Motorola Edge 60 Fusion – the revolution begins

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is its entry-level, mid-range phone with a host of new features, including Moto AI and IP69 underwater photo capability.
It replaces the 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits, but under the bonnet, it is closer to the 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Neo – superb value/performance mid-range with the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, similar pOLED screen and camera setup.
What sets it apart is
- Android 15, a decent 2+3+4 year warranty/OS Upgrades/security patches
- A host of new Moto AI features
- A bigger 5200mAh battery with 68W fast charge
- IP69/MIL-STD 810H construction
- Micro-SD slot
- eSIM capability
We must warn you that this is a Motorola cookie-cutter design for global markets. For example, some markets get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (marginally faster), 8GB, different camera, battery size and other subtle differences. This review is for the Australian-certified model.
Australian Review: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, 12/256GB, Single Sim + eSIM, dedicated microSD model XT2503-4 as at 21/05/25.
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
|Model Number
|XT2503-4
|RAM/Storage Base
|12/256GB as reviewed.
|Price base
|$699 (*$100 gift card and 68W charger if purchased by 11 June)
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Teir
|Entry-level mid-range with Edge benefits
|Website
|Product Page
User Guide
|From
|Motorola online, *Harvey Norman, Domayne, *JB Hi-Fi, *Good Guys, Officeworks.
* Early buyers score a $100 gift card and a bonus charger, depending on the store.
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|Test date
|May 2025
|Ambient temp
|12-22°
|Release
|May 2025
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Motorola makes models for various markets that are not for Australian Telco networks, nor carry an Australian warranty.
Test ratings
We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating to indicate it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First Impression – looks and feels great
Motorola wants to impress, and the unboxing brings wafts of an unidentified perfume (let’s call it the smell of money). It includes a 3W USB-C cable and a colour-matching bumper cover but omits the 68W charger and 5W cable, which cost $59. If you buy this before 11 June 2025, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi throw in the charger, a $100 limited-time gift card, and free delivery! And they all operate trade-in schemes, so it may cost even less.
It is thin and light, the faux leather (rubberised plastic) is grippy, and it feels great in the hand. However, some do not like the quad curved-edge screen because it is prone to false taps (I should know, as I use the excellent Edge 50 Pro). The simple answer is to use a phone case, and all is well.
The three Pantone colours (essentially light green, dusty pink and lilac) offer some variety in a world of black glass slabs. Add in IP69 and MIL-STD-810H, and it is one tough Mudder.
The addition of a SIM and eSIM and a dedicated micro-SD slot considerably enhances the offering.
Screen – bright and colourful – Exceed
It is a quad-curve display, meaning that it’s curved at the top, bottom, and sides. Some don’t like that, as it can lead to false touches, but a case soon fixes that.
Resolution is fixed at 27172 x 1220 (20:9), and we had no issues with 1920 x 1080p (16:9) on this screen.
Also amazing is the full 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, 120Hz pOLED screen with an excellent Delta E colour accuracy of 1.5 (<4 is excellent).
PWM-sensitive people can safely use it has DC dimming at lower brightness.
What impressed us was that the screen image preview colours were spot on with the photo, making it far easier to get the effect you want.
It decodes up to HDR10+ metadata and has up to 4000 nits peak brightness, so it HDR content is quite good. It does not support Dolby Vision, which seems to be downmixed to HDR. Anyway, that is not important on a 6.7” screen.
We particularly like the Edge Lights that show on your phone’s edges to let you know the phone is charging or to alert you of an incoming call, notification, or alarm. There is also a Sidebar that you can swipe over to reveal selected apps.
Summary: At $699, there is no better screen, and it beats the 8-bit/16.7 million colour screens still used by Samsung, Apple and Google.
Screen specs
|Size
|6.67″ (often called 6.7″)
|Type
|pOLED Quad Curved Display
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Borderless, Curved edges with centre o-hole
|Resolution
|2712 x 1220
|PPI
|446
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body%
|96.32%
|Colours bits
|10-bit 1.07 billion colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Fixed 60 or 120Hz or Auto.
|Response 120Hz
|300Hz
|Nits typical, test
|No claim. Test: 475 nits typical
|Nits max, test
|HBM Claim: 1400 (Test 1360)
Peak HDR10+ content Claim: 4500 (Test 2% window 3400, but this depends on source content). Capable of HDR10+ playback.
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|100%+ (Test 114%)
|DCI-P3
|Claim: 100% (Test 99.8%)
Pantone RGB Colour swatch validation
Pantone Skintone validation.
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|1.5 – excellent
|HDR Level
|HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision)
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|At 715Hz with a depth of 45%.
Brightness is controlled with DC dimming at lower levels. PWM-sensitive users should not be affected.
|Daylight readable
|Yes
|Always on Display
|Yes – tap to wake
|Edge display
|Edge Lights alert you to calls and notifications when the screen faces down.
|Accessibility
|All Android 15 features
|DRM
|L1 for 1080p HDR steaming
|Gaming
|Should be excellent
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 7i
Mohs hardness: 7
Drop resistance: 1m
|Comment
|Excellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion-colour screen with far greater subtleties in colour than the 8-bit Samsung S25/+/Ultra, Apple iPhone and Google Pixel.
Hint: I use an Edge 50 Pro with a similar curved screen. Using a case or bumper cover prevents false edge touches.
Processor – Pass
The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 is a good mid-range SoC (the same as used in the 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Neo). This time around with Android 15 and Moto AI, the built-in NPU655 actually does something, and it’s quite capable of entry-level AI on-device processing. It supports Google Gemini, Google Lens, Google Photo editing, and Circle to Search.
RAM and Storage
It has 12GB of RAM and can access up to another 12GB of virtual RAM that uses slower storage (reduces 256GB by that amount).
The 256GB storage (200GB Free) is a new uMCP type that combines RAM and storage on the same chip. It also has a dedicated micro-SD slot for up to 1TB of storage.
Gaming
The processor, GPU and screen can handle most mobile gaming. For a gaming review read Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Gaming Test – it is good for gaming?
|Type
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Also used in OPPO Reno 12
|nm
|4nm made by TSMC
|Cores
|4 x 2.5GHz & 4 x 2.0GHz
|Modem
|MediaTek 5G R16 Modem
|AI tests
|MediaTek NPU655
Geekbench AI (last number counts)
CPU: 912/915/2047
NPU: 273/315/340
NNAPI: 539/1309/2681
AiTuTu: 98637
AI Benchmark: 571
GFLOPS: 15.21
GINOPS: 16.6
|AnTuTu
|659,717
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|1049
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|2971
|Like
|Between SD860 and Exynos 2100
Benchmarks
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G615 MC2
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|2576
|Like
|SD 860
|Vulcan
|2492
|RAM, type
|12GB LPDDR4X (plus virtual RAM Boost).
|Storage, free, type
|256GB uMCP (201GB free)
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak
|576
Max 893.44
|CPDT internal seq. Write MBps sustained/peak
|298.65
Max 571.35
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|76.72/42.44
Max 86.64/56.78
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|25.12/25.93
Max 37.72/36.58
|Comment
|Fast internal storage but slow USB-C 2.0 mountable external storage
Throttling – Pass+
It has excellent thermal management, a low lag screen, and slight throttling.
|Max GIPS
|247548
|Average GIPS
|240121
|Minimum GIPS
|225763
|% Throttle
|6%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Excellent thermal management and rock-solid performance.
Comms – Pass
It has Wi-Fi 6 AX 2.4 and 5GHz but only a 1×1 MIMO antenna. This limits data transfer speeds to 480/480Mbps full duplex.
GPS is a single band with an accuracy of 1m. It should be suitable for in-car navigation.
USB-C is 2.0 (480Mbps) with a maximum data transfer speed of 60MB/s (in theory, much less).
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 6 AX 1×1 MIMO
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-46/480/480
|Test 5m
|-54.480/480
|Test 10m
|-53/440/464
|BT Type
|5.4
|GPS single, dual
|GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no DisplayPort audio/video data stream support
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Only over Miracast
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes combo
|Gyro
|Yes combo
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|SAR sensor
|Comment
|Wi-Fi speeds are disappointing at 480/480Mbps and reflect a 1×1 antenna.
4/5G – Pass
First, we applaud the availability of an eSIM in a phone of this price – excellent. We also applaud Motorola for being one of the few offering dual ringtones.
The MediaTek modem is suitable for city and suburbs use where there is a good 4G Band 3 or Band 28 signal. We could not get a usable 5G signal.
|SIM
|Single SIM and eSIM – dedicated micro-SD
|Active
|DSDS – Both active, but can only use one at a time.
|Ringtone single, dual
|Dual ring tones – excellent
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi calling
|Yes
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66/71
|Comment
|All Australian and most world bands
|5G sub-6GHz
|n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/75/77/78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|41.7/26/4/30ms – above average
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|Band 3 From -77 to -85 and 3.2 to 20pW – excellent
|Tower 2
|Band 28 From -77 to -87 and 2 to 15.8pW – excellent
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|Typical of MediaTek modems, this is strictly a city and suburb phone where there is good tower strength.
We were unable to get a usable 5G signal, and indoor reception signal strength levels were unusable.
Battery – good – Pass
It has a 5200mAh battery (the latest tech allows more capacity in the same physical size). It does not come with a charger, and Motorola recommends its 68W charger and a 5W cable (only a 3W cable is supplied with the phone).
Our highest charge rate was 9.5V/5A/45.7W from an Anker 140W desktop PPS/PD charger. If you use most chargers and 3W cables, you will likely get no more than 27W charging.
As usual, Motorola’s battery care makes it hard to get firm results. Theoretically, it should be suitable for well over a day’s use.
|mAh
|5200mAh
|Charger, type, supplied
|68W
5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4/68W OR 11V/6.2A/68.2W
Must enable Boost Charge in Battery settings.
|PD, QC level
|PD 3.0 and PPS
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable
|No
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|Claim 12 hours of use in 5 minutes with a 68W charger. Test 86% in 30 minutes.
|Charge 0-100%
|43 minutes using the Motorola genuine 68W charger. Charge Boost is enabled.
| Charge Qi, W
Using the Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|Over 5 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode
|25 hours 30 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|15 hours
Accubattery 17 hours
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|332 minutes (5.53 hours) 4900 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours
Accubattery 4 hours 48 minutes
|mA Full load screen on
|1300-1350mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|300-350mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|N/A
|Estimate typical use
|Motorola claims up to 34 hours based on their lab testing. Our call is about 20-24 hours for typical users and <10 for heavy users.
|Comment
|We cannot be sure of the battery results due to AI battery settings that we cannot disable.
Sound Hardware – Pass
It uses the typical forward-firing earpiece speaker and down-firing bottom speaker.
It is remarkably loud for such tiny speakers and excellent for hands-free use.
|Sound
|DA Smart Audio and Spatial Sound enabled
|Speakers
|Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
|Tuning
|N/A
|AMP
|2 x AW882 x 2W (THD 1% at maximum volume)
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Yes
|Hi-Res
|No 16-bit/48000Hz
|3.5mm
|FSA4480 chip allows the use of analogue earphones without an external DAC.
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC V3/5. This is the full suite of Qualcomm genuine codecs for maximum device compatibility.
|Multipoint
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Decode to 2.0 and earphones
|EQ
|Spatial Audio
EQ: Smart Audio (default), Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom
|Mics
|2 – one for noise cancelling
|Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off
|Volume max
|84
|Media (music)
|84
|Ring
|82.2
|Alarm
|78.7
|Notifications
|76.4
|Earpiece
|71.8
|Hands-free
|Decent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear.
|BT headphones
|Excellent left-right separation and DA make quite a difference with DA content.
Sound quality – Pass
If music is your thing, use headphones and select from its good range of Bluetooth Codecs.
This is one of the best frequency graphs I have ever seen.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Starting at 80Hz and building linearly to 3kHz
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Steep build
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Flat
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Flat
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Linear slow decline to 15kHz.
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|15kHz then off the cliff
|Sound Signature type
|This is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice. But there is just enough high bass and low/mid treble to make it quite suitable for music.
|Soundstage
|The well-balanced earpiece and bottom speaker give good left/right separation. DA content (you must select the Spatial Audio preset) widens the sound stage by about 10cm and gives it some 3D height so you can hear sound object movement.
|Comment
|Hats off to Motorola for getting such a good sound from such tiny speakers.
Build – Pass+
Motorola builds good gear, and the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is a perfect example. The colourways are fashionable, and the phone feels premium in the hand. It is amazing to find an IP69 MIL-STD 810H phone at this price.
|Size (H X W x D)
|161 x 73 x 7.95 mm
|Weight grams
|178
|Front glass
|Gorilla Glass 7i
MoHs hardness 7
Drop resistant 1m approx..
|Rear material
|3D Silicon Vegan Leather
|Frame
|Plastic metallic appearance and colour matched.
|IP rating
|IP68
IP69 1.5m for 30 minutes underwater protection
MIL-STD 810H
Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.
|Colours
|Pantone:
Amazonite
Slipstream
Zephyr
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|No
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C 3W cable
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes – matching coloured phone case
|Comment
|No charger inbox means you pay more. For a fast charge, it needs at least a 9V/5W/45W charger.
OS – Pass+
Motorola uses pure Android 15 with a light Hello UX overlay that adds considerable value without complicating Android (we are looking at you, Samsung, with your heavy, bloated UI overlay!).
It uses all the Google apps instead of substitutes (Again, Samsung), which makes it very easy to back up the phone to Google and restore it to another Android phone. You only need a Google Account – using a Motorola Account is unnecessary.
Moto has three OS upgrades and four years of security patches. This policy is generous and unusual for this price bracket—we call it Edge benefits.
Moto AI
We don’t review the operating system and AI features.
Moto AI experiences simplify your life, helping you capture, create, and stay organised. It learns from your habits, offering personalised assistance while keeping your data private and secure.
Use the prompt bar to interact with Moto AI:
- Catch me up – Summarise unread notifications
- Pay attention – Record, transcribe, and summarise meetings
- Remember this – Save screenshots, photos, and text notes to recall later
- Magic Canvas – Create an image with generative AI
- Ask or search – Search phone and web from one place
- Tap See all to see shortcuts for smart actions
Moto AI requires you to sign in to your Moto Account and have an internet connection.
Google Photo AI
Photos stored in the default Google Photos app and backed up to the Google One cloud. Read more here.
Android specs
|Android
|Android 15
|Security patch date
|UI
|Hello, UX and Moto AI (Moto account and internet required)
|OS upgrade policy
|3
|Security patch policy
|4 years 2029
|Bloatware
|Yes, it is sneaking in, but all removable.
|Other
|Google Photos is now the default, and that means AI tools such as Magic Editor (10 free uses per month), Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and more.
|Comment
|Hello UI is a light touch over Android and adds incredible value and features.
Moto Apps now manages most Moto features and enables a simple update.
Family Space, Games, Moto Connect, Moto Secure, Moto Unplugged, Moto Ready For.
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, pick up to silence, swipe to split.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Optical under glass
|Face ID
|Yes 2D only
|Other
|Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
|Comment
|Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.
Moto Secure
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rear camera
It has a Sony Lytia 700C 50MP bins to 12.5MP (Wide, HDR, OIS) and a 13MP (Ultra-wide AF/macro). The third hole is not a camera but a 3-in-one light sensor.
As this is early firmware, we know it can do better, so please give it the benefit of the doubt.
- Colours are a little oversaturated (but the human eye craves that), slightly contrasty, with good details and pretty sharp.
- Natural and Enhanced processing modes: We can’t see a difference except in slightly longer capture times.
- Portrait: Edge detection issues
- UW: Overall similar colours and contrast. Great to have AF instead of FF.
- Night: No auto night mode – select Night Mode. Good details and colours.
- Video 4K@30fps with EIS: Good, but dynamic range HDR is a little less than expected.
Sample Photos
It has been a very wet month, and these images were taken on an overcast day. We will replace them if time permits.
Rear camera specs
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.6MP
|Sensor
|Sony LYTIA 700C (IMX896)
|Focus
|All pixel focus
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|1 bins to 2
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|70 to 82.4°
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|10x
|Rear 2
|Ultra-wide and Macro
|MP
|13MP
|Sensor
|GalaxyCore GC13a2
|Focus
|AF/fixed Macro 3-5cm.
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|120
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|3-in-1 Light sensor
|Special
|Google Photos editing features:
Auto Enhance
HDR Effect
Magic Eraser
Magic Editor
Portrait Blur
Photo Unblur
Portrait Light
Sky
Moto AI features:
30x Super Zoom
Auto Smile Capture
Portrait Mode (24mm, 35mm, 50mm)
Photo Enhancement Engine
Gesture Capture
|Video max
|4K@30fps
|Flash
|Single
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Auto Smile Capture
Portrait Mode (24mm, 35mm, 50mm)
Photo Enhancement Engine
Gesture Capture
Auto Night Vision
Dual Capture
Face Retouch
HDR
Live Filters
Macro
Night Vision
Panorama
Pantone Skintone™ Validated13
Pantone Validated™ Colour13
Photo Booth
Pro Mode
Scan (Powered By Adobe Scan)
Tilt-Shift
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion front camera
Selfie: Artificial sharpening, accurate colours, good dynamic range and detail (perhaps too much).
Can do small group selfies. Take care as it’s fixed focus.
|Front
|Selfie
|MP
|32MP bins to 8MP
|Sensor
|GalaxyCore GC32E1
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|.7 bins to 1.4
|FOV (stated, actual)
|77 to 89.7
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30fps gyro-EIS
|Features
|Video Software features
Adaptive Stabilisation
Audio Zoom
Dual Capture
Face Retouch
Horizon Lock
Live Filters
Slow-Motion
Timelapse
CyberShack’s view: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion – the revolution begins
The revolution in mid-range started way back at the Edge 30 series, and Motorola got it right by the Edge 50 series. And when I say right, I mean a range of phones that cover from $699 to $999 that offer a good, better, best scenario.
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone won our award as the best phone of 2024. It was the only phone to pass all 15 criteria, and that is saying something when the Samsung S24 Ultra only passed 9!
This is the entry-level model and has all the Edge benefits, such as a 2-year warranty, three OS upgrades, and four years of security patches.
This has an excellent 10-bit pOLED screen (that won’t give you a headache like Samsung, Apple and Google), decent city and suburb reception, good productivity performance and battery life.
It gets our buy recommendation at $699, and if you hurry, you will get a free 68W charger and a $100 gift voucher.
Competition
It beats the $699 Samsung A56 8/128GB with a better camera, processor, RAM, storage and phone reception.
The Nothing (3a) mid-ranger has a Qualcomm SD7s Gen 3 and a telephoto camera. But Nothing is an unknown brand, and local support is still a question.
The OPPO Reno 13 5G – premium features at a lemonade price is a close competitor.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion ratings
|Ratings
|70+ is a Pass Mark
|Features
|80
|It has everything a city/suburb dweller could want: a great point-and-shoot camera, good battery life, and a nice design/colourways.
|Value
|85
|It is good value with 12/256GB RAM/Storage, IP68, MIL-STD 810H and a nice design.
|Performance
|80
|The MediaTek is a good mid-range, but some markets get the 7400 version, which is faster.
|Ease of Use
|85
|The two-year warranty is excellent. Add three OS upgrades and four years of security patch upgrades, and this is a keeper. As most will not keep a phone this long, we regard Samsung’s 2+7+7 as nice but not necessary.
|Design
|80
|Nice design, although some do not like the curved edge. Motorola consistently makes good-looking phones.
|Rating out of 10
|82
|Final comment
|Motorola has done it again with a $699 class leader with Edge 60 series benefits. I can’t wait to see the Neo and Pro!
|Pro
|1
|Class leader on features and price
|2
|City, suburbs and regional phone use
|3
|12/256GB is class-leading
|4
|The camera is class-leading
|5
|The screen is class-leading, although it is only SDR capable.
|Con
|1
|USB-C 2.0 precludes Alt DP screen mirror and external mountable SSD, although USB-C 3.1 is not expected at this price.
|2
|Wi-Fi 6 AX is disappointing at 480Mbps, but again, commensurate with the price.
|3
|No 3.5mm headphone port but has a Digital/Analogue USB-C port.
|4
|No charger inbox
|5
CyberShack Verdict
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
$699
Comments