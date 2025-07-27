Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 – big step forward (review)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 represents a big step forward from the Fold6, addressing many of the issues that the public has been calling for, but alas, losing the S-Pen.

The main issue with Folds was thickness and weight. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 has slimmed down to 4.2mm (plus the camera bump) when open and 8.9mm folded, x 215g. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (S25U) is 8.2mm thick (plus camera bump) and 218g.

Now you get an 8” (diagonal) internal screen and a 6.5” external screen – ‘screenestate’ as we like to call it.

Upfront, let’s just say its only competition is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold – know when to fold’em, know when to hold’em and well, it’s good, but old school. However, in August, there will be a new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and if rumours are correct, it will have a larger battery, better camera, and IP68 (which is hard for a Fold). I doubt that Samsung users will care – they are a pretty loyal lot.

CyberShack can recommend the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 to anyone who needs screenestate. It’s damned near perfect for that use scenario.

The latest Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy offers the best raw processing power, graphics and AI.

The inner screen has increased to 8” without increasing body size.

The camera may not win best in class, but it is very good.

Gen 2 AI for those who can use it.

2+7+7 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches.

Superb build quality.

Samsung is the world’s largest Android smartphone maker.

Retains more trade-in and second-hand value.

‘Speeds and Feeds’ Negatives

We found, however, some long-standing ‘Samsung’ design issues that may or may not be deal breakers. If you plan to spend $2,899 to $3,349, you need to know.

It still uses an 8-bit, 16.07 million colour AMOLED with headache-inducing 120/240Hz deep Pulse Width Modulation, so it’s not for those who are even moderately PWM-sensitive. Google Pixel Fold 9 (and 10) use the same screen.

The 8-bit screen suffers from colour banding when playing 1080p movies.

The 8-bit screen is not colour accurate for video or still image preview.

It does not decode/support Dolby Vision, and the internal screen has large ‘letterbox’ black lines in 16:9 video playback.

The internal screen has a Mohs hardness of 1, meaning that a fingernail (with a hardness of 2.5) can scratch it. There is a pre-fitted protector that can only be replaced by Samsung.

While the SoC (System on a Chip) is easily the most powerful of 2025, it throttles terribly under load. Add the soft screen, and it is not for gamers.

It has 12GB of RAM and no virtual RAM expansion, so it will be limited for future AI. Google states that 3rd generation AI will require at least 16GB, and we are already seeing 24GB AI phones.

It has USB-C 3.2 that supports USB-C to HDMI cabled screen mirror (Alt DP), but does not support external mountable SSD storage, so it is not for power users, Vloggers, videographers, etc.

It is nice to see IP48. The ‘4’ is designed to prevent most wires, slender screws, large ants, etc., from entering the hinge, but it is insufficient to stop dust and pocket lint. The ‘8’ means immersion in 1m of water for 30 minutes, but that does not include the hinge.

The new thinness has had an impact on phone antenna signal strength (like it has on the S25 Edge) and is now only suitable for city and suburbs reception, where there is decent 4G Band 3 and 28.

No charger is supplied. You need at least a 25W to get 9V/2A/18W charging

Android 16 interfered with some of our test apps, not allowing the correct permissions or ‘gaming’ the results, making it very hard to measure speeds and feeds accurately. This is becoming a problem with AI phones and potentially Android 16.

Samsung requires you to use your Samsung account to access most features. Some Samsung apps substitute for Google, making Google’s backup and restore or moving to another brand more difficult (that sounds like an Apple trick).

Repairs are expensive. An inner screen replacement costs $ 1,249, the front screen is $316, the battery is $246, and the rear glass panel is $205. These are significantly more costly than the Fold6. (Source: Samsung AU). It may be worth investigating Samsung Care packages.

Item 1-year Sub 2-year Sub Swap Fee Refresh fee Z Fold7 $229 $399 $299 $99

Australian Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, 12/256GB, Dual SIM or one SIM and eSIM

Brand Samsung Model Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Model Number SMF966BD/DS RAM/Storage Base 12/256 $2899

12/512GB $3099

16GB/1TB $3549 Price base RRP prices exclude presale and promotional discounts. Warranty months 24 Teir Fold Website Product page Manual Manual From Samsung Online and approved retailers Country of Origin Korea Company Samsung is a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics (the world’s largest information technology company, consumer electronics maker and chipmaker. More Samsung publishes few meaningful specifications. Most of these come from testing and analytical software. E&OE. Test date 14-23 July Ambient temp 7-20° Release July 2025 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) SM-F966U, SM-F966U1

DS = Dual SIM, otherwise SIM and eSIM

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – Weight Watchers works!

I had eschewed Folds (any brand) because they were thick and heavy. Not so anymore. My first impression is thin and light. My second impression, as I was about to drop the open device, was s&^t. You see, the 4.2mm thinness requires extra care when handling it – there are no meaty sides to grasp. I caught the device (never knew I could move that fast), and all was well.

I also found myself pressing on the open screen more than I should, just to hold it – but maybe that is just me. Before you buy, visit a store and handle one!

The screen fold is slightly less noticeable, and the camera bump stands out like a sore thumb, making it 11mm thick (obviously different from the surrounding area) and wobbly on a table.

When using apps, I noticed that some did not fit the taller and thinner external screen in a 22:9 format (most phones have a 16:9 up to 20:9 aspect ratio), but apart from that, it was great.

I noticed that the almost 1:1 internal screen had a few app sizing issues (no deal breaker). When playing 16:9 movies, there were more significant top and bottom black letterbox lines than I was used to – yes, playing a rectangular movie in a square screen does that. Again, no deal breaker.

These bars are huge – what a waste!

I also noticed that many of my tried-and-trusted test apps were either not running or returning unrealistic results compared to what I expected, having reviewed every Galaxy Z Fold since 2019. That was a little more disturbing as we test ‘speeds and feeds’ because that is what our readers want. Part of the problem turned out to be Android 16 and its refusal to allow permissions that some test apps required.

But the major issue was that results were, for want of a better word, ‘gamed’. For example, PC Mark Battery test gave a result of over 37 hours when the Fold6 with the same battery was 17 hours. Similarly, the 1080p video loop, 50% brightness and sound and aircraft mode gave over 25 hours when we expected 13 to 15 hours. We have recently observed this behaviour in a few AI phones because AI deduces what the app is doing. In the case of video or battery tests, it shuts down the rest of the phone, effectively making it a media player.

Anyway, back to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7. It’s the first Fold that I think I could use and enjoy, and that is saying something.

Screen – Pass

Typical users will love the bright and colourful screen. It has an 8” diagonal internal foldable screen and a 6.5” fixed external screen – ‘screenestate’. I make the point because the sole reason for buying this over the excellent and less-compromising Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – its best glass slab yet.

I have already mentioned PWM, image preview colour difference, screen softness, and screen replacement costs, so let’s leave it at that.

Screen Internal/External cover display Size 8″/6.5″

The actual screen size is 136 mm wide x 15.1mm tall.

Diagonal is 203.2mm or 8″ Type AMOLED/same Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2184 x 1968/2520 x 1080 PPI 368/422 Ratio Internal 10:9 External: 21:9 Screen to Body % 90%/Not disclosed Colours bits 8-bit/16.7m Refresh Hz, adaptive 120 Hz Max

10, 24, 30, 48, 60, 80, 120 Hz stepped Adaptive or Standard up to 60 Hz.

We were unable to find any app that utilises frequencies below 24 Hz.

Cover: 60 Hz Response 120Hz Not disclosed Nits typical, test Not disclosed

Test:700/680 typical

Test: 1400/1350 Max auto brightness

Most of the time, it sits at 300-400 nits on Adaptive Brightness. Nits max, test Internal claim Peak: 2600

Test 2335

This is for HDR10+ content in 2% to 10% of the screen and is not a practical measurement. Contrast Not disclosed – should be infinite. sRGB Not disclosed

Test: Natural 99.7/97.5% DCI-P3 Not disclosed

Test: 98% Vivid of 16.7M colours (not 1.07B colours) Rec 2020 or other RGB and temperature adjustment Delta E (<4 is excellent) 2.2/2.8 HDR Level HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision) SDR Upscale No Blue Light control Yes PWM if known 120/240/480Hz cycle. PWM sufferers should avoid this as it can cause nausea and discomfort. Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick? Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display Yes Accessibility Full suite of enhancements DRM Internal screen 1080p SDR (some HDR streaming services)

Cover screen SDR Gaming Game mode, but the screen is too soft for games. A fingernail can scratch it. Screen protection Internal: Plastic and replaceable screen protector (can only be fitted by Samsung)

External: Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Comment Despite the fold-flat hinge, the internal screen still has a noticeable vertical crease, which is exacerbated by the constant swiping left/right/up/down.

Samsung persists in using an 8-bit/16.7M colour screen while others use 10-bit/1.07 billion colours.

16.7 million colours means less subtle gradient and banding.

While this is an extreme test, it shows 8-bit banding that you don’t see on 10-bit.

Black levels are excellent.

White levels are excellent

Capable of displaying 98% of 16.7M colours (not 1.07B colours)

Processor – Exceed

This is the same SoC as the S25U – the fastest Android processor on the planet. Our only comments are that it’s a hot chip inside a slender body, and something has to give. You will see from our tests that it’s throttled or governed to keep heat in check.

Type Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB

See Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy versus SD 8 Elite SM8750 AC for others nm 3nm TSMC N3E fab Cores Qualcomm Oryon

2 x 4.47GHz & 6 x 3.53Ghz,

2 x 12MB L2 cache and 8MB SLC L3 cache Claimed 45% single and multi-core performance increase GPU Adreno 830 1.3 GHz Modem X80 5G and Fast Connect 7900 6nm chip – DSDA

AI tests: Pass

We won’t be covering the AI features. You will find a good overview What is Samsung Galaxy S25 AI all about? and Gemini – Google Assistant’s split personality. We have re-tested the S25U to ensure that all results are the same, and you will see them in brackets.

We make the point that 12GB of RAM is the minimum for Gen 2 AI, and future AI appears to require 16GB or more. While that does not affect AI done in the cloud, it may limit AI on-device.



AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion On charge

Geekbench AI (S25 Ultra, last number in brackets)

CPU: 2717/2651/4425 (4968)

GPU: 2734/4251/3618 (2392 – the Adreno is lower clocked)

NNAPI: 653/632/1394 (1549)

QNN: 497/26997/59986 (61049)

AiTuTu: 67293 (67,171)

AI Benchmark 6: 12118 (12807)

GFLOPS: 22.77

GINOPS: 37.97 AnTuTu 1,999,965 (2,143,922) Geekbench 6 Single-core 3084 (3155) Geekbench 6 multi-core 9522 (9772) Like At least 50% faster than SD8 Gen3.

But the device has been artificially throttled to minimise heat. It’s like buying a V8 car to find it running as a V6.

Benchmarks GPU Test Open CL 17108 Like Fastest available. Vulcan 23759

RAM and Storage tests

RAM and storage are the fastest available. However, the inability to mount fast external SSDs means vloggers and videographers cannot use it.

RAM, type 12GB LPDDR5X Storage, free, type 256GB (192GB free) UFS 4.0 micro-SD N/A CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 2930 Max 3860 CPDT internal seq. Write MBps sustained/peak 1330 Max 1740 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Won’t test – seen as external OTG cut and paste storage, but cannot be mounted as internal storage. Comment UFS 4.0 is the fastest storage available. However, without mountable storage, which is often seen as internal storage, videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space.

Throttle: Fail

Compared to the S25U, the SoC has been throttled by between 10-15% to make it appear as though it’s not throttling as much (S25U: 42/51% throttle).

Throttle test Cold Boot, and then after 20 minutes, idle Max GIPS 320,772/367,791 Average GIPS 257,259/242,742 Minimum GIPS 222,615/220,674 % Throttle 29%/37% CPU Temp 99°/99 Comment There is massive throttling. The SoC reaches 99°. The external temperature is between 42-45°, so the vapour cooling chamber helps. Stress tests also saw GFLOPs and GINOPs drop by over 50%.

This is not for power users. Typical users will not see this.

Comms: Pass+

This is a straight Qualcomm set – you can’t go wrong. It features the proper Wi-Fi 7 implementation, which should enable it to achieve speeds of up to 5700Mbps (6 GHz). Again, we suspect that the antenna size limits this slightly (See 4/5G next)

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 7 2.4/5/6GHz 320Mhz

Samsung does not reveal connection speeds, which makes it difficult for users to decide whether to use 5GHz, 6GHz, or MLO on later routers. Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -35/3170 to 4644/2914 to 5060 Test 5m -49/3586 to 4008/1537 to 4804 Test 10m -52/2017 to 3843/2017 to 3395 BT Type 5.4 GPS single, dual GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

3m accuracy Dual frequency (L1/L5) USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Mbps ALT DP only ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Supports Alt DP 1.2 over USB-C to HDMI cable for 1080p screen mirror and DeX by cable. No longer supports DeX to PC; use Microsoft Link to Windows instead. NFC Yes Ultra-wideband Yes Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo with Gyro Gyro Yes – combo with Gyro e-Compass Yes Barometer Yes Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Fingerprint sensor on the power button – very inconvenient. Comment Wi-Fi 7 has been properly implemented and utilises MLO to achieve speeds close to its maximum potential. USB-C 3.2 only supports Alt DP – not a mountable external SSD.

The thick blue Rx/Tx bars indicate the maximum and minimum speeds achieved over continuous tests. They are not too bad, but S25U is more consistent.

4/5G – Pass

Regrettably, this lacks the signal strength of the S25U, and it is strictly a city and suburbs phone. We had similar results with S25 Edge, and the only explanation is the thinner aerials.

The results vary considerably, whether the phone is used closed (with the external screen) or open (with the internal screen) – they are significantly weaker when open.

We also noticed that while the SoC modem supports DSDA, the phone is only enabled for DSDS. It may only be a switch setting, but for what you are paying and especially when travelling overseas, it is non-negotiable.

SIM Single SIM and eSIM. Some Dual SIM and eSIM may be sold here. Active SoC supports DSDA (Dual SIM, Dual active), but tests only show DSDS (Dual SIM, Dual Standby). We were unable to find a setting to activate DSDA. Ringtone Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6 GHz N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20,25, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 Comment All sub-6 GHz and 5G low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra Using the external screen. (Open screen results in brackets). DL/UL, ms 4G: 41/27/37ms (34/25/43ms)

5G: no usable signal Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW 4G Band 3: -77 to -90/1 pW to 20 pW (-86 to -19/1 to 2.5 pW)

5G: no usable signal Tower 2 4G Band 3: -88 to -95/1.6 pW to 158.5 fW (-91 to -109/794.4 to 12.6)

5G: No usable signal Tower 3 4G: No usable signal

5G: No usable signal Tower 4 No Inside home 12 to 45 fW for Band 3 – barely usable. Comment This is a city and suburbs phone. The tests above used the cover screen. They deteriorated when opened. We had similar results with S25 Edge, and the only explanation is the thinner aerials.

While 20 pW for Tower 1 is above average lack of other tower coverage means it is for city and suburbs only.

Battery – Pass

We don’t penalise for not providing a charger, although we should. For the money paid, a 25W charger is peanuts.

It utilises almost the same two-part 4400mAh battery as the Fold 3, 4, 5, and 6, so we know what battery life to expect, taking into account the larger screens and more advanced processors.

The problem, as identified earlier, is that many of the results are ‘gamed,’ and we must rely on traditional charge and discharge tests to provide a reasonable usage estimate.

mAh 4400 mAh

2 batteries in serial

Battery 1: 8.96Wh/2310mAh

(test 9.23Wh/2380mAh)

Battery 2: 7.6Wh/1960mAh

(test 7.83Wh/2020mAh)

Rated maximum charge 9V/2.77A/24.93W Samsung 5-year (1000 recharge cycles each) Charger, type, supplied Not supplied: 25W capable

Tested with 140W Anker GaN Charger and 5W cable. PD, QC level While the SoC is 45W capable, the Fold7 is limited to a maximum of 25W. It typically charges at 9V/2A/18W, occasionally getting to 21W. Qi, wattage Qi 1.0 15W. Tends to charge at 10W. Reverse Qi or cable 4.5W reverse wireless charge Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 40% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 23 minutes Qi, Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge 4 hours Charge 5V, 2A Approx 5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode Claim: 24 hours.. Test: 25 hours 16 minutes. Note, this is no longer an accurate measurement of screen-on time, as AI puts the rest of the phone to sleep, making it a pure media player. PC Mark 3 battery 37 hours 14 minutes. This is Samsung gaming a battery test benchmark, and cannot be regarded as a typical use scenario. Accubattery: 17 hours 49 minutes. GFX Bench Manhattan battery Out of memory error GFX Bench T-Rex 441 minutes (7.35 hours) 6718 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 12 minutes

Accubattery: 4 hours 57 minutes mA Full load screen on 100% screen 4500 to 4600 mAh

700-750 but dims the screen to 30% mA Watt idle Screen on 100% screen 450 to 500 mAh

225-275mA but dims the screen to 30% Estimate loss at max refresh 20% Estimate typical use Typical users may get 18-24 hours, but power users will get closer to 8 to 10 hours. Comment Carry a charger (shame Samsung does not provide one).

Sound hardware – Pass

It uses a similar setup to the S25U except that the micro-speakers are even smaller and have lost more bass and treble. As usual, Samsung won’t pay for Qualcomm Aqstic sound and aptX codecs, so it has a minimal range. LDAC is 16-bit/44.1kHz, not high-res.

It supports Alt DP over USB-C but requires an external DAC if you want to use cabled earphones. It has also lost UHQ upscale. It is not what we could class as a flagship grade.

Speakers Matching left and right speakers. One acts as the top earpiece. The best sound is in landscape mode. Tuning Not specified – probably AKG AMP 2 x TAS25XX D-Class mono Amps 2W each Dolby Atmos decode Yes, down mix to two speakers. Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, free aptX, LDAC and SSC (Samsung scalable codec) 16-bit/44000Hz Multipoint Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode EQ Balanced, Bass Boost, Smooth, Dynamic, Clear, Treble boost and custom. Mics It looks like four – two top and two bottom. Allows for stereo recording. Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off Volume max 84.5 (loud) Media (music) 82.4 Ring 79.9 Alarm 79 Notifications 79 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Quite good with noise cancellation BT headphones Excellent left-right separation.

Sound Quality – Passable at best

It lacks low/mid/high bass, has an unusual mid-range, and exhibits highly distorted and harsh treble at maximum volume. In short, it is not pleasant for music, but fine for a clear voice.

This is quite an unusual sound signature, and it worsened when Dolby Atmos was activated (even less treble). It’s clearly focused on 1-4 kHz for clear voice.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz No Middle Bass 40-100Hz No High Bass 100-200Hz Building linearly from 100-400Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Building linearly from 100-400Hz Mid 400-1000Hz Flat to 900Hz, then a sudden jump to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 9kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 9kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat to 9kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flat to 9kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Sudden dip and lots of distortion to 20kHz Sound Signature type It has a Mid sound signature: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice but not for music.

* No low/mid/high bass

* Poor low mid

* Choppy mid mid

* 1-4 kHz good for clear voice

* 4 kHz to 9 kHz low/mid treble but quite harsh

* 9-20kHz – choppy and no feeling of air or vitality Soundstage 2D is about as wide as the phone, with no obvious bias to one speaker. DA gives it a slightly wider 10cm soundstage but no 3D height. Comment Disappointing for a premium handset. It is hard to get bass, but you expect it to have at least some 100-200Hz. It is easy to achieve a decent mid-high treble that conveys a sense of air and directionality, but instead, we often get an odd treble that makes music harsh and lifeless.

Build – Exceed

Samsung engineers have largely met the challenge of thin and light. Build quality is excellent.

Size (H X W x D) Flat: 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2mm plus camera bump

Folded: 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 plus camera bump Weight grams 215g Front glass Internal: None – Mohs 1 – very soft

Ultra-thin Glass and grade 4 titanium lattice.

External: Gorilla Glass Ceramic Mohs 6 Rear material Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Frame Armor Aluminium IP rating IP48 1.5m for 30 minutes. Water damage is not covered by warranty. Colours Blue Shadow

Silver Shadow

Jet Black

Mint (Samsung online only) Pen, Stylus support No – it has been removed to accommodate new thinness. Teardown Search for Jerry Rig on YouTube.

Looks reasonably repairable. In the box Charger No. USB cable 3W cable Buds No. Bumper cover No. Comment We disapprove of not providing a charger and selling it for $50 more.

Amateur teardown

OS – Pass

There are two components – Android 16 and its seven years of OS upgrades and security patches, and Samsung One UI 8.0, which will be updated at least annually.

As a long-time Samsung user since the Galaxy S5 (I abandoned Apple with its notoriously buggy iPhone 6), I have seen the company’s philosophy change and become more Apple-esque. Sure, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

But ever so slowly, since the S20 (2020), I have seen Samsung’s relatively straightforward privacy policies and terms of use balloon into over 40,000 words and 8-10 interlocking nested policies that only a lawyer would understand, let alone NOT sign. PS—Google/OPPO/Motorola, do it in a few thousand words!

I am not inferring that Samsung is doing anything wrong, especially when Apple has been getting away with this for far longer. Samsung would do well to return to its roots as the premium Android smartphone maker and make its policies privacy-friendly. Privacy is the greatest threat to humanity.

Excellent OS and security patch policy

We all applaud Samsung for matching the Google Pixel’s commitment to seven years of OS updates and seven years of security updates. This does a few things:

Helps retain second-hand and trade-in value for longer

Stops the proliferation of Android versions on its phones.

Make sure the latest security patches are applied

Makes it easier to sell and retain value.

One UI

Two issues:

First, One UI is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate, with some features buried several levels deep under parent headings. It has been feeling ‘tacked-on’ for a few iterations where other user interfaces are far cleaner and more intuitive. Samsung users won’t notice, but we do as we swap from phone to phone.

Second, Samsung apps often duplicate Google Apps, such as Calendar, Contacts, Browser, Files, Mail, Pay, etc. That is fine if you stay in Samsung’s walled garden and upgrade to new Samsung devices, which also require a Samsung Account.

As a phone reviewer, I need to use them for a few weeks, and my advice is to use Google Android apps and Google Backup to make changes easy.

There is a lot going on here in the Samsung Ecosystem.

Android 16 Security patch date 1 June 2025 current UI One UI 8.0 OS upgrade policy 7 Security patch policy 7 to 2032 Bloatware Samsung’s alternative to Google Suite. Microsoft suite and OneDrive (requires subscription) Other Selection of Galaxy Apps. Including Gallery, My Files, Internet, Health, Calculator, Calendar, Wallet, the powerful Notes app, and Bixby assistant.

Consumer Advice: If you intend to use other Android brands in the future, use Google Apps rather than lock into the Samsung ecosystem. Comment Excellent upgrade policy and One UI is easy to use.

Google Gemini AI features. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Power key (and it is quite small, leading to lots of fails) Face ID 2D Other Knox and Secure folder Comment One of the more secure Android devices

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 rear camera – Pass+

It uses the same primary Samsung S5HP2 sensor as the S25U and S25 Edge. It’s a good 1/1.3” sensor designed for a low-profile device, and it’s capable of 8K@30fps. We like the sensor, but it is a little prone to noise in low-light conditions. In any case, all photography is 200MP binned to 12.5MP (or you can shoot RAW in 50 and 200MP).

The Ultra-wide/macro is a Sony IMX564, now with autofocus (new sensor, no information), and the telephoto (not periscope like the S25U) is a Samsung S5K3K1.

There is also a 10MP rear cover selfie and internal under-glass, both using the Sony IMX825 sensor. There is no technical information available on this new sensor, except that it will be in the Galaxy S25 FE. This differs from the international models of Fold7, which uses the Sony IMX374.

Samsung still suffers from colour preview inaccuracy for stills or videos.

(L) 8-bit screenshot and (R) 10-bit photo.

It features a suite of Samsung AI and Google AI-powered photo editing tools. It has the processing power to do this well.

Test Photos

1X and it is a good shot with decent (if subdued) colours, HDR and details.

Ultra-wide and a reasonable match for the primary sensor colours.

2X and all good.

5X – ditto

10X and crystal clear

20X and crystal clear

30X maximum, and while it’s beginning to show noise, it’s a pretty good shot where you can still read the boat rego..

We had a lot of problems with Macro as it would not autofocus, but found a setting that fixed that.

(L) Dog is good with a decent black face and good definition. (R) AI Bokeh works well.

<40 lumens, and it is an excellent shot.

Night mode tries to add more light but loses some details.

Camera Specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 200MP bins to 50 and 12.5MP (default) Sensor Samsung S5KHP2 Focus Multi-directional quad pixel PDAF f-stop 1.7 um .6 bins to 1.2 and 2.4 FOV° (stated, actual) 76.1 to 88.8 Stabilisation OIS and EIS Zoom 2X Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 12MP but produces 8.6MP Sensor Sony IMX 564 Focus Dual pixel autofocus f-stop 2.2 um 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 123° (103.7 to 115.7) Stabilisation No Zoom Up to 8K@30 Rear 3 Telephoto MP 10MP Sensor Samsung S5K3K1 Focus PDAF f-stop 2.4 um 1 FOV (stated, actual) Not stated (28.2 to 36.1) Stabilisation OIS Zoom Optical Zoom 3x

Hybrid Zoom 2x (Enabled by Adaptive Pixel sensor)

Digital Zoom up to 30x Rear 4 Under Display selfie MP 10MP Sensor Sony IMX825 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 18mm focal length, wider angle than cover selfie 99.2 to 101.9 Stabilisation No Zoom O-hole Video max Primary sensor 8K@30fps

4K@30fps with OIS Flash 1 Auto-HDR 10-bit HDR for video QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes DXO Mark No

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 cover selfie (another inside – see rear 4)

We don’t publish selfie photos due to ID Theft reasons. As far as we are concerned, the skin tones, brightness, dynamic range, and details are great. Unfortunately, it’s a fixed-focus lens, so you need to be a little more careful with your shot composition.

MP External Cover screen: 10MP but seems to shoot at 5.8MP Sensor Sony IMX825 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 23mm focal length 75 to 86.5 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 4K@60

CyberShack’s view: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is thin, light and has masses of screenestate.

We won’t repeat the caveats at the beginning of the review, as they are inherent to the foldable territory. What I can say is that it is a substantial upgrade over the Fold6, getting things more right.

If you want a Fold, then this is it – end of story.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ratings

We have been more stringent in rating Folds because it’s a lot of money to spend, and unless you need the screenestate, a glass slab offers far better value. Given that this is the first time we would consider using it, we have been somewhat more lenient. Just look closely at the caveats.

Ratings New rating system: Fold5 was 85 and Fold6 was 80 and Fold7 is 85 Features 85 Definite improvement over Fold6, which seemed to be a backward step from Fold5. It is the Flagship Fold largely because there is no other option, as the Google Pixel 9 Fold is not yet available (Pixel 10p Fold is coming in August). OPPO, Huawei and others don’t bring Folds to AU. Value 80 Folds are all about screen real estate and, as such, occupy a unique niche where you pay what you pay. The ‘glass slab’ Samsung S25 Ultra offers better specs at a lower price. Performance 85 You expect 100/100, but it lags behind with excessive throttling, subpar phone reception, slow AI, an 8-bit screen, image preview mismatch, no mountable SSD, and more. There is no doubt that it is the fastest processor currently available, but even that is wasted as you can’t risk gameplay on the internal screen. Ease of Use 85 The folding screen is easy enough to use, but how often do you open a spreadsheet on your phone? Even in DeX mode, it is relegated to a touchpad. It is very much a two-handed use device. Excellent 2+7+7 warranty, OS upgrades, and security patches. We expect some will be concerned about the mandatory Samsung account privacy policies. Use Google Apps if you want maximum upgradability if you leave Samsung’s ecosystem. Design 90 Samsung has done well, reducing the thickness and weight. For those who need the screenestate, there is no better. Rating out of 10 85 Final comment After all the attempts since 2019, Samsung has nearly got it right. It is too much to ask them to fix the screen and USB-C issues, so it’s a deal-breaker for me.