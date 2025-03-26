eufy E15 robot mower sees your lawn – no setup needed (cleaning first look)
The eufy E15 robot mower is so clever that it doesn’t require perimeter wires, corner or RTK transmitters, GPS, or any other manual mapping or location devices. Like its robot vacuums, it sees and maps – simple.
Let me repeat – no onerous setup, just V-FSD (Vision Full-Self Driving), similar to AI vision navigation found in autonomous vehicles, which uses a camera and sensors to quickly map. You can then set no-go zones, manage multiple grass-cutting areas (front and back yard), and more.
The trick is eufy’s new TrueVision camera system, which features three sensors/lenses – a semantic AI camera and two 3D stereo cameras. The Eufy E15 robot mower recognises its surroundings in real time.
You need Wi-Fi 2.4GHz coverage (we will be reviewing a weatherproof PoE mesh satellite soon), which should cover an area of up to 800 m² (per charge).
eufy E15 robot mower base specs
Valid from 26/03/25, excluding any event-related sales.
|Website
|Product page
Manual
Support Videos
Pre-order link
|Price
|$2999 Available late June
Warranty: 2 years, including battery and base station
|Maps
|Three and cross zone routes Three named working areas
|Area per charge
|Up to 800m2
|Cutting height
|25-75mm. If the grass exceeds 90mm, it is considered an obstacle and will require further shortening.
|Cutting width
|20.3cm
|Blades
|SK5
3 required with a 240-hour recommended life
|Maximum slope
|18°
|App features
|Smart Edge
Ride on Edge
Cliff sensing
High density parallel cutting
Adjust mowing direction
No-go or virtual boundary zones for bare soil, potholes, and other hazards.
Schedules
Real-time monitoring
|Noise
|Approx 55dB
|Robot size
|60.3 x 39.4 x 45.2cm x 12.5kg
|Base station/Garage Size
|72.7 x 48 x 45.2 x 6.5kg
Required: 1.8m front and 0.5 m side clearances. Can be relocated via the App. Required 240V power.
|IP rating
|IPX6 for both
|Battery
|24V/3.8A/93.24W Run time 90-110 minutes Charge time: 90-110 minutes
|Anti-theft
|GPS module 20-30m accuracy
|Wi-Fi 4G
|2.4GHz for up to 100m line if sight eSIM available if Wi-Fi cannot be used (mobile data costs apply)
|Other
|Child lock Child, furniture, pet, and animal detection – won’t shear your sheep Rainfall detection and return to base
CyberShack’s view: We all hate mowing – the eufy E15 robot mower is one answer
Goats or sheep are another option, and unlike them, the Eufy E15 robot mower does not require expensive fences or boundaries. Eufy’s USP is its application of robot vacuum cleaning technology and autonomous driving technology to create one of the first out-of-the-box, ready-to-roll mowers.
Eufy has been very clear that this is for lawns in good condition and can handle grass up to 90cm. The Smart Edge is very clever, and the app will gain more features over time.
The combination of AI-based navigation, obstacle detection, precise edge cutting and app control makes the device a real innovation.
