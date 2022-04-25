Logitech Signature M650 L cordless mouse for Leftie, southpaw, mollydooker (review)

The Logitech signature M650 L cordless mouse for left-handers is a genuine attempt to cater for about 12% of the world that are left-handed – and if you are like me, proud to be so. Don’t fret, righties – there is a Logitech Signature 650 L for you.

Left-handed people’s brains work differently than right-handed people. Scientists say the two sides of the brain are better connected and more coordinated in lefties, particularly in the areas that involve language use. Left-handed people are more likely to be creative and good at art or music. Some famously creative left-handers include Lady Gaga, Angelina Jolie, Caitlyn Jenner, Justin Bieber and Simpsons creator Matt Groening (why Bart Simpson writes with his left-hand).

Enough of the self-serving. Let’s get on with the review.

Logitech Signature M650 L cordless mouse

Website Product page (select M650 L) Price $54.99 plus shipping From Logitech online or better retailers (you may need to order one) Warranty 1-year ACL Company Logitech (Est 1981) is a Swiss-American computer peripherals and software manufacturer with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California. It is best known for keyboards and mice. More CyberShack Logitech news and reviews

First impression – it works

Most left-handed products – scissors, knives and can openers, etc.- are gimmicks. This really works for two reasons.

First, it is symmetric – the shape fits left or right hands. The main difference is that the right-click and left-click buttons reverse so lefties can use their index finger for right-click. It isn’t straightforward, but lefties traditionally must place their index finger on the left button and hold the mouse at an angle to right-click.

There are two function buttons on the right side that you can operate with your thumb. The scroll wheel has a press down free scroll function.

Overall, it is larger too at 118.19 (D) x 65.63 (W) x 41.52mm (H) x 111.2g, so it has a nice feel in hand.

Battery/Connection

It uses an Alkaline AA 1.5V battery. If you use a Bluetooth connection, it lasts up to 20 months, and if you use a USB-A Bolt receiver (inbox), you can get up to 24 months. Remember to use the on/off switch to save battery when not in use (it does go to sleep).

Sensitivity/Glide

It scans at up to 400DPI, and the optical ‘Pluto One’ LED sensor works equally well on a mouse mat, glass to timber desk. It has the usual Logitech frictionless PTFR feet wear pads on the bottom – good for 100km. The left/right buttons are good for 5m clicks each.

Logitech Options+ App

Like its name, it is ‘Optional’, but it can help set up the various buttons and, importantly, set left/right buttons for lefties or righties. It can also set up the buttons for various productivity programs.

Settings are stored onboard, so you don’t need the App again.

Best use

Office or work from home use. It is perfect for Word and Excel and office productivity apps. It is not a gamer’s mouse (use a cabled gaming mouse).

Minor issue

We found a minor lag using Bluetooth, especially after it woke up. You can eliminate this in the Logi Options+ by increasing the sensitivity.

And there is a learning curve. Swapping the left and right buttons means you need to relearn how to hold a mouse instead of reaching over with your left index finger to press, and that takes a few hours of use. If you find it too tricky, just swap them back in the App.

Logitech Signature M650 L cordless mouse $54.99 9 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Well made and designed

Very comfortable

Bluetooth or a USB-A dongle connect

20-24 month replaceable AA battery

Can swap back button reversal for right-hander Cons A little heavy and slow for gamers

No multi-device pairing (like the MX series)

Sometimes a tiny lag when waking up

