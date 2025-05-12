OPPO Reno 13-series – the right one for you

The OPPO Reno 13-series comprises the 13 F 5G, 13 5G and 13 Pro 5G. While the latter are similar apart from the camera, the 13 F is a very different phone.
We have only reviewed the OPPO Reno 13 5G, which offers premium features at a lemonade price (review). However, this gives us the confidence to recommend the OPPO Reno 13 series. Read OPPO Reno 13 5G – premium features at a lemonade price (review)
OPPO Reno 13-series specs
The table below shows the main differences. Where the item is the same, we leave the adjacent cell empty.
|Item
|13 F 5G
|13 5G
|13 Pro 5G
|Price
|$599
|$899
|$1299
|Website
|Product Page
|Product Page
|Product Page
|Colours
|Luminous Blue
Plume Purple
|Luminous Blue Plume White
|Graphite Grey Plume Purple
|Warranty
|2 years
|IP rating
|IP69
|Size
|162.2 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm x 192g
|157.9 x 74.7 x 7.2 mm x 181g
|162.73 x 76.55 x 7.55 mm x 195g
|Screen
|6.7” Rigid AMOLED 8-bit/16.7m colours 60/120Hz 600/1200 nits Asahi DT-Star 2 glass
|6.59” Flexible AMOLED 10-bit/1.07 billion colours 60/90/120Hz Gorilla Glass 7i
|6.83”
|Processor
|Qualcomm SD 6 Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 8350
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4X
|12GB LDPPR5X
|Storage
|256GB UFS 2.2
|256GB UFS 3.1
|512GB UFS 3.1
|Wi-Fi
|5 N 2.4/5GHz 866Mbps
|6 AX 2.4/5GHz 2400Mbps
|6E AXE 2.5/5/6GHz 5400Mbps
|BT
|5.1 LE
|5.4 LE
|GPS
|Single
|NFC
|Yes
|USB-C
|2.0 480Mbps
|4/5G
|Dual SIM
|Dual SIM and eSIM
|Battery
|5800mAh
|5600mAh
|5800mAh
|Charger
|80W
|80W
|Qi
|Yes
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Android
|15 Not sure of the policy yet
|15 3+4 upgrade and patches
|AI
|No
|Yes
|Rear Camera
|50+8+2
|Same
|50+8+50
|Front camera
|32
|50
How this relates
The 13 F is a value phone that saves costs by having less RAM and a Qualcomm SD 6 Gen 1 SoC. It should be suitable for all typical uses and have good reception for city, suburb, and regional use. At $599, it competes with the Nothing (3a) but has more storage.
The 13 is excellent value at $899 but faces some stiff competition from Nothing (3a) Pro, Google Pixel 9a, and HDM Skyline. Nothing just marginally beats Reno 13, but given that Nothing is a new brand with unknown local support, it places OPPO ahead.
The 13 Pro fits the definition of an entry-level premium phone, but the Pixel 9 Pro 128GB (usually $1697) is discounted at $1297. Still, the OPPO’s 512GB storage places it ahead.
So, OPPO has a winner in all three price brackets.
