Nothing 3 – its definition of a flagship phone (review)

22 Jul, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Phones
Reviews
Nothing 3

The Nothing 3 is its definition of a flagship phone, and they got it mostly right. This is a powerful and quirky standout phone for the younger crowd. But why should they have all the fun?

If you have not heard of Nothing, it is a UK-based, youth-focused (Gen X, Y and Z) company founded by Carl Pei in 2020, who co-founded OnePlus (OPPO/BBK stable). Another founding partner is Teenage Engineering, primarily responsible for the brand’s design aesthetic and its products.

Design-wise, they are interesting, some may say polarising, and Nothing OS 3.5 (which is a value-added skin over Android 15) is a little different. But under the glass lies a pretty standard Qualcomm phone.

CyberShack analyses ‘speeds and feeds’, conducting over 70 tests and gathering 300 data points to write a detailed, 5,000-word review. Our readers want that, whereas Nothing’s primary audience would not know the differences between processors, screens, phone reception, and battery life. They look at the 1-minute TikTok or Instagram ‘reviews’ and that shallow recommendation is enough for them. Pretty shiny things. Read this review – yeah, nah.

Nothing 3 is their definition of a flagship

We define a flagship as:

  • Current and reasonably powerful AI-capable processor ✅
  • 10-bit AMOLED screen, low PWM-sensitivity ✅
  • 12 or 16GB RAM ✅
  • 256 or 512GB storage ✅
  • USB-C Alt DP and external mountable storage ❌
  • All-day battery and fast charge (no charger supplied) ✅
  • Fast Wi-Fi 6E or 7 ✅
  • City, Suburbs, regional and rural phone reception strength ✅
  • eSIM and SIM, DSDA (dual active). Only DSDS (dual SIM, dual standby – only one active at a time). ❌
  • Decent range of Bluetooth Codecs ✅
  • Camera with wide, ultra-wide/macro and telephoto ✅
  • Android 15 (or 16), value-added UI, and decent 2+5+7 warranty, OS upgrade and security patch policies ✅
  • Price: in the same bracket as Samsung Galaxy S25+ or Pixel 9 Pro ✅

Nothing had to walk the fine line between specs and costs. For example, it uses some lower-cost components that don’t affect usability.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which is pretty much equivalent to the 2024 SD8 Gen 3. Samsung use the 2025 SD8 Elite, which is the most powerful chip on the planet.
  • The screen uses Gorilla Glass 7i versus Samsung’s harder and more drop-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
  • Five OS upgrades and seven years of patches versus Samsung 7+7.
  • USB-C 2.0 versus USB-C 3.2 Alt DP (no ALT DP and mountable external storage)
  • 10-bit, low PWM, LTPS AMOLED (stepped frequency) versus Samsung’s 8-bit, high PWM, LTPO AMOLED (1-120Hz)

If it weren’t for the slow USB-C 2.0, which means no screen mirroring over a USB-C to HDMI cable and slow external storage, this could have easily been the 2025 phone of the year. Samsung also falls short in this regard and has an 8-bit screen.

Nothing 3 took two years to develop

Australian Review: Nothing 3 Model A024, SIM and eSIM, 16/512GB as tested

BrandNothing
ModelNothing 3. Note: We used Nothing 3 for SEO purposes
Model NumberA024
RAM/Storage Base12/256
   Price base1509
   Price 216/512GB $1689 (as tested)
Warranty months24-months
 TeirFlagship
WebsiteProduct page
ManualNothing (3) manual and OS guide
FromJB Hi-Fi,
Nothing AU online
Optus plans include no upfront costs and are available on 12-, 24-, or 36-month terms.
Country of OriginChina
CompanyNothing (Est. 2020) is a London-based company. Its founder was a co-founder of OnePlus (BBK/OPPO).
MoreCyberShack smartphone news and reviews
CyberShack Nothing news and reviews  
Test dateJuly 2025
Ambient temp6-17°
ReleaseJuly 2025
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Only buy from Nothing Online, JB Hi-Fi or Optus. The rest are grey market.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

  • Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.
  • Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.
  • Pass (meets expectations).
  • Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed
  • Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

Nothing 3

First Impression – Interesting

Nothing makes glass slabs, and it is trying to rise above ‘boring. To some, the back panel is a work of art, and to some, it is not. Below the skin is a fairly traditional Qualcomm SD8s Gen 4 phone (one level below the 2025 Flagship SD8 Elite), featuring a superb screen, ample RAM/Storage (hint: buy the 16/512GB model for more futureproofing), an excellent camera, and pure Android overlaid with a quirky Nothing OS 3.5. Wrap this up in a 2+5+7 Warranty, OS and patch, and it gets our vote.

When we mentioned the compromises earlier, it helps you to decide what you need. For example, my daily drive is the 2024 Smartphone of the Year,  the $999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone. It has a Qualcomm SD7 Gen 3 (I really don’t miss the SD8 Gen 3), USB-C 3.2 (a must for me for screen mirroring and mountable external storage), and a superb 10-bit pOLED screen. So far, no 2025 smartphones have passed all 15 criteria.

Its addition to boring black slabs is the Glyph matrix, which has the potential to provide helpful information without requiring the phone to be turned over. Nothing’s Essential Space button and features are pretty helpful and innovative.

Screen – Exceed

It is 6.7” of bright (1600 nits), colourful (10-bit/1.07 billion colours) LTPS AMOLED (Samsung, Apple and Google use 8-bit). It saves a few dollars by using LTPS and 60/90/120Hz stepping compared to Samsung’s LTPO AMOLED, which supports 1-120Hz, but who cares?

Where it beats Samsung et al. is that its screen has a PWM frequency of 960Hz and low depth modulation, making it PWM-friendly (Samsung’s screens are a headache-inducing 120/240Hz).

Size6.67″
TypeFlexible AMOLED LTPS (Not LTPO)
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat with centre o-hole
Resolution2800 x 1260
PPI460
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body%88.5%
Colours bits10-bit/1.07 billion colours
True 10-bit – not 8-bit plus 2 FRC
Refresh Hz, adaptiveHigh: 120 Hz maximum
Standard: 60 Hz
Dynamic: 60/90/120 Hz
Response 120Hz1000Hz
Nits typical, testClaim: 800 typical
Test: 750
Nits max, testClaim: 1600 Outdoors
Test: 1530
Claim: 4500 peak
Test: Unable to test in 2% or 10% window, but it does support HDR10+ (not Dolby Vision)
ContrastInfinite
sRGB100+% in standard and alive modes
DCI-P394% standard mode
110% Alive mode
Rec 2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)<2
HDR LevelHDR10/HDR10+ (no Dolby Vision).
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light controlNo
PWM if knownDC dimming at 50+% brightness.
PWM frequency 960Hz below 50%.
Should be fine for PWM-susceptible.
Daylight readableYes – exceptionally so
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android 15
DRML1 SDR and HDR from some streaming platforms
GamingThe processor power and screen response (<1ms GtG) are sufficient to play HD games up to 60fps.
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 7i
Mohs hardness 6 (average scratch resistance)
CommentFor the price, this flexible 10-bit AMOLED is a superb screen with excellent colour gamut and colour accuracy.
It has DC dimming at <50% brightness.
Nothing 3
1.07 billion colours and excellent grey scale.
Nothing 3
No banding like 8-bit screens
Nothing 3
Black levels from 0 to 27 – excellent
Nothing 3
White levels from 228 to 225 – excellent
Nothing 3
Supports wide colour gamut.

Processor – Excellent choice

Choosing a Qualcomm processor almost guarantees good performance and excellent phone reception. This is one step below the 2025 SD8 Elite used in the Samsung S25 Series, and we have included its performance benchmarks in brackets where applicable.

Using this processor helps shave more cost without any significant downsides.

TypeQualcomm SD 8s Gen 4
Benchmark comparison SD8s Gen 4 versus SD8 Elite
nm4nm TSMC N4P
Cores4 clusters 8 cores
1 x 3.21 GHz X4
2 x 2.8 GHz A-720
3 x 3.01 GHz A-720
2 x 2.02 GHz A-720
GPUAdreno 825
Modem5G Modem-RF System
4 x 4 MIMO
DSDS (Soc supports DSDA. Why is it not enabled?)
4.2 Gbps

AI and speed tests – Pass+

As you can see, the SD8S Gen 4 is quite impressive and outperforms last year’s Samsung S24, which used the SD8 Gen 3. (SD8 Elite in brackets).

It is more than capable of on-device Google Gemini Nano, Circle to Search, and any Google AI, as well as its own AI helpers. If you’re looking to future-proof this, consider buying the 16GB Model.

AIQualcomm Hexagon
Geekbench AI
CPU: 2500/2467/4008 (4571)
GPU: 2012/3256/2726 (1749)
NNAPI: 422/423/934 (1459)
AiTuTu: 58,306 (66,443)
AI Benchmark 6: 5,579 (10,536)
GFLOPS: 23.88 (22.57)
GINOPS: 28.65 (35.99)
AnTuTu1,944,795 (2,143,922)
Geekbench 6 Single-core2120 (3155)
Geekbench 6 multi-core6612 (9777)
LikeSimilar to SD8 Gen 3
GPU Test
Open CL13264 (18729)
LikeSimilar to SD8 Gen 3
Vulcan18,835 (24183)
Well above SD8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 at 15,500

RAM and Storage – Exceed

It has the fastest RAM and storage, with no bottlenecks. It will use external storage as cut and paste (OTG), but it is not mountable.

RAM, type16GB LPDDR5X as tested
Entry-level is 12GB
Storage, free, type512GB UFS 4.0 as tested (442 GB free)
Entry-level is 256GB
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak1780 Mbps 3050 peak (3260)
CPDT internal seq. Write MBps sustained/peak761.47 Mbps 1040 peak (1360)
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsFiles finds it as an OTG for cut and paste, but not as a mountable device, and will not speed test.
CommentThis is an excellent choice, although not as powerful as the SD8 Elite in the Samsung S25 series. However, it is significantly more powerful than last year’s flagship, the 2023 SD8 Gen 3. Let’s just say there are no downsides.

Throttle test – Exceed

Nothing has done an excellent job of thermal management of this ‘hot’ chip with an insignificant 13% throttle after 15 minutes of 100% load. It will be suitable for games and CPU/GPU-heavy tasks.

By comparison, the Samsung S25 Ultra SD8 Elite throttles terribly (over 50%), resulting in far lower sustained performance figures. The S25U figures in brackets were from a cold start (the best possible – they deteriorate from there).

Max GIPS448795 (290,076)
Average GIPS409301 (206,325)
Minimum GIPS363523 (110,196)
% Throttle13% (49%)
CPU Temp96° (99)
CommentThe SD8s Gen 4 is a 4nm ‘hot’ chip, and Nothing has done a great job with thermal management, resulting in minimal throttling under our 100% load test for 15 minutes.
(L) Nothing 3 (R) Samsung S25 Ultra.

Comms – Exceed for Wi-Fi and passable for USB-C 2.0. Nothing. Why did you do this?

This is the first Wi-Fi 7 device we have tested to feature the proper 4×4 MIMO and 320 MHz MLO support. The result is a spectacular near-maximum 6 GHz speed of 5,573 Mbps.

Add BT 6 (the first we have seen), complete set of Qualcomm aptX codecs (Samsung only has the free aptX), and LDAC/LDHC; this is excellent.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 7 2.4/6/6 GHz
4 x 4 MIMO 320 Hz MLO support
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-36/3875 to 5573/3715 to 4804
Test 5m-47/3170 to 4804/3458 to 4003
Test 10m-52/1393 to 3843/2498 to 3587
BT Type6
GPS single, dual1 meter accuracy
L1+L5 dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC and SBAS.
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps no Alt DP support
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherX-Axis linear vibrator (haptics – all phones have this)
In total, the physical sensors and SoC emulate 32 sensors. The S25U emulates 43.
CommentNothing has done a brilliant job with Wi-Fi 7 and MLO support, reaching maximum speeds. However, to be frank, it has done a terrible job with USB-C 2.0 on a flagship, where USB-C 3.1/2 Gen 1 or 2 is expected for USB-C to HDMI screen mirroring and mountable external SSDs. For this reason alone, it cannot be considered for our 2025 phone of the year.
NothingNothing 3 3
Nothing 3
Nothing 3

4/5G – City, suburb, regional and remote use – Pass+

While the SoC supports DDSA (dual SIM, dual Active), it, like the S25U, only appears to implement DSDS (dual SIM, dual standby). This could be as simple as a switch or a firmware update.

It performed better than the Samsung S25U. It has our tick for city, suburb, regional and rural use.

LTE and 5G4/5G
SIMDual SIM plus e-SIM (maximum 2 SIMs)
   ActiveDSDS (Dual SIM, One active)
Ringtone single, dualSingle
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71
CommentWorld phone
5G sub-6Ghzn1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 – SA/NSA
CommentWorld phone
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms4G: 72.6/27.9/37ms – good
5G: Not enough signal
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW4G Band 3: -80 to -87/ 2 to 10 pW
5G: not enough signal
   Tower 24G Band 28: -90/1 pW
5G: Not enough signal
   Tower 34G Band 3 and 28: pW signal
5G: Not enough signal
   Tower 44G 28: -79 12.6 pW
5G: Not enough signal
IndoorsfW usable signal
CommentThe Qualcomm modem detects all four towers, but likely due to antenna design, none are particularly strong. For example, Band 3 was always found at 2 to 10 pW and Band 28 at 1 to 12 pW.
Nothing 3
You don’t see four towers often! Excellent.

Battery – Pass

India gets a 5,500mAh Si/C anode battery, whereas we get a standard 5,150mAh lithium-ion pouch battery. So, if you read international reviews, please disregard their battery tests.

Fast charging takes 53 minutes at 9V/5A/45W using an Anker 140W GaN charger and a 5W cable. We were unable to get higher rates.

The SoC and screen chew up the power under load and full brightness, giving a 3-4 hour screen-on time.  Typical uses will get 18-24 hours.

But at 53 minutes charge, who cares?

mAh5150 mAh 3.86V/5.15A/19.88W standard Lithium Polymer pouch battery.  

India gets a 5,550 mAh Si/C anode battery that fits into the same space with a claimed 1,400 complete battery charge cycles.

Charger, typeNot supplied.
65W capable (the maximum we could get was 45W)
 PD, QC levelPPS / PD3.0 / PD2.0 / QC4.0 / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / DCP / SDP / CDP / UFCS
Qi, wattage15W Qi
Reverse Qi or cable5W reverse Qi
7.5W reverse cable
Test (screen 60Hz or adaptive)60 Hz
   Charge % 30minsClaim: 72%
   Charge 0-100%Test: 53 minutes at 9V/5A/45W using Anker 140W GaN.
Other chargers supplied 9V/3A/27W and 9V/4A/36W.
   Charge Qi, using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless chargeEstimate 3-4 hours
   Charge 5V/2A/10WEstimate 5 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode26 hours 27 minutes. This is a ‘gamed’ result. See *
   PC Mark 3 battery18 hours
Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex786.6 minutes (13.13 hours) 3376 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on3 hours 18 minutes
Accubattery 4 hours 57 minutes
mA Full load screen on3000-3050 100% brightness
2450-2500 50% brightness
   mA Watt idle Screen on550-600 100% brightness
250-300 50% brightness
   Estimate loss at max refresh20%
   Estimate typical useThis SoC uses a lot of power, and the screen brightness is a battery sucker. Given PC Mark and Accubattery largely concur that 18 hours is a typical use, you should easily get through a day. Power users may only get 3 to 5 hours. But at 53 minutes for a full recharge, who cares?
Comment* New AI processors ‘game’ video loop results by disabling all phone functions, effectively turning the device into a media player. We can no longer use this as an effective measurement of screen-on time.

Sound hardware – Pass+

It does not decode Dolby Atmos, but will try to emulate spatial sound. It does not have an EQ, which saves costs.

On the plus side, it features a comprehensive suite of Qualcomm BT Codecs, as well as 24-bit/48000Hz LDAC and aptX Adaptive high-resolution audio.

It gets very loud too – nearly 85dB, so it’s great for hands-free.

SpeakersForward-firing Earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
TuningN/A
AMP2 x TFA98 5.6W, THD 1%
We wonder why it did not use the standard Qualcomm Aqstic Amp and decoder, but it becomes clearer as you see that it does not decode Dolby Atmos, saving a licensing fee.
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo – requires an external DAC to use wired headphones.
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LDHC CV3/5 24-bit 48000 Hz.
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)No decoder. Spatial Audio is only for headphones.
EQNo
Mics2 – one top and one bottom. One is for noise cancelling.
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max84.9
   Media (music)82.6
   Ring84.2
   Alarm87.2
   Notifications82.9
   Earpiece60
   Hands-freeDual mics work OK. Lots of volume for calls.
   BT headphonesThe Qualcomm Aqstic audio, featuring a wide selection of codecs and 24-bit processing, makes this a suitable device for use with headphones, especially LDAC-compatible ones.

Sound quality – our very first Pass+

I don’t know how Nothing achieved this with micro-speakers (used by everyone else), but it is the most listenable sound that I can recall.

It has just enough high bass and mid treble to supplement a perfectly flat response (good) to make music fun again.

Nothing 3

It’s a shame that there’s no software EQ, as this is precisely the sound signature that works well with one.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzQuick climb to 400 Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzQuick climb to 400 Hz
Mid 400-1000HzFlat to 11 kHz – amazing
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat to 11 kHz – amazing
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat to 11 kHz – amazing
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat to 11 kHz – amazing
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat to 11 kHz – amazing
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline to 15 kHz then flat
Sound Signature typeThis is close to neutral (good), lacking only in low and mid bass and high treble. It is a Bright Vocal signature with just enough high bass to satisfy – amazing.
   SoundstageAs wide as the phone. DA and spatial content do not give any 3D height or surround. Balanced sound from both speakers.
CommentHow to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key (AV guide)

Build – Exceed

It is very Applesque with its straight sides and rounded corners. The build quality is excellent, as is the repairability. Where it has shaved costs is the use of Gorilla Glass 7i (instead of Victus 2).

Please take the time to view the teardown video.

Build
Size (H X W x D)160.6 x 75.59 x 8.99mm
Weight grams218
Front glassGorilla Glass 7i for mid-range phones. One meter drop resistance and Mohs 6 hardness.
Rear material2.5D transparent tinted Glass revealing a faux ‘insides’ sticker. The glyph interface has been updated to a circular LED display.
FrameAluminium
IP ratingIP68
ColoursWhite
Black
Pen, Stylus supportNo
TeardownConsidered highly repairable.
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cable3W
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentUse any PPS or PD charger >45W and a 5A cable for maximum charge speed.

Android – Almost pure – Pass+

Nothing has overlaid pure Android 15 (upgrade to 20) with its Nothing OS 3.5. The latter is quirky like its phone design with different iconography, but in the end, it’s easy to learn.

In fact, a 70-year-old, non-tech-savvy lady and former owner of a Samsung S21 Ultra bought the Nothing (3a) Pro on my recommendation, and her partner purchased the Nothing (3a) and was using it fully within days. They love Nothing, so why let the young ones have all the fun?

AndroidAndroid 15
Security patch date1 June 2025 current
UINothing OS 3.5
OS upgrade policy5
Security patch policy7
BloatwareIt is very clean – 10 points!
You can use all standard Google apps, as well as some alternative options.
Those accustomed to Android’s standard icons may need to relearn Nothing’s iconography—a relatively easy task.
OtherGlyph is now a circular 489-LED matrix with a Glyph button, various Glyph readouts, and Glyph toys. It represents the biggest change from the Glyph light bars of previous models, and some Nothing aficionados are not happy. New users should find it useful.
Essential Key

Long-press record voice.
Double-press to access Essential Space.
AI organises your captures and generates personalised suggestions and actions to help you stay on top of things.
• Recording Function: The audio will be automatically saved to Essential Space. The system will intelligently extract key information, generate summaries, and transcribe the audio into text to help you organise your thoughts.
• Screenshot: Capture a quick screenshot.
• Voice Memo (Post-Screenshot): After taking a screenshot, continue holding the Essential Key, and begin speaking to add voice notes directly to the captured content or ask questions about it.
• View Records: Double-tap the Essential Key to quickly open Essential Space and access your recent recordings and screenshots
There are additional features when using a Nothing Account.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeGoodix under glass
Face ID2D
CommentI enjoy using Nothing OS 3.5. At first, I thought it a bit ‘wanky’ with its dot matrix printer fonts and icons, but much thought has gone into adding value to Android 15 and beyond.
Glyphs are handy

Nothing 3 rear camera – Pass+

While the Samsung S25U boasts a 200MP wide camera, it bins to 12.5MP, just like every 50MP camera does. Like Samsung, it also features a 50MP ultrawide camera. Samsung has a slight edge with a combo 13MP and a 50MP telephoto camera.

The screen preview colours are accurate (Samsung is not) and I can’t fault them. The camera app is basic but sufficient. It uses Google Photos for storage, and all the Google editing features are available.

OIS is good and still, and videos are quite shake-free, but we recommend video at 1080p to be sure.

Test photos

The test photos will tell the story, but let’s say that I can’t fault them.

1X and natural colours. excellent detail and HDR.
Ultra-wide and the colours match the primary sensor.
2X and its a perfect shot with excellent foreground and background focus.
10X and razor sharp
30X and still sharp, although noise is creeping in.
60X and you can still read the boat number over 100m away.
60X about 1km away. Yes its noisy but its a very good zoom.
Macro is fixed focus, and you need to be precisely at the right distance.
Office Light: (L) Dog is excellent with solid black face and good colours. (R) Bokeh needs a human face to work,
<40 lumens and it’s just like daylight – impressive.
Night mode enhances colours and brightness but loses a few details.

Camera specs

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorOmnivision OV50h
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.68
   um1.2 bins to 2.39
  FOV° (stated, actual)73.5 to 86
   StabilisationOIS and Qualcomm EIS
   Zoom2X digital lossless (crop) and 8X digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide/macro
   MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJN1
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV (stated, actual)114
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Telephoto
   MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJN5
   FocusAuto focus
   f-stop2.68
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV (stated, actual)N/A
   StabilisationOIS and EIS
   Zoom3X optical and 60X AI
SpecialThe camera app is basic. Night mode is automatic. Photo, portrait, video, and slow-motion options, as well as time-lapse, panorama, and expert modes.
It uses Google Photos as the storage.
   Video max4K@60
   FlashSingle
   Auto-HDRYes
TrueLens Engine 4
Ultra XDR
    Auto Tone
    Portrait Optimiser
    Motion Capture Mode
    Night Mode
    Macro Mode
    Action Mode
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeYes
DXO MarkNo
CommentNothing has nailed the tri-camera setup with a decent 50 MP (Wide) + 50 (Ultrawide) and 50 (Telephoto). All work very well, and AI processing is good without being overpowering.
All bin to 12.5MP by default.

Nothing 3 selfie

We don’t publish selfie photos due to ID Theft reasons. As far as we are concerned, the skin tones, brightness, dynamic range, and details are great. Unfortunately, it’s a fixed-focus lens, so you need to be a little more careful with your shot composition.

It records 4 K at 60fps but lacks OIS and EIS, which the rear cameras have.

FrontSelfie
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung SK5JN1
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV (stated, actual)71.8 to 84.3
   StabilisationNo
   FlashYes
   ZoomCrop Factor 6.6
   Video max4K@60
CommentThe 50MP selfie is excellent.

CyberShack’s view: Nothing 3 has aced most of the flagship criteria

No, it’s not the Uber flagship, but it’s pretty damned good, and frankly, no smartphones this year have met our criteria for phone of the year.

Samsung buyers are generally loyal, so I don’t expect many to jump ship. However, Nothing 3 demonstrates that a new startup utilising third-party manufacturing and supply chains can produce an excellent phone at an even more competitive price.

Damn you, Nothing – all it needed was USB-C 3.2 to win!

Competition 12/256GB $1509 and 16/512GB $1689

  • $1687 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 6.7” 8-bit AMOLED, 12/256GB, Qualcomm SD8 Elite, USB-C 3.2 Alt DP but no support for mountable drive. eSIM
  • $1687 Google Pixel 9 Pro 6.7” 8-bit AMOLED, 12/128GB, Tensor G3. USB-C 3.2 Alt DP, but no support for mountable drives. eSIM
  • $1599 2024 ASUS Zenfone 11, 12/256GB, 10-bit, AMOLED, SD8 Gen 3 (USB-2.0), No eSIM.
  • $1799 2025 ASUS ROG 9, 12/256GB, AMOLED, SD8 Elite. No eSIM (should be full USB-C 3.2)

Overall, Nothing 3 stacks up very well.

Nothing 3 Ratings

RatingsPass is 70/100
Features90
It has everything you need, but throw in the 10-bit AMOLED and Telephoto camera, and it becomes one of the most fully-featured phones at this price.
Value90
At $1,509/1,689, it is a class leader, but several subtle down-engineered specs contribute to its achievement. None are particularly deal breakers.
Performance90
It features a Qualcomm SD8s Gen 4 processor, which is all you need for daily use and productivity. Considering you would have to spend more for an SD8 Elite processor, this is all you need—and then some.
Ease of Use90
Once you get used to Nothing OS 3.5 and its iconography, it is easy. Pure Android 15 with a quirky font!
AI is not shoved down your throat, but it is there with Google Gemini and its on-device and on-cloud features. Add a 2-year warranty, 5 x OS upgrades, and 7 years of security patches, and you cannot go wrong.
Design85
I don’t mind the design language – you are either going to love it or hate it.
Rating out of 1089
Final commentThroughout the test, I kept asking how Nothing could offer such features at such a reasonable price and continued to look for the downsides. There are not many, and practically no deal breakers.

CyberShack Verdict

Nothing (3)

12/256GB $1509 and 16/512GB $1689

8.9
Features
9 / 10
Value
9 / 10
Performance
9 / 10
Ease of Use
9 / 10
Design
8.5 / 10

Pros

Excellent, bright, colour-accurate 10-bit AMOLED screen and no PWM.
Interesting design
Great camera - the periscope zoom is 3x/60X is impressive
Good battery life
City, suburb, regional and rural phone reception

Cons

No charger inbox
Warranty and service via JB Hi-Fi
USB-C 2.0 is a deal breaker for some - it lacks Alt DP and is not compatible with mountable external storage.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

Comments

Leave the first comment