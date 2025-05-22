Motorola Edge 60 Fusion – the revolution begins

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is its entry-level, mid-range phone with a host of new features, including Moto AI and IP69 underwater photo capability.

It replaces the 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits, but under the bonnet, it is closer to the 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Neo – superb value/performance mid-range with the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, similar pOLED screen and camera setup.

What sets it apart is

Android 15, a decent 2+3+4 year warranty/OS Upgrades/security patches

A host of new Moto AI features

A bigger 5200mAh battery with 68W fast charge

IP69/MIL-STD 810H construction

Micro-SD slot

eSIM capability

We must warn you that this is a Motorola cookie-cutter design for global markets. For example, some markets get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (marginally faster), 8GB, different camera, battery size and other subtle differences. This review is for the Australian-certified model.

Australian Review: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, 12/256GB, Single Sim + eSIM, dedicated microSD model XT2503-4 as at 21/05/25.

Brand Motorola Model Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Model Number XT2503-4 RAM/Storage Base 12/256GB as reviewed. Price base $699 (*$100 gift card and 68W charger if purchased by 11 June) Warranty months 24-months ACL Teir Entry-level mid-range with Edge benefits Website Product Page

User Guide From Motorola online, *Harvey Norman, Domayne, *JB Hi-Fi, *Good Guys, Officeworks.

* Early buyers score a $100 gift card and a bonus charger, depending on the store. Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews CyberShack Smartphone news and reviews Test date May 2025 Ambient temp 12-22° Release May 2025 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Motorola makes models for various markets that are not for Australian Telco networks, nor carry an Australian warranty.

Test ratings

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating to indicate it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – looks and feels great

Motorola wants to impress, and the unboxing brings wafts of an unidentified perfume (let’s call it the smell of money). It includes a 3W USB-C cable and a colour-matching bumper cover but omits the 68W charger and 5W cable, which cost $59. If you buy this before 11 June 2025, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi throw in the charger, a $100 limited-time gift card, and free delivery! And they all operate trade-in schemes, so it may cost even less.

It is thin and light, the faux leather (rubberised plastic) is grippy, and it feels great in the hand. However, some do not like the quad curved-edge screen because it is prone to false taps (I should know, as I use the excellent Edge 50 Pro). The simple answer is to use a phone case, and all is well.

The three Pantone colours (essentially light green, dusty pink and lilac) offer some variety in a world of black glass slabs. Add in IP69 and MIL-STD-810H, and it is one tough Mudder.

The addition of a SIM and eSIM and a dedicated micro-SD slot considerably enhances the offering.

Screen – bright and colourful – Exceed

It is a quad-curve display, meaning that it’s curved at the top, bottom, and sides. Some don’t like that, as it can lead to false touches, but a case soon fixes that.

Resolution is fixed at 27172 x 1220 (20:9), and we had no issues with 1920 x 1080p (16:9) on this screen.

Also amazing is the full 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, 120Hz pOLED screen with an excellent Delta E colour accuracy of 1.5 (<4 is excellent).

PWM-sensitive people can safely use it has DC dimming at lower brightness.

What impressed us was that the screen image preview colours were spot on with the photo, making it far easier to get the effect you want.

It decodes up to HDR10+ metadata and has up to 4000 nits peak brightness, so it HDR content is quite good. It does not support Dolby Vision, which seems to be downmixed to HDR. Anyway, that is not important on a 6.7” screen.

We particularly like the Edge Lights that show on your phone’s edges to let you know the phone is charging or to alert you of an incoming call, notification, or alarm. There is also a Sidebar that you can swipe over to reveal selected apps.

Summary: At $699, there is no better screen, and it beats the 8-bit/16.7 million colour screens still used by Samsung, Apple and Google.

Perfect 10-bit colour No banding like 8-bit screens Perfect white levels Decent black levels It has heaps of brightness but only handles an SDR image.

Screen specs

Size 6.67″ (often called 6.7″) Type pOLED Quad Curved Display Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Borderless, Curved edges with centre o-hole Resolution 2712 x 1220 PPI 446 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body% 96.32% Colours bits 10-bit 1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Fixed 60 or 120Hz or Auto. Response 120Hz 300Hz Nits typical, test No claim. Test: 475 nits typical Nits max, test HBM Claim: 1400 (Test 1360)

Peak HDR10+ content Claim: 4500 (Test 2% window 3400, but this depends on source content). Capable of HDR10+ playback. Contrast Infinite sRGB 100%+ (Test 114%) DCI-P3 Claim: 100% (Test 99.8%)

Pantone RGB Colour swatch validation

Pantone Skintone validation. Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) 1.5 – excellent HDR Level HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision) SDR Upscale No Blue Light control Yes PWM if known At 715Hz with a depth of 45%.

Brightness is controlled with DC dimming at lower levels. PWM-sensitive users should not be affected. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes – tap to wake Edge display Edge Lights alert you to calls and notifications when the screen faces down. Accessibility All Android 15 features DRM L1 for 1080p HDR steaming Gaming Should be excellent Screen protection Gorilla Glass 7i

Mohs hardness: 7

Drop resistance: 1m Comment Excellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion-colour screen with far greater subtleties in colour than the 8-bit Samsung S25/+/Ultra, Apple iPhone and Google Pixel.

Hint: I use an Edge 50 Pro with a similar curved screen. Using a case or bumper cover prevents false edge touches.

Processor – Pass

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 is a good mid-range SoC (the same as used in the 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Neo). This time around with Android 15 and Moto AI, the built-in NPU655 actually does something, and it’s quite capable of entry-level AI on-device processing. It supports Google Gemini, Google Lens, Google Photo editing, and Circle to Search.

RAM and Storage

It has 12GB of RAM and can access up to another 12GB of virtual RAM that uses slower storage (reduces 256GB by that amount).

The 256GB storage (200GB Free) is a new uMCP type that combines RAM and storage on the same chip. It also has a dedicated micro-SD slot for up to 1TB of storage.

Gaming

The processor, GPU and screen can handle most mobile gaming. For a gaming review read Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Gaming Test – it is good for gaming?

Type MediaTek Dimensity 7300

Also used in OPPO Reno 12 nm 4nm made by TSMC Cores 4 x 2.5GHz & 4 x 2.0GHz Modem MediaTek 5G R16 Modem AI tests MediaTek NPU655

Geekbench AI (last number counts)

CPU: 912/915/2047

NPU: 273/315/340

NNAPI: 539/1309/2681

AiTuTu: 98637

AI Benchmark: 571

GFLOPS: 15.21

GINOPS: 16.6 AnTuTu 659,717 Geekbench 6 Single-core 1049 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2971 Like Between SD860 and Exynos 2100

Benchmarks GPU Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU Test Open CL 2576 Like SD 860 Vulcan 2492 RAM, type 12GB LPDDR4X (plus virtual RAM Boost). Storage, free, type 256GB uMCP (201GB free) micro-SD Up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 576

Max 893.44 CPDT internal seq. Write MBps sustained/peak 298.65

Max 571.35 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 76.72/42.44

Max 86.64/56.78 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 25.12/25.93

Max 37.72/36.58 Comment Fast internal storage but slow USB-C 2.0 mountable external storage

Throttling – Pass+

It has excellent thermal management, a low lag screen, and slight throttling.

Max GIPS 247548 Average GIPS 240121 Minimum GIPS 225763 % Throttle 6% CPU Temp 50° Comment Excellent thermal management and rock-solid performance.

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 6 AX 2.4 and 5GHz but only a 1×1 MIMO antenna. This limits data transfer speeds to 480/480Mbps full duplex.

GPS is a single band with an accuracy of 1m. It should be suitable for in-car navigation.

USB-C is 2.0 (480Mbps) with a maximum data transfer speed of 60MB/s (in theory, much less).

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 AX 1×1 MIMO Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -46/480/480 Test 5m -54.480/480 Test 10m -53/440/464 BT Type 5.4 GPS single, dual GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no DisplayPort audio/video data stream support ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Only over Miracast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR sensor Comment Wi-Fi speeds are disappointing at 480/480Mbps and reflect a 1×1 antenna.

4/5G – Pass

First, we applaud the availability of an eSIM in a phone of this price – excellent. We also applaud Motorola for being one of the few offering dual ringtones.

The MediaTek modem is suitable for city and suburbs use where there is a good 4G Band 3 or Band 28 signal. We could not get a usable 5G signal.

SIM Single SIM and eSIM – dedicated micro-SD Active DSDS – Both active, but can only use one at a time. Ringtone single, dual Dual ring tones – excellent VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66/71 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6GHz n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/75/77/78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 41.7/26/4/30ms – above average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW Band 3 From -77 to -85 and 3.2 to 20pW – excellent Tower 2 Band 28 From -77 to -87 and 2 to 15.8pW – excellent Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Typical of MediaTek modems, this is strictly a city and suburb phone where there is good tower strength.

We were unable to get a usable 5G signal, and indoor reception signal strength levels were unusable.

Battery – good – Pass

It has a 5200mAh battery (the latest tech allows more capacity in the same physical size). It does not come with a charger, and Motorola recommends its 68W charger and a 5W cable (only a 3W cable is supplied with the phone).

Our highest charge rate was 9.5V/5A/45.7W from an Anker 140W desktop PPS/PD charger. If you use most chargers and 3W cables, you will likely get no more than 27W charging.

As usual, Motorola’s battery care makes it hard to get firm results. Theoretically, it should be suitable for well over a day’s use.

mAh 5200mAh Charger, type, supplied 68W

5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4/68W OR 11V/6.2A/68.2W

Must enable Boost Charge in Battery settings. PD, QC level PD 3.0 and PPS Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins Claim 12 hours of use in 5 minutes with a 68W charger. Test 86% in 30 minutes. Charge 0-100% 43 minutes using the Motorola genuine 68W charger. Charge Boost is enabled. Charge Qi, W

Using the Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A Over 5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 25 hours 30 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 15 hours

Accubattery 17 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 332 minutes (5.53 hours) 4900 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours

Accubattery 4 hours 48 minutes mA Full load screen on 1300-1350mA mA Watt idle Screen on 300-350mA Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use Motorola claims up to 34 hours based on their lab testing. Our call is about 20-24 hours for typical users and <10 for heavy users. Comment We cannot be sure of the battery results due to AI battery settings that we cannot disable.

Sound Hardware – Pass

It uses the typical forward-firing earpiece speaker and down-firing bottom speaker.

It is remarkably loud for such tiny speakers and excellent for hands-free use.

Sound DA Smart Audio and Spatial Sound enabled Speakers Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning N/A AMP 2 x AW882 x 2W (THD 1% at maximum volume) Dolby Atmos decode Yes Hi-Res No 16-bit/48000Hz 3.5mm FSA4480 chip allows the use of analogue earphones without an external DAC. BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC V3/5. This is the full suite of Qualcomm genuine codecs for maximum device compatibility. Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Decode to 2.0 and earphones EQ Spatial Audio

EQ: Smart Audio (default), Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom Mics 2 – one for noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off Volume max 84 Media (music) 84 Ring 82.2 Alarm 78.7 Notifications 76.4 Earpiece 71.8 Hands-free Decent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA make quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality – Pass

If music is your thing, use headphones and select from its good range of Bluetooth Codecs.

This is one of the best frequency graphs I have ever seen.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Starting at 80Hz and building linearly to 3kHz High Bass 100-200Hz Steep build Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 400-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Linear slow decline to 15kHz. Dog Whistle 10-20kHz 15kHz then off the cliff Sound Signature type This is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice. But there is just enough high bass and low/mid treble to make it quite suitable for music. Soundstage The well-balanced earpiece and bottom speaker give good left/right separation. DA content (you must select the Spatial Audio preset) widens the sound stage by about 10cm and gives it some 3D height so you can hear sound object movement. Comment Hats off to Motorola for getting such a good sound from such tiny speakers.

Build – Pass+

Motorola builds good gear, and the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is a perfect example. The colourways are fashionable, and the phone feels premium in the hand. It is amazing to find an IP69 MIL-STD 810H phone at this price.

Size (H X W x D) 161 x 73 x 7.95 mm Weight grams 178 Front glass Gorilla Glass 7i

MoHs hardness 7

Drop resistant 1m approx.. Rear material 3D Silicon Vegan Leather Frame Plastic metallic appearance and colour matched. IP rating IP68

IP69 1.5m for 30 minutes underwater protection

MIL-STD 810H

Liquid damage is not covered under warranty. Colours Pantone:

Amazonite

Slipstream

Zephyr Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable USB-A to USB-C 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover Yes – matching coloured phone case Comment No charger inbox means you pay more. For a fast charge, it needs at least a 9V/5W/45W charger.

OS – Pass+

Motorola uses pure Android 15 with a light Hello UX overlay that adds considerable value without complicating Android (we are looking at you, Samsung, with your heavy, bloated UI overlay!).

It uses all the Google apps instead of substitutes (Again, Samsung), which makes it very easy to back up the phone to Google and restore it to another Android phone. You only need a Google Account – using a Motorola Account is unnecessary.

Moto has three OS upgrades and four years of security patches. This policy is generous and unusual for this price bracket—we call it Edge benefits.

Moto AI

We don’t review the operating system and AI features.

Moto AI experiences simplify your life, helping you capture, create, and stay organised. It learns from your habits, offering personalised assistance while keeping your data private and secure.

Use the prompt bar to interact with Moto AI:

Catch me up – Summarise unread notifications

Pay attention – Record, transcribe, and summarise meetings

Remember this – Save screenshots, photos, and text notes to recall later

Magic Canvas – Create an image with generative AI

Ask or search – Search phone and web from one place

Tap See all to see shortcuts for smart actions

Moto AI requires you to sign in to your Moto Account and have an internet connection.

Google Photo AI

Photos stored in the default Google Photos app and backed up to the Google One cloud. Read more here.

Android specs

Android Android 15 Security patch date UI Hello, UX and Moto AI (Moto account and internet required) OS upgrade policy 3 Security patch policy 4 years 2029 Bloatware Yes, it is sneaking in, but all removable. Other Google Photos is now the default, and that means AI tools such as Magic Editor (10 free uses per month), Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and more. Comment Hello UI is a light touch over Android and adds incredible value and features.

Moto Apps now manages most Moto features and enables a simple update.

Family Space, Games, Moto Connect, Moto Secure, Moto Unplugged, Moto Ready For.

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, pick up to silence, swipe to split. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use. Comment Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.

Moto Secure

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rear camera

It has a Sony Lytia 700C 50MP bins to 12.5MP (Wide, HDR, OIS) and a 13MP (Ultra-wide AF/macro). The third hole is not a camera but a 3-in-one light sensor.

As this is early firmware, we know it can do better, so please give it the benefit of the doubt.

Colours are a little oversaturated (but the human eye craves that), slightly contrasty, with good details and pretty sharp.

Natural and Enhanced processing modes: We can’t see a difference except in slightly longer capture times.

Portrait: Edge detection issues

UW: Overall similar colours and contrast. Great to have AF instead of FF.

Night: No auto night mode – select Night Mode. Good details and colours.

Video 4K@30fps with EIS: Good, but dynamic range HDR is a little less than expected.

Sample Photos

It has been a very wet month, and these images were taken on an overcast day. We will replace them if time permits.

1X and the colours are accurate. Good foreground and background details. HDR is working overtime!

Ultrawide: Colours are quite good and match the primary 50MP.

3X and it is a perfect shot.

5X great definition

10X and still a great shot.

Office light – excellent Bokeh lacks edge definition as the AI is looking for a human face.

Macro is excellent with sharp focus

<40 lumens and AI kicks in for a very good shot.

Night mode does not do much.

Rear camera specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.6MP Sensor Sony LYTIA 700C (IMX896) Focus All pixel focus f-stop 1.8 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 70 to 82.4° Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10x Rear 2 Ultra-wide and Macro MP 13MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC13a2 Focus AF/fixed Macro 3-5cm. f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 120 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 3-in-1 Light sensor Special Google Photos editing features:

Auto Enhance

HDR Effect

Magic Eraser

Magic Editor

Portrait Blur

Photo Unblur

Portrait Light

Sky

Moto AI features:

30x Super Zoom

Auto Smile Capture

Portrait Mode (24mm, 35mm, 50mm)

Photo Enhancement Engine

Gesture Capture Video max 4K@30fps Flash Single Auto-HDR Yes Auto Smile Capture

Portrait Mode (24mm, 35mm, 50mm)

Photo Enhancement Engine

Gesture Capture

Auto Night Vision

Dual Capture

Face Retouch

HDR

Live Filters

Macro

Night Vision

Panorama

Pantone Skintone™ Validated13

Pantone Validated™ Colour13

Photo Booth

Pro Mode

Scan (Powered By Adobe Scan)

Tilt-Shift QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion front camera

Selfie: Artificial sharpening, accurate colours, good dynamic range and detail (perhaps too much).

Can do small group selfies. Take care as it’s fixed focus.

Front Selfie MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC32E1 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 77 to 89.7 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps gyro-EIS Features Video Software features

Adaptive Stabilisation

Audio Zoom

Dual Capture

Face Retouch

Horizon Lock

Live Filters

Slow-Motion

Timelapse

CyberShack’s view: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion – the revolution begins

The revolution in mid-range started way back at the Edge 30 series, and Motorola got it right by the Edge 50 series. And when I say right, I mean a range of phones that cover from $699 to $999 that offer a good, better, best scenario.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone won our award as the best phone of 2024. It was the only phone to pass all 15 criteria, and that is saying something when the Samsung S24 Ultra only passed 9!

This is the entry-level model and has all the Edge benefits, such as a 2-year warranty, three OS upgrades, and four years of security patches.

This has an excellent 10-bit pOLED screen (that won’t give you a headache like Samsung, Apple and Google), decent city and suburb reception, good productivity performance and battery life.

It gets our buy recommendation at $699, and if you hurry, you will get a free 68W charger and a $100 gift voucher.

Competition

It beats the $699 Samsung A56 8/128GB with a better camera, processor, RAM, storage and phone reception.

The Nothing (3a) mid-ranger has a Qualcomm SD7s Gen 3 and a telephoto camera. But Nothing is an unknown brand, and local support is still a question.

The OPPO Reno 13 5G – premium features at a lemonade price is a close competitor.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion ratings

Ratings 70+ is a Pass Mark Features 80 It has everything a city/suburb dweller could want: a great point-and-shoot camera, good battery life, and a nice design/colourways. Value 85 It is good value with 12/256GB RAM/Storage, IP68, MIL-STD 810H and a nice design. Performance 80 The MediaTek is a good mid-range, but some markets get the 7400 version, which is faster. Ease of Use 85 The two-year warranty is excellent. Add three OS upgrades and four years of security patch upgrades, and this is a keeper. As most will not keep a phone this long, we regard Samsung’s 2+7+7 as nice but not necessary. Design 80 Nice design, although some do not like the curved edge. Motorola consistently makes good-looking phones. Rating out of 10 82 Final comment Motorola has done it again with a $699 class leader with Edge 60 series benefits. I can’t wait to see the Neo and Pro!

Pro 1 Class leader on features and price 2 City, suburbs and regional phone use 3 12/256GB is class-leading 4 The camera is class-leading 5 The screen is class-leading, although it is only SDR capable. Con 1 USB-C 2.0 precludes Alt DP screen mirror and external mountable SSD, although USB-C 3.1 is not expected at this price. 2 Wi-Fi 6 AX is disappointing at 480Mbps, but again, commensurate with the price. 3 No 3.5mm headphone port but has a Digital/Analogue USB-C port. 4 No charger inbox 5