Nothing 3 – its definition of a flagship phone (review)

The Nothing 3 is its definition of a flagship phone, and they got it mostly right. This is a powerful and quirky standout phone for the younger crowd. But why should they have all the fun?

If you have not heard of Nothing, it is a UK-based, youth-focused (Gen X, Y and Z) company founded by Carl Pei in 2020, who co-founded OnePlus (OPPO/BBK stable). Another founding partner is Teenage Engineering, primarily responsible for the brand’s design aesthetic and its products.

Design-wise, they are interesting, some may say polarising, and Nothing OS 3.5 (which is a value-added skin over Android 15) is a little different. But under the glass lies a pretty standard Qualcomm phone.

CyberShack analyses ‘speeds and feeds’, conducting over 70 tests and gathering 300 data points to write a detailed, 5,000-word review. Our readers want that, whereas Nothing’s primary audience would not know the differences between processors, screens, phone reception, and battery life. They look at the 1-minute TikTok or Instagram ‘reviews’ and that shallow recommendation is enough for them. Pretty shiny things. Read this review – yeah, nah.

Nothing 3 is their definition of a flagship

We define a flagship as:

Current and reasonably powerful AI-capable processor ✅

10-bit AMOLED screen, low PWM-sensitivity ✅

12 or 16GB RAM ✅

256 or 512GB storage ✅

USB-C Alt DP and external mountable storage ❌

All-day battery and fast charge (no charger supplied) ✅

Fast Wi-Fi 6E or 7 ✅

City, Suburbs, regional and rural phone reception strength ✅

eSIM and SIM, DSDA (dual active). Only DSDS (dual SIM, dual standby – only one active at a time). ❌

Decent range of Bluetooth Codecs ✅

Camera with wide, ultra-wide/macro and telephoto ✅

Android 15 (or 16), value-added UI, and decent 2+5+7 warranty, OS upgrade and security patch policies ✅

Price: in the same bracket as Samsung Galaxy S25+ or Pixel 9 Pro ✅

Nothing had to walk the fine line between specs and costs. For example, it uses some lower-cost components that don’t affect usability.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which is pretty much equivalent to the 2024 SD8 Gen 3. Samsung use the 2025 SD8 Elite, which is the most powerful chip on the planet.

The screen uses Gorilla Glass 7i versus Samsung’s harder and more drop-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Five OS upgrades and seven years of patches versus Samsung 7+7.

USB-C 2.0 versus USB-C 3.2 Alt DP (no ALT DP and mountable external storage)

10-bit, low PWM, LTPS AMOLED (stepped frequency) versus Samsung’s 8-bit, high PWM, LTPO AMOLED (1-120Hz)

If it weren’t for the slow USB-C 2.0, which means no screen mirroring over a USB-C to HDMI cable and slow external storage, this could have easily been the 2025 phone of the year. Samsung also falls short in this regard and has an 8-bit screen.

Nothing 3 took two years to develop

Australian Review: Nothing 3 Model A024, SIM and eSIM, 16/512GB as tested

Australian Review: Nothing 3 Model A024, SIM and eSIM, 16/512GB as tested

Brand Nothing Model Nothing 3. Note: We used Nothing 3 for SEO purposes Model Number A024 RAM/Storage Base 12/256 Price base 1509 Price 2 16/512GB $1689 (as tested) Warranty months 24-months Teir Flagship

Nothing AU online

Country of Origin China Company Nothing (Est. 2020) is a London-based company. Its founder was a co-founder of OnePlus (BBK/OPPO).

Test date July 2025 Ambient temp 6-17° Release July 2025 Other models not for Australia (Don't buy) Only buy from Nothing Online, JB Hi-Fi or Optus. The rest are grey market.

Ratings

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – Interesting

Nothing makes glass slabs, and it is trying to rise above ‘boring. To some, the back panel is a work of art, and to some, it is not. Below the skin is a fairly traditional Qualcomm SD8s Gen 4 phone (one level below the 2025 Flagship SD8 Elite), featuring a superb screen, ample RAM/Storage (hint: buy the 16/512GB model for more futureproofing), an excellent camera, and pure Android overlaid with a quirky Nothing OS 3.5. Wrap this up in a 2+5+7 Warranty, OS and patch, and it gets our vote.

When we mentioned the compromises earlier, it helps you to decide what you need. For example, my daily drive is the 2024 Smartphone of the Year, the $999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone. It has a Qualcomm SD7 Gen 3 (I really don’t miss the SD8 Gen 3), USB-C 3.2 (a must for me for screen mirroring and mountable external storage), and a superb 10-bit pOLED screen. So far, no 2025 smartphones have passed all 15 criteria.

Its addition to boring black slabs is the Glyph matrix, which has the potential to provide helpful information without requiring the phone to be turned over. Nothing’s Essential Space button and features are pretty helpful and innovative.

Screen – Exceed

It is 6.7” of bright (1600 nits), colourful (10-bit/1.07 billion colours) LTPS AMOLED (Samsung, Apple and Google use 8-bit). It saves a few dollars by using LTPS and 60/90/120Hz stepping compared to Samsung’s LTPO AMOLED, which supports 1-120Hz, but who cares?

Where it beats Samsung et al. is that its screen has a PWM frequency of 960Hz and low depth modulation, making it PWM-friendly (Samsung’s screens are a headache-inducing 120/240Hz).

Size 6.67″ Type Flexible AMOLED LTPS (Not LTPO) Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre o-hole Resolution 2800 x 1260 PPI 460 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body% 88.5% Colours bits 10-bit/1.07 billion colours

True 10-bit – not 8-bit plus 2 FRC Refresh Hz, adaptive High: 120 Hz maximum

Standard: 60 Hz

Dynamic: 60/90/120 Hz Response 120Hz 1000Hz Nits typical, test Claim: 800 typical

Test: 750 Nits max, test Claim: 1600 Outdoors

Test: 1530

Claim: 4500 peak

Test: Unable to test in 2% or 10% window, but it does support HDR10+ (not Dolby Vision) Contrast Infinite sRGB 100+% in standard and alive modes DCI-P3 94% standard mode

110% Alive mode Rec 2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) <2 HDR Level HDR10/HDR10+ (no Dolby Vision). SDR Upscale No Blue Light control No PWM if known DC dimming at 50+% brightness.

PWM frequency 960Hz below 50%.

Should be fine for PWM-susceptible. Daylight readable Yes – exceptionally so Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android 15 DRM L1 SDR and HDR from some streaming platforms Gaming The processor power and screen response (<1ms GtG) are sufficient to play HD games up to 60fps. Screen protection Gorilla Glass 7i

Mohs hardness 6 (average scratch resistance) Comment For the price, this flexible 10-bit AMOLED is a superb screen with excellent colour gamut and colour accuracy.

It has DC dimming at <50% brightness.

1.07 billion colours and excellent grey scale.

No banding like 8-bit screens

Black levels from 0 to 27 – excellent

White levels from 228 to 225 – excellent

Supports wide colour gamut.

Processor – Excellent choice

Choosing a Qualcomm processor almost guarantees good performance and excellent phone reception. This is one step below the 2025 SD8 Elite used in the Samsung S25 Series, and we have included its performance benchmarks in brackets where applicable.

Using this processor helps shave more cost without any significant downsides.

Type Qualcomm SD 8s Gen 4

Benchmark comparison SD8s Gen 4 versus SD8 Elite nm 4nm TSMC N4P Cores 4 clusters 8 cores

1 x 3.21 GHz X4

2 x 2.8 GHz A-720

3 x 3.01 GHz A-720

2 x 2.02 GHz A-720 GPU Adreno 825 Modem 5G Modem-RF System

4 x 4 MIMO

DSDS (Soc supports DSDA. Why is it not enabled?)

4.2 Gbps

AI and speed tests – Pass+

As you can see, the SD8S Gen 4 is quite impressive and outperforms last year’s Samsung S24, which used the SD8 Gen 3. (SD8 Elite in brackets).

It is more than capable of on-device Google Gemini Nano, Circle to Search, and any Google AI, as well as its own AI helpers. If you’re looking to future-proof this, consider buying the 16GB Model.

AI Qualcomm Hexagon

Geekbench AI

CPU: 2500/2467/4008 (4571)

GPU: 2012/3256/2726 (1749)

NNAPI: 422/423/934 (1459)

AiTuTu: 58,306 (66,443)

AI Benchmark 6: 5,579 (10,536)

GFLOPS: 23.88 (22.57)

GINOPS: 28.65 (35.99) AnTuTu 1,944,795 (2,143,922) Geekbench 6 Single-core 2120 (3155) Geekbench 6 multi-core 6612 (9777) Like Similar to SD8 Gen 3 GPU Test Open CL 13264 (18729) Like Similar to SD8 Gen 3 Vulcan 18,835 (24183)

Well above SD8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 at 15,500

RAM and Storage – Exceed

It has the fastest RAM and storage, with no bottlenecks. It will use external storage as cut and paste (OTG), but it is not mountable.

RAM, type 16GB LPDDR5X as tested

Entry-level is 12GB Storage, free, type 512GB UFS 4.0 as tested (442 GB free)

Entry-level is 256GB micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 1780 Mbps 3050 peak (3260) CPDT internal seq. Write MBps sustained/peak 761.47 Mbps 1040 peak (1360) CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Files finds it as an OTG for cut and paste, but not as a mountable device, and will not speed test. Comment This is an excellent choice, although not as powerful as the SD8 Elite in the Samsung S25 series. However, it is significantly more powerful than last year’s flagship, the 2023 SD8 Gen 3. Let’s just say there are no downsides.

Throttle test – Exceed

Nothing has done an excellent job of thermal management of this ‘hot’ chip with an insignificant 13% throttle after 15 minutes of 100% load. It will be suitable for games and CPU/GPU-heavy tasks.

By comparison, the Samsung S25 Ultra SD8 Elite throttles terribly (over 50%), resulting in far lower sustained performance figures. The S25U figures in brackets were from a cold start (the best possible – they deteriorate from there).

Max GIPS 448795 (290,076) Average GIPS 409301 (206,325) Minimum GIPS 363523 (110,196) % Throttle 13% (49%) CPU Temp 96° (99) Comment The SD8s Gen 4 is a 4nm ‘hot’ chip, and Nothing has done a great job with thermal management, resulting in minimal throttling under our 100% load test for 15 minutes.

(L) Nothing 3 (R) Samsung S25 Ultra.

Comms – Exceed for Wi-Fi and passable for USB-C 2.0. Nothing. Why did you do this?

This is the first Wi-Fi 7 device we have tested to feature the proper 4×4 MIMO and 320 MHz MLO support. The result is a spectacular near-maximum 6 GHz speed of 5,573 Mbps.

Add BT 6 (the first we have seen), complete set of Qualcomm aptX codecs (Samsung only has the free aptX), and LDAC/LDHC; this is excellent.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 7 2.4/6/6 GHz

4 x 4 MIMO 320 Hz MLO support Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -36/3875 to 5573/3715 to 4804 Test 5m -47/3170 to 4804/3458 to 4003 Test 10m -52/1393 to 3843/2498 to 3587 BT Type 6 GPS single, dual 1 meter accuracy

L1+L5 dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC and SBAS. USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps no Alt DP support ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other X-Axis linear vibrator (haptics – all phones have this)

In total, the physical sensors and SoC emulate 32 sensors. The S25U emulates 43. Comment Nothing has done a brilliant job with Wi-Fi 7 and MLO support, reaching maximum speeds. However, to be frank, it has done a terrible job with USB-C 2.0 on a flagship, where USB-C 3.1/2 Gen 1 or 2 is expected for USB-C to HDMI screen mirroring and mountable external SSDs. For this reason alone, it cannot be considered for our 2025 phone of the year.

4/5G – City, suburb, regional and remote use – Pass+

While the SoC supports DDSA (dual SIM, dual Active), it, like the S25U, only appears to implement DSDS (dual SIM, dual standby). This could be as simple as a switch or a firmware update.

It performed better than the Samsung S25U. It has our tick for city, suburb, regional and rural use.

LTE and 5G 4/5G SIM Dual SIM plus e-SIM (maximum 2 SIMs) Active DSDS (Dual SIM, One active) Ringtone single, dual Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71 Comment World phone 5G sub-6Ghz n1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 – SA/NSA Comment World phone mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 4G: 72.6/27.9/37ms – good

5G: Not enough signal Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW 4G Band 3: -80 to -87/ 2 to 10 pW

5G: not enough signal Tower 2 4G Band 28: -90/1 pW

5G: Not enough signal Tower 3 4G Band 3 and 28: pW signal

5G: Not enough signal Tower 4 4G 28: -79 12.6 pW

5G: Not enough signal Indoors fW usable signal Comment The Qualcomm modem detects all four towers, but likely due to antenna design, none are particularly strong. For example, Band 3 was always found at 2 to 10 pW and Band 28 at 1 to 12 pW.

You don’t see four towers often! Excellent.

Battery – Pass

India gets a 5,500mAh Si/C anode battery, whereas we get a standard 5,150mAh lithium-ion pouch battery. So, if you read international reviews, please disregard their battery tests.

Fast charging takes 53 minutes at 9V/5A/45W using an Anker 140W GaN charger and a 5W cable. We were unable to get higher rates.

The SoC and screen chew up the power under load and full brightness, giving a 3-4 hour screen-on time. Typical uses will get 18-24 hours.

But at 53 minutes charge, who cares?

mAh 5150 mAh 3.86V/5.15A/19.88W standard Lithium Polymer pouch battery.



India gets a 5,550 mAh Si/C anode battery that fits into the same space with a claimed 1,400 complete battery charge cycles.



Charger, type Not supplied.

65W capable (the maximum we could get was 45W) PD, QC level PPS / PD3.0 / PD2.0 / QC4.0 / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / DCP / SDP / CDP / UFCS Qi, wattage 15W Qi Reverse Qi or cable 5W reverse Qi

7.5W reverse cable Test (screen 60Hz or adaptive) 60 Hz Charge % 30mins Claim: 72% Charge 0-100% Test: 53 minutes at 9V/5A/45W using Anker 140W GaN.

Other chargers supplied 9V/3A/27W and 9V/4A/36W. Charge Qi, using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge Estimate 3-4 hours Charge 5V/2A/10W Estimate 5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 26 hours 27 minutes. This is a ‘gamed’ result. See * PC Mark 3 battery 18 hours

Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 786.6 minutes (13.13 hours) 3376 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 3 hours 18 minutes

Accubattery 4 hours 57 minutes mA Full load screen on 3000-3050 100% brightness

2450-2500 50% brightness mA Watt idle Screen on 550-600 100% brightness

250-300 50% brightness Estimate loss at max refresh 20% Estimate typical use This SoC uses a lot of power, and the screen brightness is a battery sucker. Given PC Mark and Accubattery largely concur that 18 hours is a typical use, you should easily get through a day. Power users may only get 3 to 5 hours. But at 53 minutes for a full recharge, who cares? Comment * New AI processors ‘game’ video loop results by disabling all phone functions, effectively turning the device into a media player. We can no longer use this as an effective measurement of screen-on time.

Sound hardware – Pass+

It does not decode Dolby Atmos, but will try to emulate spatial sound. It does not have an EQ, which saves costs.

On the plus side, it features a comprehensive suite of Qualcomm BT Codecs, as well as 24-bit/48000Hz LDAC and aptX Adaptive high-resolution audio.

It gets very loud too – nearly 85dB, so it’s great for hands-free.

Speakers Forward-firing Earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker Tuning N/A AMP 2 x TFA98 5.6W, THD 1%

We wonder why it did not use the standard Qualcomm Aqstic Amp and decoder, but it becomes clearer as you see that it does not decode Dolby Atmos, saving a licensing fee. Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm No – requires an external DAC to use wired headphones. BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LDHC CV3/5 24-bit 48000 Hz. Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) No decoder. Spatial Audio is only for headphones. EQ No Mics 2 – one top and one bottom. One is for noise cancelling. Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 84.9 Media (music) 82.6 Ring 84.2 Alarm 87.2 Notifications 82.9 Earpiece 60 Hands-free Dual mics work OK. Lots of volume for calls. BT headphones The Qualcomm Aqstic audio, featuring a wide selection of codecs and 24-bit processing, makes this a suitable device for use with headphones, especially LDAC-compatible ones.

Sound quality – our very first Pass+

I don’t know how Nothing achieved this with micro-speakers (used by everyone else), but it is the most listenable sound that I can recall.

It has just enough high bass and mid treble to supplement a perfectly flat response (good) to make music fun again.

It’s a shame that there’s no software EQ, as this is precisely the sound signature that works well with one.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Quick climb to 400 Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Quick climb to 400 Hz Mid 400-1000Hz Flat to 11 kHz – amazing High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 11 kHz – amazing Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 11 kHz – amazing Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat to 11 kHz – amazing High Treble 6-10kHz Flat to 11 kHz – amazing Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline to 15 kHz then flat Sound Signature type This is close to neutral (good), lacking only in low and mid bass and high treble. It is a Bright Vocal signature with just enough high bass to satisfy – amazing. Soundstage As wide as the phone. DA and spatial content do not give any 3D height or surround. Balanced sound from both speakers. Comment How to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key (AV guide)

Build – Exceed

It is very Applesque with its straight sides and rounded corners. The build quality is excellent, as is the repairability. Where it has shaved costs is the use of Gorilla Glass 7i (instead of Victus 2).

Please take the time to view the teardown video.

Build Size (H X W x D) 160.6 x 75.59 x 8.99mm Weight grams 218 Front glass Gorilla Glass 7i for mid-range phones. One meter drop resistance and Mohs 6 hardness. Rear material 2.5D transparent tinted Glass revealing a faux ‘insides’ sticker. The glyph interface has been updated to a circular LED display. Frame Aluminium IP rating IP68 Colours White

Black Pen, Stylus support No Teardown Considered highly repairable. In the box Charger No USB cable 3W Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Use any PPS or PD charger >45W and a 5A cable for maximum charge speed.

Android – Almost pure – Pass+

Nothing has overlaid pure Android 15 (upgrade to 20) with its Nothing OS 3.5. The latter is quirky like its phone design with different iconography, but in the end, it’s easy to learn.

In fact, a 70-year-old, non-tech-savvy lady and former owner of a Samsung S21 Ultra bought the Nothing (3a) Pro on my recommendation, and her partner purchased the Nothing (3a) and was using it fully within days. They love Nothing, so why let the young ones have all the fun?

Android Android 15 Security patch date 1 June 2025 current UI Nothing OS 3.5 OS upgrade policy 5 Security patch policy 7 Bloatware It is very clean – 10 points!

You can use all standard Google apps, as well as some alternative options.

Those accustomed to Android’s standard icons may need to relearn Nothing’s iconography—a relatively easy task. Other Glyph is now a circular 489-LED matrix with a Glyph button, various Glyph readouts, and Glyph toys. It represents the biggest change from the Glyph light bars of previous models, and some Nothing aficionados are not happy. New users should find it useful. Essential Key



Long-press record voice.

Double-press to access Essential Space.

AI organises your captures and generates personalised suggestions and actions to help you stay on top of things.

• Recording Function: The audio will be automatically saved to Essential Space. The system will intelligently extract key information, generate summaries, and transcribe the audio into text to help you organise your thoughts.

• Screenshot: Capture a quick screenshot.

• Voice Memo (Post-Screenshot): After taking a screenshot, continue holding the Essential Key, and begin speaking to add voice notes directly to the captured content or ask questions about it.

• View Records: Double-tap the Essential Key to quickly open Essential Space and access your recent recordings and screenshots

There are additional features when using a Nothing Account. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Goodix under glass Face ID 2D Comment I enjoy using Nothing OS 3.5. At first, I thought it a bit ‘wanky’ with its dot matrix printer fonts and icons, but much thought has gone into adding value to Android 15 and beyond.

Glyphs are handy

Nothing 3 rear camera – Pass+

While the Samsung S25U boasts a 200MP wide camera, it bins to 12.5MP, just like every 50MP camera does. Like Samsung, it also features a 50MP ultrawide camera. Samsung has a slight edge with a combo 13MP and a 50MP telephoto camera.

The screen preview colours are accurate (Samsung is not) and I can’t fault them. The camera app is basic but sufficient. It uses Google Photos for storage, and all the Google editing features are available.

OIS is good and still, and videos are quite shake-free, but we recommend video at 1080p to be sure.

Test photos

The test photos will tell the story, but let’s say that I can’t fault them.

1X and natural colours. excellent detail and HDR.

Ultra-wide and the colours match the primary sensor.

2X and its a perfect shot with excellent foreground and background focus.

10X and razor sharp

30X and still sharp, although noise is creeping in.

60X and you can still read the boat number over 100m away.

60X about 1km away. Yes its noisy but its a very good zoom.

Macro is fixed focus, and you need to be precisely at the right distance.

Office Light: (L) Dog is excellent with solid black face and good colours. (R) Bokeh needs a human face to work,

<40 lumens and it’s just like daylight – impressive.

Night mode enhances colours and brightness but loses a few details.

Camera specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Omnivision OV50h Focus PDAF f-stop 1.68 um 1.2 bins to 2.39 FOV° (stated, actual) 73.5 to 86 Stabilisation OIS and Qualcomm EIS Zoom 2X digital lossless (crop) and 8X digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide/macro MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 114 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Telephoto MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJN5 Focus Auto focus f-stop 2.68 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) N/A Stabilisation OIS and EIS Zoom 3X optical and 60X AI Special The camera app is basic. Night mode is automatic. Photo, portrait, video, and slow-motion options, as well as time-lapse, panorama, and expert modes.

It uses Google Photos as the storage. Video max 4K@60 Flash Single Auto-HDR Yes TrueLens Engine 4

Ultra XDR

Auto Tone

Portrait Optimiser

Motion Capture Mode

Night Mode

Macro Mode

Action Mode QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes DXO Mark No Comment Nothing has nailed the tri-camera setup with a decent 50 MP (Wide) + 50 (Ultrawide) and 50 (Telephoto). All work very well, and AI processing is good without being overpowering.

All bin to 12.5MP by default.

Nothing 3 selfie

We don’t publish selfie photos due to ID Theft reasons. As far as we are concerned, the skin tones, brightness, dynamic range, and details are great. Unfortunately, it’s a fixed-focus lens, so you need to be a little more careful with your shot composition.

It records 4 K at 60fps but lacks OIS and EIS, which the rear cameras have.

Front Selfie MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung SK5JN1 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 71.8 to 84.3 Stabilisation No Flash Yes Zoom Crop Factor 6.6 Video max 4K@60 Comment The 50MP selfie is excellent.

CyberShack’s view: Nothing 3 has aced most of the flagship criteria

No, it’s not the Uber flagship, but it’s pretty damned good, and frankly, no smartphones this year have met our criteria for phone of the year.

Samsung buyers are generally loyal, so I don’t expect many to jump ship. However, Nothing 3 demonstrates that a new startup utilising third-party manufacturing and supply chains can produce an excellent phone at an even more competitive price.

Damn you, Nothing – all it needed was USB-C 3.2 to win!

Competition 12/256GB $1509 and 16/512GB $1689

$1687 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 6.7” 8-bit AMOLED, 12/256GB, Qualcomm SD8 Elite, USB-C 3.2 Alt DP but no support for mountable drive. eSIM

$1687 Google Pixel 9 Pro 6.7” 8-bit AMOLED, 12/128GB, Tensor G3. USB-C 3.2 Alt DP, but no support for mountable drives. eSIM

$1599 2024 ASUS Zenfone 11, 12/256GB, 10-bit, AMOLED, SD8 Gen 3 (USB-2.0), No eSIM.

$1799 2025 ASUS ROG 9, 12/256GB, AMOLED, SD8 Elite. No eSIM (should be full USB-C 3.2)

Overall, Nothing 3 stacks up very well.

Nothing 3 Ratings

Ratings Pass is 70/100 Features 90 It has everything you need, but throw in the 10-bit AMOLED and Telephoto camera, and it becomes one of the most fully-featured phones at this price. Value 90 At $1,509/1,689, it is a class leader, but several subtle down-engineered specs contribute to its achievement. None are particularly deal breakers. Performance 90 It features a Qualcomm SD8s Gen 4 processor, which is all you need for daily use and productivity. Considering you would have to spend more for an SD8 Elite processor, this is all you need—and then some. Ease of Use 90 Once you get used to Nothing OS 3.5 and its iconography, it is easy. Pure Android 15 with a quirky font!

AI is not shoved down your throat, but it is there with Google Gemini and its on-device and on-cloud features. Add a 2-year warranty, 5 x OS upgrades, and 7 years of security patches, and you cannot go wrong. Design 85 I don’t mind the design language – you are either going to love it or hate it. Rating out of 10 89 Final comment Throughout the test, I kept asking how Nothing could offer such features at such a reasonable price and continued to look for the downsides. There are not many, and practically no deal breakers.