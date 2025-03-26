eufy E15 robot mower sees your lawn – no setup needed (cleaning first look)

The eufy E15 robot mower is so clever that it doesn’t require perimeter wires, corner or RTK transmitters, GPS, or any other manual mapping or location devices. Like its robot vacuums, it sees and maps – simple.

Let me repeat – no onerous setup, just V-FSD (Vision Full-Self Driving), similar to AI vision navigation found in autonomous vehicles, which uses a camera and sensors to quickly map. You can then set no-go zones, manage multiple grass-cutting areas (front and back yard), and more.

The trick is eufy’s new TrueVision camera system, which features three sensors/lenses – a semantic AI camera and two 3D stereo cameras. The Eufy E15 robot mower recognises its surroundings in real time.

You need Wi-Fi 2.4GHz coverage (we will be reviewing a weatherproof PoE mesh satellite soon), which should cover an area of up to 800 m² (per charge).

eufy E15 robot mower base specs

Valid from 26/03/25, excluding any event-related sales.

Website Product page

Manual

Support Videos

Pre-order link Price $2999 Available late June

Warranty: 2 years, including battery and base station Maps Three and cross zone routes Three named working areas Area per charge Up to 800m2 Cutting height 25-75mm. If the grass exceeds 90mm, it is considered an obstacle and will require further shortening. Cutting width 20.3cm Blades SK5

3 required with a 240-hour recommended life Maximum slope 18° App features Smart Edge

Ride on Edge

Cliff sensing

High density parallel cutting

Adjust mowing direction

No-go or virtual boundary zones for bare soil, potholes, and other hazards.

Schedules

Real-time monitoring Noise Approx 55dB Robot size 60.3 x 39.4 x 45.2cm x 12.5kg Base station/Garage Size 72.7 x 48 x 45.2 x 6.5kg

Required: 1.8m front and 0.5 m side clearances. Can be relocated via the App. Required 240V power. IP rating IPX6 for both Battery 24V/3.8A/93.24W Run time 90-110 minutes Charge time: 90-110 minutes Anti-theft GPS module 20-30m accuracy Wi-Fi 4G 2.4GHz for up to 100m line if sight eSIM available if Wi-Fi cannot be used (mobile data costs apply) Other Child lock Child, furniture, pet, and animal detection – won’t shear your sheep Rainfall detection and return to base

CyberShack’s view: We all hate mowing – the eufy E15 robot mower is one answer

Goats or sheep are another option, and unlike them, the Eufy E15 robot mower does not require expensive fences or boundaries. Eufy’s USP is its application of robot vacuum cleaning technology and autonomous driving technology to create one of the first out-of-the-box, ready-to-roll mowers.

Eufy has been very clear that this is for lawns in good condition and can handle grass up to 90cm. The Smart Edge is very clever, and the app will gain more features over time.

The combination of AI-based navigation, obstacle detection, precise edge cutting and app control makes the device a real innovation.

