Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 – big step forward (review)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 represents a big step forward from the Fold6, addressing many of the issues that the public has been calling for, but alas, losing the S-Pen.
The main issue with Folds was thickness and weight. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 has slimmed down to 4.2mm (plus the camera bump) when open and 8.9mm folded, x 215g. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (S25U) is 8.2mm thick (plus camera bump) and 218g.
Now you get an 8” (diagonal) internal screen and a 6.5” external screen – ‘screenestate’ as we like to call it.
Upfront, let’s just say its only competition is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold – know when to fold’em, know when to hold’em and well, it’s good, but old school. However, in August, there will be a new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and if rumours are correct, it will have a larger battery, better camera, and IP68 (which is hard for a Fold). I doubt that Samsung users will care – they are a pretty loyal lot.
CyberShack can recommend the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 to anyone who needs screenestate. It’s damned near perfect for that use scenario.
- The latest Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy offers the best raw processing power, graphics and AI.
- The inner screen has increased to 8” without increasing body size.
- The camera may not win best in class, but it is very good.
- Gen 2 AI for those who can use it.
- 2+7+7 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches.
- Superb build quality.
- Samsung is the world’s largest Android smartphone maker.
- Retains more trade-in and second-hand value.
‘Speeds and Feeds’ Negatives
We found, however, some long-standing ‘Samsung’ design issues that may or may not be deal breakers. If you plan to spend $2,899 to $3,349, you need to know.
- It still uses an 8-bit, 16.07 million colour AMOLED with headache-inducing 120/240Hz deep Pulse Width Modulation, so it’s not for those who are even moderately PWM-sensitive. Google Pixel Fold 9 (and 10) use the same screen.
- The 8-bit screen suffers from colour banding when playing 1080p movies.
- The 8-bit screen is not colour accurate for video or still image preview.
- It does not decode/support Dolby Vision, and the internal screen has large ‘letterbox’ black lines in 16:9 video playback.
- The internal screen has a Mohs hardness of 1, meaning that a fingernail (with a hardness of 2.5) can scratch it. There is a pre-fitted protector that can only be replaced by Samsung.
- While the SoC (System on a Chip) is easily the most powerful of 2025, it throttles terribly under load. Add the soft screen, and it is not for gamers.
- It has 12GB of RAM and no virtual RAM expansion, so it will be limited for future AI. Google states that 3rd generation AI will require at least 16GB, and we are already seeing 24GB AI phones.
- It has USB-C 3.2 that supports USB-C to HDMI cabled screen mirror (Alt DP), but does not support external mountable SSD storage, so it is not for power users, Vloggers, videographers, etc.
- It is nice to see IP48. The ‘4’ is designed to prevent most wires, slender screws, large ants, etc., from entering the hinge, but it is insufficient to stop dust and pocket lint. The ‘8’ means immersion in 1m of water for 30 minutes, but that does not include the hinge.
- The new thinness has had an impact on phone antenna signal strength (like it has on the S25 Edge) and is now only suitable for city and suburbs reception, where there is decent 4G Band 3 and 28.
- No charger is supplied. You need at least a 25W to get 9V/2A/18W charging
- Android 16 interfered with some of our test apps, not allowing the correct permissions or ‘gaming’ the results, making it very hard to measure speeds and feeds accurately. This is becoming a problem with AI phones and potentially Android 16.
- Samsung requires you to use your Samsung account to access most features. Some Samsung apps substitute for Google, making Google’s backup and restore or moving to another brand more difficult (that sounds like an Apple trick).
- Repairs are expensive. An inner screen replacement costs $ 1,249, the front screen is $316, the battery is $246, and the rear glass panel is $205. These are significantly more costly than the Fold6. (Source: Samsung AU). It may be worth investigating Samsung Care packages.
|Item
|1-year Sub
|2-year Sub
|Swap Fee
|Refresh fee
|Z Fold7
|$229
|$399
|$299
|$99
Australian Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, 12/256GB, Dual SIM or one SIM and eSIM
|Brand
|Samsung
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7
|Model Number
|SMF966BD/DS
|RAM/Storage Base
|12/256 $2899
12/512GB $3099
16GB/1TB $3549
|Price base
|RRP prices exclude presale and promotional discounts.
|Warranty months
|24
|Teir
|Fold
|Website
|Product page
|Manual
|Manual
|From
|Samsung Online and approved retailers
|Country of Origin
|Korea
|Company
|Samsung is a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics (the world’s largest information technology company, consumer electronics maker and chipmaker.
|More
|Samsung publishes few meaningful specifications. Most of these come from testing and analytical software. E&OE.
|Test date
|14-23 July
|Ambient temp
|7-20°
|Release
|July 2025
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|SM-F966U, SM-F966U1
DS = Dual SIM, otherwise SIM and eSIM
Ratings
We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.
- Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.
- Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.
- Pass (meets expectations).
- Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed
- Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).
How to make the best use of this deep dive review
We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!
If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.
First Impression – Weight Watchers works!
I had eschewed Folds (any brand) because they were thick and heavy. Not so anymore. My first impression is thin and light. My second impression, as I was about to drop the open device, was s&^t. You see, the 4.2mm thinness requires extra care when handling it – there are no meaty sides to grasp. I caught the device (never knew I could move that fast), and all was well.
I also found myself pressing on the open screen more than I should, just to hold it – but maybe that is just me. Before you buy, visit a store and handle one!
The screen fold is slightly less noticeable, and the camera bump stands out like a sore thumb, making it 11mm thick (obviously different from the surrounding area) and wobbly on a table.
When using apps, I noticed that some did not fit the taller and thinner external screen in a 22:9 format (most phones have a 16:9 up to 20:9 aspect ratio), but apart from that, it was great.
I noticed that the almost 1:1 internal screen had a few app sizing issues (no deal breaker). When playing 16:9 movies, there were more significant top and bottom black letterbox lines than I was used to – yes, playing a rectangular movie in a square screen does that. Again, no deal breaker.
I also noticed that many of my tried-and-trusted test apps were either not running or returning unrealistic results compared to what I expected, having reviewed every Galaxy Z Fold since 2019. That was a little more disturbing as we test ‘speeds and feeds’ because that is what our readers want. Part of the problem turned out to be Android 16 and its refusal to allow permissions that some test apps required.
But the major issue was that results were, for want of a better word, ‘gamed’. For example, PC Mark Battery test gave a result of over 37 hours when the Fold6 with the same battery was 17 hours. Similarly, the 1080p video loop, 50% brightness and sound and aircraft mode gave over 25 hours when we expected 13 to 15 hours. We have recently observed this behaviour in a few AI phones because AI deduces what the app is doing. In the case of video or battery tests, it shuts down the rest of the phone, effectively making it a media player.
Anyway, back to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7. It’s the first Fold that I think I could use and enjoy, and that is saying something.
Screen – Pass
Typical users will love the bright and colourful screen. It has an 8” diagonal internal foldable screen and a 6.5” fixed external screen – ‘screenestate’. I make the point because the sole reason for buying this over the excellent and less-compromising Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – its best glass slab yet.
I have already mentioned PWM, image preview colour difference, screen softness, and screen replacement costs, so let’s leave it at that.
|Screen
|Internal/External cover display
|Size
|8″/6.5″
The actual screen size is 136 mm wide x 15.1mm tall.
Diagonal is 203.2mm or 8″
|Type
|AMOLED/same
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|2184 x 1968/2520 x 1080
|PPI
|368/422
|Ratio
|Internal 10:9 External: 21:9
|Screen to Body %
|90%/Not disclosed
|Colours bits
|8-bit/16.7m
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|120 Hz Max
10, 24, 30, 48, 60, 80, 120 Hz stepped Adaptive or Standard up to 60 Hz.
We were unable to find any app that utilises frequencies below 24 Hz.
Cover: 60 Hz
|Response 120Hz
|Not disclosed
|Nits typical, test
|Not disclosed
Test:700/680 typical
Test: 1400/1350 Max auto brightness
Most of the time, it sits at 300-400 nits on Adaptive Brightness.
|Nits max, test
|Internal claim Peak: 2600
Test 2335
This is for HDR10+ content in 2% to 10% of the screen and is not a practical measurement.
|Contrast
|Not disclosed – should be infinite.
|sRGB
|Not disclosed
Test: Natural 99.7/97.5%
|DCI-P3
|Not disclosed
Test: 98% Vivid of 16.7M colours (not 1.07B colours)
|Rec 2020 or other
|RGB and temperature adjustment
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|2.2/2.8
|HDR Level
|HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision)
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|120/240/480Hz cycle. PWM sufferers should avoid this as it can cause nausea and discomfort. Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick?
|Daylight readable
|Yes
|Always on Display
|Yes
|Edge display
|Yes
|Accessibility
|Full suite of enhancements
|DRM
|Internal screen 1080p SDR (some HDR streaming services)
Cover screen SDR
|Gaming
|Game mode, but the screen is too soft for games. A fingernail can scratch it.
|Screen protection
|Internal: Plastic and replaceable screen protector (can only be fitted by Samsung)
External: Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Comment
|Despite the fold-flat hinge, the internal screen still has a noticeable vertical crease, which is exacerbated by the constant swiping left/right/up/down.
Samsung persists in using an 8-bit/16.7M colour screen while others use 10-bit/1.07 billion colours.
Processor – Exceed
This is the same SoC as the S25U – the fastest Android processor on the planet. Our only comments are that it’s a hot chip inside a slender body, and something has to give. You will see from our tests that it’s throttled or governed to keep heat in check.
|Type
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB
See Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy versus SD 8 Elite SM8750 AC for others
|nm
|3nm TSMC N3E fab
|Cores
|Qualcomm Oryon
2 x 4.47GHz & 6 x 3.53Ghz,
2 x 12MB L2 cache and 8MB SLC L3 cache Claimed 45% single and multi-core performance increase
|GPU
|Adreno 830 1.3 GHz
|Modem
|X80 5G and Fast Connect 7900 6nm chip – DSDA
AI tests: Pass
We won’t be covering the AI features. You will find a good overview What is Samsung Galaxy S25 AI all about? and Gemini – Google Assistant’s split personality. We have re-tested the S25U to ensure that all results are the same, and you will see them in brackets.
We make the point that 12GB of RAM is the minimum for Gen 2 AI, and future AI appears to require 16GB or more. While that does not affect AI done in the cloud, it may limit AI on-device.
|AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion
|On charge
Geekbench AI (S25 Ultra, last number in brackets)
CPU: 2717/2651/4425 (4968)
GPU: 2734/4251/3618 (2392 – the Adreno is lower clocked)
NNAPI: 653/632/1394 (1549)
QNN: 497/26997/59986 (61049)
AiTuTu: 67293 (67,171)
AI Benchmark 6: 12118 (12807)
GFLOPS: 22.77
GINOPS: 37.97
|AnTuTu
|1,999,965 (2,143,922)
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|3084 (3155)
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|9522 (9772)
|Like
|At least 50% faster than SD8 Gen3.
But the device has been artificially throttled to minimise heat. It’s like buying a V8 car to find it running as a V6.
Benchmarks
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|17108
|Like
|Fastest available.
|Vulcan
|23759
RAM and Storage tests
RAM and storage are the fastest available. However, the inability to mount fast external SSDs means vloggers and videographers cannot use it.
|RAM, type
|12GB LPDDR5X
|Storage, free, type
|256GB (192GB free) UFS 4.0
|micro-SD
|N/A
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak
|2930 Max 3860
|CPDT internal seq. Write MBps sustained/peak
|1330 Max 1740
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|N/A
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|Won’t test – seen as external OTG cut and paste storage, but cannot be mounted as internal storage.
|Comment
|UFS 4.0 is the fastest storage available. However, without mountable storage, which is often seen as internal storage, videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space.
Throttle: Fail
Compared to the S25U, the SoC has been throttled by between 10-15% to make it appear as though it’s not throttling as much (S25U: 42/51% throttle).
|Throttle test
|Cold Boot, and then after 20 minutes, idle
|Max GIPS
|320,772/367,791
|Average GIPS
|257,259/242,742
|Minimum GIPS
|222,615/220,674
|% Throttle
|29%/37%
|CPU Temp
|99°/99
|Comment
|There is massive throttling. The SoC reaches 99°. The external temperature is between 42-45°, so the vapour cooling chamber helps. Stress tests also saw GFLOPs and GINOPs drop by over 50%.
This is not for power users. Typical users will not see this.
Comms: Pass+
This is a straight Qualcomm set – you can’t go wrong. It features the proper Wi-Fi 7 implementation, which should enable it to achieve speeds of up to 5700Mbps (6 GHz). Again, we suspect that the antenna size limits this slightly (See 4/5G next)
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 7 2.4/5/6GHz 320Mhz
Samsung does not reveal connection speeds, which makes it difficult for users to decide whether to use 5GHz, 6GHz, or MLO on later routers.
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-35/3170 to 4644/2914 to 5060
|Test 5m
|-49/3586 to 4008/1537 to 4804
|Test 10m
|-52/2017 to 3843/2017 to 3395
|BT Type
|5.4
|GPS single, dual
|GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
3m accuracy Dual frequency (L1/L5)
|USB type
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Mbps ALT DP only
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Supports Alt DP 1.2 over USB-C to HDMI cable for 1080p screen mirror and DeX by cable. No longer supports DeX to PC; use Microsoft Link to Windows instead.
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|Yes
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes – combo with Gyro
|Gyro
|Yes – combo with Gyro
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Yes
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Yes
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Fingerprint sensor on the power button – very inconvenient.
|Comment
|Wi-Fi 7 has been properly implemented and utilises MLO to achieve speeds close to its maximum potential. USB-C 3.2 only supports Alt DP – not a mountable external SSD.
4/5G – Pass
Regrettably, this lacks the signal strength of the S25U, and it is strictly a city and suburbs phone. We had similar results with S25 Edge, and the only explanation is the thinner aerials.
The results vary considerably, whether the phone is used closed (with the external screen) or open (with the internal screen) – they are significantly weaker when open.
We also noticed that while the SoC modem supports DSDA, the phone is only enabled for DSDS. It may only be a switch setting, but for what you are paying and especially when travelling overseas, it is non-negotiable.
|SIM
|Single SIM and eSIM. Some Dual SIM and eSIM may be sold here.
|Active
|SoC supports DSDA (Dual SIM, Dual active), but tests only show DSDS (Dual SIM, Dual Standby). We were unable to find a setting to activate DSDA.
|Ringtone
|Single
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi calling
|Yes
|4G Bands
|B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
|Comment
|All Australian and most world bands
|5G sub-6 GHz
|N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20,25, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
|Comment
|All sub-6 GHz and 5G low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|Using the external screen. (Open screen results in brackets).
|DL/UL, ms
|4G: 41/27/37ms (34/25/43ms)
5G: no usable signal
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|4G Band 3: -77 to -90/1 pW to 20 pW (-86 to -19/1 to 2.5 pW)
5G: no usable signal
|Tower 2
|4G Band 3: -88 to -95/1.6 pW to 158.5 fW (-91 to -109/794.4 to 12.6)
5G: No usable signal
|Tower 3
|4G: No usable signal
5G: No usable signal
|Tower 4
|No
|Inside home
|12 to 45 fW for Band 3 – barely usable.
|Comment
|This is a city and suburbs phone. The tests above used the cover screen. They deteriorated when opened. We had similar results with S25 Edge, and the only explanation is the thinner aerials.
Battery – Pass
We don’t penalise for not providing a charger, although we should. For the money paid, a 25W charger is peanuts.
It utilises almost the same two-part 4400mAh battery as the Fold 3, 4, 5, and 6, so we know what battery life to expect, taking into account the larger screens and more advanced processors.
The problem, as identified earlier, is that many of the results are ‘gamed,’ and we must rely on traditional charge and discharge tests to provide a reasonable usage estimate.
|mAh
|4400 mAh
2 batteries in serial
Battery 1: 8.96Wh/2310mAh
(test 9.23Wh/2380mAh)
Battery 2: 7.6Wh/1960mAh
(test 7.83Wh/2020mAh)
Rated maximum charge 9V/2.77A/24.93W Samsung 5-year (1000 recharge cycles each)
|Charger, type, supplied
|Not supplied: 25W capable
Tested with 140W Anker GaN Charger and 5W cable.
|PD, QC level
|While the SoC is 45W capable, the Fold7 is limited to a maximum of 25W. It typically charges at 9V/2A/18W, occasionally getting to 21W.
|Qi, wattage
|Qi 1.0 15W. Tends to charge at 10W.
|Reverse Qi or cable
|4.5W reverse wireless charge
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|40%
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour 23 minutes
|Qi, Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|4 hours
|Charge 5V, 2A
|Approx 5 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode
|Claim: 24 hours.. Test: 25 hours 16 minutes. Note, this is no longer an accurate measurement of screen-on time, as AI puts the rest of the phone to sleep, making it a pure media player.
|PC Mark 3 battery
|37 hours 14 minutes. This is Samsung gaming a battery test benchmark, and cannot be regarded as a typical use scenario. Accubattery: 17 hours 49 minutes.
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Out of memory error
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|441 minutes (7.35 hours) 6718 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|5 hours 12 minutes
Accubattery: 4 hours 57 minutes
|mA Full load screen on
|100% screen 4500 to 4600 mAh
700-750 but dims the screen to 30%
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|100% screen 450 to 500 mAh
225-275mA but dims the screen to 30%
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|20%
|Estimate typical use
|Typical users may get 18-24 hours, but power users will get closer to 8 to 10 hours.
|Comment
|Carry a charger (shame Samsung does not provide one).
Sound hardware – Pass
It uses a similar setup to the S25U except that the micro-speakers are even smaller and have lost more bass and treble. As usual, Samsung won’t pay for Qualcomm Aqstic sound and aptX codecs, so it has a minimal range. LDAC is 16-bit/44.1kHz, not high-res.
It supports Alt DP over USB-C but requires an external DAC if you want to use cabled earphones. It has also lost UHQ upscale. It is not what we could class as a flagship grade.
|Speakers
|Matching left and right speakers. One acts as the top earpiece. The best sound is in landscape mode.
|Tuning
|Not specified – probably AKG
|AMP
|2 x TAS25XX D-Class mono Amps 2W each
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Yes, down mix to two speakers.
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|No
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, free aptX, LDAC and SSC (Samsung scalable codec) 16-bit/44000Hz
|Multipoint
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
|EQ
|Balanced, Bass Boost, Smooth, Dynamic, Clear, Treble boost and custom.
|Mics
|It looks like four – two top and two bottom. Allows for stereo recording.
|Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off
|Volume max
|84.5 (loud)
|Media (music)
|82.4
|Ring
|79.9
|Alarm
|79
|Notifications
|79
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Quite good with noise cancellation
|BT headphones
|Excellent left-right separation.
Sound Quality – Passable at best
It lacks low/mid/high bass, has an unusual mid-range, and exhibits highly distorted and harsh treble at maximum volume. In short, it is not pleasant for music, but fine for a clear voice.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|No
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|No
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Building linearly from 100-400Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Building linearly from 100-400Hz
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Flat to 900Hz, then a sudden jump to 1kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat to 9kHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat to 9kHz
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat to 9kHz
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Flat to 9kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Sudden dip and lots of distortion to 20kHz
|Sound Signature type
|It has a Mid sound signature: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice but not for music.
* No low/mid/high bass
* Poor low mid
* Choppy mid mid
* 1-4 kHz good for clear voice
* 4 kHz to 9 kHz low/mid treble but quite harsh
* 9-20kHz – choppy and no feeling of air or vitality
|Soundstage
|2D is about as wide as the phone, with no obvious bias to one speaker. DA gives it a slightly wider 10cm soundstage but no 3D height.
|Comment
|Disappointing for a premium handset. It is hard to get bass, but you expect it to have at least some 100-200Hz. It is easy to achieve a decent mid-high treble that conveys a sense of air and directionality, but instead, we often get an odd treble that makes music harsh and lifeless.
Build – Exceed
Samsung engineers have largely met the challenge of thin and light. Build quality is excellent.
|Size (H X W x D)
|Flat: 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2mm plus camera bump
Folded: 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 plus camera bump
|Weight grams
|215g
|Front glass
|Internal: None – Mohs 1 – very soft
Ultra-thin Glass and grade 4 titanium lattice.
External: Gorilla Glass Ceramic Mohs 6
|Rear material
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Frame
|Armor Aluminium
|IP rating
|IP48 1.5m for 30 minutes. Water damage is not covered by warranty.
|Colours
|Blue Shadow
Silver Shadow
Jet Black
Mint (Samsung online only)
|Pen, Stylus support
|No – it has been removed to accommodate new thinness.
|Teardown
|Search for Jerry Rig on YouTube.
Looks reasonably repairable.
|In the box
|Charger
|No.
|USB cable
|3W cable
|Buds
|No.
|Bumper cover
|No.
|Comment
|We disapprove of not providing a charger and selling it for $50 more.
Amateur teardown
OS – Pass
There are two components – Android 16 and its seven years of OS upgrades and security patches, and Samsung One UI 8.0, which will be updated at least annually.
As a long-time Samsung user since the Galaxy S5 (I abandoned Apple with its notoriously buggy iPhone 6), I have seen the company’s philosophy change and become more Apple-esque. Sure, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
But ever so slowly, since the S20 (2020), I have seen Samsung’s relatively straightforward privacy policies and terms of use balloon into over 40,000 words and 8-10 interlocking nested policies that only a lawyer would understand, let alone NOT sign. PS—Google/OPPO/Motorola, do it in a few thousand words!
I am not inferring that Samsung is doing anything wrong, especially when Apple has been getting away with this for far longer. Samsung would do well to return to its roots as the premium Android smartphone maker and make its policies privacy-friendly. Privacy is the greatest threat to humanity.
Excellent OS and security patch policy
We all applaud Samsung for matching the Google Pixel’s commitment to seven years of OS updates and seven years of security updates. This does a few things:
- Helps retain second-hand and trade-in value for longer
- Stops the proliferation of Android versions on its phones.
- Make sure the latest security patches are applied
- Makes it easier to sell and retain value.
One UI
Two issues:
First, One UI is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate, with some features buried several levels deep under parent headings. It has been feeling ‘tacked-on’ for a few iterations where other user interfaces are far cleaner and more intuitive. Samsung users won’t notice, but we do as we swap from phone to phone.
Second, Samsung apps often duplicate Google Apps, such as Calendar, Contacts, Browser, Files, Mail, Pay, etc. That is fine if you stay in Samsung’s walled garden and upgrade to new Samsung devices, which also require a Samsung Account.
As a phone reviewer, I need to use them for a few weeks, and my advice is to use Google Android apps and Google Backup to make changes easy.
|Android
|16
|Security patch date
|1 June 2025 current
|UI
|One UI 8.0
|OS upgrade policy
|7
|Security patch policy
|7 to 2032
|Bloatware
|Samsung’s alternative to Google Suite. Microsoft suite and OneDrive (requires subscription)
|Other
|Selection of Galaxy Apps. Including Gallery, My Files, Internet, Health, Calculator, Calendar, Wallet, the powerful Notes app, and Bixby assistant.
Consumer Advice: If you intend to use other Android brands in the future, use Google Apps rather than lock into the Samsung ecosystem.
|Comment
|Excellent upgrade policy and One UI is easy to use.
Google Gemini AI features.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Power key (and it is quite small, leading to lots of fails)
|Face ID
|2D
|Other
|Knox and Secure folder
|Comment
|One of the more secure Android devices
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 rear camera – Pass+
It uses the same primary Samsung S5HP2 sensor as the S25U and S25 Edge. It’s a good 1/1.3” sensor designed for a low-profile device, and it’s capable of 8K@30fps. We like the sensor, but it is a little prone to noise in low-light conditions. In any case, all photography is 200MP binned to 12.5MP (or you can shoot RAW in 50 and 200MP).
The Ultra-wide/macro is a Sony IMX564, now with autofocus (new sensor, no information), and the telephoto (not periscope like the S25U) is a Samsung S5K3K1.
There is also a 10MP rear cover selfie and internal under-glass, both using the Sony IMX825 sensor. There is no technical information available on this new sensor, except that it will be in the Galaxy S25 FE. This differs from the international models of Fold7, which uses the Sony IMX374.
Samsung still suffers from colour preview inaccuracy for stills or videos.
It features a suite of Samsung AI and Google AI-powered photo editing tools. It has the processing power to do this well.
Test Photos
Camera Specs
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|200MP bins to 50 and 12.5MP (default)
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KHP2
|Focus
|Multi-directional quad pixel PDAF
|f-stop
|1.7
|um
|.6 bins to 1.2 and 2.4
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|76.1 to 88.8
|Stabilisation
|OIS and EIS
|Zoom
|2X
|Rear 2
|Ultra-wide
|MP
|12MP but produces 8.6MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX 564
|Focus
|Dual pixel autofocus
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.4
|FOV (stated, actual)
|123° (103.7 to 115.7)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|Up to 8K@30
|Rear 3
|Telephoto
|MP
|10MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5K3K1
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1
|FOV (stated, actual)
|Not stated (28.2 to 36.1)
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|Optical Zoom 3x
Hybrid Zoom 2x (Enabled by Adaptive Pixel sensor)
Digital Zoom up to 30x
|Rear 4
|Under Display selfie
|MP
|10MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX825
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|18mm focal length, wider angle than cover selfie 99.2 to 101.9
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|O-hole
|Video max
|Primary sensor 8K@30fps
4K@30fps with OIS
|Flash
|1
|Auto-HDR
|10-bit HDR for video
|QR code reader
|Yes
|Night mode
|Yes
|DXO Mark
|No
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 cover selfie (another inside – see rear 4)
We don’t publish selfie photos due to ID Theft reasons. As far as we are concerned, the skin tones, brightness, dynamic range, and details are great. Unfortunately, it’s a fixed-focus lens, so you need to be a little more careful with your shot composition.
|MP
|External Cover screen: 10MP but seems to shoot at 5.8MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX825
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|23mm focal length 75 to 86.5
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|4K@60
CyberShack’s view: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is thin, light and has masses of screenestate.
We won’t repeat the caveats at the beginning of the review, as they are inherent to the foldable territory. What I can say is that it is a substantial upgrade over the Fold6, getting things more right.
If you want a Fold, then this is it – end of story.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ratings
We have been more stringent in rating Folds because it’s a lot of money to spend, and unless you need the screenestate, a glass slab offers far better value. Given that this is the first time we would consider using it, we have been somewhat more lenient. Just look closely at the caveats.
|Ratings
|New rating system: Fold5 was 85 and Fold6 was 80 and Fold7 is 85
|Features
|85
|Definite improvement over Fold6, which seemed to be a backward step from Fold5. It is the Flagship Fold largely because there is no other option, as the Google Pixel 9 Fold is not yet available (Pixel 10p Fold is coming in August). OPPO, Huawei and others don’t bring Folds to AU.
|Value
|80
|Folds are all about screen real estate and, as such, occupy a unique niche where you pay what you pay. The ‘glass slab’ Samsung S25 Ultra offers better specs at a lower price.
|Performance
|85
|You expect 100/100, but it lags behind with excessive throttling, subpar phone reception, slow AI, an 8-bit screen, image preview mismatch, no mountable SSD, and more. There is no doubt that it is the fastest processor currently available, but even that is wasted as you can’t risk gameplay on the internal screen.
|Ease of Use
|85
|The folding screen is easy enough to use, but how often do you open a spreadsheet on your phone? Even in DeX mode, it is relegated to a touchpad. It is very much a two-handed use device. Excellent 2+7+7 warranty, OS upgrades, and security patches. We expect some will be concerned about the mandatory Samsung account privacy policies. Use Google Apps if you want maximum upgradability if you leave Samsung’s ecosystem.
|Design
|90
|Samsung has done well, reducing the thickness and weight. For those who need the screenestate, there is no better.
|Rating out of 10
|85
|Final comment
|After all the attempts since 2019, Samsung has nearly got it right. It is too much to ask them to fix the screen and USB-C issues, so it’s a deal-breaker for me.
CyberShack Verdict
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7
From $2899 to $3549
Comments