wash out in direct sunlight, but it is more than fit-for-purpose.

Ambient light sensor adjusts brightness. You can also schedule screen-on/off times

Red action button (select alarm, silent mode, Do not disturb or oneTap view).

Time of Flight (ToF) is a proximity sensor to wake the screen as someone approaches. Distance options 30. 50 and 100cm.

201 x 139 x 16.5mm and weighs 428 grams, excluding the dock.

Rockchip RK3566 22nm quad core, NPU 1 TOPS and Mali-G52 GPU

Wi-Fi 6 2.4 or 5GHz

8GB eMMC and 512GB microSD slot

2.5W speaker capable of a 65dB siren at 3m

4 x MEMS (far field) Microphones

4050mAh battery, USB 5V/2A/10W charger supplied. Tablet auto stops charging when full

Can have UP TO five E10 screens per account

Dock, wall or desk mount

Performance: Pass

Let’s be clear. For things it can do on the device, like playback events (autodownload to its storage) its very fast. The screen and menus are responsive.

Opening live camera feeds depends entirely on how fast the Wi-Fi, Homebase 3 or NVR can open the camera. It can add a lag of a couple of seconds, and that impacts two-way voice and vision.

I have zero complaints.

Battery: Pass

We have not used it long enough to give you accurate usage times. Eufy claim 24 hours, but that depends on the number and duration of screen activations.

Screen (we cannot get screen grabs – sorry)

Guarding Today

The home screen saver has a panel showing counts for common events like package pickups, deliveries, or missed rings and the last time a pet was seen. Notifications appear as they come in, and you can press the icon and see the event. It shows events as Human faces, human, vehicle, pet and missed rings.

Main screen

It has three horizontally scrollable tiles. The first is a live-view panel that can display up to four live camera feeds simultaneously. Just a warning that a constant live feed will reduce camera battery life.

As you scroll left, there is a Group 1 (also can show live feeds), followed by tiles for Recent events, cross-camera tracking, and then a tile for each device, which takes you to a live feed. You can edit this to remove tiles you don’t want. There is also a widget bar at the bottom of the screen where you can drag Home screen widgets.

Settings

Account (includes tutorial on E10 use) and logout

My Device: Device Info, Firmware update, storage (internal and microSD), Language, Date and Time, Factory Reset, and upload log (for support).

Auto live view: Allows you to select which cameras should show live view when an event is triggered. It also enabled a voice announcement if the Homebase 3 recognised the person or object.

Cross-Camera tracking requires Homebase 3 and merges the camera outputs to indicate where the person entered and left camera tracking.

WLAN: 2.4 or 5GHz and is mesh aware. It seems to support WPA3.

Action button: Select what this does

Screen settings: Dark or light mode, Adaptive brightness, timeout, on/off time, auto-wake/distance

Notifications: You can select what notifications the E10 sends. These are in addition to any camera notifications that you can also adjust from this screen.

Sound: basically notification and media volumes.

Alarm Setting: Arm and disarm the security camera system either globally or by camera.

Battery: current level, but this can be shown on the home screen

Passcode: You can set a pin to access the device.

CyberShack’s view: Eufy Smart Display E10 (T87A0CW1) is the visual gateway to eufy security cameras, doorbells and locks

It is not an Android tablet, won’t check the weather, stream music, or make video calls. It’s a dedicated home security monitor, built for one job, and it does it well.

Our biggest issue was agreeing on where to put it. You see, you really need this in plain sight of where you spend most of your time. We agreed in the media area, and when I am away, my wife can use the E10 in the bedroom.

Easy to set up, easy to use and becomes the go-to to see what your cameras et al see.

Eufy Smart Display E10 rating

A rating is superfluous as we don’t have any benchmarks, and its purpose is designed for one job.

What I would like to see (and this has happened in the eufy app) is for the screen to control other Eufy devices like robovacs, lights, etc.

Pro

Brings the eufy security ecosystem together

Simple setup and easy to use

Portable, wall mount or dock

No subscription, cloud or ads

Con

Does not support voice commands

Some features require the Homebase S380 BionicMind hub