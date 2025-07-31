OPPO A5 series – now more choices

The OPPO A5 series has expanded to cover four variants, including two 5G and two 4G models, the latter using Qualcomm SD 6S Gen 1, which enhances regional and rural phone reception.

All share the same basic specs:

6.57” HD+ IPS screen 850/1000 nits typical/peak brightness

128 or 256GB storage

4, 6, or 8GB RAM

Long-lasting and 5860 mAh battery and 45W fast charge

The A5 Pro 5G and A5 5G have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, and the A5 4G and A5x have a Qualcomm SD 6s Gen 1.

OPPO A5 website

Review: OPPO A5 Pro – $399 includes the kitchen sink

OPPO A5 series

Pillar Feature A5 Pro 5G A5 5G A5 A5x Price $399 $299 $259 $219 Durability Military-Grade Shock Resistance ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ IP69 Water and Dust Resistance ☑️ IP65 Water and Dust Resistance ☑️ ☑️ ☑️

Display 1000nits Ultra Bright Display ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ Splash Touch ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ Glove Touch ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️

Performance Ultra Volume Mode ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ Snapdragon® 6s 4G Gen1 Mobile Platform ☑️ ☑️ MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Mobile Platform ☑️ ☑️ RAM Expansion ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️

Battery 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ 5800mAh Large Battery ☑️ 6000mAh Large Battery ☑️ ☑️ ☑️

Camera 50MP Ultra-Clear Camera ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ Portrait Mode ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ Dual-View Video ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ AI Eraser 2.0 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ AI Studio ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ AI Clarity Enhancer ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ AI Unblur ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ AI Reflection Remover ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ Underwater Photography ☑️ AI Livephoto ☑️ ColorOS ColorOS 15 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ Trinity Engine ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ Outdoor Mode ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ Others IR Remote Control ☑️ Turbo Torch ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ ☑️

We have attached a spreadsheet with all specs.

OPPO A5 series, OPPO A5 series, OPPO A5 series, , OPPO A5 series, , OPPO A5 series,