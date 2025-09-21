OPPO Pad SE – sometimes you just need a good Android tablet (review)

The OPPO Pad SE is a $399, 11” Android 15 tablet that does everything you expect and more. Sometimes you just need a good tablet, and this perfectly defines that.

I am not knocking those uber-expensive Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and there is no doubt that its $1399, 11” is a masterpiece with Samsung AI, and its $599 S10 Lite is probably a better comparison. But if you use the tablet for content consumption, checking email, and general fun.

Of course, OPPO has upped the ante with a massive 9340 mAh battery that can play video for over 17 hours and even more if you enable the video battery saver feature that turns it into a media player. The battery charges at 33W in well under 2 hours. Oh, and quad speakers enhance video playback.

Google Gemini is there as well as OPPO’s AI rewrite and AI Photo tools. It has facial recognition security features. Not forgetting the kids either, with a personalised kids’ mode.

It is the quintessential, well-made Android tablet at a price you can afford.

As this is a lower-cost device, we will only do a mini review.

AUSTRALIAN REVIEW: OPPO Pad SE Model OPD2419 4/128GB Wi-Fi

This is the Australian model. As it is Wi-Fi, not 4/5G, it does not require Telco certification, and other international models may have different RAM, storage and cameras.

Website Product page Price RRP $399 in Twilight Blue From OPPO Store Warranty 24-months Made In China Company OPPO is now #3 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service. OPPO has been in Australia since 2014 and has full offices, a warehouse, and service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Impressions – it’s a keeper

OPPO have mastered ‘well-made’, and this has an alloy back and frame and touch panel protection (no specified).

It is 254.91 x 166.46 x 7.39mm x 530g.

As this is a mini review, we will limit comments to the individual specs.

Screen: Pass+

It is an 11” 1920 x 1200 (FHD+), 207ppi, 16:10, 60 or 90 Hz IPS LCD. Nits range up to 500 (Tested 520), which is more than enough for office use. Its reflective screen struggles under direct sunlight.

Interestingly, it has 10-bit/1.07 billion colours (Samsung is 8-bit/16.7m) and has 98% colour gamut (tested 98.1% sRGB and 87% DCI-P3), but the Delta E (colour accuracy) is about 4 (<4 is better). Screen response is 31.9ms GtG.

It has no PWM (pulse width modulation flicker) and is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light and flicker-free free so it is great to use at night.

Summary: Bright, colour-accurate screen

Excellent 10-bit/1.07 billion colour IPS LCD screen and no PWM

No banding like 8-bit screens

Black levels are excellent from 2 to 27 – good contrast

White levels are excellent from 228 to 254.

It is not a wide gamut screen.

Processor: Pass

It has a 6nm 8-core MediaTek Helio G100 and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It does not have a numeric processor unit, as the GPU handles its AI needs. Benchmarks put it in the general area as a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ or 720, a Samsung Exynos 1330 or Qualcomm SD480.

OPPO has 36-month fluency protection, so the processor remains at full capacity.

RAM and Storage: Pass

It has 4GB LPDDR4X and 4GB of virtual RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (91GB free)

Throttling: Pass+

It has excellent thermal performance and can run under load without significant loss of power.

Summary: Perfect for a tablet, runs

Comms: Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC dual band 2.4 and 5 GHz (160MHz) maxes out at 433 Mbps half-duplex (standard), but it is not enough to handle the full 500/50 Mbps NBN base speed. You will get more like 400/33Mbps.

Bluetooth is 5.4 and has SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC for high-res music.

USB-C is 2.0 (480 Mbps) supporting OTG cut and paste to external flash and SSD. It also has an internal DAC to support USB-C or 3.5mm to USB-C analogue earphones.

As a ‘nearby device’, it can use O+ Connect to an iPhone or OPPO phone’s mobile data and GPS and mirror the phone’s screen and access its files.

Battery: Pass+

It has a 3.8V/9.34A/36W battery. It is 33W SUPERVOOC charge capable in under 2 hours. You can use any PPS 3X charger as well and get 9V/3A/27W. If you use a PD/QC charger, it will charge at 9V/2A/18W.

Battery life is excellent. PC Mark gives over 18 hours of typical screen-on use, and video playback is over 17 hours (that can be extended by several hours by a battery option).

Summary: Excellent battery life for an 11” tablet.

Camera: Pass

There are 5MP, f/2.2 front (fixed focus, 77° FOV) with screen fill flash) and rear (auto focus, 76° FOV. 5X digital zoom) Hynix Hi556 cameras.

Both will shoot video at 1080p@30fps. Importantly, they are good for sharp whiteboard and document shots to capture lectures.

It has AI Reflection remover, AI Unblur, AI Clarity enhancer and AI Eraser.

1X and with auto HDR you get good details, colours and range.

2X and its abpit the limit of digital zoon

5X and past digital zoom limits.

Sound: Pass

It uses the standard MediaTek sound chip but drives four speakers. Overall, it’s passable for music and movies if you don’t expect bass, but it’s more about a clear voice.

The Gold line is the one to follow.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Very slow build to 1 kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Very slow build to 1 kHz Mid 400-1000Hz Very slow build to 1 kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 5 kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Spike at 6 to 8 kHz, then flat to 13 kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep descent from 13 kHz and a very messy mid and high treble. Sound Signature type It is a cross between a very late Mid signature and Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid, treble boosted). You get clear voice, but the music sounds harsh. Soundstage Decent stereo separation. It does not support Dolby Atmos or spatial sound. Maximum volume 83.2 dB – quite loud Comment It lacks musically important low-mid bass, and the high bass is delayed. Mid and low-mid treble are fine for music genres that don’t need bass. Treble is harsh.

Android 15 and ColorOS 15: Pass

It will receive an upgrade to Android 16 (maybe more) and three years of security patches.

Be careful if you buy a Chinese version, as that means no Google Services and no Play Store access. Also, the EU version has been modified and may not update here.

CyberShack’s view: OPPO Pad SE – sometimes you just need a good Android tablet

Most who buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S-series never use its full potential. That is precisely the market this is aimed at.

It does everything an Android 15 device can do and then some.

OPPO Pad SE Ratings

Rated as a basic Android tablet at $399

Features: 80. Nothing missing, but no enhancements either, unless you count the O+ Connect app.

Value: 90. There is not much around to compete.

Performance: 80. Has all the power, RAM and storage expected at this price.

Ease of Use: 80. Easy to use, but a 1-year warranty, 1 OS upgrade, and three years of security patches are not class-leading.

Design: 80. Well-made and designed for landscape use. Buy the cover to protect it.

I like it for

Amazing battery life (under our test conditions)

A very usable, bright, 16:10 screen

No one ever buys tablets for their camera (this is OK)

Enough power for all basic needs

Parental controls are good and has Google Kids Space

Trinity Engine optimising app and a 36-month fluency guarantee make a big difference over time

Listenable sound

OPPO quality

Con

No charger supplied and 33W is needed for fast charge

Would have liked a micro-SD expansion