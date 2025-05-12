OPPO Reno 13-series – the right one for you

The OPPO Reno 13-series comprises the 13 F 5G, 13 5G and 13 Pro 5G. While the latter are similar apart from the camera, the 13 F is a very different phone.

We have only reviewed the OPPO Reno 13 5G, which offers premium features at a lemonade price (review). However, this gives us the confidence to recommend the OPPO Reno 13 series. Read OPPO Reno 13 5G – premium features at a lemonade price (review)

OPPO Reno 13-series specs

The table below shows the main differences. Where the item is the same, we leave the adjacent cell empty.

(L-R) 13 5G, 13 5G and 13 F 5G.

Item 13 F 5G 13 5G 13 Pro 5G Price $599 $899 $1299 Website Product Page Product Page Product Page Colours Luminous Blue

Plume Purple Luminous Blue Plume White Graphite Grey Plume Purple Warranty 2 years IP rating IP69 Size 162.2 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm x 192g 157.9 x 74.7 x 7.2 mm x 181g 162.73 x 76.55 x 7.55 mm x 195g Screen 6.7” Rigid AMOLED 8-bit/16.7m colours 60/120Hz 600/1200 nits Asahi DT-Star 2 glass 6.59” Flexible AMOLED 10-bit/1.07 billion colours 60/90/120Hz Gorilla Glass 7i 6.83” Processor Qualcomm SD 6 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8350 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 12GB LDPPR5X Storage 256GB UFS 2.2 256GB UFS 3.1 512GB UFS 3.1 Wi-Fi 5 N 2.4/5GHz 866Mbps 6 AX 2.4/5GHz 2400Mbps 6E AXE 2.5/5/6GHz 5400Mbps BT 5.1 LE 5.4 LE GPS Single NFC Yes USB-C 2.0 480Mbps 4/5G Dual SIM Dual SIM and eSIM Battery 5800mAh 5600mAh 5800mAh Charger 80W 80W Qi Yes Speakers Stereo Android 15 Not sure of the policy yet 15 3+4 upgrade and patches AI No Yes Rear Camera 50+8+2 Same 50+8+50 Front camera 32 50

How this relates

The 13 F is a value phone that saves costs by having less RAM and a Qualcomm SD 6 Gen 1 SoC. It should be suitable for all typical uses and have good reception for city, suburb, and regional use. At $599, it competes with the Nothing (3a) but has more storage.

The 13 is excellent value at $899 but faces some stiff competition from Nothing (3a) Pro, Google Pixel 9a, and HDM Skyline. Nothing just marginally beats Reno 13, but given that Nothing is a new brand with unknown local support, it places OPPO ahead.

The 13 Pro fits the definition of an entry-level premium phone, but the Pixel 9 Pro 128GB (usually $1697) is discounted at $1297. Still, the OPPO’s 512GB storage places it ahead.

So, OPPO has a winner in all three price brackets.