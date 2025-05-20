Telstra mobile and internet customers – pay more from 1 July

Most Telstra mobile and internet customers face price increases of $3-5 a month from 1 July. Why? So, you can pay for it to invest more in its overhyped, over-exaggerated mobile network.

Hot on the heels of the shock disclosure that Telstra’s mobile coverage called out – an extreme fantasy where Telstra has overhyped and overestimated its true mobile coverage by more than a million square kilometres comes a kick in the guts to everyone suffering from massive cost-of-living increases.

And it is sneakily forcing its users from post-paid to credit/debit card prepaid so it can get its money upfront and reduce bad debt. It is an old trick to move its cash flow forward a month—it looks good to shareholders.

New Telstra mobile and internet prices from 1 July

Telstra release