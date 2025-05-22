Motorola Edge 60 Fusion – the revolution begins

22 May, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Phones
Reviews
Motorola e60 fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is its entry-level, mid-range phone with a host of new features, including Moto AI and IP69 underwater photo capability.

It replaces the 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits, but under the bonnet, it is closer to the 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Neo – superb value/performance mid-range with the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, similar pOLED screen and camera setup.

What sets it apart is

  • Android 15, a decent 2+3+4 year warranty/OS Upgrades/security patches
  • A host of new Moto AI features
  • A bigger 5200mAh battery with 68W fast charge
  • IP69/MIL-STD 810H construction
  • Micro-SD slot
  • eSIM capability

We must warn you that this is a Motorola cookie-cutter design for global markets. For example, some markets get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (marginally faster), 8GB, different camera, battery size and other subtle differences. This review is for the Australian-certified model.

Australian Review: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, 12/256GB, Single Sim + eSIM, dedicated microSD model XT2503-4 as at 21/05/25.

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola Edge 60 Fusion
Model NumberXT2503-4
RAM/Storage Base12/256GB as reviewed.
   Price base$699 (*$100 gift card and 68W charger if purchased by 11 June)
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TeirEntry-level mid-range with Edge benefits
WebsiteProduct Page
User Guide
FromMotorola online, *Harvey Norman, Domayne, *JB Hi-Fi, *Good Guys, Officeworks.
* Early buyers score a $100 gift card and a bonus charger, depending on the store.
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews CyberShack Smartphone news and reviews
Test dateMay 2025
Ambient temp12-22°
ReleaseMay 2025
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Motorola makes models for various markets that are not for Australian Telco networks, nor carry an Australian warranty.

Test ratings

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating to indicate it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – looks and feels great

Motorola wants to impress, and the unboxing brings wafts of an unidentified perfume (let’s call it the smell of money). It includes a 3W USB-C cable and a colour-matching bumper cover but omits the 68W charger and 5W cable, which cost $59. If you buy this before 11 June 2025, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi throw in the charger, a $100 limited-time gift card, and free delivery! And they all operate trade-in schemes, so it may cost even less.

It is thin and light, the faux leather (rubberised plastic) is grippy, and it feels great in the hand. However, some do not like the quad curved-edge screen because it is prone to false taps (I should know, as I use the excellent Edge 50 Pro). The simple answer is to use a phone case, and all is well.

The three Pantone colours (essentially light green, dusty pink and lilac) offer some variety in a world of black glass slabs. Add in IP69 and MIL-STD-810H, and it is one tough Mudder.

The addition of a SIM and eSIM and a dedicated micro-SD slot considerably enhances the offering.

Screen – bright and colourful – Exceed

It is a quad-curve display, meaning that it’s curved at the top, bottom, and sides. Some don’t like that, as it can lead to false touches, but a case soon fixes that.

Resolution is fixed at 27172 x 1220 (20:9), and we had no issues with 1920 x 1080p (16:9) on this screen.

Also amazing is the full 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, 120Hz pOLED screen with an excellent Delta E colour accuracy of 1.5 (<4 is excellent).

PWM-sensitive people can safely use it has DC dimming at lower brightness.

What impressed us was that the screen image preview colours were spot on with the photo, making it far easier to get the effect you want.

It decodes up to HDR10+ metadata and has up to 4000 nits peak brightness, so it HDR content is quite good. It does not support Dolby Vision, which seems to be downmixed to HDR. Anyway, that is not important on a 6.7” screen.

We particularly like the Edge Lights that show on your phone’s edges to let you know the phone is charging or to alert you of an incoming call, notification, or alarm. There is also a Sidebar that you can swipe over to reveal selected apps.

Summary: At $699, there is no better screen, and it beats the 8-bit/16.7 million colour screens still used by Samsung, Apple and Google.

Perfect 10-bit colour
No banding like 8-bit screens
Perfect white levels
Decent black levels
It has heaps of brightness but only handles an SDR image.

Screen specs

Size6.67″ (often called 6.7″)
TypepOLED Quad Curved Display
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DBorderless, Curved edges with centre o-hole
Resolution2712 x 1220
PPI446
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body%96.32%
Colours bits10-bit 1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveFixed 60 or 120Hz or Auto.
Response 120Hz300Hz
Nits typical, testNo claim. Test: 475 nits typical
Nits max, testHBM Claim: 1400 (Test 1360)
Peak HDR10+ content Claim: 4500 (Test 2% window 3400, but this depends on source content). Capable of HDR10+ playback.
ContrastInfinite
sRGB100%+ (Test 114%)
DCI-P3Claim: 100% (Test 99.8%)
Pantone RGB Colour swatch validation
Pantone Skintone validation.
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)1.5 – excellent
HDR LevelHDR10+ (No Dolby Vision)
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light controlYes
PWM if knownAt 715Hz with a depth of 45%.
Brightness is controlled with DC dimming at lower levels. PWM-sensitive users should not be affected.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes – tap to wake
Edge displayEdge Lights alert you to calls and notifications when the screen faces down.
AccessibilityAll Android 15 features
DRML1 for 1080p HDR steaming
GamingShould be excellent
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 7i
Mohs hardness: 7
Drop resistance: 1m
CommentExcellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion-colour screen with far greater subtleties in colour than the 8-bit Samsung S25/+/Ultra, Apple iPhone and Google Pixel.
Hint: I use an Edge 50 Pro with a similar curved screen. Using a case or bumper cover prevents false edge touches.

Processor – Pass

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 is a good mid-range SoC (the same as used in the 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Neo). This time around with Android 15 and Moto AI, the built-in NPU655 actually does something, and it’s quite capable of entry-level AI on-device processing. It supports Google Gemini, Google Lens, Google Photo editing, and Circle to Search.

RAM and Storage

It has 12GB of RAM and can access up to another 12GB of virtual RAM that uses slower storage (reduces 256GB by that amount).

The 256GB storage (200GB Free) is a new uMCP type that combines RAM and storage on the same chip. It also has a dedicated micro-SD slot for up to 1TB of storage.

Gaming

The processor, GPU and screen can handle most mobile gaming. For a gaming review read Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Gaming Test – it is good for gaming?

TypeMediaTek Dimensity 7300
Also used in OPPO Reno 12
nm4nm made by TSMC
Cores4 x 2.5GHz & 4 x 2.0GHz
ModemMediaTek 5G R16 Modem
AI testsMediaTek NPU655
Geekbench AI (last number counts)
CPU: 912/915/2047
NPU: 273/315/340
NNAPI: 539/1309/2681
AiTuTu: 98637
AI Benchmark: 571
GFLOPS: 15.21
GINOPS: 16.6
AnTuTu659,717
Geekbench 6 Single-core1049
Geekbench 6 multi-core2971
LikeBetween SD860 and Exynos 2100
Benchmarks
GPUArm Mali-G615 MC2
GPU Test
Open CL2576
LikeSD 860
Vulcan2492
RAM, type12GB LPDDR4X (plus virtual RAM Boost).
Storage, free, type256GB uMCP (201GB free)
micro-SDUp to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak576
Max 893.44
CPDT internal seq. Write MBps sustained/peak298.65
Max 571.35
CPDT microSD read, write MBps76.72/42.44
Max 86.64/56.78
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps25.12/25.93
Max 37.72/36.58
CommentFast internal storage but slow USB-C 2.0 mountable external storage

Throttling – Pass+

It has excellent thermal management, a low lag screen, and slight throttling.

Max GIPS247548
Average GIPS240121
Minimum GIPS225763
% Throttle6%
CPU Temp50°
CommentExcellent thermal management and rock-solid performance.

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 6 AX 2.4 and 5GHz but only a 1×1 MIMO antenna. This limits data transfer speeds to 480/480Mbps full duplex.

GPS is a single band with an accuracy of 1m. It should be suitable for in-car navigation.

USB-C is 2.0 (480Mbps) with a maximum data transfer speed of 60MB/s (in theory, much less).

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6 AX 1×1 MIMO
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-46/480/480
Test 5m-54.480/480
Test 10m-53/440/464
BT Type5.4
GPS single, dualGPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no DisplayPort audio/video data stream support
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForOnly over Miracast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes combo
   GyroYes combo
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR sensor
CommentWi-Fi speeds are disappointing at 480/480Mbps and reflect a 1×1 antenna.

4/5G – Pass

First, we applaud the availability of an eSIM in a phone of this price – excellent. We also applaud Motorola for being one of the few offering dual ringtones.

The MediaTek modem is suitable for city and suburbs use where there is a good 4G Band 3 or Band 28 signal. We could not get a usable 5G signal.

SIMSingle SIM and eSIM – dedicated micro-SD
   ActiveDSDS – Both active, but can only use one at a time.
Ringtone single, dualDual ring tones – excellent
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66/71
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6GHzn1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/75/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms41.7/26/4/30ms – above average
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pWBand 3 From -77 to -85 and 3.2 to 20pW – excellent
   Tower 2Band 28 From -77 to -87 and 2 to 15.8pW – excellent
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentTypical of MediaTek modems, this is strictly a city and suburb phone where there is good tower strength.
We were unable to get a usable 5G signal, and indoor reception signal strength levels were unusable.

Battery – good – Pass

It has a 5200mAh battery (the latest tech allows more capacity in the same physical size). It does not come with a charger, and Motorola recommends its 68W charger and a 5W cable (only a 3W cable is supplied with the phone).

Our highest charge rate was 9.5V/5A/45.7W from an Anker 140W desktop PPS/PD charger. If you use most chargers and 3W cables, you will likely get no more than 27W charging.

As usual, Motorola’s battery care makes it hard to get firm results. Theoretically, it should be suitable for well over a day’s use.

mAh5200mAh
Charger, type, supplied68W
5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4/68W OR 11V/6.2A/68.2W
Must enable Boost Charge in Battery settings.
 PD, QC levelPD 3.0 and PPS
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30minsClaim 12 hours of use in 5 minutes with a 68W charger. Test 86% in 30 minutes.
   Charge 0-100%43 minutes using the Motorola genuine 68W charger. Charge Boost is enabled.
   Charge Qi, W
Using the Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2AOver 5 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode25 hours 30 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery15 hours
Accubattery 17 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex332 minutes (5.53 hours) 4900 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours
Accubattery 4 hours 48 minutes
mA Full load screen on1300-1350mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on300-350mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshN/A
   Estimate typical useMotorola claims up to 34 hours based on their lab testing. Our call is about 20-24 hours for typical users and <10 for heavy users.
CommentWe cannot be sure of the battery results due to AI battery settings that we cannot disable.

Sound Hardware – Pass

It uses the typical forward-firing earpiece speaker and down-firing bottom speaker.

It is remarkably loud for such tiny speakers and excellent for hands-free use.

SoundDA Smart Audio and Spatial Sound enabled
SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
TuningN/A
AMP2 x AW882 x 2W (THD 1% at maximum volume)
Dolby Atmos decodeYes
Hi-ResNo 16-bit/48000Hz
3.5mmFSA4480 chip allows the use of analogue earphones without an external DAC.
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC V3/5. This is the full suite of Qualcomm genuine codecs for maximum device compatibility.
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Decode to 2.0 and earphones
EQSpatial Audio
EQ: Smart Audio (default), Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom
Mics2 – one for noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off
   Volume max84
   Media (music)84
   Ring82.2
   Alarm78.7
   Notifications76.4
   Earpiece71.8
   Hands-freeDecent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA make quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality – Pass

If music is your thing, use headphones and select from its good range of Bluetooth Codecs.

This is one of the best frequency graphs I have ever seen.

Edge 60 Fusion
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzStarting at 80Hz and building linearly to 3kHz
High Bass 100-200HzSteep build
Low Mid 200-400HzFlat
Mid 400-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzLinear slow decline to 15kHz.
Dog Whistle 10-20kHz15kHz then off the cliff
Sound Signature typeThis is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice. But there is just enough high bass and low/mid treble to make it quite suitable for music.
   SoundstageThe well-balanced earpiece and bottom speaker give good left/right separation. DA content (you must select the Spatial Audio preset) widens the sound stage by about 10cm and gives it some 3D height so you can hear sound object movement.
Comment Hats off to Motorola for getting such a good sound from such tiny speakers.

Build – Pass+

Motorola builds good gear, and the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is a perfect example. The colourways are fashionable, and the phone feels premium in the hand. It is amazing to find an IP69  MIL-STD 810H phone at this price.

Size (H X W x D)161 x 73 x 7.95 mm
Weight grams178
Front glassGorilla Glass 7i
MoHs hardness 7
Drop resistant 1m approx..
Rear material3D Silicon Vegan Leather
FramePlastic metallic appearance and colour matched.
IP ratingIP68
IP69 1.5m for 30 minutes underwater protection
MIL-STD 810H
Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.
ColoursPantone:
Amazonite
Slipstream
Zephyr
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes – matching coloured phone case
CommentNo charger inbox means you pay more. For a fast charge, it needs at least a 9V/5W/45W charger.

OS – Pass+

Motorola uses pure Android 15 with a light Hello UX overlay that adds considerable value without complicating Android (we are looking at you, Samsung, with your heavy, bloated UI overlay!).

It uses all the Google apps instead of substitutes (Again, Samsung), which makes it very easy to back up the phone to Google and restore it to another Android phone. You only need a Google Account – using a Motorola Account is unnecessary.

Moto has three OS upgrades and four years of security patches. This policy is generous and unusual for this price bracket—we call it Edge benefits.

Moto AI

We don’t review the operating system and AI features.

Moto AI experiences simplify your life, helping you capture, create, and stay organised. It learns from your habits, offering personalised assistance while keeping your data private and secure.

Use the prompt bar to interact with Moto AI:

  • Catch me up – Summarise unread notifications
  • Pay attention – Record, transcribe, and summarise meetings
  • Remember this – Save screenshots, photos, and text notes to recall later
  • Magic Canvas – Create an image with generative AI
  • Ask or search – Search phone and web from one place
  • Tap See all to see shortcuts for smart actions

Moto AI requires you to sign in to your Moto Account and have an internet connection.

Google Photo AI

Photos stored in the default Google Photos app and backed up to the Google One cloud. Read more here.

Android specs

AndroidAndroid 15
Security patch date
UIHello, UX and Moto AI (Moto account and internet required)
OS upgrade policy3
Security patch policy4 years 2029
BloatwareYes, it is sneaking in, but all removable.
OtherGoogle Photos is now the default, and that means AI tools such as Magic Editor (10 free uses per month), Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and more.
CommentHello UI is a light touch over Android and adds incredible value and features.
Moto Apps now manages most Moto features and enables a simple update.
Family Space, Games, Moto Connect, Moto Secure, Moto Unplugged, Moto Ready For.
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, pick up to silence, swipe to split.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOptical under glass
Face IDYes 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
CommentManage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.
Moto Secure

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rear camera

It has a Sony Lytia 700C 50MP bins to 12.5MP (Wide, HDR, OIS) and a 13MP (Ultra-wide AF/macro). The third hole is not a camera but a 3-in-one light sensor.

As this is early firmware, we know it can do better, so please give it the benefit of the doubt.

  • Colours are a little oversaturated (but the human eye craves that), slightly contrasty, with good details and pretty sharp.
  • Natural and Enhanced processing modes: We can’t see a difference except in slightly longer capture times.
  • Portrait: Edge detection issues
  • UW: Overall similar colours and contrast. Great to have AF instead of FF.
  • Night: No auto night mode – select Night Mode. Good details and colours.
  • Video 4K@30fps with EIS: Good, but dynamic range HDR is a little less than expected.

Sample Photos

It has been a very wet month, and these images were taken on an overcast day. We will replace them if time permits.

Edge 60 Fusion
1X and the colours are accurate. Good foreground and background details. HDR is working overtime!
Edge 60 Fusion
Ultrawide: Colours are quite good and match the primary 50MP.
3X and it is a perfect shot.
5X great definition
Edge 60 Fusion
10X and still a great shot.
Edge 60 Fusion
Office light – excellent
Edge 60 Fusion
Bokeh lacks edge definition as the AI is looking for a human face.
Edge 60 Fusion
Macro is excellent with sharp focus
Edge 60 Fusion
Edge 60 Fusion
<40 lumens and AI kicks in for a very good shot.
Edge 60 Fusion
Night mode does not do much.

Rear camera specs

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.6MP
   SensorSony LYTIA 700C (IMX896)
   FocusAll pixel focus
   f-stop1.8
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)70 to 82.4°
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10x
Rear 2Ultra-wide and Macro
   MP13MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC13a2
   FocusAF/fixed Macro 3-5cm.
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)120
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 33-in-1 Light sensor
SpecialGoogle Photos editing features:
Auto Enhance
HDR Effect
Magic Eraser
Magic Editor
Portrait Blur
Photo Unblur
Portrait Light
Sky
Moto AI features:
30x Super Zoom
Auto Smile Capture
Portrait Mode (24mm, 35mm, 50mm)
Photo Enhancement Engine
Gesture Capture
   Video max4K@30fps
   FlashSingle
   Auto-HDRYes
Auto Smile Capture
Portrait Mode (24mm, 35mm, 50mm)
Photo Enhancement Engine
Gesture Capture
Auto Night Vision
Dual Capture
Face Retouch
HDR
Live Filters
Macro
Night Vision
Panorama
Pantone Skintone™ Validated13
Pantone Validated™ Colour13
Photo Booth
Pro Mode
Scan (Powered By Adobe Scan)
Tilt-Shift
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion front camera

Selfie: Artificial sharpening, accurate colours, good dynamic range and detail (perhaps too much).

Can do small group selfies. Take care as it’s fixed focus.

FrontSelfie
  MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC32E1
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)77 to 89.7
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps gyro-EIS
    FeaturesVideo Software features
 Adaptive Stabilisation
Audio Zoom
Dual Capture
Face Retouch
Horizon Lock
Live Filters
Slow-Motion
Timelapse

CyberShack’s view: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion – the revolution begins

The revolution in mid-range started way back at the Edge 30 series, and Motorola got it right by the Edge 50 series. And when I say right, I mean a range of phones that cover from $699 to $999 that offer a good, better, best scenario.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone won our award as the best phone of 2024. It was the only phone to pass all 15 criteria, and that is saying something when the Samsung S24 Ultra only passed 9!

This is the entry-level model and has all the Edge benefits, such as a 2-year warranty, three OS upgrades, and four years of security patches.

This has an excellent 10-bit pOLED screen (that won’t give you a headache like Samsung, Apple and Google), decent city and suburb reception, good productivity performance and battery life.

It gets our buy recommendation at $699, and if you hurry, you will get a free 68W charger and a $100 gift voucher.

Competition

It beats the $699 Samsung A56 8/128GB with a better camera, processor, RAM, storage and phone reception.

The Nothing (3a) mid-ranger has a Qualcomm SD7s Gen 3 and a telephoto camera. But Nothing is an unknown brand, and local support is still a question.

The OPPO Reno 13 5G – premium features at a lemonade price is a close competitor.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion ratings

Ratings70+ is a Pass Mark
Features80
It has everything a city/suburb dweller could want: a great point-and-shoot camera, good battery life, and a nice design/colourways.
Value85
It is good value with 12/256GB RAM/Storage, IP68, MIL-STD 810H and a nice design.
Performance80
The MediaTek is a good mid-range, but some markets get the 7400 version, which is faster.
Ease of Use85
The two-year warranty is excellent. Add three OS upgrades and four years of security patch upgrades, and this is a keeper. As most will not keep a phone this long, we regard Samsung’s 2+7+7 as nice but not necessary.
Design80
Nice design, although some do not like the curved edge. Motorola consistently makes good-looking phones.
Rating out of 1082
Final commentMotorola has done it again with a $699 class leader with Edge 60 series benefits. I can’t wait to see the Neo and Pro!
Pro
1Class leader on features and price
2City, suburbs and regional phone use
312/256GB is class-leading
4The camera is class-leading
5The screen is class-leading, although it is only SDR capable.
Con
1USB-C 2.0 precludes Alt DP screen mirror and external mountable SSD, although USB-C 3.1 is not expected at this price.
2Wi-Fi 6 AX is disappointing at 480Mbps, but again, commensurate with the price.
3No 3.5mm headphone port but has a Digital/Analogue USB-C port.
4No charger inbox
5

CyberShack Verdict

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

$699

8.1
Features
8 / 10
Value
8.5 / 10
Performance
8 / 10
Ease of Use
8.5 / 10
Design
7.7 / 10

Pros

Class leader on features and price
City, suburbs and regional phone use
12/256GB is class-leading
The camera is class-leading
The screen is class-leading, although it is only SDR capable.

Cons

USB-C 2.0 precludes Alt DP screen mirror and external mountable SSD, although USB-C 3.1 is not expected at this price.
No 3.5mm headphone port but has a Digital/Analogue USB-C port.
No charger inbox

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

Comments

Leave the first comment