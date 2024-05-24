Hubbl, Hubbl, toil and trouble – not everyone is Hubbling (AV)

Oh, Hubbl, where doth one start (with apologies to Shakespeare’s Macbeth) but I cannot see one good reason to muddy my life further with an extra set-top box. Because that is what you are. You are not the ‘Future of TV and Streaming’.

Well, you are a little more – not much – than a generic set-top box.

You have a TV Aerial socket and tuner, but you make it so hard to use Free-to-Air FTA (more later).

You provide a Stack and Save monthly credit of $5/10/15 for bundling 3, 4, or 5 subscriptions, but that has some hidden catches that make it useless to Joe Average (more later).

You make it impossible to manage privacy from the Hubbl box (more later).

Your software is buggy (take it from an expert who experienced several hangs, resets, false starts and laggy streaming).

Your interface is clunky and overly difficult for some actions (more later).

Users must have a mobile phone and email to get an account (that leaves the oldies out).

You keep pushing your Foxtel products – Binge, Kayo, Flash and Lifestyle.

You have a pathetic range of streaming apps (more later).

You can’t get your Foxtel content on Hubbl or vice versa.

Your Entertainment OS also powers the Hubbl Glass TV (more later).

Well, two things are for sure. You have a great marketing campaign, and everyone who buys a Hubbl puck will give you all their viewing data for FTA, Digital FTA, and streaming services for you to monetise. As we wrote, Foxtel Hubbl – search saviour or sinner? – you are a data harvester extraordinaire.

Australian Review: Hubble puck Model IP061-05-FXTL (as of 23 May 2024)

Website Company webpage Price $99 Puck

$1595/1995 for 55/65″ Hubbl Glass. TV Delivery may be included for specific areas. Warranty 2-year and 31-day refund Made in Not disclosed – likely China Company 100% Foxtel – a pay-tv company owned by New Corp (65%) and Telstra (35%) More CyberShack Hubbl news

CyberShack TV casting devices (part of the AV category). Look for Amazon Fire, NVIDIA Shield, Google TV, Chromecast and Fetch.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – Most are not sure what Hubbl is or does.

Not everyone is Hubbling because no matter how catchy or trendy the marketing is, it is simply another set-top box with limited extra benefits.

What it is.

The puck is a small 108 square x 18cm black box with power, Ethernet (or Wi-Fi), HDMI 2.1, and a TV Tuner aerial connection. Its functionality is also built into Hubbl Glass TV.

It has an IR and Bluetooth backlit remote control with numeric 0-9 keys, volume up/down, power, microphone and button, Kayo, Binge, and Netflix buttons, and a ‘wheel’ to go left/right/up/down and confirm. The remote can also control TV power and speakers.

It requires at least a 25Mbps NBN plan, and up to six pucks can be used (if you get more NBN bandwidth).

What it does.

The TV aerial and tuner allow you to use Hubbl as a free-to-air TV feed. Any TV does that.

The Ethernet or Wi-Fi 6 connects to the internet for digital streaming.

HMDI connects to a TV (720/1080/4K) and speakers, making the TV effectively a dumb monitor. You can also attach this to any HDMI-equipped monitor or video projector.

It has a voice search and a Hubbl digital guide.

It is very similar in function to the failed 4K Telstra TV Roku box, which is now shut down. This begs the question: why spend a fortune on a new platform if Telstra could not make Telstra TV work (it was pretty good) and owns Fetch TV (which does the same thing as Hubbl and Telstra TV)?

Setup

Plug in an aerial (if you want FTA)

Plug in Ethernet or use Wi-Fi

Connect HDMI to the TV

Power up

Follow the prompts

It requires your Name, email address, mobile number, and birth year. If you don’t have an email or a mobile phone, forget it. Later, you will be asked for your postcode.

If you want FTA, you must run a channel scan while Hubbl reminds you that not all Hubbl features are available via the antenna. Then, it asks you to sign into the digital versions of FTA TV where, not surprisingly all Hubble features are availalbe.

It asks you to sign in to streaming services like Netflix, etc. At this stage, you are still a streaming service direct client. It provides details and a QR code to transfer these accounts to Hubbl for subscription management. The carrot is that once Hubbl has these, it will include them in its voice or text search.

At this point, it has not asked for a credit card – don’t worry, it won’t miss that trick.

Stack and Save – not as advertised

Stack and Save are only for subscriptions billed via Hubbl and only apply to Kayo, Binge, Lifestyle, Flash, and Netflix (if you have transferred these to Hubbl). The savings are a monthly credit of $5/10/15 for bundling 3, 4, or 5 subscriptions.

Kayo $25

Binge $18

Netflix Standard $16.99

Life Style $8

Flash $8

To be clear, only these services attract a Stack Saver credit. Hubbl does not plan to add additional apps to Stack & Save.

Use as a FTA TV – forget it, too complex

Ignoring Hubbl’s voice or text search (see next section), there is no default to FTA TV on start-up and no evident FTA TV Electronic Program Guide. To find it, you need to

Press the Home key. Scroll down to ‘View all Inputs’. Press the button with the four coloured dots. Press the right wheel. Press it again for Menu Select TV Guide – press again. A mono TV EPG guide appears – the one the FTA TV system provides anyway. You can select a channel if you know its number (use numeric keys) or press the down wheel and wade through the EPG.

Eight steps are not intuitive at all. My 80-year-old neighbour (who has excellent mental faculties) could not master it.

If you must buy a Hubbl, I advise getting an antenna splitter and continuing to use the TV as your FTA device.

Use as a Digital FTA TV – rivers of personal data gold

If you sign into ABC iView, SBS, 7Plus, 9Now and 10, these become part of Hubbl’s search. They also mean Hubbl now has your FTA viewing data.

Apps – an abysmal selection

You need to know that these are not downloaded apps like other TV OS but cloud apps that appear on the Hubbl home screen (like viewing TV via a browser).

Apple TV+ Digital FTA channels and sub-channels Disney+ Netflix Optus Sport (coming soon) Paramount+ (coming soon) Prime Video Stan (coming soon) YouTube

Considering that Google TV has over 800 free TV channel apps and more than 10,000 educational, games, tools and utilities, Hubbl is pathetic. LG WebOS24, Samsung Tizen 8, and Hisense VIDAA 7 have substantially larger app stores.

Pay for View – very limited

No non-sports content is currently available for sale in its Pay for View Store. However, there is mention of Main Event boxing, UFC, and WWE. If you purchase content, it is available until 23:59 on the fourth day after the event’s start time.

Privacy – what’s that?

If we leave you with one fact, Hubbl is a thinly disguised data harvesting device. Hubbl is out to monetise your data by aggregating and controlling your digital apps and selling targeted advertising.

It assumes you read the Terms and Conditions and Privacy and can use your data as it wishes. By default, under the euphemistic term ‘Marketing’, it can send you:

Offers & updates: Stay across the latest offers and product updates that are available to you from the Hubbl Family, other companies within the Foxtel group, our partners, and related companies.

Surveys & Feedback: From time to time, we’ll send invitations to quick surveys and in-person interviews at Hubbl HQ.

Content, New Releases & Features: Keep up to date with all our latest content and product features from Kayo, Binge, Flash, and Life Style.

Device & Accessories: We’ll keep you updated on all things related to your Hubbl device(s).

Manage your SMS preferences: I want to opt-out of all SMS marketing communications from the Hubbl family.

Manage your in-app preferences: I want to opt-out of all In App marketing communications from the Hubbl family.

Facebook custom audiences: Opt-out of Hubbl matching an anonymised common account identifier, such as hashed email address with Facebook/Instagram so we can target our advertising to you on those social media platforms.

We could not text scrape the 5184-word Privacy Policy or Terms and Conditions from the Hubbl puck, so we are using the website versions (these may be different). The T&C consists of ten nested policies, which we have linked to.

These are in addition to the Privacy policies and terms of any streaming services you use.

There is one bright side – Hubbl must conform to Australia’s privacy legislation and store data here.

A comment on Hubbl Glass TV

We have not reviewed this, but operationally, it is the same as the Hubbl puck.

4K (allegedly) supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

55/65” $1595/1995

Quantum Dot, 60Hz VA LCD panel (small field-of-view compared to IPS)

Edge-lit with 78/112 dimmable zones (well below average with excessive blooming and haloing).

Anthracite Black, Ocean Blue, Racing Green, Dusky Pink and Ceramic White.

Six speakers total 215W (no mention if that is peak or RMS). We suspect it is 150W RMS – Right/centre/left forward-firing (probably 3 x 15W), right/left up-firing (2 x 15W), and a 75W centre sub-woofer for 3.1.2 virtual Dolby Atmos. No mention of sound upscale. The sub-woofer does not have any low bass for room-shaking sound.

Web browser app not supported (Hubbl cloud apps only)

Quad-core ARM A55@2GHz, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB Flash (no local storage and no recording ability)

Wi-Fi 6 2.4/5Ghz

Bluetooth 5.1

Three HDMI 2.1 ports (one eARC) and one Ethernet port—there are no other ports for USB storage, optical, etc.

6-star Energy rating (typical of edge-lit screens)

Will not support 4K gaming above 60Hz and has a 65.4ms delay.

300 x 200 VESA wall mount – comes with a desktop stand.

Prone to buffering without fast NBN (50Mbps at least).

You are locked to Hubbl.

Given our vast experience with TV reviews, we can safely say this is a reasonably low-end, edge-lit QD TV sold at an over-inflated premium price to accommodate retailer margins.

We have accessed some preliminary test results, and it reaches approx. 400 nits (HDR in a 10% window), and the full screen is 300 nits. This is totally inadequate for displaying HDR, let alone Dolby Vision (at least 800 nits peak).

CyberShack’s view – Give it a miss

For the consumer, Hubbl desperately seeks to solve a problem that does not exist. For Hubbl (Foxtel), it solves the problem of hoovering all your data from FTA and streaming apps and creates a rabbit hole that is hard to emerge from.

Stack and Save is extremely limited – little value to any user.

FTA TV is damned hard to use.

The range of streaming services is pathetic.

The software is buggy, streaming can be slow, and buffer (we have 100/20Mbps).

The purchase price would be better used for Chromecast with Google Android TV HD or Chromecast with Google Android TV 4K (a new model is coming). Fetch Mighty Gen 4 set-top box – more features than you can poke a stick at is a better alternative now.

No recording

No Pay per view for movies or TV series

Foxtel is separate from Hubbl, and ‘never the twain’ shall meet.

Locks you into Hubbl – how do you unsubscribe and return to your TV apps?

Hubbl Rating (70/100 is now a pass mark)