Eufy E10 outdoor pathway lights: Simple to install and very effective (review)

The Eufy Eufy E10 outdoor pathway lights (4-pack) are bollard-style smart lights that can light a pathway, garden, or even use AI-inspired light shows for celebrations like Christmas and Easter.

These are DIY – screw in the bottom ground spike, lay out the 10m main cable with four light outlets, push the spike into soft ground, and plug in the power adapter replete with another 5m extension cable. Load the Eufy app, connect to W-Fi and then explore the many, many themes and presets or make your own.

But the real point of this review is about how you can use lighting (any smart brand, really) to enhance your home. We will focus on Eufy offerings as part of this review.

Eufy has many styles of lights.

All eufy smart lights feature RGB, Warm White, and Cool White LEDs (RGBWW). The Triple-LED Design offers seamless colour mixing, millions of colours and adjustable saturation.

Most light strings are IP67 weather-resistant. Power packs and controllers are IP65 or more. They are fine for outdoor use, although I prefer to use a ziplock plastic bag as added protection.

The App

All Eufy lights are controlled by the new Eufy app that brings together all Eufy security, lights and cleaning under the one app. Importantly, the schedule option can be as granular as you want.

The E10 and E22 lights are fully programmable, including presets, themes and a new AI LightChat feature that lets you create a unique lightshow by simply speaking to AI and describing a scenario, colours, animations, etc. It also now supports sync to music. There is also a magic dice option that sets off a random pattern.

We had a lot of fun creating ‘Hades’, Xmas, and music sync.

The new S4 lights (not reviewed) integrate with Eify cameras and can act as radar-activated, motion-activated lights.

Why buy Eufy lights?

Note: We live beside the sea, and it can be a harsh environment. I am lucky to get a couple of years out of generic external lights.

Not to disparage Philips Hue, but I have had to replace bollards ($259.95 each), outdoor light strips ($369.95), outdoor string globes ($439.95), pedestals ($359.95), spotlights ($169.95) and transformers since I went all Hue in 2018. The transformer issue was a recall, and Philips handled that well.

The point is that you buy the best and expect it to last. Philips has not stood the test of time any better, with plastic housings getting brittle, ground stakes breaking off, and later general unreliability as the HUE Bridge reached maximum light load and its Zigbee transmission limits.

Eufy are far more reasonable value, use Wi-Fi (and are mesh aware) compared to a bridge (which can have distance and load issues), and its app provides so much more flexibility. The build quality is excellent.

We have replaced most of the Hue over the past 24 months and have a more reliable, flexible and enjoyable lightscape.

Where to get Eufy lights

Anker has its first Australian experience store at Shop B – 120/1341 Dandenong Rd, Chadstone VIC 3148, open seven days a week. Here you can see all Anker and Eufy products. It also has online shopping. There is an Eufy Store on Amazon AU.

Harvey Norman stocks most Eufy products, spares and accessories and often runs promotions. The Outdoor pathway bollards (usually $%299.95) are $198!

JB/Goodguys have a more limited range

Bunnings stocks the camera range.

Why do I like lights? Nothing is more boring than darkness, and these allow me to add fun themes to brighten the night.

Excellent themes and customisable schedules means the neighbours are not annoyed.

Rating

We won’t rate the lights individually, as there are different uses, and our test environment is quite harsh.

Features: The smart app, Presets, scheduling, and its AI features set these apart from the generic apps. The Tri-LED adds the ability to control the intensity of colour, not just brightness.

Value: Anything comparable that is half the price of Philips Hue suits me.

Performance: 55,000 hours of life (untested) means over 6 years if on 24/365.

Ease of Use: It is extremely easy to DIY install and use the App. Google Assistant makes voice control easy.

Design: Well-made from power-coated aluminium (some models) and well-designed.

Pro

Lasting quality outdoor spots

Can add more

AI-driven app for more effects

Can be voice-controlled

Con

Make sure the power adapter is weather-protected.

The videos below are for Eufy’s new S4 lights.