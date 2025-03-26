eufy E15 robot mower sees your lawn – no setup needed (cleaning first look)

The eufy E15 robot mower is so clever that it doesn’t require perimeter wires, corner or RTK transmitters, GPS, or any other manual mapping or location devices. Like its robot vacuums, it sees and maps – simple.

 Let me repeat – no onerous setup, just V-FSD (Vision Full-Self Driving), similar to AI vision navigation found in autonomous vehicles, which uses a camera and sensors to quickly map. You can then set no-go zones, manage multiple grass-cutting areas (front and back yard), and more.

The trick is eufy’s new TrueVision camera system, which features three sensors/lenses – a semantic AI camera and two 3D stereo cameras. The Eufy E15 robot mower recognises its surroundings in real time.

You need Wi-Fi 2.4GHz coverage (we will be reviewing a weatherproof PoE mesh satellite soon), which should cover an area of up to 800 m² (per charge).

eufy E15 robot mower base specs

Price$2999 Available late June
Warranty: 2 years, including battery and base station
MapsThree and cross zone routes Three named working areas
Area per chargeUp to 800m2
Cutting height25-75mm. If the grass exceeds 90mm, it is considered an obstacle and will require further shortening.
Cutting width20.3cm
BladesSK5
3 required with a 240-hour recommended life
Maximum slope18°
App featuresSmart Edge
Ride on Edge
Cliff sensing
High density parallel cutting
Adjust mowing direction
No-go or virtual boundary zones for bare soil, potholes, and other hazards.
Schedules
Real-time monitoring
NoiseApprox 55dB
Robot size60.3 x 39.4 x 45.2cm x 12.5kg
Base station/Garage Size72.7 x 48 x 45.2 x 6.5kg
Required: 1.8m front and 0.5 m side clearances. Can be relocated via the App. Required 240V power.
IP ratingIPX6 for both
Battery24V/3.8A/93.24W Run time 90-110 minutes Charge time: 90-110 minutes
Anti-theftGPS module 20-30m accuracy
Wi-Fi 4G2.4GHz for up to 100m line if sight eSIM available if Wi-Fi cannot be used (mobile data costs apply)
OtherChild lock Child, furniture, pet, and animal detection – won’t shear your sheep Rainfall detection and return to base
eufy E15 robot mower
eufy E15 robot mower

CyberShack’s view: We all hate mowing – the eufy E15 robot mower is one answer

Goats or sheep are another option, and unlike them, the Eufy E15 robot mower does not require expensive fences or boundaries. Eufy’s USP is its application of robot vacuum cleaning technology and autonomous driving technology to create one of the first out-of-the-box, ready-to-roll mowers.

Eufy has been very clear that this is for lawns in good condition and can handle grass up to 90cm. The Smart Edge is very clever, and the app will gain more features over time.

eufy E15 robot mower
eufy E15 robot mower

The combination of AI-based navigation, obstacle detection, precise edge cutting and app control makes the device a real innovation.

