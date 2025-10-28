eufy S4 Max PoE NVR AI Security System – Bullet and PTZ, 24/7 recording (preliminary review)

The eufy S4 Max PoE NVR Security System comes with one of the most advanced security cameras and has a 16-channel AI NVR recorder for 24/7 recording.

Australian preliminary review: eufy S4 Max PoE NVR AI Security System

Firmware 1.2.8.2 as of 28/10/25.

First Impression – Easy if you understand PTZ and NVR

Let’s explain a few terms because while this is a preliminary review, it’s also an exploratory to see what this does. We will revisit it as options become available and we move it from bench test to installation.

PoE

PoE means that you need an Ethernet cable capable of carrying both Ethernet and Digital audio and video (IEEE 802.3at and 802.3af up to 30W) for Cat 5 or 6 up to 100 metres.

There is a good overview of POE at D-Link DGS-1100-8PV2 8-port, PoE+ (Power over Ethernet) switch.

S4 Max PoE cam

Website

The S4 Max is revolutionary, combined 4K, 122° FOV, an ultrawide fixed Bullet camera and a dual 2K PTZ 360/70° and 8X zoom camera. That is three camera sensors, two Red/Blue LED warning lights and two LED spots to cover everything in auto-framing up to 50 metres away. It uses two channels per camera on the NVR.

It has Starlight colour night vision as well as IR night vision and AI colour vision.

You could replace several fixed cameras with a few of these and get better coverage.

4K Bullet: f1.6, Focal length: 2.8mm, Field of View: 123.3°（Horizon 105.4°, Vertical 58.8°）10°-40°

2 x 2K PTZ: fF1.6, Focal length: 2.8mm/8mm, Field of view: 117.1°/45°, Horizion 100.5°，Vertical 56.2° and Horizion 39.4°, Vertical 22.6. PTZ: 360° horizontal，0-70° vertical

Eufy currently has two other PoE cameras, including the E40 4K Bullet Cam and the E41 4K Turret Cam.

It also works with any Eufy Wi-Fi or HomeBase security cameras using the eufy Wi-Fi Module PN: T8709 (not yet released). This plugs into one of the NVR LAN ports, and each camera occupies one NVR IP channel. It also supports eufy IoT sensors.

AI Bionic Mind NVR (Network Video Recorder)

8 PoE (Power over Ethernet) switch

16 NVR channels (supports up to 16 IP camera addresses)

Supports an external downstream PoE switch (maximum 16 IPs)

Can support many eufy Wi-Fi cameras **

LAN Port (to Router)

HDMI (To monitor or TV*)

2TB hard disk included (can be upgraded to 16TB SATA designed for surveillance. Records H.256)

2 x USB-A (one for mouse and one for MP4 backup)

USB-C (not sure what this does)

RCA Audio Out

DC in 48V/2.5A/120W (power brick supplied)

* Video can also be output to the eufy app or via the internal web server to a browser.

** eufy Wi-Fi Module PN: T8709 not avaiable yet. Plugs into 1 PoE Port.

There are also options

Long Range Module RangePlus: Transmit a reliable dual-band 2.4/5GHz signal with high-gain antennas up to 2 km away.

edgeAIcore upgrade (this may already be installed)

Smart Display E10 $369 for NVR

Who is it for?

It requires Ethernet PoE-capable wiring so that it can be designed into new builds or retrofitted at a cost. This needs to run from the cameras to the NVR. It is a very advanced replacement for Wi-Fi cameras or smart hubs. There is no interoperability with existing HomeBases.

The NVR requires an Ethernet connection to the router, an HDMI monitor or TV, and the user interface is mouse-driven (supplied)

What does it do?

Real-time 24/7 recording (Wi-Fi cameras may need a fixed power source)

6 TOPS/8-core CPU/GPU/NPU RK3576

AI Instant analysis, genuine threat identification, and decisive action.

Customise no-go zones and alerts, enabling AI to detect real danger and ensure tailored responses accurately.

AI keyword video search. Find a man in a red t-shirt

Supports all Eufy cameras: PoE, plug-in Wi-Fi, or battery-powered Wi-Fi (these may not support 24/7 recording without external power)

Web Portal (Chrome or Safari)

Accessed via nvr.eufy.com. Supports the following features:

View live streams.

Check events.

Playback video recordings.

Adjust camera settings.

Adjust NVR settings.

The web portal does not currently support the following features:

Download an event or video (coming)

Live video (Currently, only screenshots are supported).

Multi-channel playback.

Video cycling.

CyberShack’s view: eufy S4 Max PoE NVR AI Security System looks like the perfect permanent solution for a security ecosystem.

Sorry, we have not delved deeper yet, but this is going to take time.

If you understand PTZ and NVR, this is a well-priced, well-featured system.

