Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Gets foldables mostly right (review)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is an incremental upgrade on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All in the pursuit of the perfect Fold – as defined by Google.
I think it’s essential upfront to stop any reader expecting a shootout between the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 – a big step forward, because while they share the fold format, it is like comparing a phone built specifically for AI and how it can help you to a phone that has AI bolted on.
For example, Pixel uses a house-designed Tensor G5 System-on-a-Chip (SoC). It does everything very well that Google can throw at it via seven years of OS updates and feature drops. Samsung has the world’s fastest chip, but it throttles under load, so in the final comparison, it’s not far off the Tensor G5.
On that note, this is Google’s first SoC not made by Samsung. In the past, it has loosely been based on the Exynos 2XXX series, with an Exynos 5XXX modem that delivers only average reception in cities and suburbs. Once Google cuts ties completely and accesses TSMC’s considerable resources (MediaTek Dimensity 9XXX series), we should see a vast improvement in the Fold 11.
Google understands that AI is about unobtrusively helping users. ‘Hi Google, will I look fat in this dress?’ starts a conversation about how to look thinner in other dress styles to suit your body shape. Similarly, its camera may use the same sensors as the 2024 Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but it has a more powerful SoC and Camera Coach AI, enabling it to capture a better picture than the Samsung Fold7 could ever produce.
While Samsung also uses Google Gemini, it’s more about its higher-spec hardware and, over time, a subtle move towards Samsung AI and subscriptions. Yes, Google has subscriptions for its more advanced Gemini if you need those features.
Australia Review: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, 16/256GB, SIM and eSIM
|Brand
|Model
|Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
|Model Number
|GU0NP
|RAM/Storage Base
|16/256GB
|Price base
|$2699 16/256GB
$2899 16/512GB
$3289 16GB/1TB
Google has a good trade-in program
|Warranty months
|24-months
|Teir
|Fold Premium
|Website
|Product page
|From
|Google Online, Harvey Norman, JB HI-Fi, Office Works.
Telcos offer monthly phone repayment and mobile data plans: Optus, Telstra, Vodafone.
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Google is a giant company that started with a search engine. It is now one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. It is behind the Android and Chrome operating systems. Beginning with the Pixel 8, Google has made AI-enhanced phones with its Google Gemini Nano, cloud and DeepMind technology used by Samsung and others.
|More
|CyberShack Google news and reviews
|Test date
|CyberShacks waits for at least one firmware upgrade – usually in November. We have waited for the December update to fix some more minor issues.
|Ambient temp
|25-30°
|Release
|Announced August 2025, Released late October 2025.
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Warranty is only valid with genuine Australian stock. Wi-Fi 6E/7 requires Australian firmware for its bands. A genuine phone has the R-NZ C-Tick About Phone>Regulatory Labels and the AU warranty under About>Phone>Limited Warranty.
Do not buy model GM66V
Ratings
We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.
- Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.
- Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.
- Pass (meets expectations).
- Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed
- Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).
How to make the best use of this deep dive review
We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!
If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the start of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.
First Impression – Same look as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
I am a candidate for a foldable. That I have not succumbed means that none yet meet my standards – the ability to win the CyberShack phone of the year award. Read 2025 Phone of the Year – Nothing surprising.
Not to labour the point about evolution (which this is) versus revolution (we will see that in 2027), the prime differences are:
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|Price
|From $2699 to $3289
|Same
|Size
|Same size
10.8 thick (plus camera bump)
|Same
10.5mm
|Weight
|258
|257
|Inner Screen
|Same 8”
1800/3000 nits
|Same
1600/2700
|Outer
|6.4”
2000/3000 nits
|6.3”
1800/2700 nits
|SoC
|Tensor G5
|Tensor G4
|SSD
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Camera
|Same
|Same
|Battery
|5150mAh/30W
|4650mAh/21W
|Wi-Fi/BT
|Wi-Fi 7 BT 6
|Same BT 5.3
|Android
|16 2+7+7 Warranty/OS Upgrade/Monthly security
|15 Same
|IP
|IP68
|IPX8
|Review
|This post
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold – know when to fold’em, know when to hold’em
Google designed this to give you an 8” internal 1:1 screen to see and harness more AI. The secondary reason is the new 6.4” 20:9 ratio screen, which you will use most of the time.
The tertiary driver was to develop a [range of] phones that could handle AI needs now and into the future. Yes, Tensor G5 is quite a bit slower than the competition, but we don’t all need a Lamborghini to do the shopping. From an AI and productivity perspective, it is fit for purpose and does the job beautifully.
Upfront, you should know our main caveats.
- Only for city and suburb phone reception (Samsung is the same, as it has aerial issues)
- Cannot mount an external SSD, so it is not for vloggers and videographers (Samsung is the same)
- The 8-bit/16.7M colour screen is not for those needing pro-level colour accuracy or video/still image accurate preview. (Samsung is the same).
- Not for PWM-sensitive people (Samsung is the same)
Screen: Pass
It is a Samsung-made screen, meaning it’s 8-bit/16.7M colours. See 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal? Typical users will love the screen, never knowing the pleasure of a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen. Samsung persists with 8-bit to reduce battery drain.
Most reviewers have commented on its extreme brightness (it is), but overlook the lack of screen colour consistency with photos/videos. It also cannot decode Dolby Vision, downmixing it to the inferior HDR10 (same as Samsung).
It suffers from Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) with 240/480Hz repeating PWM and a deep modulation until you reach about 80% brightness. There is a setting under Accessibility to slightly reduce PWM on the inner screen, but it achieves little. This flicker will severely affect PWM-sensitive people.
|Screen
|Internal/External
|Size
|8″/6.4″
|Type
|Foldable LPTO OLED/Actua OLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat with top right o-hole/flat with centre top o-hole
|Resolution
|2152 x 2076/2364 x 1080
|PPI
|373
|Ratio
|1:1 approx/20:9
|Screen to Body %
|89/88.4%
|Colours bits
|8-bit/16.7m colours
Google calls this 24-bit (3 x 8-bit RGB)
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|1-120 Hz/50-120Hx
Or 60Hz
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nits typical, test
|Not disclosed. Test 100% window 1205 nits
|Nits max, test
|INNER
1800 HDR (Test 1420)
3000 PEAK (Test 2885)
Outer
2000 HDR (1500)
3000 PEAK (2870)
|Contrast
|Infinite 2M:1
|sRGB
|It has Natural or Adaptive (saturated) settings. 100+% coverage
|DCI-P3
|Not disclosed (Natural setting 95% of 16.7m colour space.
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A. Note that there are no calibration settings
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|<1/<1
|HDR Level
|Internal and external HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision)
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light control
|No
|PWM if known
|240 Hz PWM
Not for PWM sensitive users.
480 Hz Accessibility setting to help adjust brightness for sensitive eyes.
|Daylight readable
|Yes
|Always on Display
|Yes
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|All Android features
|DRM
|L1 for FHD, SDR and HDR (should be available)
|Gaming
|8ms at 120Hz
|Screen protection
|No/Gorilla Glass Victus 2 external screen and back
|Comment
|This is an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen, while flagships have 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens (except for Samsung).
We can see the difference between the photo and video image preview and the result. The screen does not support Dolby Vision (it should).
PWM is among the most severe we have seen, and sensitive users will need to look elsewhere.
Processor: Tensor G5 Pass
If Google had used a different modem to the Samsung Exynos 5400 and focused on thermal management (throttling), we may have awarded many more points. But remember, this is designed for AI; it does that very well, and it’s not relevant to compare it with other Fold processors.
|Type
|Google Tensor G5
Titan M2 security chip
NPU (same specs as Pixel 10)
|nm
|3nm TSMC (no longer a rebadged Samsung Exynos)
|Cores
|1 x 3.78 GHz & 5 x 3.05 GHz & 2 x 2.25 GHz
|GPU
|PowerVR DXT-48-1536; 1100 MH
Ray tracing is not supported.
|Modem
|Samsung Exynox 5400 V2.3
AI Benchmarks: FAIL
We are disappointed that it would not run Geekbench AI, especially as the Pixel 10 Pro XL did. While it’s a technical FAIL, it did everything expected of a Pixel 10 device.
|AI
|On charge
Geekbench AI: Unable to install on this device. Figures are for the Pixel 10 Pro XL and for reference only.
CPU: 3017
GPU: Would not run
NNAPI: 3890
QNN: N/A
AiTuTu: 60246 (66697 10 Pro XL)
AI Benchmark 5: 794 (800 10 Pro XL)
GFLOPS: 21.9
GINOPS: 26.89
|Antutu
|1,111,515 (very good)
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|2,242
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|4,877 Similar to MediaTek Dimensity 8400
|Like
|We experienced some variances in test results between the October, November and now December release firmware. We are satisfied that the results reflect a fully functioning system. For an AI-focused phone, we are concerned that it won’t run the industry benchmark Geekbench AI.
Other tests: Pass
The GPU is not as strong as the competition’s, but the screen durability is not suitable for gaming. Write speeds are slower than expected but still fine for 4K video.
|GPU Test
|OpenCL
|2968
|Like
|Performs similarly to SD8 Gen 2. It is well behind SD8 Elite Gen 3
|Vulcan
|3684
|RAM, type
|16GB with a reserved zone of SSD UFS 4.0 (estimate 4GB to act as dedicated NPU swap space)
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 4.0 (200GB free) with Zoned UFS
|micro-SD
|No
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak
|1480 (Max 2350). This is fast.
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak
|391 (499.67) This is slow.
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|N/A
|CPDT external (mountable?)
|Files finds it as an OTG for cut and paste, but not as a mountable device, and it will not speed test. This has considerably slower write speeds than the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
|Comment
|Benchmarks
UFS 4.0 is the fastest storage available. However, without mountable storage, seen as internal storage, videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space.
Throttle test: Fail
We consider any device that throttles by more than 30% a FAIL. This means that under a consistent load, such as gaming or videography, it loses half its power in a minute or so. It’s the same with Samsung.
|On charger
|Max GIPS
|419,957
|Average GIPS
|255,333
|Minimum GIPS
|204,939
|% Throttle
|50%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|We repeated the throttle test several times, and the results are consistent – 50% under load. This is not a gamer’s device.
Comms: Pass
It does not appear to support Wi-Fi 7 MLO band aggregation, which would enable data transfers over 5,800 Mbps, instead maxing out at 2,882 Mbps. While this is not a major issue, videographers will notice slower Wi-Fi transfers.
It does not appear to support USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 for 10Gbps (1250 Mbps) cable transfer, instead maxing out at 500 Mbps, which is closer to Gen 1 5 Gbps.
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 7 BE Tri-band 2.4/5/6Ghz 2 x 2 MIMO
Thread networking
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-43/1858-2882/1784-2786
|Test 5m
|-51/1973-2546/1754-2401
|Test 10m
|-2269.382623
|BT Type
|6
|GPS single, dual
|Dual Band GNSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS and NavIC
|USB type
|USB-C 3.2 Gen ? (Supposed to be Gen 2 10Gbps, but this performs like Gen 1 5Gbps)
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Supports Alt DP audio/video. Does not support mountable external SSD (OTG only)
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|Yes
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Yes
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Hall sensor
|Yes
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|No Thermometer
|Comment
|It has a USB-C 3.2 Gen ?? interface and now allows Alt DP 1.4 screen mirror. It does not allow a mountable external SSD, which is a real issue for vloggers and videographers.
Wi-Fi is disappointing as it does not support MLO for 5886Mbps speeds.
4/5G: City and Suburbs only
The vast majority of phones do not have support for regional and rural use. Here is our December 2025 list. Rural reception phones are hard to get.
Due to the Samsung Exynos 5400 modem, it supports only DSDS (Dual SIM, Dual Standby), with only one active at a time. Travellers prefer DSDA (Dual SIM, Dual Active), but Samsung has not enabled that either.
More recent phones also accommodate SIM and eSIM, ideally dual eSIM, which is becoming necessary for overseas travellers.
|SIM
|Single SIM and eSIM (no dual eSIM)
|Active
|DSDS (Dual SIM, Dual Standby) only one active at a time.
|Ring tone
|Single
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi calling
|Yes
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/48/66/71/75
|Comment
|All Australian and international bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/28/30/38/40/41/66/71/75/76/77/78/79
|Comment
|All sub-6GHGz bands
|mmWave
|Model GU0NP supports mmW 257/258/260/261 and NB-IoT: Bands 23/255/256
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|4G: 28.5/4.7/40ms (below average)
5G: 29.9/3.8/39ms (at least it found a signal)
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|4G: Band 28 varied from 316fw to 4pW (relatively low)
5G: Picked up an unusable signal
|Tower 2
|No
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Indoor
|No usable indoor coverage
|Comment
|Strictly a city and suburbs phone, where there is good tower coverage. Very disappointing and solely the fault of the Exynos 5400 modem.
Battery: Pass
The battery size is excellent, but it loses points because no charger is included, and you need a compatible one to achieve 30W fast charging.
Charging at 27W is 1 hour 37 minutes, which is way faster than Samsung if you don’t use its 45W charger.
Google has implemented a Battery Health feature that gradually limits charging speed and capacity after 200 charges.
Typical users can expect 15-17 hours, and heavy users can expect 8-10 hours, which is very acceptable for a Fold. Using the internal screen adds about 15% battery overhead.
|mAh
|5015 mAh typical
4919 mAh minimum
30W capable (20V/1.5A/30W fast charge – few have this)
|Charger, type, supplied
|30W capable but 2A cable supplied limiting this to 18-20W if used.
Tends to charge at 9V/3A/27W with a 3W cable.
Google recommends its 45W charger.
USB PD 3.1 PPS
PD: 5 V/3 A, 9 V/3 A, 15 V/3 A, 20 V/2.25 A
PPS: up to 11 V/3 A, 16 V/3 A, 21 V/2.25 A max. 45 W
|PD, QC level
|PD 3.1 and PPS
|Qi, wattage
|$119 Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2 certified) up to 15W.
Qi chargers will rate around 10W.
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|No Wireless – cable 5W.
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive – all tests using internal screen.
|Charge % 30mins
|42% @ 27W
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour 37 minutes @27W
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|Up to 15W Pixel Snap not tested
|Charge 5V, 2A
|N/A
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode
|17 hours 5 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|PC Mark 17 hours 51 minutes
Accubattery estimates 17 hours.
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Hung – out of memory
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|573.3 minutes (9 hours) 3140 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours (100% screen)
Accubattery estimates 4 hours 24 minutes.
|mA Full load screen on
|50% screen brightness 2000 to 2100mA
100% brightness 2500-2600mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|50% screen brightness 300-350
100% screen brightness 700-800mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Tested on Adaptive – should be the best battery life.
|Estimate typical use
|Google advertises up to 24 hours of typical use, but it’s more like 15-17 hours at 50% screen brightness. Heavy users (gamers) will get 8-10 hours of screen-on time.
|Comment
|The Battery Health Assistance feature that gradually limits charging speed and capacity after 200 charge cycles, and cannot be turned off. This is designed to preserve long-term battery health, but it will result in slower charging and a shorter battery life over time.
Sound Hardware: Passable
The Fold 9 had separate amps for left and right stereo channels (as the Exynos SoC sound system is woeful), but now uses the Tensor G5 SoC sound system. It does not make much difference because it is basic and lacks Dolby Atmos processing and an EQ.
|Speakers
|Forward-firing earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
|Tuning
|N/A
|AMP
|Appears to use SoC sound – no external amplifiers detected
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No, but as a spatial audio setting for speakers and headphones
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|No
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, royalty-free aptX and HD, LDAC
|Multipoint
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Spatial audio on speakers and headphones
|EQ
|No
|Mics
|Three, including one for noise reduction
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|82 (average)
|Media (music)
|77
|Ring
|76
|Alarm
|76
|Notifications
|76
|Earpiece
|70 (good)
|Hands-free
|Clear Call setting reduces noise.
|BT headphones
|Excellent BT signal, but only supports a limited range of codecs.
Sound quality: Passable
I called the Pixel 8 and 9 ‘one of the worst music sound signatures’, and this is even worse.
Using the SoC amps and the same speakers as the Fold 9 has resulted in a worse signature, plagued by frequency clipping and choppy, harsh treble. About the only thing that is OK is clear voice.
If you watch movies or listen to music, use BT headphones because the stereo separation is good and you are not relying on the SoC’s amp.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Almost none
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Build from 200 to 300
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Still slow building to 2kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Slow build to 2kHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat but clipped and choppy to approx 10kHz
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Choppy
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Choppy
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Steep choppy decline to 20kHz
|Sound Signature type
|It is similar to the Pixel 8 and 9, which we called ‘one of the worst music sound signatures’. This has :
No low/mid-bass
Minor high bass
Slowly building mids (no vibrancy)
1-4kHz for clear voice is fine, but clipped
Some low/mid-treble gives it some harsh treble notes.
|Soundstage
|The speakers are well-balanced. The sound stage is as wide as the phone. It does not support Dolby Atmos, but there is a setting for Spatial Audio on both the speakers and headphones. It expands the 2D sound stage nicely, as far out as 30cm, but does not add any 3D height.
|Comment
|If you like listening to audio or video on phone speakers, this is not for you.
Build: Pass+
Google’s build partner is Foxconn (the same as Apple’s), and the quality is top-rate. Add to that the new ‘hingless fold-flat’ design and full IP68 (Samsung is IPX8 – dust can play havoc with its hinge).
During the teardown, the battery caught fire. To be fair, ‘Jerry Rig’ exploited a known structural weakness in the antenna placement (the same since Fold 8), and I challenge any phone to withstand this treatment.
Note that the EU has mandated that from February 2027, all smartphones must have easily removable and replaceable batteries that end-users can replace with basic tools. This applies to any maker that wants to sell in the EU and heralds a new phase of design, so don’t expect much to change before then.
|Size (H X W x D)
|Folded: 154.94 x 76.2 x 10.16 mm
Flat 154.94 x 149.86 x 5.08 mm
|Weight grams
|258
|Front glass
|Internal screen: Plastic External screen: Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Mohs 6
|Rear material
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Mohs 6
|Frame
|100% recycled aluminium with a lay flat hinge.
|IP rating
|IP68 – the first fold to be dust resistant and water resistant.
|Colours
|Moonstone
Jade (very light green tone)
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|Teardown
|Note that the battery ignited during teardown. It would not be an issue for everyday use.
|In the box
|Charger
|No, and you need a 30W PD 3.0 and a 3W cable to get fast charge.
|USB cable
|1m USB-C to USB-C 2.0 2W cable
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|No
|Comment
|We are disappointed at the lack of a 30W charger inbox. The genuine charger has PD 20V/1.5A/30W, 15V/2A/30W, 5V to /9V/3A/15/27W and PPS 21V⎓1.5A, 16V⎓2A, 11V⎓3A.
Operating System: Exceed
Google Pixel uses plain, unadulterated Google Android and Google apps with a very light Pixel UI overlay. Only Motorola comes close. Samsung’s UI is huge, complex, and multilayered, and it replaces many of Google’s apps with its own, making it much more difficult to leave the Samsung ecosystem.
In addition, Google’s simple 8,500-word English privacy policy and a high level of customisation beats Samsung’s 40,000+ word nested policies hands down.
Elsewhere, we have mentioned that we always wait for at least one firmware update before a review. This time, we waited for two, and the results are far more consistent.
We would typically discuss AI features, but we have covered them in other documents. To be fair, those interested in AI will have read everything they can before deciding to purchase.
But we must commend Google on its Magic Cue. It uses AI to connect information from your apps, emails, screenshots, notes, and more, showing you what’s useful before you even think of looking for it yourself. You get relevant, well-timed support that fits into how you already use your phone. I love it. It may be excellent for those with Swiss cheese memory. All data is stored on the phone.
|Android
|16
|Security patch date
|5 December (current). We waited one extra month for the update in the hope that it would run some of our analytics test software. No luck.
|UI
|Pure Android
|OS upgrade policy
|7 years
|Security patch policy
|7 years – monthly updates
|Bloatware
|Gemini Nano
Gemini, your built-in AI assistant
Gemini Live
Gemini Apps
Pixel Screenshots
Magic Cue
Circle to Search
Live Translate
Call Assist
|Other
|Safety – Many only US at present
Satellite SOS (trial)
Emergency SOS
Crisis Alerts
Car Crash Detection
Safety Check
Emergency Location Service
Emergency Contacts & Medical Info
Android Earthquake Alerts System
Theft protection
|Comment
|Pure Android and the best upgrade policy, bar none.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Power key. Difficult for left-handers
|Face ID
|Secure Face unlock – excellent.
|Other
|Tensor M2 Chip
|Comment
|VPN by Google One at no extra cost
End-to-end security designed by Google
Multi-layer hardware security: Tensor security core, Titan M2 security chip and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment)
Seven years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates from launch
Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, including support for passkeys
Automatic security checks and privacy controls with Security and Privacy Hub
Camera and mic toggles
Private Compute Core
Android System Intelligence
Android Messages end-to-end encryption and Android backup encryption
Learn more at g.co/pixel/security and g.co/pixel/certifications.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold rear camera: Pass+
Due to foldable’s space constraints, the sensors must be physically smaller, so they let in less light (f-stop) and have fewer megapixels. Yet this has three rear sensors, plus an inner screen selfie and an outer screen selfie.
Google knows better than most (well, the OPPO FindX series are a tad better) how to leverage AI, GPU, ISP and SoC processing power to take a great photo. The critics’ lament is that this uses the same camera hardware as the Fold 9, but the advances in the Tensor G5 AI photo tech make a world of difference.
To position this camera, it’s good, verging on great, but if you want great, verging on excellent, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is the best Android cameraphone you can get.
We test as Joe and Jane Average would. All settings are default and point and shoot. Let’s let the photos tell the story.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold versus Samsung Fold7: Pass+
Samsung Fold7 shots were more saturated (our eyes crave saturated colour), whereas the Fold 10 was far more natural, clearer and lifelike. Samsung has a 200MP wide sensor (bins to 12.5MP), so it is little different to Google’s 50 bins to 12.5MP.
The Fold 10’s zoom was crisp and clear, whereas the Samsung Fold7 showed excessive AI over-processing.
Winner: While it is subjective, Samsung has too much saturation, and Google produces far more natural photos (and I prefer that).
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold photo samples
The photo samples have been temporarily removed and will be replaced in early January. They are all commensurate with a flagship phone.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold camera specs
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|48MP bins to 12
|Sensor
|Likely Sony IMX787 60MP cropped to 48MP, same as used in the Pixel 8a and 7a.
|Focus
|f-stop
|1.7
|um
|0.8
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|80 (70.5 – 82.9)
|Stabilisation
|OIS/EIS
|Zoom
|Rear 2
|Ultrawide/macro
|MP
|10.5MP
|Sensor
|Likely Samsung S5K3J1 or4 3LU
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.22
|FOV (stated, actual)
|127
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Telephoto
|MP
|10.8MP
|Sensor
|Likely Samsung S5K3J1
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|3.1
|um
|1.22
|FOV (stated, actual)
|23
|Stabilisation
|OIS/EIS
|Zoom
|5X Optical
20X Hybrid
|Rear 4
|Inner selfie camera
|MP
|10MP
|Sensor
|Likely Samsung S5K3J1
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.22um
|FOV (stated, actual)
|87
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Spectral and flicker sensor
|Video max
|4K@60
|Flash
|dual LED
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Pro controls
Super Res Zoom up to 20×27
Camera Coach
Add Me
Macro Focus
Night Sight
Hands-free astrophotography
Portrait Mode
Face Unblur
Auto Unblur
Long Exposure
Real Tone
Panorama
Auto Best Take
Frequent Faces
Top Shot
Dual Screen Preview
Rear Camera Selfie
Tabletop Mode Hands-Free Shots
Instant View
Made You Look
Editing features
Pixel Studio
Auto Frame
Reimagine
Sky styles
Resize and move subjects
Portrait Blur
Magic Eraser
Best Take
Photo Unblur
Zoom Enhance
Portrait Light]
|QR code reader
|Yes
|Night mode
|Auto
|DXO Mark
|DXO has not rated this, but it is about 145-150, putting it on a par with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and around the Galaxy Fold7.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold selfie: Pass
There are two selfie sensors (inner and outer screens), and they use the same sensor. Google has worked overtime to ensure accurate skin tones. The outer selfie has a little more saturation and can use screen fill flash. However, the 10MP struggles in low light.
Overall good for up to 4K@60 video conference and typical selfies.
|Front
|Selfie – on external display and internal display – two
|MP
|10MP
|Sensor
|Likely Samsung S5K3J1
|Focus
|Fixed – a real loss over Pixel 10 PDAF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.22
|FOV (stated, actual)
|87
|Stabilisation
|Flash
|Screen Fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|4K@60fps
|Features
|Rear camera
4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS
1080p video recording at 24/30/60 FPS
Dual exposure on wide camera
Digital Video Zoom up to 20×30
Front cameras (outer and inner)
4K video recording at 30/60 FPS
Video features
Video Boost
Night Sight Video
Audio Magic Eraser
Macro Focus Video
10-bit HDR video
Cinematic Pan
Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS
4K timelapse with stabilisation
Astrophotography timelapse
Night Sight timelapse
Optical image stabilisation for video
Fused Video Stabilisation
Cinematic Pan video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)
Locked video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)
Active video stabilisation (1080p)
Video formats: HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264), AV1, VP9
Rear Camera Selfie Video
Audio
Stereo recording
Speech enhancement
Wind noise reduction
Audio zoom
|Comment
|This is not the same as the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which scored 163 (Apple iPhone 17 Pro 168). On a DXO scale, it would be 145-150 or Pixel 8 standard.
CyberShack’s view: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is overall a better choice than the Samsung Fold7
I feel comfortable making that statement because dyed-in-the-wool Samsung users are deeply ingrained and unlikely to change. The Fold7 is thinner and lighter.
The Japanese have a famous and apt saying, ‘Mochi wa mochiya’ (餅は餅屋), meaning “For rice cakes, go to a rice cake maker,” which translates to leaving things to the experts in their field.
Google is the AI expert and leverages it much more effectively on its phone than Samsung, which uses the same Google Gemini. Samsung is a hardware expert, but because the two phones share common screens, etc., Samsung is just ahead here.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold rating
While its competition is Samsung, Honour has just released the V5 fold, which looks spectacular. OPPO also has the February 2025 FindN5 fold, which did not make it to Australia.
|Features
|85
|This is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with a new processor, IP68, a larger battery, and that is about it.
Google do not care so much about speeds and feeds as they do about AI and how it helps you.
|Value
|85
|Comparisons to the Samsung Fold7 are not really relevant. It comes down to preference.
|Performance
|80
|The Tensor G5 throttles, as does the Samsung Fold7. On a speeds and feeds basis, it is pretty well behind the Samsung but again, that is not this phone’s criteria.
|Ease of Use
|85
|We are talking about hardware, software and AI. Pure Android is a real bonus, and I love Magic Cue. The 2+7+7 warranty/OS upgrade/Security patch policy was the first and has been met by Samsung. Samsung’s UI does a little more, albeit that you need to have a Samsung account and the privacy issues that it raises. Google AI is pure Gemini. Samsung uses that too, but substitutes some of its Galaxy AI.
|Design
|80
|I don’t mind Google styling – it is different in a sea of glass slabs.
|Rating out of 10
|83
|Final comment
|I love the 1:1 ratio internal screen, and the 20:9 external screen is the same as other Pixels and smartphones – very usable.
It has a few foibles – the screen crease is more noticeable, and the Tensor G5 is not a stellar performer, but overall it is a delight to use and edges past the Samsung Fold7.
CyberShack Verdict
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
From $2699
Comments