OPPO Reno 13-series – the right one for you

12 May, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Phones
Reviews
OPPO Reno 13-series

The OPPO Reno 13-series comprises the 13 F 5G, 13 5G and 13 Pro 5G. While the latter are similar apart from the camera, the 13 F is a very different phone.

We have only reviewed the OPPO Reno 13 5G, which offers premium features at a lemonade price (review). However, this gives us the confidence to recommend the OPPO Reno 13 series. Read OPPO Reno 13 5G – premium features at a lemonade price (review)

OPPO Reno 13-series specs

The table below shows the main differences. Where the item is the same, we leave the adjacent cell empty.

OPPO Reno 13-series
(L-R) 13 5G, 13 5G and 13 F 5G.
Item13 F 5G13 5G13 Pro 5G
Price$599$899$1299
WebsiteProduct PageProduct PageProduct Page
ColoursLuminous Blue
Plume Purple		Luminous Blue Plume WhiteGraphite Grey Plume Purple
Warranty2 years  
IP ratingIP69  
Size162.2 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm x 192g157.9 x 74.7 x 7.2 mm x 181g162.73 x 76.55 x 7.55 mm x 195g
Screen6.7” Rigid AMOLED 8-bit/16.7m colours 60/120Hz 600/1200 nits Asahi DT-Star 2 glass6.59” Flexible AMOLED 10-bit/1.07 billion colours 60/90/120Hz   Gorilla Glass 7i6.83”    
ProcessorQualcomm SD 6 Gen 1MediaTek Dimensity 8350 
RAM8GB LPDDR4X12GB LDPPR5X 
Storage256GB UFS 2.2256GB UFS 3.1512GB UFS 3.1
Wi-Fi5 N 2.4/5GHz 866Mbps6 AX 2.4/5GHz 2400Mbps6E AXE 2.5/5/6GHz 5400Mbps
BT5.1 LE5.4 LE 
GPSSingle  
NFCYes  
USB-C2.0 480Mbps  
4/5GDual SIMDual SIM and eSIM 
Battery5800mAh5600mAh5800mAh
Charger 80W80W
Qi  Yes
SpeakersStereo  
Android15 Not sure of the policy yet15 3+4 upgrade and patches 
AINoYes 
Rear Camera50+8+2Same50+8+50
Front camera3250 

How this relates

The 13 F is a value phone that saves costs by having less RAM and a Qualcomm SD 6 Gen 1 SoC. It should be suitable for all typical uses and have good reception for city, suburb, and regional use. At $599, it competes with the Nothing (3a) but has more storage.

The 13 is excellent value at $899 but faces some stiff competition from Nothing (3a) Pro, Google Pixel 9a, and HDM Skyline. Nothing just marginally beats Reno 13, but given that Nothing is a new brand with unknown local support, it places OPPO ahead.

The 13 Pro fits the definition of an entry-level premium phone, but the Pixel 9 Pro 128GB (usually $1697) is discounted at $1297. Still, the OPPO’s 512GB storage places it ahead.

So, OPPO has a winner in all three price brackets.

