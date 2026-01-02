Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Gets foldables mostly right (review)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is an incremental upgrade on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All in the pursuit of the perfect Fold – as defined by Google.

I think it’s essential upfront to stop any reader expecting a shootout between the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 – a big step forward, because while they share the fold format, it is like comparing a phone built specifically for AI and how it can help you to a phone that has AI bolted on.

For example, Pixel uses a house-designed Tensor G5 System-on-a-Chip (SoC). It does everything very well that Google can throw at it via seven years of OS updates and feature drops. Samsung has the world’s fastest chip, but it throttles under load, so in the final comparison, it’s not far off the Tensor G5.

On that note, this is Google’s first SoC not made by Samsung. In the past, it has loosely been based on the Exynos 2XXX series, with an Exynos 5XXX modem that delivers only average reception in cities and suburbs. Once Google cuts ties completely and accesses TSMC’s considerable resources (MediaTek Dimensity 9XXX series), we should see a vast improvement in the Fold 11.

Google understands that AI is about unobtrusively helping users. ‘Hi Google, will I look fat in this dress?’ starts a conversation about how to look thinner in other dress styles to suit your body shape. Similarly, its camera may use the same sensors as the 2024 Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but it has a more powerful SoC and Camera Coach AI, enabling it to capture a better picture than the Samsung Fold7 could ever produce.

While Samsung also uses Google Gemini, it’s more about its higher-spec hardware and, over time, a subtle move towards Samsung AI and subscriptions. Yes, Google has subscriptions for its more advanced Gemini if you need those features.

Australia Review: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, 16/256GB, SIM and eSIM

Brand Google Model Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Model Number GU0NP RAM/Storage Base 16/256GB Price base $2699 16/256GB

$2899 16/512GB

$3289 16GB/1TB

Google has a good trade-in program Warranty months 24-months Teir Fold Premium Website Product page From Google Online, Harvey Norman, JB HI-Fi, Office Works.

Telcos offer monthly phone repayment and mobile data plans: Optus, Telstra, Vodafone. Country of Origin China Company Google is a giant company that started with a search engine. It is now one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. It is behind the Android and Chrome operating systems. Beginning with the Pixel 8, Google has made AI-enhanced phones with its Google Gemini Nano, cloud and DeepMind technology used by Samsung and others. More CyberShack Google news and reviews Test date CyberShacks waits for at least one firmware upgrade – usually in November. We have waited for the December update to fix some more minor issues. Ambient temp 25-30° Release Announced August 2025, Released late October 2025. Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Warranty is only valid with genuine Australian stock. Wi-Fi 6E/7 requires Australian firmware for its bands. A genuine phone has the R-NZ C-Tick About Phone>Regulatory Labels and the AU warranty under About>Phone>Limited Warranty.

Do not buy model GM66V

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the start of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – Same look as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

I am a candidate for a foldable. That I have not succumbed means that none yet meet my standards – the ability to win the CyberShack phone of the year award. Read 2025 Phone of the Year – Nothing surprising.

Not to labour the point about evolution (which this is) versus revolution (we will see that in 2027), the prime differences are:

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price From $2699 to $3289 Same Size Same size

10.8 thick (plus camera bump) Same

10.5mm

Weight 258 257 Inner Screen Same 8”

1800/3000 nits Same

1600/2700 Outer 6.4”

2000/3000 nits 6.3”

1800/2700 nits SoC Tensor G5 Tensor G4 SSD UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Camera Same Same Battery 5150mAh/30W 4650mAh/21W Wi-Fi/BT Wi-Fi 7 BT 6 Same BT 5.3 Android 16 2+7+7 Warranty/OS Upgrade/Monthly security 15 Same IP IP68 IPX8 Review This post Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold – know when to fold’em, know when to hold’em

Google designed this to give you an 8” internal 1:1 screen to see and harness more AI. The secondary reason is the new 6.4” 20:9 ratio screen, which you will use most of the time.

The tertiary driver was to develop a [range of] phones that could handle AI needs now and into the future. Yes, Tensor G5 is quite a bit slower than the competition, but we don’t all need a Lamborghini to do the shopping. From an AI and productivity perspective, it is fit for purpose and does the job beautifully.

It is an excellent fold, and in many ways, it offers a superior experience to Samsung.

Upfront, you should know our main caveats.

Only for city and suburb phone reception (Samsung is the same, as it has aerial issues)

Cannot mount an external SSD, so it is not for vloggers and videographers (Samsung is the same)

The 8-bit/16.7M colour screen is not for those needing pro-level colour accuracy or video/still image accurate preview. (Samsung is the same).

Not for PWM-sensitive people (Samsung is the same)

Screen: Pass

It is a Samsung-made screen, meaning it’s 8-bit/16.7M colours. See 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal? Typical users will love the screen, never knowing the pleasure of a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen. Samsung persists with 8-bit to reduce battery drain.

Most reviewers have commented on its extreme brightness (it is), but overlook the lack of screen colour consistency with photos/videos. It also cannot decode Dolby Vision, downmixing it to the inferior HDR10 (same as Samsung).

It suffers from Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) with 240/480Hz repeating PWM and a deep modulation until you reach about 80% brightness. There is a setting under Accessibility to slightly reduce PWM on the inner screen, but it achieves little. This flicker will severely affect PWM-sensitive people.

This, like Samsung, will severely affect PWM-sensitive people.

Screen Internal/External Size 8″/6.4″ Type Foldable LPTO OLED/Actua OLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with top right o-hole/flat with centre top o-hole Resolution 2152 x 2076/2364 x 1080 PPI 373 Ratio 1:1 approx/20:9 Screen to Body % 89/88.4% Colours bits 8-bit/16.7m colours

Google calls this 24-bit (3 x 8-bit RGB) Refresh Hz, adaptive 1-120 Hz/50-120Hx

Or 60Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Not disclosed. Test 100% window 1205 nits Nits max, test INNER

1800 HDR (Test 1420)

3000 PEAK (Test 2885)

Outer

2000 HDR (1500)

3000 PEAK (2870) Contrast Infinite 2M:1 sRGB It has Natural or Adaptive (saturated) settings. 100+% coverage DCI-P3 Not disclosed (Natural setting 95% of 16.7m colour space. Rec.2020 or other N/A. Note that there are no calibration settings Delta E (<4 is excellent) <1/<1 HDR Level Internal and external HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision) SDR Upscale No Blue Light control No PWM if known 240 Hz PWM

Not for PWM sensitive users.

480 Hz Accessibility setting to help adjust brightness for sensitive eyes. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility All Android features DRM L1 for FHD, SDR and HDR (should be available) Gaming 8ms at 120Hz Screen protection No/Gorilla Glass Victus 2 external screen and back Comment This is an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen, while flagships have 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens (except for Samsung).

We can see the difference between the photo and video image preview and the result. The screen does not support Dolby Vision (it should).

PWM is among the most severe we have seen, and sensitive users will need to look elsewhere.

8-bit lacks the subtle tones of 10-bit, and you can see banding in the grey (left) and colours (right). This can affect movies with large areas of colour.

Banding

Good black levels from 2.

Good white levels from 228 to 254

Has 95% of 16.7m colour space (a fraction of the DCI-P3 colour space).

Processor: Tensor G5 Pass

If Google had used a different modem to the Samsung Exynos 5400 and focused on thermal management (throttling), we may have awarded many more points. But remember, this is designed for AI; it does that very well, and it’s not relevant to compare it with other Fold processors.

Type Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security chip

NPU (same specs as Pixel 10) nm 3nm TSMC (no longer a rebadged Samsung Exynos) Cores 1 x 3.78 GHz & 5 x 3.05 GHz & 2 x 2.25 GHz GPU PowerVR DXT-48-1536; 1100 MH

Ray tracing is not supported. Modem Samsung Exynox 5400 V2.3

AI Benchmarks: FAIL

We are disappointed that it would not run Geekbench AI, especially as the Pixel 10 Pro XL did. While it’s a technical FAIL, it did everything expected of a Pixel 10 device.

AI On charge

Geekbench AI: Unable to install on this device. Figures are for the Pixel 10 Pro XL and for reference only.

CPU: 3017

GPU: Would not run

NNAPI: 3890

QNN: N/A

AiTuTu: 60246 (66697 10 Pro XL)

AI Benchmark 5: 794 (800 10 Pro XL)

GFLOPS: 21.9

GINOPS: 26.89 Antutu 1,111,515 (very good) Geekbench 6 Single-core 2,242 Geekbench 6 multi-core 4,877 Similar to MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Like We experienced some variances in test results between the October, November and now December release firmware. We are satisfied that the results reflect a fully functioning system. For an AI-focused phone, we are concerned that it won’t run the industry benchmark Geekbench AI.

Other tests: Pass

The GPU is not as strong as the competition’s, but the screen durability is not suitable for gaming. Write speeds are slower than expected but still fine for 4K video.

GPU Test OpenCL 2968 Like Performs similarly to SD8 Gen 2. It is well behind SD8 Elite Gen 3 Vulcan 3684 RAM, type 16GB with a reserved zone of SSD UFS 4.0 (estimate 4GB to act as dedicated NPU swap space) Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 4.0 (200GB free) with Zoned UFS micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 1480 (Max 2350). This is fast. CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 391 (499.67) This is slow. CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) Files finds it as an OTG for cut and paste, but not as a mountable device, and it will not speed test. This has considerably slower write speeds than the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Comment Benchmarks

UFS 4.0 is the fastest storage available. However, without mountable storage, seen as internal storage, videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space.

Throttle test: Fail

We consider any device that throttles by more than 30% a FAIL. This means that under a consistent load, such as gaming or videography, it loses half its power in a minute or so. It’s the same with Samsung.

On charger Max GIPS 419,957 Average GIPS 255,333 Minimum GIPS 204,939 % Throttle 50% CPU Temp 50° Comment We repeated the throttle test several times, and the results are consistent – 50% under load. This is not a gamer’s device.

Comms: Pass

It does not appear to support Wi-Fi 7 MLO band aggregation, which would enable data transfers over 5,800 Mbps, instead maxing out at 2,882 Mbps. While this is not a major issue, videographers will notice slower Wi-Fi transfers.

It does not appear to support USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 for 10Gbps (1250 Mbps) cable transfer, instead maxing out at 500 Mbps, which is closer to Gen 1 5 Gbps.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 7 BE Tri-band 2.4/5/6Ghz 2 x 2 MIMO

Thread networking Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -43/1858-2882/1784-2786 Test 5m -51/1973-2546/1754-2401 Test 10m -2269.382623 BT Type 6 GPS single, dual Dual Band GNSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS and NavIC USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen ? (Supposed to be Gen 2 10Gbps, but this performs like Gen 1 5Gbps) ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Supports Alt DP audio/video. Does not support mountable external SSD (OTG only) NFC Yes Ultra-wideband Yes Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Yes Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other No Thermometer Comment It has a USB-C 3.2 Gen ?? interface and now allows Alt DP 1.4 screen mirror. It does not allow a mountable external SSD, which is a real issue for vloggers and videographers.

Wi-Fi is disappointing as it does not support MLO for 5886Mbps speeds.

Good results, but the maximum speed was 2882 – half of what Wi-Fi 7 can deliver.

4/5G: City and Suburbs only

The vast majority of phones do not have support for regional and rural use. Here is our December 2025 list. Rural reception phones are hard to get.

Due to the Samsung Exynos 5400 modem, it supports only DSDS (Dual SIM, Dual Standby), with only one active at a time. Travellers prefer DSDA (Dual SIM, Dual Active), but Samsung has not enabled that either.

More recent phones also accommodate SIM and eSIM, ideally dual eSIM, which is becoming necessary for overseas travellers.

SIM Single SIM and eSIM (no dual eSIM) Active DSDS (Dual SIM, Dual Standby) only one active at a time. Ring tone Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/48/66/71/75 Comment All Australian and international bands 5G sub-6Ghz 1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/28/30/38/40/41/66/71/75/76/77/78/79 Comment All sub-6GHGz bands mmWave Model GU0NP supports mmW 257/258/260/261 and NB-IoT: Bands 23/255/256 Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 4G: 28.5/4.7/40ms (below average)

5G: 29.9/3.8/39ms (at least it found a signal) Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW 4G: Band 28 varied from 316fw to 4pW (relatively low)

5G: Picked up an unusable signal Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Indoor No usable indoor coverage Comment Strictly a city and suburbs phone, where there is good tower coverage. Very disappointing and solely the fault of the Exynos 5400 modem.

Battery: Pass

The battery size is excellent, but it loses points because no charger is included, and you need a compatible one to achieve 30W fast charging.

Charging at 27W is 1 hour 37 minutes, which is way faster than Samsung if you don’t use its 45W charger.

Google has implemented a Battery Health feature that gradually limits charging speed and capacity after 200 charges.

Typical users can expect 15-17 hours, and heavy users can expect 8-10 hours, which is very acceptable for a Fold. Using the internal screen adds about 15% battery overhead.

mAh 5015 mAh typical

4919 mAh minimum

30W capable (20V/1.5A/30W fast charge – few have this) Charger, type, supplied 30W capable but 2A cable supplied limiting this to 18-20W if used.

Tends to charge at 9V/3A/27W with a 3W cable.

Google recommends its 45W charger.

USB PD 3.1 PPS

PD: 5 V/3 A, 9 V/3 A, 15 V/3 A, 20 V/2.25 A

PPS: up to 11 V/3 A, 16 V/3 A, 21 V/2.25 A max. 45 W PD, QC level PD 3.1 and PPS Qi, wattage $119 Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2 certified) up to 15W.

Qi chargers will rate around 10W. Reverse Qi or cable. No Wireless – cable 5W. Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive – all tests using internal screen. Charge % 30mins 42% @ 27W Charge 0-100% 1 hour 37 minutes @27W Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge Up to 15W Pixel Snap not tested Charge 5V, 2A N/A Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 17 hours 5 minutes PC Mark 3 battery PC Mark 17 hours 51 minutes

Accubattery estimates 17 hours. GFX Bench Manhattan battery Hung – out of memory GFX Bench T-Rex 573.3 minutes (9 hours) 3140 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours (100% screen)

Accubattery estimates 4 hours 24 minutes. mA Full load screen on 50% screen brightness 2000 to 2100mA

100% brightness 2500-2600mA mA Watt idle Screen on 50% screen brightness 300-350

100% screen brightness 700-800mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on Adaptive – should be the best battery life. Estimate typical use Google advertises up to 24 hours of typical use, but it’s more like 15-17 hours at 50% screen brightness. Heavy users (gamers) will get 8-10 hours of screen-on time. Comment The Battery Health Assistance feature that gradually limits charging speed and capacity after 200 charge cycles, and cannot be turned off. This is designed to preserve long-term battery health, but it will result in slower charging and a shorter battery life over time.

Sound Hardware: Passable

The Fold 9 had separate amps for left and right stereo channels (as the Exynos SoC sound system is woeful), but now uses the Tensor G5 SoC sound system. It does not make much difference because it is basic and lacks Dolby Atmos processing and an EQ.

Speakers Forward-firing earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning N/A AMP Appears to use SoC sound – no external amplifiers detected Dolby Atmos decode No, but as a spatial audio setting for speakers and headphones Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, royalty-free aptX and HD, LDAC Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Spatial audio on speakers and headphones EQ No Mics Three, including one for noise reduction Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 82 (average) Media (music) 77 Ring 76 Alarm 76 Notifications 76 Earpiece 70 (good) Hands-free Clear Call setting reduces noise. BT headphones Excellent BT signal, but only supports a limited range of codecs.

Sound quality: Passable

I called the Pixel 8 and 9 ‘one of the worst music sound signatures’, and this is even worse.

Using the SoC amps and the same speakers as the Fold 9 has resulted in a worse signature, plagued by frequency clipping and choppy, harsh treble. About the only thing that is OK is clear voice.

If you watch movies or listen to music, use BT headphones because the stereo separation is good and you are not relying on the SoC’s amp.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Almost none Low Mid 200-400Hz Build from 200 to 300 Mid 400-1000Hz Still slow building to 2kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Slow build to 2kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat but clipped and choppy to approx 10kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Choppy High Treble 6-10kHz Choppy Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep choppy decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type It is similar to the Pixel 8 and 9, which we called ‘one of the worst music sound signatures’. This has :

No low/mid-bass

Minor high bass

Slowly building mids (no vibrancy)

1-4kHz for clear voice is fine, but clipped

Some low/mid-treble gives it some harsh treble notes. Soundstage The speakers are well-balanced. The sound stage is as wide as the phone. It does not support Dolby Atmos, but there is a setting for Spatial Audio on both the speakers and headphones. It expands the 2D sound stage nicely, as far out as 30cm, but does not add any 3D height. Comment If you like listening to audio or video on phone speakers, this is not for you.

Build: Pass+

Google’s build partner is Foxconn (the same as Apple’s), and the quality is top-rate. Add to that the new ‘hingless fold-flat’ design and full IP68 (Samsung is IPX8 – dust can play havoc with its hinge).

During the teardown, the battery caught fire. To be fair, ‘Jerry Rig’ exploited a known structural weakness in the antenna placement (the same since Fold 8), and I challenge any phone to withstand this treatment.

Note that the EU has mandated that from February 2027, all smartphones must have easily removable and replaceable batteries that end-users can replace with basic tools. This applies to any maker that wants to sell in the EU and heralds a new phase of design, so don’t expect much to change before then.

Size (H X W x D) Folded: 154.94 x 76.2 x 10.16 mm

Flat 154.94 x 149.86 x 5.08 mm Weight grams 258 Front glass Internal screen: Plastic External screen: Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Mohs 6 Rear material Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Mohs 6 Frame 100% recycled aluminium with a lay flat hinge. IP rating IP68 – the first fold to be dust resistant and water resistant. Colours Moonstone

Jade (very light green tone) Pen, Stylus support No Teardown Note that the battery ignited during teardown. It would not be an issue for everyday use. In the box Charger No, and you need a 30W PD 3.0 and a 3W cable to get fast charge. USB cable 1m USB-C to USB-C 2.0 2W cable Buds No Bumper cover No Comment We are disappointed at the lack of a 30W charger inbox. The genuine charger has PD 20V/1.5A/30W, 15V/2A/30W, 5V to /9V/3A/15/27W and PPS 21V⎓1.5A, 16V⎓2A, 11V⎓3A.

Operating System: Exceed

Google Pixel uses plain, unadulterated Google Android and Google apps with a very light Pixel UI overlay. Only Motorola comes close. Samsung’s UI is huge, complex, and multilayered, and it replaces many of Google’s apps with its own, making it much more difficult to leave the Samsung ecosystem.

In addition, Google’s simple 8,500-word English privacy policy and a high level of customisation beats Samsung’s 40,000+ word nested policies hands down.

Elsewhere, we have mentioned that we always wait for at least one firmware update before a review. This time, we waited for two, and the results are far more consistent.

We would typically discuss AI features, but we have covered them in other documents. To be fair, those interested in AI will have read everything they can before deciding to purchase.

But we must commend Google on its Magic Cue. It uses AI to connect information from your apps, emails, screenshots, notes, and more, showing you what’s useful before you even think of looking for it yourself. You get relevant, well-timed support that fits into how you already use your phone. I love it. It may be excellent for those with Swiss cheese memory. All data is stored on the phone.

Android 16 Security patch date 5 December (current). We waited one extra month for the update in the hope that it would run some of our analytics test software. No luck. UI Pure Android OS upgrade policy 7 years Security patch policy 7 years – monthly updates Bloatware Gemini Nano

Gemini, your built-in AI assistant

Gemini Live

Gemini Apps

Pixel Screenshots

Magic Cue

Circle to Search

Live Translate

Call Assist Other Safety – Many only US at present

Satellite SOS (trial)

Emergency SOS

Crisis Alerts

Car Crash Detection

Safety Check

Emergency Location Service

Emergency Contacts & Medical Info

Android Earthquake Alerts System

Theft protection Comment Pure Android and the best upgrade policy, bar none. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Power key. Difficult for left-handers Face ID Secure Face unlock – excellent. Other Tensor M2 Chip Comment VPN by Google One at no extra cost

End-to-end security designed by Google

Multi-layer hardware security: Tensor security core, Titan M2 security chip and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment)

Seven years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates from launch

Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, including support for passkeys

Automatic security checks and privacy controls with Security and Privacy Hub

Camera and mic toggles

Private Compute Core

Android System Intelligence

Android Messages end-to-end encryption and Android backup encryption

Learn more at g.co/pixel/security and g.co/pixel/certifications.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold rear camera: Pass+

Due to foldable’s space constraints, the sensors must be physically smaller, so they let in less light (f-stop) and have fewer megapixels. Yet this has three rear sensors, plus an inner screen selfie and an outer screen selfie.

Google knows better than most (well, the OPPO FindX series are a tad better) how to leverage AI, GPU, ISP and SoC processing power to take a great photo. The critics’ lament is that this uses the same camera hardware as the Fold 9, but the advances in the Tensor G5 AI photo tech make a world of difference.

To position this camera, it’s good, verging on great, but if you want great, verging on excellent, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is the best Android cameraphone you can get.

We test as Joe and Jane Average would. All settings are default and point and shoot. Let’s let the photos tell the story.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold versus Samsung Fold7: Pass+

Samsung Fold7 shots were more saturated (our eyes crave saturated colour), whereas the Fold 10 was far more natural, clearer and lifelike. Samsung has a 200MP wide sensor (bins to 12.5MP), so it is little different to Google’s 50 bins to 12.5MP.

The Fold 10’s zoom was crisp and clear, whereas the Samsung Fold7 showed excessive AI over-processing.

Winner: While it is subjective, Samsung has too much saturation, and Google produces far more natural photos (and I prefer that).

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold photo samples

The photo samples have been temporarily removed and will be replaced in early January. They are all commensurate with a flagship phone.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold camera specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 48MP bins to 12 Sensor Likely Sony IMX787 60MP cropped to 48MP, same as used in the Pixel 8a and 7a. Focus f-stop 1.7 um 0.8 FOV° (stated, actual) 80 (70.5 – 82.9) Stabilisation OIS/EIS Zoom Rear 2 Ultrawide/macro MP 10.5MP Sensor Likely Samsung S5K3J1 or4 3LU Focus PDAF f-stop 2.2 um 1.22 FOV (stated, actual) 127 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Telephoto MP 10.8MP Sensor Likely Samsung S5K3J1 Focus AF f-stop 3.1 um 1.22 FOV (stated, actual) 23 Stabilisation OIS/EIS Zoom 5X Optical

20X Hybrid Rear 4 Inner selfie camera MP 10MP Sensor Likely Samsung S5K3J1 Focus PDAF f-stop 2.2 um 1.22um FOV (stated, actual) 87 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Spectral and flicker sensor Video max 4K@60 Flash dual LED Auto-HDR Yes Pro controls

Super Res Zoom up to 20×27

Camera Coach

Add Me

Macro Focus

Night Sight

Hands-free astrophotography

Portrait Mode

Face Unblur

Auto Unblur

Long Exposure

Real Tone

Panorama

Auto Best Take

Frequent Faces

Top Shot

Dual Screen Preview

Rear Camera Selfie

Tabletop Mode Hands-Free Shots

Instant View

Made You Look

Editing features

Pixel Studio

Auto Frame

Reimagine

Sky styles

Resize and move subjects

Portrait Blur

Magic Eraser

Best Take

Photo Unblur

Zoom Enhance

Portrait Light] QR code reader Yes Night mode Auto DXO Mark DXO has not rated this, but it is about 145-150, putting it on a par with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and around the Galaxy Fold7.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold selfie: Pass

There are two selfie sensors (inner and outer screens), and they use the same sensor. Google has worked overtime to ensure accurate skin tones. The outer selfie has a little more saturation and can use screen fill flash. However, the 10MP struggles in low light.

Overall good for up to 4K@60 video conference and typical selfies.

Front Selfie – on external display and internal display – two MP 10MP Sensor Likely Samsung S5K3J1 Focus Fixed – a real loss over Pixel 10 PDAF f-stop 2.2 um 1.22 FOV (stated, actual) 87 Stabilisation Flash Screen Fill Zoom No Video max 4K@60fps Features Rear camera

4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS

1080p video recording at 24/30/60 FPS

Dual exposure on wide camera

Digital Video Zoom up to 20×30

Front cameras (outer and inner)

4K video recording at 30/60 FPS

Video features

Video Boost

Night Sight Video

Audio Magic Eraser

Macro Focus Video

10-bit HDR video

Cinematic Pan

Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS

4K timelapse with stabilisation

Astrophotography timelapse

Night Sight timelapse

Optical image stabilisation for video

Fused Video Stabilisation

Cinematic Pan video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)

Locked video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)

Active video stabilisation (1080p)

Video formats: HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264), AV1, VP9

Rear Camera Selfie Video

Audio

Stereo recording

Speech enhancement

Wind noise reduction

Audio zoom Comment This is not the same as the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which scored 163 (Apple iPhone 17 Pro 168). On a DXO scale, it would be 145-150 or Pixel 8 standard.

CyberShack’s view: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is overall a better choice than the Samsung Fold7

I feel comfortable making that statement because dyed-in-the-wool Samsung users are deeply ingrained and unlikely to change. The Fold7 is thinner and lighter.

The Japanese have a famous and apt saying, ‘Mochi wa mochiya’ (餅は餅屋), meaning “For rice cakes, go to a rice cake maker,” which translates to leaving things to the experts in their field.

Google is the AI expert and leverages it much more effectively on its phone than Samsung, which uses the same Google Gemini. Samsung is a hardware expert, but because the two phones share common screens, etc., Samsung is just ahead here.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold rating

While its competition is Samsung, Honour has just released the V5 fold, which looks spectacular. OPPO also has the February 2025 FindN5 fold, which did not make it to Australia.

Features 85 This is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with a new processor, IP68, a larger battery, and that is about it.

Google do not care so much about speeds and feeds as they do about AI and how it helps you. Value 85 Comparisons to the Samsung Fold7 are not really relevant. It comes down to preference. Performance 80 The Tensor G5 throttles, as does the Samsung Fold7. On a speeds and feeds basis, it is pretty well behind the Samsung but again, that is not this phone’s criteria. Ease of Use 85 We are talking about hardware, software and AI. Pure Android is a real bonus, and I love Magic Cue. The 2+7+7 warranty/OS upgrade/Security patch policy was the first and has been met by Samsung. Samsung’s UI does a little more, albeit that you need to have a Samsung account and the privacy issues that it raises. Google AI is pure Gemini. Samsung uses that too, but substitutes some of its Galaxy AI. Design 80 I don’t mind Google styling – it is different in a sea of glass slabs. Rating out of 10 83 Final comment I love the 1:1 ratio internal screen, and the 20:9 external screen is the same as other Pixels and smartphones – very usable.

It has a few foibles – the screen crease is more noticeable, and the Tensor G5 is not a stellar performer, but overall it is a delight to use and edges past the Samsung Fold7.