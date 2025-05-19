Telstra’s mobile coverage called out – an extreme fantasy

Telstra’s mobile coverage has been called out as an extreme fantasy according to new research from TPG and Vodafone.

Well, CyberShack has been telling readers that for years. Telstra, of course, denies it has been telling big fat porkies. Since the news broke, the claims made since 2009 now read, ‘Covering 99.7% of the Australian population when using an external antenna’.

There is a new disclaimer as well, ‘Mobile device coverage depends on where you are, the device you are using and whether it has an external antenna attached’.

Got a spare $4000 for this?

Isn’t mobile, well, mobile? What is this new BS about an antenna?

And the ones I like.

‘Telstra mobile coverage maps use tools that predict the likely areas of outdoor coverage’. What, when on top of a mountain or sitting beside a tower?

‘Telstra mobile coverage maps also provide an indication of the availability of indoor coverage… where this is predicted’. It goes on to say that Indoor coverage is highly variable. There may be locations where indoor coverage is indicated, but your device will not work. Like local building density, physical structures and building materials. For example, the following things may reduce or block indoor coverage: basements, lifts, underground car parks, concrete buildings, tunnels and road cuttings, steel framing and metallic window film.

TPG/Vodafone says that Telstra coverage has been inflated by at least 1 million square kilometres. Telstra has dropped the claim about 3 million square kilometres of coverage to ‘1 million more than any other network’ (there is only Optus/Vodafone).

Telstra admits to changing its website, but only after Vodafone‘s revelations. It denies it has misled customers. Of course, it would.

Please ACCC – Telstra’s mobile coverage lies should herald the end of this deceiver

Vodafone, farmer, and consumer advocates back a call for an ACCC investigation and want independent mapping of mobile coverage. Why? Because Telstra has been lying about mobile coverage for well over a decade!

This amounts to misleading and deceptive conduct on a grand scale.

nPerf, an independent global 4/5G monitoring, has user data to make its maps. For years, we have been saying, based on nPerf and real-world experience, that mobile phone coverage (mobile, not a bloody external antenna) was closer to 1.5 million square kilometres. Now the truth is out.

Telstra’s fantasy above

nPerf real users’ reality above.

Blue-tick is BS

CyberShack is the only deep-dive review site that tests phone reception signal strength. We may not have the millions of dollars of Telstra equipment, but we can say with certainty if a phone has city, suburbs, regional or rural reception strength. We also suggest using the RFSNA tower locator to see the closest towers to you.

Unlike Telstra, those who take our advice generally find it correct.

In May 2024, we uncovered the truth behind Telstra’s so-called Blue-Tick claims were equally rubbery. The series of articles, which are seminal reading, showed that Telstra coverage maps for rural areas were akin to seeing flying pigs pulling Santa’s sleigh. Well. At least he has 100% coverage.

Not only was Blue-Tick BS, but it was also a thinly disguised marketing ploy to sell some Samsung and Telstra phones that had no more rural coverage than any other phone. And to make matters worse, Telstra sold these phones knowing that they would not work at the customer’s address and refused to refund because coverage was not a condition of sale.

CyberShack’s view: Telstra’s mobile coverage is an extreme fantasy

It is not just the rural and regional areas, but the thousands of blackspots that Telstra refuses to do anything about. Telstra’s focus is on the more profitable corporate, enterprise, government, education and military markets.

It is sad that TPG/Vodafone had to call this out because it is not the gold standard either. It could be dismissed as sour grapes. Until its cooperation with Optus, coverage was minimal.

The ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority) is the compliance enforcement body and yet it has not acted despite Telstra’s Universal Service Obligation.

The ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) can only fine Telstra (any Australian company) for breaches of consumer rights.

It is up to the Australian Communications Minister, Anika Wells, to put a rocket up Telstra, the other Telcos, and the agencies they report to.

